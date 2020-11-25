A brief purchasing guide for the eco-conscious parent

If you want to give your baby the best while upholding your commitment to protecting the environment, there are a number of purchasing decisions you can make that will allow you to do so. Here’s what to buy.

Nursery furniture

For the crib, changing table, rocking chair, and dresser opt for locally made pieces. Alternatively, look for furniture made of recycled or sustainable materials.

Paint and decor



Choose non-toxic paint made of renewable resources for the nursery, and decorate the space with handmade creations from local artisans.

Diapers and wipes

Stock up on washable diapers and reusable washcloths. For your baby’s delicate skin, purchase a mild soap sold in bulk at a zero-waste store in your area.

Nursing pads and bottles

Use washable nursing pads made of cloth and high-quality bottles made of recycled plastic, glass, or stainless steel that can be reused by your second child or donated to another family.

Bedding and clothes

Look for curtains, blankets, and other linens made of recycled or sustainable materials such as hemp. Dress your baby in locally made clothing or cute thrift shop finds.

To ensure you have everything you need before your baby arrives, visit the shops in your area or join an online group for parents looking to buy, sell and trade second-hand items.