A “COVID Christmas” message from Santa
WHAT MATTERS Warren–The holiday season has officially arrived and this Christmas, young and old alike will be wishing for a COVID-Free 2021! Share this video with your young friends to reassure them that, though life is not as jolly as we’d like it to be, Christmas is NOT cancelled! Watch as Santa explains the importance of staying safe and being kind. To learn more about Santa Gary (along with Mrs. Claus), visit Facebook.com/northpolegary or email sanra@northpolegary.com. The Sleigh phone is rung at 703.304.2769.
Here’s an important message directly from Santa:
“Hi boys and girls, I believe some of you are worried that I might not make it to your homes this Christmas Eve due to the COVID virus. Please don’t worry. I have clearance from every country and myself and all my Reindeer are all fit and well.
Due to all the restrictions in the workplace, some of my elves have not been able to help in my workshop, also we cannot get all of the materials to produce all of the toys you have asked for. We are working as hard as we can, but some toys will not be ready.
If you do not get everything you asked for it is not because you have not been very good, in fact, you have all behaved so well during these tough times. It is because unfortunately, I can not have them by Christmas, some of you may get what you asked for, but if your sister, brother, or friend does not please be kind to them as I know they will be disappointed.
Everyone will get presents and if it’s not exactly what you asked for, I hope you understand.
So stay safe, keep up the good work and I will see you all on Christmas Eve (but you will be asleep so you won’t see me!) Tell your grown-ups to share with their friends so everyone knows I will be at their home for Christmas.”
Love and best wishes,
Checked Twice
Santa Gary
Northpole
WHAT MATTERS:
Are you or your group in need of a free video or article that could be created to help market your cause or event? Or do you have an interesting story to share? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and Youtube. They are also shared with the Royal Examiner online (most are distributed in their daily email blast to thousands of local residents). Sign up for the Royal Examiner at www.royalexaminer.com and check out the “WHAT MATTERS Warren” tab under “Features.”
Learn more about Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com–check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.
About WHAT MATTERS:
WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent donated goes to the cause. If you’d like to get involved with her local or international nonprofit work, or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com. Be sure to check out the “projects” tab for her current WHAT MATTERS Initiatives.
Community Events
“Wreaths Across America Day” will be celebrated December 19th
WHAT MATTERS Warren — For several years, Troop 4 has participated in the national day of remembering the fallen and honoring those who serve, and as an effort to teach children the value of freedom. This year, Troop 4 will again partner with WAA to honor our Veterans. COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place, and guests are asked to wear masks. “It may slow us down, but it will not stop us,” said Jim Naccash, Scoutmaster for Troop 4. “Despite the Pandemic, we continue to operate to serve our community.” Click the video below to see the video about last year’s touching event:
Donations are accepted all year to recognize each military grave in the cemetery, and WHAT MATTERS is making a “Next 10 Wreaths” challenge. Beth will match the next 10 wreaths sponsored in memory of those who have served. Wreaths are only $15 each, so please sponsor 2 or more, if you can. Also, check out the fantastic gift-giving ideas on their website (including ways to donate in memory/ honor of a loved one and to pair a donation with a purchase of a fresh wreath delivered to your door).
To support log onto wreathsacrossamerica.org. If you’d like to participate in the “Next 10 Wreaths” challenge, email hitek007@hotmail.com after placing your order and your donation will be matched as explained above.
Visit WreathsAcrossAmerica.org for more details about this touching event that flocked more than 1,200 cemeteries with wreaths for the holiday season and to sponsor a wreath for Prospect Hill Cemetery.
To purchase: Cash or checks made out to Troop 4 or wreaths may be sponsored via credit card online here. Or visit the national site, Wreathsacrossamerica.org click on “search for groups.” Type in Boy Scouts of America Troop 4 (VA0443P)” and select “sponsor.”
From Wreaths Across America: “Wreaths Across America’s mission touches the lives of thousands of school, scout, civic and religious groups across the country through fundraising for wreath sponsorships. These groups help us ensure that we reach our goal to place a wreath on each hero’s grave. We understand we have Veterans Day in the fall and Memorial Day in the spring, but our service members sacrifice their time and safety every single day of the year to preserve our freedoms. In many homes, there is an empty seat for one who is serving or one who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. We hope you will join us at any of our more than 1,600 participating locations to show our veterans and their families that we will not forget. We will never forget.”
Due to recent COVID-19 regulations, there will be limited capacity at the opening ceremony tent. Volunteers are welcome to watch the event from the cemetery property in their cars AND we ALL can join the live streaming of the event on Social Media. (details will be posted here before the event.)
Volunteers are still invited to join the group in laying wreaths on the graves of our veterans in small groups after the ceremony. Directions will be provided at the event. Thanks in advance for joining together to honor the memory of veterans in our community!
WHAT MATTERS:
Are you or your group in need of a free video or article that could be created to help market your cause or event? Or do you have an interesting story to share? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and Youtube. They are also shared with the Royal Examiner online (most are distributed in their daily email blast to thousands of local residents). Sign up for the Royal Examiner at www.royalexaminer.com and check out the “WHAT MATTERS Warren” tab under “Features.”
Learn more about Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com–check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.
About WHAT MATTERS:
WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent donated goes to the cause. If you’d like to get involved with her local or international nonprofit work, or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com. Be sure to check out the “projects” tab for her current WHAT MATTERS Initiatives.
Attention cyber shoppers: Support a Warren Co. entrepreneur’s dream and buy a Jarvis Handheld Vacuum online – free shipping!
Holiday gift-buying season has officially begun, and this season our community has the opportunity to buy a fantastic gift for a loved one while supporting local entrepreneur, Asanti Wilson, a 2004 Warren County High School graduate! Watch the impressive performance of the Jarvis Handheld wet/dry vacuum in this video and click to purchase this affordable gift for anyone (and be sure to add it to your own Christmas wish list!).
Wilson is in his third year of leading his growing business, the super performance handheld Jarvis vacuum. A powerful device perfect for auto detailing and cleaning up liquid spills throughout the car or home, the cordless and corded models start at $29.87 (with free shipping). Founded in 2018, Jarvis has grown quickly since its launch due to its high-quality suction and accessories and it’s backing by Asanti’s passionate dream. It was listed on Amazon in 2018, expanded to Walmart in 2020 and its online availability is growing.
Jarvis is available on www.JarvisVAC.com, Amazon, Walmart, and Google shopping. As we all know, reviews are what encourage us to click on a product when online browsing, so please take the time to submit a review! After you try it out for yourself and experience its amazing results, please share a review to help Asanti in his dream of being able to expand to offer Jarvis in brick and mortar stores in 2021!
During 2020 and the Covid-induced challenges it has presented, Asanti has kept his business afloat. He is one of the many local business owners who has benefited from the Governor’s CARES funding and used the grant to keep thriving during these challenging times. He says of the program, “It is great that our community is helping all types of businesses prosper. It is so important for businesses to always keep a lookout for opportunities that can help their business during these challenging times.” He encourages his fellow entrepreneurs and adds, “Don’t throw in the towel yet!”
Niki Foster, President of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce is proud to have been a part of contributing to the resilience of local businesses owners like Asanti, “It’s wonderful that our local governments placed their faith in the Chamber to administer such a worthwhile program for our business community. Through the Town and County Grant programs, we’ve been able to assist approximately 200 businesses and non-profits with grants totaling over 2 million dollars. I’m so thankful for our volunteers who’ve spent hours, sometimes full days working to approve applications and get the money into the hands of local business owners who’ve needed it, in some cases to keep their doors open,” added Niki.
Let’s join together as a community and show support to this local man’s dream while benefiting from a great product for ourselves or giving the Jarvis vacuum as a gift this holiday season! Log onto www.JarvisVAC.com, Amazon, Walmart, or Google shopping–enjoy free shipping and a one-year warranty with every purchase!
JARVIS Handheld Vacuum Includes
- Owner’s Manual
- Quick Tips & EZ Use Card
- 18″ Jarvis Logo Nylon Carrying Backpack
- Extension Hose
- Short 360 Suction Nozzle
- Long Suction Nozzle
- Carpet Brush
- XL HEPA Filter
- 100% Microfiber Towel
- Vent Brush Duster
- 120″ DC 12V Power Cord (corded car vacuum model only)
- Home Quick Charge (cordless model only)y Features & Upgrades:
- New lightweight futuristic sleek style. Beauty & Brawns all in one package.
- Easy plug & play universal fit, for any car, truck, suv, crossover, hybrid, rv, camper, or boat with a 12V and/or cigarette lighter socket.
- 85KPA strong suction power. More suction power versus other handheld vacuums. Save time and clean up faster with less effort.
- Simple wash & reuse encased HEPA filter design keeps liquid and dirt away from the filter more effectively, improving longevity and vacuum performance. No need for spare filters.
- 4 durable ABS attachments allow you to reach even the most difficult areas, like between and under the seats.
- Cool JARVIS carrying box and backpack to store your vacuum and attachments neatly and ready for next use.
- 30-minute run time(cordless model only)
- 5 Hour home quick charger (cordless model only)
No more paying to use the clunky vacuum at your local car wash or lugging out the heavy house vacuum every time your kids or your guest make a mess. Clean up anytime anywhere quick and easy. Whether you are a car enthusiast, supermom, uber driver, or straight clean freak, Jarvis™ is right for you!
2 models available | 1-year warranty included
- $59.97 cordless
- $29.87 corded
Local News
Give the GIFT OF LIFE this Holiday Season
All eligible donors are encouraged to log onto redcrossblood.org to schedule a donation for the Community Blood Drives this holiday season. There’s no better gift to give than the GIFT OF LIFE!
Jeff Farmer and the American Red Cross staff are grateful for the ongoing support, especially for the amazing sponsors and volunteers who have embraced the Red Cross Blood Service’s mission during the pandemic. “Virginia Hills Church and the American Legion have really stepped up to the plate and have made a tremendous difference in our being able to continue to maintain the blood supply during these challenging times,” said a thankful Farmer. He reminds donors that walk-ins are not allowed during the crisis and appointments are required (to help avoid donors having to wait and limit their time in public). Many precautions are being taken by the organization to protect the safety of donors as they protect the lives of those in need by choosing to donate during the quarantine.
NEXT LOCAL BLOOD DRIVES
Community Blood Drive at Front Royal Fire and Rescue Dept
12/07/2020 | 10:00 AM – 03:00 PM
Rotary Club of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Blood Drive @ American Legion
22 W 8th St
Front Royal, VA 22630
12/16/2020 | 02:00 PM – 07:00 PM
Virginia Hills Church Blood Drive
737 Rockland Rd
Front Royal, VA 22630
12/29/2020 | 12:00 PM – 05:00 PM
RED CROSS PROTECTIVE MEASURES
All American Red Cross Staff before reporting to work are required to take their temperature. If they have a temperature of 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit they are required to not come to work.
At check-in, anyone entering the donation site such as donors and/or volunteers will have their temperatures taken. If at 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit or above they will be asked to leave.
All equipment from computers to tablets to donation beds will be wiped down after every user with sanitation wipes and everyone will be required to use hand sanitizer through every process of the donation stations. American Red Cross Staff are required to change gloves after every blood donor as well as usual.
Anyone nervous about donating during the pandemic is encouraged to log online to view the full protective measures being taken by the American Red Cross. https://www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/dlp/coronavirus–covid-19–and-blood-donation.html
FROM THE RED CROSS:
We’re also committed to helping others in meaningful ways during this pandemic. For a limited time, the American Red Cross will test all blood, platelet, and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies as an additional health service to our donors. If you’re eligible and feeling well, we recommend scheduling an appointment now.
For detailed donor eligibility questions, please have your donors call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org. Donors can save up to 15 minutes by using RapidPass to complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online. For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.
If you’d like to learn more about scheduling a blood drive at your business or organization, please contact:
Jeffrey Farmer
DRD Representative
American Red Cross
Cell – (540) 333-3788
“You can still go out and give blood. We’re worried about potential blood shortages in the future. Social distancing does not have to mean social disengagement.”
— US Surgeon General, Jerome Adams
Kick off event for Warren Coalition’s HALO Read–an affiliate program of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
A registration/kick-off event for HALO Read (Helping All Little One’s Read) will be held Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, from 1-3 pm at the Lions Shelter #1 next to Fantasy Land in Front Royal. Families of children aged 0-5 should plan to attend to enjoy a fun-filled, socially distanced experience while registering for this free program (which is open to all Warren County residents). Administered by the Warren Coalition (in partnership with Warren County Public Schools and WHAT MATTERS), HALO Read is an affiliate program of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
Each month, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library mails a high-quality, age-appropriate book to all registered children, addressed to them, at no cost to the child’s family. The Imagination Library provides the infrastructure of the core program including managing the secure central database for the Book Order System and coordinating book selections and wholesale purchasing. It also incurs the cost of the program’s administrative expenses and coordinates the monthly mailings.
Many groups and individuals work hard behind the scenes to make special deliveries possible for each child. The Warren Coalition is the affiliate partner charged with processing registrations and fundraising for the approximately $25 in postage fees to fund each child’s book per year, totaling $125 for the entire program from birth to age 5 (just over two dollars per month). Sponsors and donors are needed to ensure that every infant-preschooler in the county can have access to this impactful program implemented by The Dollywood Foundation, which was created in 1988 by the ever-generous Dolly Parton.
At the kickoff event, the Warren Coalition will also recognize and thank the founding sponsors, who made bringing this fantastic program to children in Warren County possible.
Founding Sponsors Include
Rotary District 7570–through a matching collaborative district grant in partnership with the Rotary Club of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, Rotary Club of Warren County, and Rotary Club of Front Royal (to sponsor 100 newborns through the entire five-year program while also providing literacy materials to the Front Royal Light up Academy and Maisha Home for Children in Uganda)
American Woodmark
Windcrest Foundation
Middleburg Library Advisory Board
Many Generous Individual Donors.
To become a sponsor, donor, or to make your financial contribution a part of the Rotary District 7570 matching grant, simply log onto www.haloread.com. Through HALO Read, donors are also given an option to contribute an additional small donation of any amount to support literacy abroad, if they choose to expand their generosity internationally.
About the Registration Event at Fantasy Land Lion’s Shelter on 11/22/20
Attendees at the event will be required to wear masks and the event will follow social distancing practices. Attendance of the event is not required for registration for the program. Registration forms can also be picked up at the Warren County Community Center at 538 Villa Avenue in Front Royal and mailed back to PO Box 2058 Front Royal, VA 22630. Learn more about Warren Coalition and HALO Read at www.haloread.com (please note, registration is not available online, an application must be filled out and mailed to Warren Coalition’s PO Box).
About Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
Since launching in 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has become the preeminent early childhood book gifting program in the world. The flagship program of The Dollywood Foundation has mailed well over 100 million free books in Australia, Canada, The Republic of Ireland, United Kingdom and the United States. The Imagination Library mails more than 1.4 million high-quality, age-appropriate books each month to registered children from birth to age five. Dolly envisioned creating a lifelong love of reading, inspiring them to dream. The impact of the program has been widely researched and results suggest positive increases in key early childhood literacy metrics. Penguin Random House is the exclusive publisher for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. For more information, please visit imaginationlibrary.com.
About Warren County Community Health Coalition – Warren Coalition
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project but has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug-free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Community LOVE letters, made in the USA – right here in Front Royal
WHAT MATTERS Warren — If there’s “one thing” our world needs more than anything, it’s LOVE! Watch this video to learn about the LOVE being produced (and displayed from Main Street to Linden thanks to the Front Royal Independent Business Alliance) right here in Warren County. It’s hard to miss the inspiring LOVE letter signs throughout town (learn more about the initiative here).
Most of us enjoy objects we see or use without much thought of their origin, but this video is bound to shift the way we think about products. The LOVE letters are manufactured locally by the Williams family, owners of both Williams Brothers Corporation of America and A G Laser Technology. Click to meet the family and enjoy a fascinating tour of their facility in Front Royal.
Video Highlights:
- 0.50 — Emma Bunker, Manufacturing Engineer
- 9:29 — Marcus Williams, Sales and Marketing Director
- 10:50 — Gabe Williams, Plant Manager
- 12:30 — Carla Willliams, Operations/Accounting/Customer Service
- 13:46 — George Williams, Founder of Company with wife, Angie. They purchased the facility from the Economic Development Authority in 1990 and have been expanding and growing ever since.
The Williams Family’s 30+ year old Warren County business has been bringing products to life that serve end users locally and all over the world. Be sure to share this video with your children to provide quite an interesting introduction into product manufacturing. Stop by The Apple House in Linden to purchase your own small version of our community LOVE letters and let them remind you of something we all can agree on–that “Virginia is for Lovers!”
Next local blood drive this Thursday, August 27
WHAT MATTERS Warren — All eligible donors are encouraged to log onto redcrossblood.org to schedule a donation for the Community Blood Drives this month. Jeff Farmer and the American Red Cross staff are grateful for the ongoing support, especially for the amazing sponsors and volunteers who have embraced the Red Cross Blood Service’s mission during the pandemic. “Virginia Hills Church has really stepped up to the plate and has made a tremendous difference in our being able to continue to maintain the blood supply during these challenging times. They’ve been incredible since the pandemic and are willing to host drives that aren’t able to be held at other locations. Their staff and volunteers have gone above and beyond at each of their many drives. They’ve also inspired first-time donors to come out and roll up their sleeves,” said a thankful Farmer. He reminds donors that walk-ins are not allowed during the crisis and appointments are required (to help avoid donors having to wait and limit their time in public). Many precautions are being taken by the organization to protect the safety of donors as they protect the lives of those in need by choosing to donate during the quarantine.
Virginia Hills Church
737 Rockland Rd | Front Royal, VA 22630
12:00 PM – 05:30 PM
RED CROSS PROTECTIVE MEASURES
All American Red Cross Staff before reporting to work are required to take their temperature. If they have a temperature of 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit they are required to not come to work.
At check-in, anyone entering the donation site such as donors and/or volunteers will have their temperatures taken. If at 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit or above they will be asked to leave.
All equipment from computers to tablets to donation beds will be wiped down after every user with sanitation wipes and everyone will be required to use hand sanitizer through every process of the donation stations. American Red Cross Staff are required to change gloves after every blood donor as well as usual.
Anyone nervous about donating during the pandemic is encouraged to log online to view the full protective measures being taken by the American Red Cross.
FROM THE RED CROSS:
To thank you for making time to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma Aug. 1-Sept. 3, 2020, we’ll send you a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card* by email.**
We’re also committed to helping others in meaningful ways during this pandemic. For a limited time, the American Red Cross will test all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies as an additional health service to our donors. If you’re eligible and feeling well, we recommend scheduling an appointment now.
For detailed donor eligibility questions, please have your donors call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org. Donors can save up to 15 minutes by using RapidPass to complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online. For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.
If you’d like to learn more about scheduling a blood drive at your business or organization, please contact:
Jeffrey Farmer
DRD Representative
American Red Cross
Cell – (540) 333-3788
“You can still go out and give blood. We’re worried about potential blood shortages in the future. Social distancing does not have to mean social disengagement.” — US Surgeon General, Jerome Adams
Next Local Drives:
- Virginia Hills Church
737 Rockland Rd | Front Royal, VA 22630
12:00 PM – 05:30 PM
- American Legion
22 W 8th St | Front Royal, VA 22630
09/18/2020 | 12:00 PM – 05:00 PM
- Riverton United Methodist Church
55 E.Strasburg Rd | Front Royal, VA 22630
09/22/2020 | 02:00 PM – 07:00 PM
