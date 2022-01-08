Home
A credit card doesn’t count as an emergency fund
Financial planners recommend building an emergency fund that can pay for major repairs and also cover necessary bills, such as rent, should you become unemployed or suffer an emergency. A good rule of thumb is to have an emergency fund that covers living expenses for at least six months.
Unfortunately, some folks lack such a fund and instead rely on credit lines. Even if you have the credit lines to pay for six months, relying on them as an emergency fund tempts fate.
For one, credit is not money in hand, and your creditors could reduce how much they’re willing to lend. Soon, that $10,000 credit line might be reduced to, say, $5,000.
Even if you can access the cash, however, you’ll have to pay a lot in interest. Credit cards and personal loans, among other types of credit, typically charge high-interest rates. The average credit card interest rate right now tops 16 percent. And if you’re seen as high risk, rates can quickly surge.
It’s also worth noting that not all businesses accept credit cards, and even if they do, you may have to reach certain spending thresholds. If you try popping into a gas station to pick up a quart of oil, they may reject a credit card payment.
On top of all that, spending on credit now may cause more financial headaches later. If you’re out of a job and living on credit, you’d better find employment quickly. Otherwise, when creditors come knocking, you may find yourself in dire financial straits, perhaps joining the more than half-million people who declare bankruptcy each year.
Are all-in-one kitchen appliances worth the hype?
All-in-one cooking appliances, like the Thermomix and CompleteChef, expertly combine multiple features such as slow cooking, steaming, simmering, baking, chopping, kneading, slicing, sauteing, and more. There’s seemingly nothing these devices can’t do. However, they can range in price from $500 to over $2,000, making them no small investment.
Despite their many advantages, one of the biggest downsides of all-in-one cooking appliances is that learning to use them can take a fair amount of time, effort, and practice. Therefore, if you don’t have the patience and want to get straight to cooking gourmet meals, this may not be the right tool for you.
However, this type of appliance could be a great fit for people who are just starting out setting up their kitchen and don’t want to invest in multiple countertop appliances. In addition, investing in an all-in-one appliance could be a good option for individuals who want to get rid of the multiple appliances cluttering up their cupboards in favor of just one.
5 trendy wedding colors for 2022
If you’re planning a wedding but still undecided about what color scheme to use, consider choosing a hue that’s in vogue in 2022. Here are five trending wedding colors.
1. Egg-yolk yellow
This vibrant and energetic shade is perfect for summer weddings. It goes great with white, gray, light pink, and black.
2. Terracotta pink
This vintage shade of pink will add a touch of romance to your big day. It’s a delicate color that can be paired with other pastels like blue, yellow, and pearl gray.
3. Denim blue
Denim is a versatile color that’s suitable for any season. It can be combined with just about any shade.
4. Mint green
Add a fresh twist to your wedding day with mint green. Pair this color with black to create a modern look or pastel pink for a whimsical feel.
5. Black
Black is chic and can be incorporated into your decor as either an accent shade or focal point. It’s both contemporary and timeless and can make bright colors pop. When combined with gold and silver, black adds elegance and refinement.
To make your celebration a success, consider hiring a professional wedding planner.
4 types of interior doors
Interior doors come in a wide variety of styles. Here’s an overview of four types you may want to consider for your home.
1. Panel doors are a classic choice. They’re affordable, durable, and often feature stylish square or oblong panel configurations. They’re most suitable for high-traffic areas such as bathrooms and bedrooms.
2. Bi-fold doors fold outward and tuck in close to the wall to save space. Consequently, they’re a great option for tight areas such as closets, laundry rooms, pantries, and storage rooms.
3. Barn doors are the perfect complement to a home that has a rustic, industrial, or farmhouse design. They hang from a top rail, allowing them to slide over large openings. Consequently, they’re great for dividing spaces like offices and playrooms.
4. French doors instantly add charm and sophistication to your home. They come in a variety of sizes, materials, styles, and glass pane configurations. The double door design is perfect for cordoning off living rooms and formal dining rooms while still allowing in plenty of natural light.
You can also choose between different types of cores for your interior door to increase privacy and effectively block out sound.
For personalized advice about what style of door would best suit your home, reach out to an interior designer or the sales staff at your local stores.
5 bathroom storage solutions
Regardless of how large or small, your bathroom is, organization is the key to creating a functional, clutter-free space. Here are a few storage ideas.
1. Baskets
Place wire, wicker, or canvas baskets beneath a floating vanity to maintain an airy feel while benefiting from additional storage. Baskets can also greatly reduce clutter on open shelves.
2. Countertop tray
Control the chaos on your countertop by arranging toiletries on a tray alongside a potted plant, scented candle, or fake bouquet. Keep small items like cotton swabs and hair clips in glass jars.
3. Bar cart
This is a great alternative to adding shelves or cabinets to a bathroom, especially for renters. Opt for a cart on wheels so it can easily be moved out of the way or closer to the shower as needed.
4. Built-ins
Use the empty space in your walls to add shelving that doesn’t eat into the footprint of the room. You can also create small built-ins on the wall above the bathtub or next to the sink for toiletries.
5. Ladder towel rack
By leaning a wood or metal ladder against the wall, you’ll create ample space to hang towels for the whole family rather than take up wall space with several individual towel racks.
To find these and other items for your bathroom, visit the shops in your area.
How to find the right professional for your renovation work
Do you want to gut your bathroom, renovate your kitchen or knock down a wall? Whether your renovation project is big or small, it’s important to work with a licensed professional you can trust. Here are four tips to help you find the right person for the job.
1. Make sure they have the required licensing
Before hiring a renovation specialist, it’s important to verify if they have the required licensing. You can look up the company on the Contractors State License Board to ensure it has a valid license. You can also verify that the business is legitimate by consulting the Secretary of State website where you live.
2. Ensure there are no complaints filed
For peace of mind, you should hire a renovation specialist with a clean track record. You can conduct a search on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website to find out if any official complaints have been filed against them. Make sure you take any negative comments made online with a grain of salt, as they’re not official.
3. Compare at least three quotes
To make an informed decision, you should meet with at least three professionals and have them each prepare a detailed quote. You can then compare them at your leisure and determine which one suits your needs and budget.
4. Listen to your gut
It’s important to hire someone you trust. Are they respectful? Do they ask relevant questions and provide detailed answers? If the pricing and timeline meet your needs, listen to your instincts when choosing a renovation specialist.
Ice dams can damage walls in the attic and living space in the house
Step outside the day after it snows and see how your roof looks. If you see that snow has melted on one or more parts of the roof, watch out! You could soon be dealing with an ice dam.
It’s a ridge of ice that forms at the edge of the roof and prevents melting snow from draining. The water that backs up behind the dam can leak into a home and damage walls and ceilings.
An ice dam is caused by heat coming from the house. The heat travels through or around insulation and warms part of the roof. Other sources of heat could be fireplaces and wood stoves that are inadequately insulated and which carry heat into the attic space.
Immediate action to take:
* Remove the snow from the roof. A “roof rake” and push broom can be used to remove snow. Try not to damage roofing materials.
* If water is flowing into the house, making channels through the ice dam allows the water behind it to drain off. Hosing with tap water on a warm day will do this. Work upward from the lower edge of the dam.
Long-term solutions include increasing the ceiling/roof insulation to cut down on heat loss. An R-value of 38 above the ceiling is recommended. Make the ceiling airtight so no warm air can flow from the house to the attic.
Caution: Anyone working on the roof during winter or performing work on the roof from below risks damaging the roof and injuring themselves.
It is safer to contact professional roofers to do the work. They have the know-how and the right equipment.
Keep an eye out for big icicles. They are a good indication of an ice dam.
