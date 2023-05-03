Interesting Things to Know
A college degree for less than $1,000 a year?
How much is a college degree worth, and how much it costs — these are the things that parents face as their children grow.
A single semester at Harvard is going to cost more than $50,000. An in-state student at a state university will probably pay half that, but it still adds up to big money — and usually big debt for students.
But what if college costs less than $1,000 for two semesters?
It’s possible to pay $330 per semester at the Free University of Berlin, where students also get free public transportation and inexpensive books.
Elsewhere in the more than two dozen EU countries, university costs are also much lower than in the U.S.
Language may be a barrier, but many of the courses are offered in English.
To get a visa, the student would still have to show he or she could cover living expenses, which are calculated at about $12,000 a year.
According to the Wall Street Journal, students may have some concerns about the difference between European education and the U.S.
For one thing, there is less hand-holding. Students won’t find a lot of guidance counselors who can advise on which courses to take.
Undergraduate classes are large, and students can expect little interaction with professors. Students say the prevailing attitude is that the student has to be proactive and figure things out for themselves.
In addition, the student won’t find American recruiters lining up at their European university. A degree from a foreign college might not be well understood by American companies.
Nonetheless, it is at least possible to get out of college with no little or no debt.
Why you don’t have to keep money in a mattress today
During the Great Depression, people supposedly stuffed the money in their mattresses.
That may have been wise since about 9,000 banks failed between 1929 and 1939, wiping out the life savings of many millions of Americans. People simply stopped trusting banks.
That’s why the government established the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) in 1933. FDIC guarantees the savings of individuals. Today, FDIC regulates and insures deposits for up to $250,000. In the event of a bank collapse, FDIC starts mailing checks within days.
If your money is in a credit union, it is also insured by the National Credit Union Association (NCUA). The NCUA was established by the government in 1970, and it regulates and insures deposits up to $250,000. In the event of a credit union failure, insured deposits are returned.
Banks keep only a fraction of bank deposits on hand to cover withdrawals. Normally, only a small portion of account holders will withdraw their money at any given time. Banks simply need to cover those withdrawals. If depositors panic and everyone tries to withdraw their funds at once, the bank won’t have enough cash to cover the withdrawals. When that happens, the bank fails.
The FDIC and NCUA guarantees are an innovation in banking and were certainly not available during the long history of banks and bank failures.
The first bank to issue bank notes (essentially, paper money) in Europe, the Stockholm Banco, succumbed to a bank run. Stockholm Banco opened in 1656, but excessive lending devalued its bank notes, and as clients started demanding their money back, the bank collapsed in 1664.
During the 19th century, a series of financial panics hit banks. In 1821, the Second Bank of the United States found itself under immense pressure as demand from Europe for American goods plummeted after the Napoleonic Wars. The Second Bank curtailed lending, which put pressure on regional banks and sparked a bank run that led to more bank failures.
The recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate Capital, and Signature Bank are nothing compared to bank collapses in 2008 and 2009. In 2008, 25 banks collapsed, but the worst was yet to come in 2009 when 140 banks collapsed, and in 2010 when 157 banks collapsed. In 2011, about 92 banks collapsed, according to the FDIC. Deposits up to $250,000 were guaranteed.
May Celebrity Birthdays!
Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Paul Teutul, Sr., 74, motorcycle designer, Yonkers, NY, 1949.
2 – Ellie Kemper, 43, actress (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Kansas City, MO, 1980.
3 – Bobby Cannavale, 53, actor (Boardwalk Empire), Union City, NJ, 1970.
4 – David Guterson, 67, author (Snow Falling on Cedars), Seattle, WA, 1956.
5 – Adele, 34, singer, born Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, Tottenham, England, 1988.
6 – Willie Mays, 92, Hall of Fame baseball player, Westfield, AL, 1931.
7 – Alexander Ludwig, 31, actor (Vikings), Vancouver, BC, Canada, 1992.
8 – Joe Bonamassa, 46, guitarist, New Hartford, NY, 1977.
9 – Rosario Dawson, 44, actress (Rent), New York, NY, 1979.
10 – Salvador Perez, 35, baseball player, Valencia, Venezuela, 1990.
11 – David Alvarez, 29, actor (Billy Elliot), Montreal, QB, 1994.
12 – Clare Bowen, 34, Actress (Dead Man’s Burden), Minnamurra, Australia, 1989.
13 – Morgan Wallen, 30, singer, Sneedsville, TN, 1993.
14 – Ronan Tynan, 63, opera singer (The Irish Tenors), Dublin, Ireland,1960.
15 – Sam Trammell, 52, actor (True Blood), New Orleans, LA, 1971.
16 – Jim Sturgess, 45, actor (Across the Universe), London, England, 1978.
17 – Sendhil Ramamurthy, 49, actor (Heroes), Chicago, IL, 1974.
18 – James Stephens, 72, actor (The Paper Chase), Mount Kisco, NY, 1951.
19 – Jojo Siwa, 20, dancer, singer, born Joelle Joanie Siwa, Omaha, NE, 2003.
20 – Timothy Olyphant, 55, actor (Justified), Honolulu, HI, 1968.
21 – Mr T, 71, actor (The A-Team), born Lawrence Tureaud, Chicago, IL, 1952.
22 – Ginnifer Goodwin, 45, actress (Big Love), Memphis, TN, 1978.
23 – Jewel, 49, singer, born Jewel Kilcher, Payson, UT, 1974.
24 – Daisy Edgar-Jones, 25, actress (Where the Crawdads Sing), London, England, 1998.
25 – Lauryn Hill, 48, singer, actress (Sister Act 2), South Orange, NJ, 1975.
26 – Eli Goree, 29, actor (One Night in Miami), Halifax, NS, Canada, 1994.
27 – Jack McBrayer, 50, actor (30 Rock), Macon, GA, 1973.
28 – Carey Mulligan, actress (The Great Gatsby), London, England, 1985.
29 – Riley Keough, 34, actress (Magic Mike), Los Angeles, CA, 1989.
30 – Stephen Tobolowsky, 72, actor (Deadwood), Dallas, TX, 1951.
31 – Phillipa Soo, 33, actress (Hamilton), Libertyville, IL, 1990.
3 advantages of working at a day camp
Many summer jobs are available for students when the school year ends, including various positions in summer camps. Here are three advantages of working at a day camp.
1. You form a close bond with your colleagues. Leading and participating in activities requires working together as a team, enabling you to foster close-knit friendships with the children and other leaders.
2. You can make the most of your summer. Unlike sleepaway camps that require you to stay on-site for the duration of the camp, day camps need you to work only during the day. This means you can enjoy your evenings and weekends with friends and family.
3. You can have fun while you work. Diverse activities and games are on the agenda every day at day camp. Choosing this job ensures you have a stimulating and entertaining summer.
In short, working at a day camp has many advantages. The same goes for other camps; you’ll have to experience them to find out!
Grief: how to cope with reminders after a loss
After a loved one dies, many things can bring back the pain of their loss. Feelings of grief might return on the anniversary of your loved one’s death or other special occasions. Reminders can be connected to sights, sounds, and smells. Here are some things you can do to cope with these overwhelming feelings.
• Be prepared. Remind yourself that grief reactions are normal and necessary. Although painful, they’ll help you move forward in the grieving process.
• Plan a distraction. Read a book, go for a walk, visit a museum, or schedule a visit with friends or loved ones during times when you’re likely to be reminded of your loved one’s death. Keeping busy will help prevent your mind from dwelling on your grief.
• Connect with others. Call or visit people who were special to your loved one. Talking with someone who shares in your loss and encourages you to express your feelings openly while offering comfort and support can be therapeutic.
• Write down your feelings. Write a letter to your loved one or journal about some of your favorite memories with them. Try to focus on the good things instead of the bad.
• Allow yourself to feel every emotion. It’s OK to experience a range of negative emotions as you grieve. You feel these things because your loved one’s life was important to you.
Finally, don’t feel guilty about moving forward. Rediscovering joy in life doesn’t mean you’ve forgotten your loved one. Talk to a therapist or counselor if you’re struggling with insurmountable grief affecting your everyday life.
College recruiting becomes big money
When you think of high-paid athletes, you might think of Stephen Curry sinking long threes for the Golden State Warriors or Tom Brady slinging the pigskin for the New England Patriots (or, more recently, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers). Yet many pro athletes got started in college, including both Brady and Curry. And just as in the pros, finding talent at the college level means winning games and making money. Now, uncovering high school talent has blossomed into a big-money industry.
For one, colleges are spending big on recruiting, trying to attract the most talent so they can win the most games. For the 2019 fiscal year, the University of Georgia spent $3.67 million on recruiting, while the University of Alabama shelled out $2.66 million. Both schools have won multiple national championships in recent years. Of course, many other schools are spending millions as well, with the Big 10 and SEC conferences combined spending more than $30 million in 2019.
This should be no surprise, given how much money is at stake. In 2021, division I colleges reported bringing in over $13 billion in revenue via their athletic departments. Teams and conferences that win more tend to bring in more, enjoying better TV deals and more support from fans.
Further, spending by schools accounts for only a portion of the total money spent on recruiting. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly how much is being shelled out, but in 2007, Yahoo paid $100 million to buy rivals.com, a recruiting service that scouts college athletes and assigns them rankings. Currently, another recruiting website, 247Sports, is estimated to pull in nearly $40 million in revenue annually.
Spending and revenues are likely to increase. Previously, students were forbidden from making money off their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL). These rules have since been rolled back, and as a result, many alumni and local businesses are pouring in millions to attract recruits to their favored universities. In the first year, NIL spending is believed to have topped $900 million. Sports news site The Athletic was shown a NIL deal for an anonymous but coveted recruit — a deal worth a total of $8 million over three years. With billions in revenue at stake, spending is likely to get bigger.
Golf tourism: a growing industry
Golf tourism has exploded over the last few years. In 2023, thousands of golf tourists are expected to travel to well-known courses to enjoy their favorite pastime and experience a fun-filled vacation. Here are a few tips to ensure your next golf trip is as enjoyable as possible.
• Survey the weather. The elements can have a significant impact on your golf game. Therefore, make sure you inquire about the weather conditions at your destination and choose the right time of year to visit.
• Research the course. Visit resort websites and scour the internet for honest course reviews from experienced golfers to avoid disappointment. Moreover, make sure you choose a facility suited to your experience level.
• Find out about attractions in the area. Although golfing is the primary reason for your visit, choosing a location with nearby attractions you can enjoy when you need a break from the fairways is a good idea.
Finally, make sure you learn about the golfing etiquette, dress code, and rules at your destination to avoid making faux pas.
Five popular golf destinations in the United States
Are you ready to pack your golf bag and explore some of the USA’s most famous golf greens? Here are five must-visit states for avid golfers.
1. Florida
2. Arizona
3. California
4. South Carolina
5. Michigan
The US is home to 42 percent of the world’s courses.
