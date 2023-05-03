A college degree for less than $1,000 a year?

How much is a college degree worth, and how much it costs — these are the things that parents face as their children grow.

A single semester at Harvard is going to cost more than $50,000. An in-state student at a state university will probably pay half that, but it still adds up to big money — and usually big debt for students.

But what if college costs less than $1,000 for two semesters?

It’s possible to pay $330 per semester at the Free University of Berlin, where students also get free public transportation and inexpensive books.

Elsewhere in the more than two dozen EU countries, university costs are also much lower than in the U.S.

Language may be a barrier, but many of the courses are offered in English.

To get a visa, the student would still have to show he or she could cover living expenses, which are calculated at about $12,000 a year.

According to the Wall Street Journal, students may have some concerns about the difference between European education and the U.S.

For one thing, there is less hand-holding. Students won’t find a lot of guidance counselors who can advise on which courses to take.

Undergraduate classes are large, and students can expect little interaction with professors. Students say the prevailing attitude is that the student has to be proactive and figure things out for themselves.

In addition, the student won’t find American recruiters lining up at their European university. A degree from a foreign college might not be well understood by American companies.

Nonetheless, it is at least possible to get out of college with no little or no debt.