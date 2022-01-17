A buyer’s guide to washers and dryers

Are you in the market for a washer and dryer? Here are some things to keep in mind as you shop for your new appliances.

Size

Measure how much space you have to accommodate a washer and dryer. Keep in mind that you need to leave room behind both appliances for plumbing and ventilation. You should also factor in how many people will use the machines.

Type

Top-load washing machines with agitators are often the most affordable option, but they tend to be louder, less efficient, and hasher on clothes than high-efficiency top-loaders. Alternatively, you can opt for a front-load washer, which uses a tumbling method to clean clothes. This causes less wear on fabrics and removes more water for quicker drying.

Dryers only come in front-load configurations. If you want to save space, buy front-load appliances with front-mounted display panels so you can stack them.

Features

Most new washers and dryers come with a variety of energy-saving features such as automatic temperature control and moisture sensors. To make sure your appliances are energy efficient, be sure to look for the Energy Star certificate.

To find the right washing machine and dryer for your home, visit the appliance stores in your area.