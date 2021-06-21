Local News
A community’s musical sub-culture rallies around one of its own
It was a musical and social community coming together in support of one of its own on Father’s Day, June 20, 2021, at Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Virginia Beer Museum. The father and long-time musical fixture at the center of the event was James Vaughan, drummer in a series of family-grounded bands over four decades based out of Front Royal. Vaughan, whose current band is Aftershock with brother Duane (aka Dewey), daughter Reno, cousin Dean Smith, guitarist Doug Hess, and Lenny Barnhart on the chessboard, vocals and keyboards, is recovering from a series of two strokes suffered April 30.
Sunday’s benefit show, silent auctions and other fundraising efforts featuring what was advertised as a dozen musical acts, give or take, was to help defer medical costs associated with James’ stroke. But even more so as the event billed “Front Royal’s Woodstock” progressed from 1 p.m. to slightly after 9 p.m., it seemed an expression of affection and concern for an integral part of the local musical arts community.
“This is like a high school reunion, except with people you WANT to hang out with,” was one description of the myriad familiar faces with perhaps a few more years on them than the last time you encountered them on or off stage.
James brother Dewey made a point of thanking all the involved musicians for the time, talent and energy they contributed to the event. He also acknowledged the large turnout of friends, fans and patrons that made the fundraising aspect what he called “very successful”. Included among those friends and patrons Caterer Will Bryan of “So Mote it Beef” also provided exquisite beef brisket at no charge, with cash contributions going to the fundraising effort for his brother, Dewey noted.
This story will be updated if additional ID or other information becomes available
Traffic Delays Expected – Happy Creek Roadway Project (VDOT)
Residents and visitors are advised that Happy Creek Road, from the Town of Front Royal limits east to the railroad crossing near Dismal Hollow Road, is now closed to local traffic only. Dismal
Hollow Road will remain open and accessible from the east side of Happy Creek Road / Low Water Bridge / and Howellsville Road.
VDOT anticipates Norfolk Southern (NS) will begin railroad crossing work sometime between Monday, July 5, and Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Norfolk Southern will attempt to minimize the amount of time the crossing is physically impassible during construction; however, residents should be mindful that such closure requires careful planning for all emergency responses, which will be approached as if the crossing is impassible at that time.
The Warren County Emergency Communications Center Emergency (ECC) will continually monitor the situation to provide the best coordination for fire, rescue, and law enforcement response to the area impacted by the construction. The ECC will maintain contact with the on-site VDOT inspector during the project, as appropriate.
(Press Release, Warren County Sheriff’s Office)
Portion of Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) in Warren County to close for road construction work this summer
Newcomer florist arrives in town, takes over Fussell Florist from retiree Betty Showers
Front Royal flower lady Betty Showers called it quits Thursday, June 17, handing over the ownership papers of her flower shop, Front Royal Fussell Florist, to new owner Katie Bonnet who will reopen for business on Monday, June 21.
Showers, who has owned and operated the popular store at the corner of East 2nd Street and Commerce Avenue since December 2002, has a busy retirement schedule planned, including considerable travel around far flung relatives before settling in to quieter times with husband Steve at their 18th Street home. In all, she has enjoyed a total of 30 years in the flower business in Front Royal.
Meanwhile, Bonnet, 27, and husband of four years, Daniel, an engineer, have settled into a downtown condominium while shopping around for a house in the area. Bonnet described a family interest in her store. Her parents, Mary and Chris O’Donnell, moved into the area with their daughter from Fairfax County, recently buying a house in nearby Middletown.
As described by Katie in an interview, the parents own the store and lease it to her, making it a family enterprise.
Despite her young age, Bonnet comes with experience as a floral designer having worked at Burke Florist in Fairfax, at the same time completing a degree in business from George Mason University.
Warmly attractive, Bonnet describes a future at her new store to include a small café, confessing that “hospitality” is the name of the game for her in future business. “It is a large part of my heart,” she said.
According to Showers, Front Royal Fussell Florist has been part of downtown commerce in Front Royal since September 1948 when Thomas F. Fussell opened the original store at 122 South Royal Avenue. It has flourished under several owners over the years, with the same name. It will continue as Fussell’s Florist with Katie Bonnet.
As for Betty Showers, she isn’t giving up lightly. After her travels, she vows to get a part-time job in town, maybe even returning to help out Katie if needed during the busy, holiday times. Also, she will remain active in the community gardens activity that provides all manner of vegetables to needy citizens. As for another run in politics? Not ever, she vows, after a first unsuccessful dip into town politics in 2019.
Royal Examiner wishes Betty “a happy retirement” and her successor, Katie, a warm welcome to Front Royal and “much success in your business endeavor.”
Warren County Habitat for Humanity is looking for a new Executive Director
The Warren County Habitat for Humanity, Inc. is looking for a new Executive Director. The role of the executive director is to develop, administer, coordinate, manage, and implement the policies and procedures as developed and approved by the Board of Directors of Warren County Habitat for Humanity, Inc.
The Executive Director will be responsible for:
Administration
• Holding chief administrative responsibility for public accountability of the affiliate
• Administering and managing the daily operations of the Habitat office
• Authorizing expenditures within Board-approved guidelines
• Assisting Treasurer in preparing the annual budget
• Establishing regular office hours and supervising office staff and volunteers
• Overseeing proper maintenance of records and files to ensure confidentiality and legal compliance
Fundraising and Public Relations
• Assisting the Board and Development Committee in developing and implementing its fundraising plan and budget
• Working with Public Relations Committee in developing and implementing a public awareness strategy
• Representing Warren County Habitat to interested communities, churches, businesses, groups, foundations, and community leaders
• Assisting with grant proposal writing
Communication
• Serving as the primary communication link among the regional office, board members, committees, staff, families in waiting, homeowner families, and volunteers
• Assisting with the orientation of new board members and volunteers
The Executive Director will report to the President of the Board of Directors.
Experience in non-profit administration and fundraising is essential. Excellent verbal and written communication skills are required. Applicant must be a self-starter who has the ability to interact well with partner families, board and committee members, and the community at large. Flexibility in work hours and computer knowledge is important.
This is a full-time position of approximately 28- 34 hours of work each week at the Habitat office during regular business hours (Mon – Fri, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm) plus an additional 6-12 hours of evening and weekend work. Occasional travel is required. Benefits include one week of paid vacation, prorated pay for federal holidays, mileage reimbursed at IRS rate, compensatory time may be available with prior approval of an officer of the Board, and training reimbursement for approved training or classes.
Interested? Contact Board President Amanda Slate
Visit their website for more information about Warren County Habitat for Humanity.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for June 21 – 25, 2021
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Possible shoulder closures for litter-pickup operations, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating shoulder closures for roadside weed control, 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
*NEW* Mile marker 7 to 6, westbound – Alternating lane closures for inspection of bridge over Crooked Run, Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Road closed June 19-August 6 between Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) for a safety improvement project. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion December 10.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Portion of Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) in Warren County to close for road construction work this summer
Six-year-old brings recognition to Front Royal
When Jacob and Brittany Tomb and children Rex and Charlotte moved to Front Royal adjacent to the Shenandoah Valley Golf Course, they had no idea how that would affect their entire family. Jacob originally planned to use the golf course to continue to perfect his golf game, but when 5-year-old Rex requested his own golf clubs, Jacob found a used set that was a little big. Despite the size, he immediately started practicing putting and driving left-handed.
When Richard Runyon, owner of Shenandoah Valley Golf Course, noticed the young boy with skill and encouraged him to continue to use the course. They soon developed a friendship. In fact, when Richard was recently married, Rex was his ring bearer.
Rex started asking for golf shoes and kept asking. Eventually, his father acquiesced and bought a used pair. As Rex continued to show promise and loved practicing, Jacob found golf clubs made for his height through U.S. Kids Golf. During the winter, the Tombs added a driving range in their garage and both father and son practiced. Jacob was amazed at his son’s natural swing. Although, a really good golfer himself, he didn’t try to make any corrections to his naturally beautiful swing, but occasionally helped tweak his putting.
As Rex progressed, it was natural to enter him into a 6-and-under golf tournament at Algonkian Golf Course in Sterling, Virginia. It was the first time they’d kept score and a joyous Rex finished the tournament, driving approximately 120 yards when needed, and shot an astounding birdie. Shooting 43 for 9 holes, Rex came in first. “
He liked it so much, we signed him up for more tournaments,” says Jacob.
Rex is next entered into the Virginia State Championship, June 22 and 27, at Ford’s Colony Country Club golf course in Williamsburg.
Throughout the first six tournaments, Rex averaged a second-place finish. His best score for 9 holes was 38. With Rex’s amazing placements, he’s been invited to the U.S. Kids Golf World Championships in Pinehurst, North Carolina, July 28-31, 2021, where he will be representing Front Royal.
Approximately 1,500 kids from around the world aged 12 and under are invited to this prestigious tournament. Sixty different countries are represented, and there will be more than 50 participants in Rex’s 6-and-under category.
Jacob and Brittany are aware of the need to protect their young son from too much notoriety and want him to enjoy whatever sport he’s pursuing, which now also includes gymnastics and soccer. Last year, his favorite sport was riding a 50cc dirt bike.
Time will only tell Rex’s future, but those of us watching know that it will be amazing.
School Board approves WCPS Virtual Academy, new leadership
The Warren County School Board approved the appointment of a new assistant superintendent for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) and a new principal for non-traditional education, as well as the WCPS Virtual Academy Handbook and Guidelines during its Wednesday, June 16 meeting and work session.
George “Buck” Smith, Jr., the current WCPS personnel director, has been appointed the new assistant superintendent for administration for the school division. Smith replaces Melody Sheppard, who is leaving WCPS to become the new superintendent for Shenandoah County Public Schools.
Smith, who earned a master’s degree from James Madison University, has more than 28 years of professional experience in public education and has served as a teacher, athletic director, director of activities, director of administrative support, and for the last 11 years has been personnel director for WCPS.
“Mr. Smith is a dedicated professional and has been a proud member of the Warren County Public Schools community for the last 20 years,” WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger told the School Board members. “He believes in the motto: Service to Others.”
The board voted unanimously to accept Smith’s recommended promotion with all members present, including Board Chairman Arnold Williams, Jr., Board Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower, and members Kristen Pence, Ralph Rinaldi, and James Wells.
“Twenty-some years ago when I came here with all these different ideas about what I wanted to see happen out on the fields and in the classrooms… I really didn’t envision this part of the journey,” Smith said after the board’s approval. “But somewhere along the way, I really fell in love with this community and school division, and it’s been a privilege to serve here over the last 20 years.”
Smith added that he hopes to continue to have an impact on the community, “but I think perhaps the impact has been the greatest upon myself,” he said. “I look forward to continuing to serve.”
Randa Vernazza, who is currently an assistant principal at Warren County High School, has been appointed the new principal of non-traditional education for WCPS.
Ballenger said Vernazza has a wealth of experience and has served as a teacher, dean of students, and assistant principal during her 17 years in education. Vernazza has served in her current role for the last six years.
“Her extensive preparation throughout her career makes her the best choice for this position,” Ballenger told School Board members, who voted unanimously to accept the appointment.
Vernazza intends to provide a rigorous, engaging academic program structured to respond to the social, emotional, and academic needs of every student added Ballenger.
“I look forward to working with the staff, students, and their families to provide opportunities and the supports that this special population of students needs to be successful,” said Vernzza after the board’s vote. “I would also like to thank my mentor, Dr. Ernestine Jordan. For the past nine years, I’ve had the privilege of learning from her and gaining the skills necessary to help me be successful in my new position.”
Both Smith and Vernazza start their new positions on July 1.
Additional votes
In other action, the Warren County School Board unanimously approved the WCPS Virtual Academy Handbook and Guidelines, which establishes how the WCPS new online academy will be operated.
Specifically, the WCPS 2021-2022 Virtual Academy will focus on students in grades 3 through 12. Students must meet residency requirements, as well as eligibility requirements, and must go through an application process, said Ballenger. Classes will be limited to 20 students per grade at the elementary level, and classes at the secondary level will be based on student need and student enrollment. Career and Technical Education (CTE) and dual enrollment classes will also be available. Virtual students will be eligible for a high school diploma from one of the WCPS high schools.
Ballenger addressed some questions from the community during the board meeting, reiterating that there is an application process to participate in the Virtual Academy and there are a limited number of available slots. “This is not just open to everyone,” Ballenger said. “We will have a team to evaluate applications and make recommendations for placement in the Virtual Academy.”
Ballenger also said that students selected to attend the Virtual Academy will not be allowed, for instance, to take two online classes and two virtual classes during a semester. “We need to be able to manage this,” he said. “You are either virtual or you are in person.”
However, the superintendent noted that CTE students would be one of the exceptions and those classes will be offered in-person for virtual students. The same is true for students who would need to come in for a biology lab, as well as students who are band or chorus members. The newly approved handbook lists the classes designated as ‘in-person only,’ he added.
Now that the board has unanimously approved the handbook and guidelines, Ballenger said WCPS will move forward on the application process and begin making them available to students. To view the handbook and guidelines, go online to: https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/warren/Board.nsf/files/C3VSEU701E51/$file/Handbook%20Draft.pdf.
The Warren County School Board also unanimously approved the addition of a $5,000 stipend for the Elementary Virtual Academy coordinator and a $5,000 stipend for the Secondary Virtual Academy coordinator to the Grade 27 Salary Scale effective July 1. Each coordinator “will be necessary in order to organize and facilitate the delivery of this program,” said Ballenger. “This coordination will be in addition to the duties of the assigned individuals.”
Additionally, the School Board approved a WCPS plan to dedicate full-time elementary teachers to the Virtual Academy program. WCPS now will add one third-, one fourth-, and one fifth-grade teacher to provide full-time instruction as part of the elementary Virtual Academy.
The School Board also approved the purchase of new textbooks. Contingent upon the availability of funds, WCPS was approved to purchase Level 1,2,3,4 Spanish textbooks for a total of just more than $53,693; Latin textbooks totaling roughly $8,000; and science textbooks for middle school, earth science, astronomy, and AP environmental science that total almost $266,488.
Work session
Among items discussed during the work session portion of the School Board’s meeting, Dr. Ballenger discussed, as part of a WCPS central office restructuring plan, that he will be absorbing two central office staff positions — one administrator and one instructional resource teacher — as the school division moves into the 2021-2022 school year.
“The responsibilities of the instructional resource teacher position will be disbursed throughout the current staff,” he said. “As part of the restructuring plan, I request that the board approve a stipend of $2,500 to be given to those positions that will be included as part of that restructuring plan.”
Stipends are being recommended instead of moving individuals from the teacher pay scale to the Administrator I pay scale, said Ballenger, who noted that if it is determined that the instructional resource position needs to be replaced, then the stipends will be pulled along with the responsibilities and returned to the current position. No board action was required at this time on the item.
