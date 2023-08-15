Community Events
A Confluence of Community Services: One Stop Resource Fair in Warren County
Warren County Gathers Local Organizations for a Day of Answers.
The Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Ave, will soon be echoing with the hum of conversations aimed at building a stronger, more informed community. On September 6, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm, the One Stop Resource Fair will open its doors to the public, aiming to unite local individuals with many community resources in one convenient location.
Dedicated to proactively addressing community members’ myriad questions and concerns, the fair promises to be an invaluable day for all who attend. Whether seeking volunteering opportunities or looking to connect with specific community services, attendees will be greeted with a wide range of organizations eager to assist.
Among the standout names attending are Northwestern Community Services, known for their vital contributions to health and welfare, and the Warren Coalition, a consistent pillar in community enhancement initiatives. Also participating are Phoenix Project, which advocates for those affected by domestic violence, and Laurel Ridge Community College. The event also boasts of representatives from state institutions like the Virginia Cooperative Extension, the VA Dept. for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, and the VA Dept. for Aging and Rehabilitative Services, ensuring that a broad spectrum of needs is addressed.
“The idea is to have every answer at your fingertips,” says Nichole from Warren County Dept. of Social Services. She further emphasized how invaluable such a gathering is, especially in an era where direct, face-to-face communication has become rare. Nichole encourages all community members to make the most of this opportunity and ensures that any specific queries can be directed to her ahead of the event.
This is a networking event and a testament to Warren County’s commitment to its residents. In a world where information is often scattered across various platforms and services can be difficult to navigate, the One Stop Resource Fair aims to streamline the process and foster genuine community ties.
An informed community is stronger; this One Stop Resource Fair is a step toward building that strength.
Belle Grove’s Wine Fest: Celebrating Heritage with a Glass in Hand
A day of wine, history, and culinary delights set amidst Virginia’s scenic backdrop.
Set against the panoramic views of Shenandoah Valley, Belle Grove Plantation is primed to present its 12th Annual Wine Festival this August 26. An enchanting blend of history, culture, and libations, this event promises an indulgence for the taste buds and the soul.
From 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., attendees will embark on a journey, immersing themselves in the rich tapestry of local beverages, tantalizing food, and captivating heritage. What’s on the palette? Notable wineries, including Castle Glen and Mattaponi, will share the limelight with a range of brewers and distillers like Honey and Hops Brew Works and Copper Fox Distillery, the proud maker of Belle Grove 1797 Whiskey.
But it’s not just about sipping and savoring. Attendees with tasting tickets will be privy to a souvenir glass, and a convenient tent will provide a space for securing purchases, allowing guests to engage in manifold activities freely. Among them are tours of the historic Manor House and enlightening chef demonstrations. One of which will see James Courtney of the Wayside Inn delving into the story of the historic inn while artfully crafting Thomas Jefferson’s Bread Pudding.
Furthermore, Wine Fest’s musical offering ensures that the atmosphere remains lively and enchanting. Mojo Mothership will deliver their signature “funky Southern fried” rhythm, while The Sons of Liberty will regale attendees with rock and roll favorites.
Yet, no festival is complete without a hearty feast. Several food trucks, from Catfish on Wheels serving delectable Southern comfort food to Sugar Creek Snowy offering its cherished ice cream, ensure that hunger pangs are kept at bay.
A celebration of heritage, the event dovetails with the launch of “Hungry for History,” a ten-day fête highlighting local history through food.
Belle Grove doesn’t stop at tantalizing the taste buds; it’s also a haven for shoppers. Attendees can peruse an array of artisan stalls featuring unique crafts, jewelry, and more. And for those looking for truly local tokens, the Belle Grove Museum Shop awaits with a medley of local artistic treasures.
Supported by sponsors such as Crescent Cities Charities and Edward Jones Front Royal, the Wine Fest is more than just a gathering. It’s an affirmation of Belle Grove’s commitment to preservation and education. Rain or shine, the festival promises an unforgettable experience – a blend of history, flavors, and scenic beauty.
Tickets are on sale now at www.bellegrove.org, in the Belle Grove Museum Shop, and at the Winchester Frederick County Visitors Center.
United in Remembrance: Shenandoah Valley Confronts Opioid Crisis Head-On
Northwestern Prevention Collaborative to Host a Memorial and Awareness Event for the Community
The rising tide of drug overdoses in America is alarming, with national figures surpassing 109,000 over the last year alone. The northern Shenandoah Valley, unfortunately, shares in this grim statistic. In a poignant effort to combat this epidemic, Northwestern Prevention Collaborative (NPC) is curating an Overdose Awareness Day Vigil. Set against the backdrop of the Front Royal Moose Lodge on August 31st, from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm, the event promises to be a beacon of hope, remembrance, and awareness.
The central theme of the evening is a collective gesture of solidarity. By coming together, we aim to not only remember those who’ve been tragically lost to overdose but also offer solace to the survivors and the bereaved. A crucial segment of the vigil will be devoted to disseminating knowledge about the growing threat of synthetic opioids, notably fentanyl.
Kicking off the proceedings will be a resource fair spotlighting local bodies at the forefront of the opioid crisis battle. Representing a triad of prevention, treatment, and recovery, these organizations hope to provide holistic solutions. A significant highlight will be a Rapid Revive course conducted by the Northwestern Community Services Board, which underscores the urgency of timely intervention in overdose scenarios.
An interactive memory board will allow attendees to celebrate the lives of the departed, a poignant reminder that each statistic had a story. Subsequently, the community will hear from notable speakers, each with a deeply personal connection to the overdose epidemic. From Strasburg’s Chief of Police, Wayne Sager, to Lisa Cochran’s heart-wrenching personal journey with substance abuse, and John Winslow’s transformative recovery tale, the audience is set for a rollercoaster of emotions and insights.
As darkness envelopes the venue, candles will illuminate the surroundings, each flicker symbolizing a life snuffed out by an overdose in the region. A bell toll will further reinforce the somber tone while also providing attendees an avenue to commemorate their personal losses.
Celeste Brooks, the event’s organizer, emphasized the importance of community cohesion, stating, “This epidemic often pushes survivors and their families into the shadows. This vigil is a clarion call that they’re not alone.”
The event, being free of cost, welcomes all. Additionally, organizations aiming to bolster community resilience against substance abuse can still secure a free booth, further emphasizing the collective stance against this crisis. Contact Celeste at 540-667-3367 or celeste@warrencoalition.org to reserve a table (space is limited) or to learn more about the Overdose Awareness Vigil.
NPC extends gratitude to the Moose Lodge for their hospitality and the Women Of The Moose for their generous financial backing. For real-time event details, consider visiting the official webpage. To broaden your understanding of International Overdose Awareness Day or locate more events, explore here.
About NPC: A coalition binding various community forces, NPC is determined to uproot opioid misuse in the broader Lord Fairfax Planning District. Their mission, funded partly by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, harmonizes the expertise of several community organizations, ensuring a united front against this menace.
Lace Up for Education: Laurel Ridge Community College’s Annual 5K Run/Walk
Racing Towards a Brighter Future for Students
Laurel Ridge Community College (LRCC) is once again taking strides toward building a brighter future for its students. This year, LRCC is set to host its annual 5K run/walk on Saturday, Sept. 16, serving not just as a fitness rendezvous but also as an initiative to bolster student scholarships.
Every year, LRCC’s track witnesses a convergence of fitness enthusiasts, alumni, and community members, all unified by a singular purpose: supporting the dreams of aspiring students. This commitment towards higher education is evident in the meticulous organization and palpable energy that permeates the event.
Kickstarting at 9 a.m., participants will embark on a route that’s as challenging as it is rewarding. As with previous editions, organizers anticipate a mix of competitive racers and those just there to enjoy a brisk morning walk, thereby ensuring the event remains inclusive for all.
For those eager to secure a spot, early birds can benefit from a reduced registration fee of $20 if they sign up by Sept. 1. Following this, the fee rises slightly to $25. It’s worth noting, however, that in-person registrations will not be entertained on the day of the event—a measure to ensure the smooth execution of the race.
The spirit of competition is also set to shine through, with awards slated for the top three male and female runners across various age categories. But even beyond the accolades and personal records, the ultimate winner remains the student body of LRCC. Every dollar garnered from the registrations directly augments the student scholarship fund, translating into tangible educational opportunities for many.
Integral to the success of the event are the sponsors who have generously come forward. This year, the college extends its heartfelt gratitude to Anthem Healthkeepers Plus and Shenandoah Valley Runners for their unwavering support. Their contribution significantly amplifies the reach and impact of the event, reinforcing its status as a staple in the community’s calendar.
At its core, the 5K run/walk organized by LRCC is more than just a race. It’s a manifestation of a community’s collective commitment to fostering education. Whether you’re racing to break a personal best or simply aiming to complete the distance, every step taken is a stride towards creating scholarship opportunities for deserving students.
Christian Book/Movie Club to Begin in September
A Christian Book/Movie Club is to kick-off on Saturday, September 9, at Stephens City UMC at 10 am. The gathering will be in the study room on the second Saturday of each month. The club will be led by Kathie Czerwinski. Kathie can be reached at kathieczerwinski@gmail.com.
“I have always loved reading books, paper books. I like using a bookmark and turning pages. I use to walk to our local library as a child (things were different then) in the summers and continued the library tradition with my children. About 10 years ago, I was stuck in a rut of just reading mysteries. Our local library was starting an Adventure book club, and we joined,” said Kathie Czerwinski. Czerwinski began reading books that she would not have personally chosen. “We were a diverse group of people, and I loved the discussions and different points of view. Then COVID hit. I signed up for an online book club but still missed the fellowship,” she said.
When Pastor Bertina Westley asked the congregation to identify new ideas for the church, Kathie was moved to suggest a book club. The plan is to discuss Christian books turned into movies, and participants can either read the book, watch the movie, or do both. “I added the movie aspect because not everyone is a reader. There may be some couples in which one individual reads books and the other does not, so in this manner, they could participate together,” Czerwinski said.
The program should promote some good discussions, comparing the two different media. Not everyone will especially enjoy the stories the club is reading, and that is understandable. The idea is to respectfully share our points of view and accept the ones we do not agree with.
As the mediator, Czerwinski plans to ask questions regarding the book/movie plot, what we enjoyed, what we did not enjoy, what surprised us, etc. How is the book’s author’s description of God different from your concept of God? What parts of the description did you like or not like? Did the book change any of your opinions about God or Christianity?
The first book/movie on the agenda will be “The Shack.” According to Czerwinski, the book is very moving and has wonderful visuals. It is very hard to get through the beginning of the book. It is heart-wrenching. But those emotions are needed to experience the rest of the story. The story is about one man’s journey to reestablish his faith in God. In a world where religion seems to grow increasingly irrelevant, The Shack wrestles with the timeless question, “Where is God in a world so filled with unspeakable pain?”
Everyone is welcome, and you do not have to be a church member to attend. This gathering is all about revisiting old friends and meeting new friends. As with any gathering, light refreshments will be served. Czerwinski believes that food is an essential component of the bonding experience. The Saturday gathering will end only when the discussion dwindles down, or everyone has tired of talking.
Here is a list of Books/Movies and scheduled discussion times and dates.
The Shack, by William Paul Young, September 9, 10 am.
I Still Believe, by Jeremy Camp, October 14, 10 am.
Same Kind of Different as Me Denver Morrie, by Ron Hall & Lynn Vincent, January 13, 10 am.
The Case for Christ, by Lee Stroebel, February 10, 10 am.
The Stephens City United Methodist Church is located at 5291 Main Street, Stephens City, Virginia, 22655.
Royal Rhythms: Your Weekly Guide to the Shenandoah’s Live Music Scene
Unveiling the Best of Shenandoah’s Live Music Scene One Beat at a Time
The Shenandoah Valley resonates with harmonies, both old and new. From folk tales told with a strumming guitar to the modern beats echoing in lively venues, our town pulses with unmatched musical vigor. Each week, Black Bear Media will spotlight the tunes and tales that make our hearts beat a little faster, guiding locals and visitors alike through the rich tapestry of the Front Royal area soundscape. Whether you’re a seasoned music aficionado or someone just beginning to explore, let us be your compass in the ever-evolving symphony of the Shenandoah Valley. Welcome to “Royal Rhythms,” – where every note tells a story.
Thursday – August 10:
|Front Royal Gazebo
|Rich Follett
|7:00 pm
|Halfnote Lounge
|Lisa Fritsch
|7:30 pm
|Horseshoe Curve
|Gary J & The Fire
|8:00 pm
|Wayside Inn
|Mike Clifford
|6:00 pm
Friday – August 11:
|Alesatian Live (Romas)
|Melanie Pearl
|8:30 pm
|Berryville Music In Park
|Nita & Friends
|6:30 pm
|Briede Family Vineyards
|David Andrew Smith
|4:30 pm
|Bright Box
|Nighthawks
|8:00 pm
|Box Office
|Brennan Edwards
|7:00 pm
|Dark Horse Tavern
|Opposite Shores
|6:00 pm
|Dividing Creek
|Mark Clay
|6:00 pm
|Grannys
|Acoustic Cafe
|7:00 pm
|Halfnote Lounge
|Boo Snider
|8:00 pm
|Horseshoe Curve
|Shortness of Breath
|8:00 pm
|James Charles
|Lyndsie Nicholson
|6:00 pm
|Manor Line Back 40
|Open Mic
|7:00 pm
|Monument
|Ryan Jewel
|7:00 pm
|Museum of Shen Valley
|The Return
|6:00 pm
|On Cue
|Charlee Allman & Jon France
|8:00 pm
|Paladin WM
|Rich Moxley
|7:00 pm
|Paladin SC
|Bishop Vonholtzlag
|7:00 pm
|Picadilly’s
|Meisha Herron
|7:30 pm
|Shen Valley Axe Throw
|Gunner Heath
|6:00 pm
|Strasburg Square
|Jason & the Revenuers
|7:00 pm
|Vibrissa Front Royal
|Bearded Harmony
|8:00 pm
|Wayside Inn
|Bryan Stutzman
|6:00 pm
|West Oakes Farm
|Bryan Frazier
|5:00 pm
|West Oakes Farm
|Hackens Boys
|7:00 pm
|Woodstock ROCS
|The Rouge Farmers
|7:00 pm
Saturday – August 12:
|Backseat Events
|Kix w/ Elizabeth Furnace
|8:00 pm
|Briede Family Vineyard
|Melanie Pearl
|2:00 pm
|Bright Box
|Pietasters w/ Secondhand
|8:00 pm
|Box Office
|Excel Band
|7:00 pm
|Cave Ridge Winery
|Meisha Herron
|2:00 pm
|Clarke County Farm Market
|Will Spaulding
|8:00 am
|Dark Horse Tavern
|Danny Schneibel
|6:00 pm
|Fox Meadow
|Adriel Genet
|3:00 pm
|Halfnote Lounge.
|Gary Carroll
|8:00 pm
|Horseshoe Curve
|Underwood Family Reunion
|8:00 pm
|Izaak Walton Park
|Music In the Mountains
|10:00 am
|Monument
|Deja Vu
|8:00 pm
|Monument
|Latin Fusion
|11:00 pm
|On Cue
|Brahman Noodles
|8:00 pm
|Paladin SC
|Zac Townsend & Dylan Woelfel
|7:00 pm
|Paladin WM
|Jimmy Lee
|7:00 pm
|Pavemint
|Joe Martin
|7:00 pm
|Picadillys
|Barker & Schuster
|7:30 pm
|Little Washington Winery
|Dan Carter
|2:00 pm
|Skyland Lodge
|Rich Follett
|7:30 pm
|Valerie Hill
|Michael Palmer
|3:30 pm
|Veramar Vineyard
|Gary J & The Fire
|7:00 pm
|Vibrissa Winchester
|Tim Citron Project
|8:00 pm
|Virginia Beer Museum
|The Tangents
|7:00 pm
|West Oaks
|Kellin Little
|1:00 pm
Sunday – August 13
|Box Office
|Open Mic
|6:00 pm
|James Charles Winery
|Luke Johnson
|2:00 pm
|Muse Vineyard
|Blues & Brews
|12:00 pm
|Valerie Hill
|Darryl Marini
|6:00 pm
|West Oaks
|Jimmy Lee
|1:00 pm
|Wolf Gap Vineyard
|Con Burch Trio
|2:00 pm
The dedication of Black Bear Media to its cause is evident. As always, artists looking to collaborate and get their show featured are welcome to reach out to Black Bear Media directly by email at blackbear.media@icloud.com. With its constant endeavors, Black Bear Media not only offers a platform for emerging and established talents but also enriches the cultural fabric of the Shenandoah Valley, ensuring that the melodious legacy of the region continues to thrive.
Elevating the Valley’s Vibrations
For those residing in or visiting the Front Royal area, this weekend presents a golden opportunity to indulge in the local music scene. Whether you’re a jazz enthusiast, a rock n’ roll devotee, or a lover of the blues, Black Bear Media’s curated lineup promises something for every ear. So, mark your calendars, gather your friends, and let the music lead the way.
SamiCon 2023: Your Library… The Ultimate Time Machine!
In honor of Library Card Sign-Up Month in September, Samuels Public Library hosts an annual fun and popular SamiCon event each year. Fashioned after the international ComicCon convention, this local version offers a one-of-a-kind event in Warren County where participants can dress up as their favorite superhero, fantasy or comic book character, participate in fun games, STEAM activities, crafts, prize drawings and more, all while connecting with others and celebrating the power of libraries and community. The annual one-day event, which is open FREE to all, brings up to 3,000 people into the Library doors, many of who are not usual library goers. This year’s SamiCon will be held on September 9, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 4:30 PM.
This years theme is time travel! Step into the library and try and find your way out of a time rift by participating in many of our activities! The more you participate the more chance to win prizes! Activities this year include escape rooms, coloring tables, an awesome arcade provided by Play Favorites, a costume contest, table-top games, live action role play demos, a scavenger hunt, mine craft, a makers space. In addition we have several shows performed by local magician Kevin Owens and Presentation by author/artist Ben Hatke!
While the ultimate goal of the event is to sign-up more people with Library cards and highlight the many free programs offered at the Library, the result is often more encompassing, bringing more community connection and facilitating community goodwill. The event, which has taken place since 2015, also encourages our patrons to explore the community by partnering with local businesses for things such as fun programs and vendor fairs. Vendors include local organizations such as the friends of the library group and local businesses such as Front Royals’ own comic shop Main Street Geek!
About Friends of Samuels Library:
The Friends of Samuels Library (FOSL) is a volunteer-run 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to raising funds to support programs and services outside of Samuels Public Library’s operating budget. FOSL raises approximately $20,000 annually for Samuels Public Library through Epilogue (a used book store), membership fees, an annual large-scale book sale, and other efforts. To learn more, visit www.friendsofsamuelslibrary.net.
About Samuels Public Library:
Originally founded in 1799 and renamed Samuels Public Library in 1952, it became the second library in the state to receive a charter and has served the citizens of Front Royal and Warren County for more than two centuries. In the past fiscal year, the library has added 2,035 new cardholders and held 650 in-person and virtual programs hosting 19,843 attendees. Attracting more than 125,000 visitors annually, the library logged 391,919 total checkouts last year. For more information on Samuels Public Library, go to: www.samuelslibrary.net.
