Health
A community recovering from Omicron and keeping our children safe
“It has certainly been a very long two years, and we are all experiencing COVID-fatigue,” commented Dr. Jenks, head of the Fauquier Hospital Emergency Department. Dr. Jenks knows as well as anyone, the unprecedented challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on hospitals, communities, and residents. Especially now, that we are entering into year three of the pandemic, it’s more important than ever that we continue to do everything we can to stop the spread of this novel coronavirus. The latest Omicron variant surged through our community in late December through January, like we have not seen by previous variants. Currently, the community transmission levels seem to continue decreasing, translating into a decrease in the number of COVID positive patients we are seeing within the hospital’s walls.
As our community continues to focus on recovering from Omicron, we are all hoping to get back to a more normal state. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 threat doesn’t appear to be making an official exit anytime soon. So, what can we do? How can we continue living with this virus? A key answer is that we need to stay diligent and educated on the facts. Working together as a community by practicing safe habits where possible will help to reduce the spread. The likelihood that another, more dangerous, variant might emerge does seem possible.
Dr. Jenks shared, “Vaccination remains the most important step that we can all take to reduce the spread of this disease, and to protect ourselves and our communities from the risk of bad outcomes from infection. Remember, vaccination is not only about your protection. For example, it is about protecting those who cannot get vaccinated for medical reasons. As more people are able to get vaccinated, including children, we get closer one step at a time to getting back to our normal lives.”
Vaccines are now available and recommended for children five years and older, boosters are available for 12 years and older after five months after primary series.
Keeping our Children Safe
It’s a very unique environment. A world in which some of the younger children don’t have a clear remembrance of what it was like before COVID. Mental health is of great concern when it comes to the developing minds of children of any age. Some important tips to work with your children include calming them down about any issues they are worried about. By opening communication channels, reinforcing healthy lifestyles and dieting habits, and encouraging outside time keep the mind and body strong. When talking to your children about COVID, it can be useful to incorporate explanatory cartoons that are available.
We asked some of the experts – Dr. Diana Chalmeta, local Pediatrician, and Dr. Aliona Bortun, Family Practice Physician – to shed some light on many of the commonly asked questions by parents.
Where can my child get a COVID-19 test?
According to Dr. Diana Chalmeta, a local Pediatrician at Piedmont Pediatrics, “Local pharmacies. Piedmont Pediatrics provides rapid and PCR testing for our patients with an appointment and the usual turnaround time for testing is two days. You can also check with your primary care provider or pediatrician to see if they perform testing.”
Dr. Aliona Bortun, Family Practice at Bealeton explained, “There are different options of COVID testing at your pediatrician’s office, urgent care, and COVID testing sites. Now, testing is also more readily available with at home COVID test kits. The best time to have a COVID test, and to avoid false negative test, is after two days of symptoms.”
If my child begins exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 what should I do?
Dr. Chalmeta explained that symptoms of COVID in children are typically more mild and often appear to be consistent with a mild cold. “It is rarer that children run fevers,” she commented. “If your child has an unexplained runny nose or cough, even if mild, it could be COVID-19. If they are around other children, your child should be tested or isolate until they are feeling better.”
Dr. Bortun advises parents not to panic! A COVID diagnosis can be worrisome and if a child contracts it, but the majority of cases in children tend to be more mild. The best thing the family can do is isolate at home, if possible. Dr. Bortun suggested, “Assign a personal bathroom for their use only. Social distance, when possible, but do not leave the child without adult supervision. Notify the child’s school immediately and contact his/her doctor. Scheduling a televideo appointment will allow you to discuss a plan, further directions, and testing.” It is especially important to notify the doctor as early as possible if the child has comorbidities and respiratory chronic disease. Ultimately, Dr. Bortun suggests making sure the basics are covered, “The child should hydrate well, even if s/he does not eat a lot. For toddlers and babies, a good rule of thumb is to count wet diapers. Be vigilant in monitoring how fast the child is breathing, the color of his/her lips, muscle intercaustal retractions, and identifying any croup or croup-like symptoms.”
If my child contracts COVID-19, what are some at-home remedies I can use to help treat their symptoms?
Dr. Chalmeta advises parents to check with their pediatrician before introducing new treatments to their child’s routine. She advises parents the importance of maintaining hydration. “Immune boosting vitamins can be beneficial in fighting off viruses, such as COVID-19. These include vitamin D, vitamin C and Zinc. Fever reducing medications can also be used as needed.” With regards to babies, she says, “They can benefit from consistent saline nasal flushing and suction for cough and congestion. Older children can benefit from honey and over-the-counter age, appropriate cough and cold remedies.”
Dr. Bortun also added to this list. She said, “Tylenol can be used for pain and fever. One teaspoon of honey for children one year and older can help with coughing. Adding a humidifier in the child’s room can be beneficial and taking warm baths and showers. Vicks rub is recommended for children older than two years of age; baby Vicks rub can be used for younger children.
How can I protect my child/baby should someone in my household has COVID-19?
According to Dr. Chalmeta, “If possible, distance the child/baby from the person infected with COVID. Ideally, the infected person should stay in a separate room but if that isn’t possible, they should wear a mask at all times, an N95 if possible.”
Dr. Bortun agrees, “Using different rooms and different bathrooms helps along with practicing good hand hygiene. If you have a baby, and are breastfeeding, continue to breastfeed by pumping the milk or chest breastfeeding with precautions, such as using hand hygiene and masking.”
Health
How music can help heal a broken heart
What song makes your heart pound? Do you get breathless from “Total Eclipse of the Heart?” Does Whitney Houston’s cover of “I Will Always Love You” get you going? Or maybe you’re old school and nothing makes your pulse race quite like the final movement of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9. Whatever your preference, humans have always felt an innate connection between music and their hearts. And according to Scientific American, that ancient instinct is helping modern physicians diagnose and treat today’s cardiac patients.
Heart rhythm disorders, such as arrhythmia and atrial fibrillation, create complex tones that are audible through the stethoscope. In an article for the Lancet, nephrologist Michael Fields describes how he uses musical analogies to teach cardiac auscultation to medical students. According to Fields, describing heart tones in musical terms is a useful tool to help new physicians acquire this notoriously difficult skill.
According to Frontiers in Physiology, another group of researchers used a scene from a movie that pairs high tension with a fast-paced musical score to study how strong emotions influence heart cells. Their data may explain how extreme stress can contribute to serious cardiac arrhythmias.
According to Scientific American, cardiac patients can also benefit from music-based interventions to help them recover from surgery, lower stress and help reduce blood pressure and heart rate. Some studies have found that patients who listen to relaxing music after heart attacks experienced decreased strain on the heart and lungs.
While music therapy for heart patients is still an emerging area of study, the early results are promising, according to St. Luke’s Health. And even though more research is needed and music alone cannot treat cardiovascular diseases, there’s no real risk attached to spending 30 minutes a day relaxing with your favorite tunes.
Health
The consequences of neglecting your children’s dental health
Poor oral hygiene can have serious, long-term effects on your children’s health, and young kids don’t usually have the maturity or dexterity to take care of their own teeth. Therefore, it falls on parents to help children maintain healthy teeth and gums.
Here’s what could happen if you neglect your kids’ dental health. Your children could develop:
• Gum disease
• Painful cavities
• Sensitive teeth
• Dental abscesses
• Persistent bad breath
• Tooth decay
Dental treatments can be expensive, time-consuming, and at times unpleasant. To avoid unwanted trips to the dentist, it’s important to teach your kids good habits and monitor your little ones to ensure they properly brush their teeth.
To help keep your children’s teeth healthy, make an appointment for a cleaning and checkup at a dental clinic near you.
Did you know?
Cavities in baby teeth must be treated. This is because dental decay is caused by bacteria, which can spread and damage teeth growing below the gumline.
Health
How to prevent hemorrhoids
Hemorrhoids are swollen veins that can form around the anus and lower rectum. They can be painful, annoying, and embarrassing. Here are a few things that can help prevent them:
• Refrain from heavy lifting
• Eat a healthy, balanced diet
• Stay hydrated
• Consume plenty of fiber
• Stay active
• Avoid sitting or standing for long periods of time
• Go to the bathroom when you feel the urge
• Don’t force your bowel movements
If you think you may have hemorrhoids, talk to your doctor or pharmacist. It’s a more common problem than you may realize. Fortunately, there are solutions available.
Health
Are you allergic to exercise?
If working out literally gives you hives, you may be allergic to exercise. Here’s what you need to know.
A serious condition
Exercise-induced anaphylaxis (EIA) is a serious but rare allergic reaction that can trigger a variety of symptoms, including rash, nausea, and low blood pressure. The severity of these symptoms can vary from person to person.
Typically, a reaction occurs when an individual’s immune system becomes overstimulated during or after physical exertion. However, EIA is not fully understood because it’s difficult to reproduce the precise conditions for it in a lab.
In some people, EIA is food-dependent. This means that the reaction only occurs when the individual combines physical activity with certain foods, such as wheat, shellfish, or peanuts. Fortunately, those affected this way can simply avoid eating their trigger foods to prevent a reaction.
Keep in mind, EIA is a severe allergic reaction that can be life-threatening. If you think you may have this condition, you should see your doctor right away.
Health
4 activities to tone your back
Toning your deltoid, trapezius and other back muscles can help you prevent or limit a variety of aches and pains. Here are four activities to help you strengthen your back.
1. Swimming is a low-impact sport that allows you to gently tone your back and shoulder muscles. Get advice from a trainer or swimming instructor to improve your skills in the water.
2. Yoga is an excellent activity for gently strengthening your back muscles and improving your posture. However, check with your doctor to find out if there are poses you should avoid.
3. Dancing combines core-strengthening and flexibility exercises to help you improve your posture and relieve pain.
4. Stretching exercises can help you increase your range of motion and relieve pain caused by muscle tightness and inflammation.
If you suffer from back problems or have a medical condition, consult your doctor before starting a new exercise routine.
Health
Mental health: 4 tips for embracing winter
Do you hate winter or loathe the cold? If so, here are a few tips for making the most of what the season has to offer.
1. Bring the light indoors
The short days and long, dark nights of winter can take a toll. This is especially true for people who work indoors with few windows. To help brighten up your space, hang festive lights and garlands, and consider investing in a light therapy lamp.
2. Get outside
To keep your spirits up in winter, it’s important to spend time outdoors. Invest in warm, comfortable clothing, including boots, mittens, a coat, a hat, and a scarf, and be sure to bundle up so you can get plenty of sunshine and fresh air.
3. Dive into your hobbies
Whether you enjoy reading, painting, knitting, playing board games, baking, or decorating, winter is the perfect time to immerse yourself in the indoor hobbies you love.
4. Focus on the opportunities
Winter has its charms, and it’s hard to deny that snow-covered landscapes can be beautiful. In addition, winter activities like skating, skiing, sledding, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling are sure to keep you busy. Plus, seasonal festivals, shows, and special events can be fun to attend.
If you’ve tried everything but can’t seem to get out of your winter funk, you may be suffering from seasonal depression. In this case, it’s best to schedule an appointment with your doctor.
Wind: 1mph NNW
Humidity: 90%
Pressure: 30.45"Hg
UV index: 1
48/27°F
54/27°F