Connect with us

Interesting Things to Know

A college degree for less than $1,000 a year?

Published

3 hours ago

on

How much is a college degree worth, and how much it costs — these are the things that parents face as their children grow.

A single semester at Harvard is going to cost more than $50,000. An in-state student at a state university will probably pay half that, but it still adds up to big money — and usually big debt for students.

But what if college costs less than $1,000 for two semesters?

It’s possible to pay $330 per semester at the Free University of Berlin, where students also get free public transportation and inexpensive books.

Elsewhere in the more than two dozen EU countries, university costs are also much lower than in the U.S.

Language may be a barrier, but many of the courses are offered in English.

To get a visa, the student would still have to show he or she could cover living expenses, which are calculated at about $12,000 a year.

According to the Wall Street Journal, students may have some concerns about the difference between European education and the U.S.

For one thing, there is less hand-holding. Students won’t find a lot of guidance counselors who can advise on which courses to take.

Undergraduate classes are large, and students can expect little interaction with professors. Students say the prevailing attitude is that the student has to be proactive and figure things out for themselves.

In addition, the student won’t find American recruiters lining up at their European university. A degree from a foreign college might not be well understood by American companies.

Nonetheless, it is at least possible to get out of college with no little or no debt.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Interesting Things to Know

Why you don’t have to keep money in a mattress today

Published

2 days ago

on

May 1, 2023

By

During the Great Depression, people supposedly stuffed the money in their mattresses.

That may have been wise since about 9,000 banks failed between 1929 and 1939, wiping out the life savings of many millions of Americans. People simply stopped trusting banks.

That’s why the government established the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) in 1933. FDIC guarantees the savings of individuals. Today, FDIC regulates and insures deposits for up to $250,000. In the event of a bank collapse, FDIC starts mailing checks within days.

If your money is in a credit union, it is also insured by the National Credit Union Association (NCUA). The NCUA was established by the government in 1970, and it regulates and insures deposits up to $250,000. In the event of a credit union failure, insured deposits are returned.

Banks keep only a fraction of bank deposits on hand to cover withdrawals. Normally, only a small portion of account holders will withdraw their money at any given time. Banks simply need to cover those withdrawals. If depositors panic and everyone tries to withdraw their funds at once, the bank won’t have enough cash to cover the withdrawals. When that happens, the bank fails.

The FDIC and NCUA guarantees are an innovation in banking and were certainly not available during the long history of banks and bank failures.

The first bank to issue bank notes (essentially, paper money) in Europe, the Stockholm Banco, succumbed to a bank run. Stockholm Banco opened in 1656, but excessive lending devalued its bank notes, and as clients started demanding their money back, the bank collapsed in 1664.

During the 19th century, a series of financial panics hit banks. In 1821, the Second Bank of the United States found itself under immense pressure as demand from Europe for American goods plummeted after the Napoleonic Wars. The Second Bank curtailed lending, which put pressure on regional banks and sparked a bank run that led to more bank failures.

The recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate Capital, and Signature Bank are nothing compared to bank collapses in 2008 and 2009. In 2008, 25 banks collapsed, but the worst was yet to come in 2009 when 140 banks collapsed, and in 2010 when 157 banks collapsed. In 2011, about 92 banks collapsed, according to the FDIC. Deposits up to $250,000 were guaranteed.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Interesting Things to Know

May Celebrity Birthdays!

Published

3 days ago

on

April 30, 2023

By

Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?

 

jEWEL – Jennifer Stoddart, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

1 – Paul Teutul, Sr., 74, motorcycle designer, Yonkers, NY, 1949.

2 – Ellie Kemper, 43, actress (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Kansas City, MO, 1980.

3 – Bobby Cannavale, 53, actor (Boardwalk Empire), Union City, NJ, 1970.

4 – David Guterson, 67, author (Snow Falling on Cedars), Seattle, WA, 1956.

5 – Adele, 34, singer, born Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, Tottenham, England, 1988.

6 – Willie Mays, 92, Hall of Fame baseball player, Westfield, AL, 1931.

7 – Alexander Ludwig, 31, actor (Vikings), Vancouver, BC, Canada, 1992.

8 – Joe Bonamassa, 46, guitarist, New Hartford, NY, 1977.

9 – Rosario Dawson, 44, actress (Rent), New York, NY, 1979.

10 – Salvador Perez, 35, baseball player, Valencia, Venezuela, 1990.

11 – David Alvarez, 29, actor (Billy Elliot), Montreal, QB, 1994.

12 – Clare Bowen, 34, Actress (Dead Man’s Burden), Minnamurra, Australia, 1989.

13 – Morgan Wallen, 30, singer, Sneedsville, TN, 1993.

14 – Ronan Tynan, 63, opera singer (The Irish Tenors), Dublin, Ireland,1960.


15 – Sam Trammell, 52, actor (True Blood), New Orleans, LA, 1971.

16 – Jim Sturgess, 45, actor (Across the Universe), London, England, 1978.

17 – Sendhil Ramamurthy, 49, actor (Heroes), Chicago, IL, 1974.

18 – James Stephens, 72, actor (The Paper Chase), Mount Kisco, NY, 1951.

19 – Jojo Siwa, 20, dancer, singer, born Joelle Joanie Siwa, Omaha, NE, 2003.

20 – Timothy Olyphant, 55, actor (Justified), Honolulu, HI, 1968.

21 – Mr T, 71, actor (The A-Team), born Lawrence Tureaud, Chicago, IL, 1952.

22 – Ginnifer Goodwin, 45, actress (Big Love), Memphis, TN, 1978.

23 – Jewel, 49, singer, born Jewel Kilcher, Payson, UT, 1974.

24 – Daisy Edgar-Jones, 25, actress (Where the Crawdads Sing), London, England, 1998.

25 – Lauryn Hill, 48, singer, actress (Sister Act 2), South Orange, NJ, 1975.

26 – Eli Goree, 29, actor (One Night in Miami), Halifax, NS, Canada, 1994.

27 – Jack McBrayer, 50, actor (30 Rock), Macon, GA, 1973.

28 – Carey Mulligan, actress (The Great Gatsby), London, England, 1985.

29 – Riley Keough, 34, actress (Magic Mike), Los Angeles, CA, 1989.

30 – Stephen Tobolowsky, 72, actor (Deadwood), Dallas, TX, 1951.

31 – Phillipa Soo, 33, actress (Hamilton), Libertyville, IL, 1990.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Interesting Things to Know

3 advantages of working at a day camp

Published

5 days ago

on

April 28, 2023

By

Many summer jobs are available for students when the school year ends, including various positions in summer camps. Here are three advantages of working at a day camp.

1. You form a close bond with your colleagues. Leading and participating in activities requires working together as a team, enabling you to foster close-knit friendships with the children and other leaders.

2. You can make the most of your summer. Unlike sleepaway camps that require you to stay on-site for the duration of the camp, day camps need you to work only during the day. This means you can enjoy your evenings and weekends with friends and family.

3. You can have fun while you work. Diverse activities and games are on the agenda every day at day camp. Choosing this job ensures you have a stimulating and entertaining summer.

In short, working at a day camp has many advantages. The same goes for other camps; you’ll have to experience them to find out!

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Interesting Things to Know

Grief: how to cope with reminders after a loss

Published

2 weeks ago

on

April 17, 2023

By

After a loved one dies, many things can bring back the pain of their loss. Feelings of grief might return on the anniversary of your loved one’s death or other special occasions. Reminders can be connected to sights, sounds, and smells. Here are some things you can do to cope with these overwhelming feelings.

• Be prepared. Remind yourself that grief reactions are normal and necessary. Although painful, they’ll help you move forward in the grieving process.

• Plan a distraction. Read a book, go for a walk, visit a museum, or schedule a visit with friends or loved ones during times when you’re likely to be reminded of your loved one’s death. Keeping busy will help prevent your mind from dwelling on your grief.

• Connect with others. Call or visit people who were special to your loved one. Talking with someone who shares in your loss and encourages you to express your feelings openly while offering comfort and support can be therapeutic.

• Write down your feelings. Write a letter to your loved one or journal about some of your favorite memories with them. Try to focus on the good things instead of the bad.

• Allow yourself to feel every emotion. It’s OK to experience a range of negative emotions as you grieve. You feel these things because your loved one’s life was important to you.

Finally, don’t feel guilty about moving forward. Rediscovering joy in life doesn’t mean you’ve forgotten your loved one. Talk to a therapist or counselor if you’re struggling with insurmountable grief affecting your everyday life.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Interesting Things to Know

College recruiting becomes big money

Published

1 month ago

on

March 31, 2023

By

When you think of high-paid athletes, you might think of Stephen Curry sinking long threes for the Golden State Warriors or Tom Brady slinging the pigskin for the New England Patriots (or, more recently, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers). Yet many pro athletes got started in college, including both Brady and Curry. And just as in the pros, finding talent at the college level means winning games and making money. Now, uncovering high school talent has blossomed into a big-money industry.

For one, colleges are spending big on recruiting, trying to attract the most talent so they can win the most games. For the 2019 fiscal year, the University of Georgia spent $3.67 million on recruiting, while the University of Alabama shelled out $2.66 million. Both schools have won multiple national championships in recent years. Of course, many other schools are spending millions as well, with the Big 10 and SEC conferences combined spending more than $30 million in 2019.

This should be no surprise, given how much money is at stake. In 2021, division I colleges reported bringing in over $13 billion in revenue via their athletic departments. Teams and conferences that win more tend to bring in more, enjoying better TV deals and more support from fans.

Further, spending by schools accounts for only a portion of the total money spent on recruiting. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly how much is being shelled out, but in 2007, Yahoo paid $100 million to buy rivals.com, a recruiting service that scouts college athletes and assigns them rankings. Currently, another recruiting website, 247Sports, is estimated to pull in nearly $40 million in revenue annually.

Spending and revenues are likely to increase. Previously, students were forbidden from making money off their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL). These rules have since been rolled back, and as a result, many alumni and local businesses are pouring in millions to attract recruits to their favored universities. In the first year, NIL spending is believed to have topped $900 million. Sports news site The Athletic was shown a NIL deal for an anonymous but coveted recruit — a deal worth a total of $8 million over three years. With billions in revenue at stake, spending is likely to get bigger.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Interesting Things to Know

Golf tourism: a growing industry

Published

1 month ago

on

March 30, 2023

By

Golf tourism has exploded over the last few years. In 2023, thousands of golf tourists are expected to travel to well-known courses to enjoy their favorite pastime and experience a fun-filled vacation. Here are a few tips to ensure your next golf trip is as enjoyable as possible.

• Survey the weather. The elements can have a significant impact on your golf game. Therefore, make sure you inquire about the weather conditions at your destination and choose the right time of year to visit.

• Research the course. Visit resort websites and scour the internet for honest course reviews from experienced golfers to avoid disappointment. Moreover, make sure you choose a facility suited to your experience level.

• Find out about attractions in the area. Although golfing is the primary reason for your visit, choosing a location with nearby attractions you can enjoy when you need a break from the fairways is a good idea.

Finally, make sure you learn about the golfing etiquette, dress code, and rules at your destination to avoid making faux pas.

Five popular golf destinations in the United States
Are you ready to pack your golf bag and explore some of the USA’s most famous golf greens? Here are five must-visit states for avid golfers.

1. Florida
2. Arizona
3. California
4. South Carolina
5. Michigan

The US is home to 42 percent of the world’s courses.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Avery-Hess Realty, Marilyn King

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Card My Yard

CBM Mortgage, Michelle Napier

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Independent Business Alliance

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

Fussell Florist

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

Habitat for Humanity

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

Mountain View Music

National Media Services

Natural Results Chiropractic Clinic

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

Shenandoah Shores Management Group

St. Luke Community Clinic

Strites Doughnuts

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warren County DSS Job Development

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
41°
Cloudy
6:12 am8:06 pm EDT
Feels like: 36°F
Wind: 10mph WNW
Humidity: 33%
Pressure: 29.57"Hg
UV index: 1
ThuFriSat
43/21°F
50/27°F
52/30°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

May
3
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
May 3 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
May
6
Sat
8:00 am Spring Craft Show & Bake Sale @ Living Water Church 
Spring Craft Show & Bake Sale @ Living Water Church 
May 6 @ 8:00 am – 3:00 pm
Spring Craft Show & Bake Sale @ Living Water Church 
We are looking for vendors! Cost per table is $20.00 — CONTACT JUDY TO RESERVE YOUR TABLES on or before May 4th: 540-305-9432 This craft show is just one week before Mothers Day! If you[...]
10:00 am Spring Wild Edible Plants: Earth... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Spring Wild Edible Plants: Earth... @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 6 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Spring Wild Edible Plants: Earth Connections Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. Join professional outdoor instructor Tim MacWelch to learn about the remarkable springtime wild edible and medicinal plants of the Blue Ridge Mountains. This full-day hike will cover native and[...]
12:00 pm Beer, Bacon, and Butts Birthday ... @ The Apple House
Beer, Bacon, and Butts Birthday ... @ The Apple House
May 6 @ 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Beer, Bacon, and Butts Birthday Bash @ The Apple House
Join us for our 60th Birthday Bash in our Party Yard! There will be LIVE MUSIC, Breweries on site, Vendors, Fork’d food truck, and some little activities for the kiddos! We will have some tables[...]
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 6 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Settle's Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what is cooking on the hearth. Immerse yourself within the 19th century enslaved culture and its foods. Explore the taste[...]
12:00 pm The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 6 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work showing off their skills. Members of The Blacksmiths’ Guild of the Potomac have set up shop in the forge, located behind[...]
1:00 pm Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
May 6 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
New Bluegrass and traditional music jam the first Saturday of each month starting Feb. 4th, from 1pm till 4pm. All levels of playing invited to attend.
1:00 pm Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 6 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. What’s that buzzing? Meet with local apiarists of Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah (BONS – online at bonsbees.com) and discover the art of Apiculture (a.k.a. Beekeeping). This monthly program[...]
1:00 pm Volunteer Fair @ Raymond E Santmyers Youth Center
Volunteer Fair @ Raymond E Santmyers Youth Center
May 6 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Volunteer Fair @ Raymond E Santmyers Youth Center
 
May
10
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
May 10 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]