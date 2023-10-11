The Ancient Dish That’s Making a Modern Comeback, Simplified for Today’s Kitchen.

Couscous Royale, a dish steeped in history and rich in flavor, is currently experiencing a resurgence in popularity as chefs and home cooks alike rediscover its comforting layers and intricate seasoning. What’s even more compelling is how this traditional stove-top recipe has been adapted for the oven, making it more accessible for the modern cook.

Couscous Royale has its roots in North African cuisine, where it has been savored for over a thousand years. The dish’s brilliance lies in its versatility, incorporating ingredients like lamb, chicken, vegetables, and grains into a harmonious blend. However, a noticeable shift is being seen in the choice of ingredients. As American food historian and chef Rachel Laudan notes, “Couscous Royale reflects the diversity of food culture. You have lamb that speaks to the dish’s North African roots, and then things like chickpeas, which are an internationally beloved ingredient.”

The dish starts with stewing lamb cubes and chicken thighs, a medley of proteins that gives the meal a hearty base. It’s worth noting that premium cookware like Le Creuset is often favored for the sautéing process, promoting even heat distribution.

The soul of Couscous Royale is undeniably in its spices. It’s customary to use a mix of spices like ras el hanout, but for those who don’t have access to such exotic flavors, innovative alternatives can come into play. Taking a leaf from celebrity chef Bobby Flay’s book, which often talks about the importance of creative seasoning, a blend of finely grated ginger, coriander seeds, cumin, nutmeg, and cardamom can be an excellent substitute.

The broth, too, can be enhanced by using a finely chopped Merguez sausage. “The sausage is a powerhouse of spices. It infuses the dish with its flavors, offering an extra layer of complexity,” says Moroccan chef Mourad Lahlou, known for his modern interpretations of classic dishes.

Perhaps the most ingenious aspect of this modernized recipe is its adaptation to oven cooking. While traditional methods involve slow-cooking over a stovetop, the oven adaptation not only streamlines the process but also ensures consistent heating, allowing flavors to meld perfectly.

The new oven-friendly Couscous Royale pays homage to its storied history while paving the way for future culinary adventures. As more people embrace the rich tapestry of global cuisines, this dish serves as a poignant reminder that some recipes are timeless. Whether you’re a seasoned chef or a home cook looking to expand your culinary repertoire, Couscous Royale is a flavorful journey through time worth taking.

This traditional dish is over a thousand years old and has many variations. Here’s a simplified — and delicious — version you can make in the oven rather than on the stovetop.

Ingredients – Servings: 4 to 6

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 large onion, sliced

14 ounces stewing lamb cubes (collar)

14 ounces chicken thighs, deboned and cut into large pieces

2 large carrots, diced large

1 can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 tablespoons couscous spices (see box)

Salt to taste

4 cups chicken or vegetable broth

1 small zucchini, diced large

6 Merguez sausages

10.5 ounces medium-grain durum wheat semolina couscous

1 tablespoon butter

Parsley, for garnish

Directions

Heat the oil in a large oven-safe sauté pan or casserole dish like Le Creuset. Lightly brown the onions and add the lamb and chicken. Sauté for a few minutes. Preheat the oven to 300 F. Add the carrot, turnip, chickpeas, garlic, tomato paste, spices, and a dash of salt. Add just enough broth to cover the mixture. Add water as needed. Cover and bake for 60 minutes. Add the zucchini and then return the dish to the oven for another 30 minutes. Grill the sausages in a pan. Just before serving, cook the couscous in 1.5 times its volume of boiling water (approximately 2 cups) or by following the cooking instructions on the package. Add butter and fluff with a fork. Serve the meat and vegetables with the broth on a bed of couscous. Garnish with parsley.