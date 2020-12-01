A “COVID Christmas” message from Santa

WHAT MATTERS Warren–The holiday season has officially arrived and this Christmas, young and old alike will be wishing for a COVID-Free 2021! Share this video with your young friends to reassure them that, though life is not as jolly as we’d like it to be, Christmas is NOT cancelled! Watch as Santa explains the importance of staying safe and being kind. To learn more about Santa Gary (along with Mrs. Claus), visit Facebook.com/northpolegary or email sanra@northpolegary.com. The Sleigh phone is rung at 703.304.2769.

Here’s an important message directly from Santa:

“Hi boys and girls, I believe some of you are worried that I might not make it to your homes this Christmas Eve due to the COVID virus. Please don’t worry. I have clearance from every country and myself and all my Reindeer are all fit and well.

Due to all the restrictions in the workplace, some of my elves have not been able to help in my workshop, also we cannot get all of the materials to produce all of the toys you have asked for. We are working as hard as we can, but some toys will not be ready.

If you do not get everything you asked for it is not because you have not been very good, in fact, you have all behaved so well during these tough times. It is because unfortunately, I can not have them by Christmas, some of you may get what you asked for, but if your sister, brother, or friend does not please be kind to them as I know they will be disappointed.

Everyone will get presents and if it’s not exactly what you asked for, I hope you understand.

So stay safe, keep up the good work and I will see you all on Christmas Eve (but you will be asleep so you won’t see me!) Tell your grown-ups to share with their friends so everyone knows I will be at their home for Christmas.”

Love and best wishes,

Checked Twice

Santa Gary

Northpole

