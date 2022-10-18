State News
A Caribbean cruise in a Fairfax sheriff’s office contract and more Va. headlines
• Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger pulled out of a planned debate Friday with Republican challenger Yesli Yega, citing logistical concerns like the choice of moderator and security plans. Vega had declined to participate in a separate debate last month.—Prince William Times
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he’ll ask the General Assembly to approve $30 million to help recruit more police officers and fund other anti-crime initiatives. “We must get more badges on the street — full stop.”—Washington Post
• In a lawsuit, former Portsmouth city manager Angel Jones accused several city council members of taking bribes in connection to public business. The city’s vice mayor called the suit “a book of fairy tales.”—Virginian-Pilot
• A contract between the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office and its jail communications vendor includes an offer for free tickets to training sessions on a Caribbean cruise. The sheriff’s office said none of its employees have participated in the cruises. “It may be legal, but it’s a loophole in the law that should be closed,” said Del. Patrick Hope, D-Arlington.—The Appeal
• Fairfax school officials are considering recruiting teachers from Barbados to help with their teacher shortage.—WTOP
• The family of a Roanoke County man who was shot and killed by police during a mental health crisis is suing a variety of county officials, claiming police didn’t receive proper training and improperly obtained search warrants for the man’s home after his death.—Roanoke Times
• Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, made a $13 million donation to the Danville Regional Foundation.—Cardinal News
• “Profit, pain and puppies: Inside the rescue of nearly 4,000 beagles.”—Washington Post
• Hip-hop legend and Portsmouth native Missy Elliott told a joyous crowd she “always took Virginia with her” during a dedication ceremony for “Missy Elliott Boulevard” in her hometown.—Virginian-Pilot
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Report: Virginia Lottery should be state’s primary gambling regulator
Virginia should give a single state agency the power to regulate most gambling. According to a new report, splitting those duties among multiple agencies creates oversight and enforcement gaps in a rapidly expanding industry.
Nonpartisan policy analysts also determined a casino in Petersburg would be viable while leaving it to the General Assembly to decide the best path forward for a casino in central Virginia after Richmond voters rejected one last year. The state could have financially viable casinos in Petersburg, Richmond, or both cities, the report concluded, but each option would have different impacts on the profitability of other casinos and local tax revenues.
The pair of gambling reports, released Monday by the state’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, will presumably help lawmakers next year as they try to answer unresolved questions about Virginia’s push to expand legalized gambling.
Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, who chairs JLARC, said the Richmond versus Petersburg casino dispute will be “a major issue this upcoming session.”
“It’s likely to be a brawl,” Howell said in a hearing room filled with people in suits. “And it’s likely to have every lobbyist in Richmond involved, as you can see from the audience.”
In 2018, before Virginia’s anti-gambling stance softened, roughly $3.4 billion were wagered on state lottery games, charitable gaming, and traditional horse racing. That number grew steadily as the state approved more ways to gamble, with $13 billion estimated to be wagered in 2022. By 2025, when four casinos are expected to be open, total wagering could have grown to $21 billion.
JLARC recommended that the Virginia Lottery become the primary gambling regulator, noting the agency has already been beefing up its staff to handle sports betting and the four casinos built around the state. The Virginia Racing Commission, which oversees live horse racing and the horse racing-adjacent Rosie’s slots enterprise, doesn’t have the staff to carry out its regulatory mission, JLARC found. Similarly, the report concluded the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services — which regulates forms of charitable gaming like bingo, poker, and slots-like machines called electronic pull tabs — also doesn’t have the resources to do its job.
“Gaming regulation is not the primary function of VRC and VDACS. Both agencies need more staff and better technology to ensure that all gaming under their purview operates with integrity,” JLARC staff wrote in an 85-page report on how Virginia regulates gambling.
Historical horse racing
The Virginia Racing Commission, which plays a dual role as both regulator and promoter of horse racing as an industry, currently has one part-time staffer specializing in oversight of the more than 2,600 slots-like historical horse racing machines at six Rosie’s locations across the state, the report found. The commission only has four full-time staffers, and JLARC concluded it isn’t regulating Rosie’s locations, which generate money for the horse industry, with the same level of oversight applied to casinos.
Notably, the Racing Commission isn’t required to participate in initiatives to address gambling addiction, the report found, even though other gambling interests are legally required to dedicate some profits to help people who might be suffering from the expansion of legalized gambling.
“Effective regulation contributes to Virginians’ perceptions of the gaming industry’s fairness and reputability, but VRC has not taken actions necessary to effectively regulate large-scale commercial gaming, which (historical horse racing) wagering has become,” JLARC wrote, adding the Racing Commission would need to quadruple its current staff to regulate historical horse racing machines adequately.
Charitable gaming
Several lawmakers who serve on the JLARC committee said they were troubled by what’s been going on in the charitable gaming industry, which was once known mostly for bingo and raffles but has grown over the last decade to nearly $1.5 billion in wagers in 2021.
Most of that wagering was done through slots-like electronic pull-tab machines. But the industry is also trying to expand into charity Texas Hold ’em poker tournaments, a process that has created drawn-out controversy over how state-sanctioned poker should be run and the opening of several unlicensed poker rooms.
Gambling regulation is a “minor function” for VDACS, the state report says, which, as the agency’s name suggests, focuses primarily on farming and consumer protection. The agency has 21 charitable gaming positions, JLARC found, and 10 of them are vacant.
“VDACS does not have enough staff to conduct a sufficient number of audits or inspections of organizations that sponsor charitable gaming,” the report says.
Read more of the Mercury’s coverage of Virginia’s gambling expansion
Those audits, meant to ensure legitimate charities are getting the money they’re supposed to be getting, “typically discover over $1 million of unreported gaming revenue annually and hundreds of thousands of dollars in inappropriate spending from gaming accounts.”
Over the last three years, the report says, nearly half of charities involved in gaming didn’t meet a basic requirement to devote 10% of the proceeds to charitable purposes.
“Although the use of proceeds requirement is intended to ensure that wagering on charitable gaming fulfills a public benefit, the Charitable Gaming Board has not enforced the policy,” the report says.
VDACS only recently gained the authority to enforce charitable gaming laws without the permission of the Charitable Gaming Board, a panel many lawmakers have criticized as being made up of insiders effectively overseeing their own industry. Earlier this year, the General Assembly stripped that board of some of its power in an effort to prevent conflicts of interest.
“What we have heard I found profoundly troubling,” Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, said after the JLARC presentation on charitable gaming.
Officials believe Virginia also has more than 9,000 unregulated skill machines in truck stops, convenience stores and restaurants. Those machines — which were briefly regulated by Virginia ABC because they were set up in establishments with alcohol licenses — aren’t subject to gambling taxes and are currently operating in legal limbo as the industry challenges the General Assembly’s persistent effort to ban the games. Having no one keeping tabs on the money flowing through those machines creates “a risk for fraudulent activities,” JLARC said.
“As a result, businesses that receive a proportion of machine revenue have no way of knowing whether they are receiving the correct amount of money from the machine manufacturers,” the report says. “Further, consumers who play the machines have no assurances that the games are fair.”
The lack of regulation makes it difficult to know exactly how many skill machines there are, JLARC said, but the number could grow to 20,000 if left unchecked. The report suggests that if the state were to legalize and regulate the machines, the Virginia Lottery could also handle oversight of that industry.
Ellie Rigsby, a JLARC analyst, said that even though casino slot machines, historical horse racing machines, electronic pull-tab machines, and skill machines differ somewhat on technical and legal grounds, they feel almost the same to the person playing them
“From a consumer perspective, they’re extremely similar,” Rigsby said.
The report says that centralizing gambling regulation with the Lottery would make it a core focus for just one agency and allow the Lottery to develop the expertise to stay ahead of “emerging gaming-related issues.”
“Lottery employees, specifically in the gaming compliance division, receive extensive training on regulating casinos and sports wagering,” the report says. “Many of the current employees are former law enforcement officers or worked in other states on gaming compliance, so they have an understanding of the risks associated with gaming and the necessity of mitigating those risks through regulation.”
Giving the Lottery oversight of historical horse racing and charitable gaming, which could involve at least 20 new positions and transferring 21 existing jobs to the agency, would cost roughly $5.7 million. That’s $3.5 million more than VDACS, and the Racing Commission spend to perform similar but less robust regulation.
The state could also create an entirely new gambling oversight agency, the report says, but that approach would have “several drawbacks” since policymakers just chose to make the Lottery the primary agency responsible for casinos and sports betting. Though the Lottery is partly funded by the sale of lottery tickets, which some see as giving the agency a vested interest in promoting a particular type of gambling over others, the JLARC reports note the Lottery’s expanded regulatory functions have been funded through an additional $23 million in the regular budget.
Acknowledging the value of more niche gambling expertise, the JLARC report doesn’t suggest doing away with the Racing Commission or the Charitable Gaming Board altogether.
Instead, it recommends keeping oversight of live horse racing with the Racing Commission since that was the agency’s “long-time primary focus” before the legislature approved historical horse racing machines in 2018. The Charitable Gaming Board, the report says, could serve as an advisory board to the Virginia Lottery Board, or one of its members could also serve on the Lottery Board.
Representatives from VDACS and the Racing Commission said Monday they took no issue with anything in the JLARC report.
Crunching casino numbers for Petersburg and Richmond
In a separate report, JLARC said policymakers could put a casino in Petersburg or Richmond since both locations would boost the state’s overall net gambling revenue.
Because the General Assembly picked five specific cities when it legalized casinos — Bristol, Portsmouth, Danville, Norfolk, and Richmond — the state can’t leave it to free-market forces and casino builders themselves to decide where casinos should or shouldn’t go.
Lawmakers asked JLARC to look at the feasibility of a Petersburg casino after Richmond residents narrowly defeated a casino referendum in 2021, making the state capital the only one of the five cities to say no. Richmond officials are still pursuing the casino idea, and the JLARC report is fodder for the ongoing debate over the best location.
The Innovation Group, a Louisiana-based consulting firm that has helped JLARC on casino analysis before, said a fully operational Petersburg casino would generate roughly $204 million in net gaming revenue each year. An earlier report in 2019 found a Richmond casino would generate roughly $297 million. If casinos were built in both cities, the report released this week says, Richmond’s could generate $249 million while Petersburg’s could produce $140 million.
If the Richmond/Petersburg market got two casinos, the report says, other casinos and Rosie’s locations would see a bigger revenue drop as a result.
The analysis didn’t recommend one location or the other and mostly verified the financial math to justify any casino approach the General Assembly chooses to take.
“We’re not making any judgments as a staff,” said JLARC Director Hal Greer. “We’re just giving the numbers.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
State News
Forget to register to vote? Under a new law, you can still cast a ballot.
Procrastinators who forgot to register to vote by the Oct. 17 deadline but still want to cast their ballot in this November’s congressional elections can do so thanks to new legislation.
From now until Nov. 8, these Virginians can take advantage of same-day voter registration and vote with a provisional ballot at their polling location or general registrar, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
Democrats in the General Assembly passed a law allowing same-day voter registration in 2020 as part of a package of voting reforms aimed at making voting easier. Previously, registration closed 21 days before an election, with no ability for Virginians to register after the deadline.
Same-day voter registration is coming to Virginia. Here’s how it’ll work.
Provisional ballots are used by voters who do not appear on the list of registered voters at their polling place and are subject to approval before being counted. The local general registrar’s office will review the ballot and determine if the individual is qualified and eligible to vote. The ballot will then be sent to the local electoral board, deciding whether to count it.
Between now and Nov. 7, unregistered voters can same-day register at the office of their local general registrar or satellite location, but they must go to their polling place on Election Day.
The process may be more convenient for voters, but it takes time for election officials to research whether the person is eligible to vote or not, Virginia’s new commissioner of elections, Susan Beals, told The Virginia Mercury last month. Provisional ballots are not processed by a vote-counting machine and instead are individually reviewed.
Voters casting such a ballot will be given notice with the date, time, and place of the meeting where the local electoral board will make the decision of whether to count it or not, but they are not required to attend the meeting. If the ballot is not counted, the voter will receive a written notice from their local general registrar.
To find out more about same-day voter registration and provisional ballots, individuals can visit the Virginia Department of Elections website or contact the office of their local general registrar.
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin unveils Operation Bold Blue Line
RICHMOND, VA — On October 17, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin stood with Attorney General Jason Miyares, Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, and mayors, police chiefs, and sheriffs from across Virginia to announce Operation Bold Blue Line, a series of concrete actions to reduce homicides, shootings, and violent crime.
“Across Virginia, people wake up and turn on the morning news to hear story after story of violence in their communities: homicides, shootings, and aggravated assaults,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “With a nearly 40% law enforcement vacancy rate in some cities in Virginia, with too few prosecutors actually prosecuting, and with diminished community engagement and witnesses less willing to come forward, Virginia’s blue line is getting far too thin.
“Today, I am announcing Operation Bold Blue Line, a sustained effort to comprehensively address the challenge we see happening across all our communities. Building on the common themes from the 14 meetings of our Violent Crimes Task Force across Virginia, we are taking clear, actionable steps to make our communities safer together.”
Operation Bold Blue Line:
1. Supporting existing law enforcement by finally fixing pay and wage compression.
2. Supporting new law enforcement with a comprehensive recruiting effort to attract law enforcement from other states and develop homegrown talent.
3. Providing more support for all law enforcement, including more training and equipment.
4. Ensuring law enforcement is backed up by prosecutors that can and will put and keep violent offenders behind bars.
5. Providing additional resources to victims and witnesses and funding community partnerships to help stop violent crime before it happens.
Background:
Virginia is leading the way by adopting innovative strategies to fight violent crime. A major investment of $13 million over the next two years in new group violence intervention efforts is underway with the combination of comprehensive law enforcement, prosecutorial, and community-based initiatives.
To execute violent crime reduction strategies, Virginia will make additional investments to recruit, train, and support more LEOs in key departments.
With some cities facing vacancy rates approaching 40%, the Virginia State Police still have more than 250 unfilled positions, and the Virginia Sheriff’s Association estimates vacancy rates nearing 20% in their departments.
To combat this, Governor Youngkin announced a comprehensive plan to fix wage compression issues and increase funding for partnering community police. Working with the General Assembly to increase funding to cities and counties with community policing and violence reduction tactics, this plan includes provisions to prohibit partnering localities from “defunding” their police departments.
Operation Bold Blue Line will work to recruit the finest officers from Virginia and across the Nation, as well. To do this, a $30 million nationwide and homegrown recruitment effort will be launched in tandem with a new 8-week fast-tracked lateral training academy to certify law enforcement in Virginia expeditiously.
Operation Bold Blue Line will increase dual enrollment and create “Badge & Degree” programs to broaden the pipeline of students who want to join Virginia law enforcement. Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera will work with SCHEV and the Virginia Community College System to both increase dual enrollment opportunities for high school students and better target existing taxpayer-funded “G3” public safety spending to sworn law enforcement and recruits.
Operation Bold Blue Line will accelerate the disbursement of $75 million for equipment and training to state and local agencies, work with the Virginia Retirement System to ensure retired LEOs can collect benefits while working in new support roles, and collaborate with non-profits like Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program (VALEAP) to connect LEOs with resources to improve their mental and physical wellbeing.
Under the joint leadership of the Office of the Attorney General, the Department of Criminal Justice Services, and the Department of Juvenile Justice, Operation Bold Blue Line will support community partners who support at-risk youth and focus on gang prevention and group violence intervention as well.
Operation Bold Blue Line will work with the General Assembly to fund a Victim/Witness Assistance Program to help police and prosecutors put violent criminals behind bars. The program would provide funds for reasonable lodging and relocation expenses, transportation, and the installation of systems and devices necessary to fulfill protective services.
Regional News
Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative offers financial incentives for delayed haying and summer pasture stockpiling
Now through Nov 15, 2022, the Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative (VGBI) is accepting applications for its 2023 financial incentives program. Entering its second year, VGBI provides incentives for producers and landowners who adopt either of two specific best management practices that protect grassland birds during their vulnerable nesting season. Qualifying producers can receive up to $35 per acre for: 1) delaying their first cut of hay until July 1, 2023 or later, and/or 2) rotating livestock out of select fields from April 15 to July 1, 2023 or later. In addition to protecting nesting habitat, these practices can also be used strategically to stockpile forage for late summer grazing, rest and re-seed fields, and reduce feed expenses.
“Delaying the first hay cutting until at least early July is a game-changer for our grassland birds because it allows the bulk of them to fledge at least one successful clutch of young. That quickly changes a hayfield from being a site of population loss to one of population gain,” says October Greenfield, VGBI co-coordinator and PEC wildlife habitat coordinator. Meanwhile, rotating livestock out of select fields in the early spring and allowing those fields to rest until early summer, a practice called summer pasture stockpiling, is proving to be beneficial for cattle, soil health, and producer profitability, in addition to providing improved grassland bird nesting habitat.
The program is open to 16 counties across the northern Virginia Piedmont, Blue Ridge, and Shenandoah Valley, and a minimum 20-acre commitment is required. Most grassland bird species require wide expanses of grasses for nesting, so acreage that mimics a large, contiguous patch of grassland—distant from thick forest edges and human development—is best suited for this program.
“With the majority of remaining grasslands in Virginia currently held in private hands and under agricultural use, VGBI gives farmers the opportunity to become partners in conservation by implementing grassland bird-friendly agricultural practices. We work with farmers to create conservation plans that protect grassland birds while simultaneously supporting their production goals,” Greenfield explains. To learn more about the program and to apply, visit: vagrasslandbirds.org/incentives.
In its first year, nine producers formally enrolled 500 acres of land in the program. In addition, four landowners implemented delayed haying or summer pasture stockpiling voluntarily, without the program’s financial incentives, on another 1,306 acres. Increased funding from the Cornell Land Trust Bird Conservation Initiative and VGBI’s growing partnerships are allowing expansion of the program in 2023. Producers interested in adopting one or both of these practices without the financial incentive, or who are already managing for delayed haying and/or summer pasture stockpiling, are asked to report their acreage at vagrasslandbirds.org/incentives to be included in VGBI’s annual reports.
Native grasslands have suffered more intense impact by humans than any other North American terrestrial ecosystem. In response, remaining grassland birds have adopted hayfields and pasturelands as surrogate habitat. Grassland bird conservation, therefore, falls largely on private landowners and farmers. By working with producers to implement a suite of best management practices, VGBI strives to stem the tide of grassland bird decline, improve the resiliency of working landscapes, and positively impact the livelihoods that depend upon those lands.
Tim Mize, of the Virginia Cooperative Extension and a member of VGBI’s steering committee is excited to see this program gaining traction. “Although at times they seem at odds, livestock agriculture and wildlife conservation can benefit one another. It just seems obvious to me that this program is a win/win scenario for both,” he said.
Sam Grant, who leases pastures at Francis Mill Farm in Loudoun County and participated in the summer pasture stockpiling is pleased with the results so far. “The best of this program is how little impact it had on my normal grazing schedule. I delayed grazing the field until mid-July with no negative impact, and the morning visits from birders were discreet and pleasant.”
Fritz Reuter at Little Milan in Fauquier County appreciated the ecological benefits. “Delayed cutting correlates nicely with the timing of when our native warm season grasses are most active and can outcompete dormant vegetation like fescue and orchardgrass.”
The Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative is a partnership of Smithsonian’s Virginia Working Landscapes, The Piedmont Environmental Council, American Farmland Trust, and Quail Forever.
State News
Judge rules in favor of Times-Dispatch in FOIA case and more Va. headlines
• Democrats distanced themself from a proposed LGBTQ child abuse bill floated by Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, even as she claimed its purpose was being misconstrued and wasn’t meant to punish parents who don’t affirm transgender children.—Washington Post
• Critics say Albemarle County school leaders quietly disapprove of staffers making displays of LGBTQ support, despite the school system’s publicly stated support for transgender students.—Daily Progress
• The office of Attorney General Jason Miyares dropped its involvement in an investigation into child abuse allegations at a Virginia children’s hospital. The attorney general’s office says it handed the issue back to local authorities for jurisdictional reasons, but a lawyer for some of the hospital’s patients said it looked like the state was quitting on the case.—Associated Press
• A judge sided with the Richmond Times-Dispatch in a FOIA case over whether Gov. Glenn Youngin’s office is giving adequate detail on the types of records it’s choosing to keep secret.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Eight people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning at an “outdoor gathering” near James Madison University.—Daily News-Record
• “After Virginia legalized pot, majority of defendants are still Black.”—Washington Post
• Republicans are hopeful they’ll win at least one seat on the Roanoke City Council this year for the first time in nearly two decades.—Roanoke Times
• Michele White, the former Prince William County election official now facing unspecified corruption charges, is trying to raise money for her legal defense through a GoFundMe page.—Culpeper Star-Exponent
• A gym parking lot incident involving a former D.C. deputy mayor raised questions about whether the official lives in Virginia or D.C.—Washington Post
• An 82-pound tortoise named Magellan has gone missing near Blacksburg.—Roanoke Times
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
State News
Youngkin to propose funding for small modular nuclear reactors
Within two weeks of rolling out a Virginia energy plan that included a push for new nuclear development, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced plans for a multimillion-dollar investment in the energy source.
Youngkin said Friday he will include in his budget proposal at the end of the year $10 million for a new Virginia Power Innovation Fund, with half of it earmarked for the development of a small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) in Southwest Virginia within 10 years.
The General Assembly must approve any budget proposals from the governor.
“This is our moment to lead,” Youngkin said. “So let’s get to work.”
Youngkin said that the funds would go toward making Southwest Virginia a nuclear innovation hub, including investments in research and development efforts. The money specifically for SMR development would be available for researching the technology, building a workforce for it, and exploring sites where it could be developed.
SMR technology is designed to be a “plug and play” type of nuclear reactor that can be manufactured at a facility and then installed at a particular site, according to an August report prepared for the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners.
If developed, the Southwest Virginia SMR would be the first of its kind in the country, Youngkin said.
Can Southwest Virginia remake itself as a laboratory for renewables?
The push for nuclear energy expansion was introduced in Youngkin’s “all of the above” four-year energy plan that he announced in Lynchburg on Oct. 3, which also called for revisions to the landmark 2020 Virginia Clean Economy Act. The VCEA sets dates for fossil fuel retirements and requires increasing amounts of utilities’ energy to be sourced from renewables as the state aims to reach a zero-carbon electric grid by 2050. It also includes mandates for the development of wind, solar and energy storage by Dominion and Appalachian Power Company.
Alongside those calls, Youngkin requested the State Corporation Commission, which regulates Virginia’s electric utilities, to conduct a cost analysis that compares renewable energy technologies with available alternative technologies.
On Friday, Youngkin spoke of the potential for alternative technologies such as nuclear, carbon capture, hydrogen, and battery storage. For example, captured carbon could be used in concrete and paint manufacturing, manganese and metallurgical coal could be harvested for battery storage development, and water and met from underground mines could be used for hydrogen energy production, Youngkin said.
But several groups said the innovation fund announcement came with no input from local stakeholders.
“Project development processes that leave out community voices is the wrong way to build support for a proposal,” said Rebecca Shelton, director of policy and organizing for the Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center. “Time and again, the way residents learn about a new project is through a press announcement.”
House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, also unveiled Thursday a partnership with West Virginia Republican House Speaker Roger Hanshaw to promote nuclear development.
The only full-scale new nuclear plant to be built in the U.S. in decades is the Vogtle plant in Georgia, which has been under construction for a decade, with costs ballooning to around $30 billion.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
