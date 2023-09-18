A Day in the Federal Criminal Prosecution of Jennifer McDonald

After an unexpected near-testimony adventure to Harrisonburg Federal Court the previous day — “We need you here now!” — on Wednesday, September 13, your humble reporter was called to testify in the third week of the federal criminal prosecution of former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Jennifer McDonald. McDonald is charged on 34 counts related to the Town-County EDA (FR-WC EDA, EDA) “financial scandal” as it has come to be known. Those charges include bank fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft in what has been estimated as a $26-million unauthorized movement and use of EDA assets to the personal benefit of her and alleged co-conspirators.

Actually, it was the fourth week since the trial’s August 21st start. However, the post-Labor Day holiday week of September 5th to 8th was lost to a COVID outbreak among unnamed involved parties. The trial was initially forecast to take six weeks to complete. It might be noted that on September 13, McDonald was the only person with a COVID mask on at the defense table. And no one that I saw on the prosecution side or among the 15 jurors and alternates present wore a mask. Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon began the day mask-less, however, after a witness appeared wearing a mask who explained she had recently had COVID, the judge opted for a mask the rest of the day despite two court clerks spraying the witness stand next to the Judge’s seat down with disinfectant following that witnesses’ testimony — better safe than sorry.

As instructed, this witness, thanks to navigator/tag-team driver Paula’s assistance, arrived by 8 a.m. at the Harrisonburg federal court building for the scheduled 8:30 a.m. trial start that day. We then made our way to the third-floor courtroom area, where we settled in hallway seats with other scheduled witnesses as motions arguments were already being heard inside the courtroom.

Those motion discussions apparently included a third denial by Judge Dillon of the defense’s attempt to have this witness’s testimony excluded from the trial. That most recent motion was made the previous afternoon as this witness traveled south after being called around 2:45 p.m. by the prosecution’s victim-witness coordinator and told the trial was moving faster than expected and I would be needed to testify prior to adjournment on Tuesday, September 12.

Information garnered from some present through some of those motions filings was that the defense was trying to exclude evidence related to McDonald’s gambling excursions to Charles Town’s Hollywood Casino over a number of years paralleling her alleged misdirection of EDA assets to her own use and benefit. At any rate, the combination of that defense motion and an accident on I-81 southbound a bit north of Harrisonburg that blocked all lanes, leading to a ponderously slow detour on Route 11 around the wreck, led to no testimony from this witness the afternoon of Tuesday, September 12.

During a pre-trial meeting with lead prosecutor Sean Welsh, this witness was informed he would be questioned about his interview (late January 2018) with McDonald and subsequent Royal Examiner article published February 8, 2018, during which the EDA executive director claimed to have won a total of $1.8-million over a three-year period playing the slot machines at Charles Town’s Hollywood Casino. McDonald asserted it was this cash flow that allowed her to make some high-dollar residential real estate investments through her Da Boyz Real Estate LLC, among other purchases and financial assistance to some family members. It should be noted that as an EDA director, she was not allowed to invest in commercial real estate transactions. See “EDA Director Jennifer McDonald parlays casino winnings into real estate investments”

Under direct examination by Welsh, this witness verified the content of the above-linked story and the circumstance of it coming about, along with other details. Those details included recollection of what information was on what McDonald told me were tax receipts issued with her winnings, which she is holding up in a photo accompanying the article.

That recollection was that while containing the ID of Hollywood Casino and a variety of numbers, that I could not verify them as or as not the winning tax receipts McDonald asserted them to be. Asked by the prosecution how my professional relationship with McDonald had been leading up to that interview and story, I responded that it had generally been cordial and helpful, dating to her time as an assistant to past EDA Executive Directors Stephen Heavener and Paul Carroll prior to her succeeding them around 2008. I also testified that despite a shared personal skepticism (with my then-Royal Examiner colleague and editor Norma Jean Shaw) about the huge gambling winnings aspect of the story, we decided to publish it as presented and see how it played to the public, including involved parties at the EDA and town and county governments.

And without even a nod “goodbye” from the defense side of the room, I guess because they didn’t want me to testify in the first place, I was released as a witness, meaning at last, I would be able to observe the trial as it progressed from this point forward as my work schedule permitted me to go to Harrisonburg.

And it proved to be an interesting balance of the day in court. Subsequent witnesses called by the prosecution included, in order of appearance following my testimony, Larry Tuttle Sr., the cousin of McDonald’s step-father George Hassenplug; Rappawan Vice-President William Vaught Jr.; McDonald’s aunt Jeanette Campbell, a broker with Campbell Realty/Century 21; Hollywood Casino Risk-Compliance Director Laura Gatto; and Virginia State Police Investigator Brad Gregor. I will begin my description of the testimony of these witnesses with Hollywood Casino’s Laura Gatto, as it relates most directly to my above-referenced testimony.

On direct examination, Gatto explained “player records” kept through what she termed “player cards” with which the casino tracks the gambling efforts, wins and losses, including money in/money out on slot machines. She also noted the casino would not pay out jackpots — wins over $1200 — if someone is using another person’s player card. And while on cross-examination defense counsel would attempt to demean the accuracy of these tracking systems, Gatto responded by noting that while not given to be used by casino players to report their tax payments and debt, the casino itself uses these records as a tool to build its business model and in recording its tax responsibilities.

Back on direct examination, Gatto said that McDonald reached the level of “Icon Player” on the slots. And if I got the numbers right, and they were big ones, Gatto stated that Hollywood Casino’s player records indicated that in the period from 2014 to 2018 on the house slot machines, Jennifer McDonald cashed out $17,059,450.25 while cashing in $21,778,337.46. That is over a $4.7 million deficit of playing versus winning, $4,718,887.21, to be exact. And if I am interpreting these numbers correctly, it would seem to indicate that while there may have been points where McDonald was on the plus side, perhaps even significantly, it would seem unlikely that she would have been plus $1.8 million in late January 2018. That is because to come out $4.7 million on the downside at the end of 2018, she would have had to hit an 11-month losing streak totaling over $6.5 million. Now, I’m a word guy, not a numbers guy, but even I can see that’s an exceptionally bad slide, especially for an “Icon Player.” But I guess there’s a reason they call them “one-armed bandits.”

I will note here that three of the other four prosecution witnesses I saw testify, Larry Tuttle Sr., McDonald’s stepfather’s cousin; Rappawan Vice-President William Vaught Jr.; and McDonald’s aunt, Campbell Realty broker Jeanette Campbell, testified as to their knowledge or lack thereof, and participation in real estate transactions, particularly one on Buck Mountain Road (see more below), related to the alleged misdirection of EDA assets to the defendant’s personal use or benefit. I hope to recount more of that testimony, as time and unfolding trial events allow, in a future story.

State Police interview into evidence

Following a lunch break, VSP Investigator Brad Gregor was called to the stand to comment on a two-hour videotaped interview he did with McDonald on December 19, 2018, the day before she resigned by email as the EDA Board of Directors met in Closed/Executive Session to discuss her future with the EDA. That video was introduced as Prosecution Exhibit 531-A, with its transcript introduced as Exhibit 532 (that is a lot of exhibits, and who knows how many pages each exhibit may be). During Gregor’s testimony, amidst the prosecution’s playing of the video of the interview, it was noted that McDonald had requested a meeting with the State Police in response to some allegations about her financial activities being circulated through social media and elsewhere. Kristie Atwood’s name was mentioned during Gregor’s testimony.

What McDonald didn’t know at the time was that in response to that same information being in the public domain, as well as Virginia State Police hands, VSP had launched an investigation into her financial affairs. And it was Gregor, a white-collar crime expert of 10 years with VSP after retiring from 29 years with the FBI, who was assigned to head that VSP investigation. Particularly through opening portions of the interview, one can see Gregor leading McDonald into explanations of her financial role and authority at the EDA versus her targeted discussion of why she thought she was being scapegoated by her board and others for what she asserted were group decisions on financial transactions that suddenly her board of directors had “forgotten” they had authorized.

The issue of two EDA signatures, including a board representative’s along with hers, being required procedurally by the EDA on financial transactions was referenced by McDonald in the video interview with Gregor. That dual signature defense claim has led to prosecutorial counterclaims of forged signatures, including during early hearings when the case was still at the state level. The federal indictment on aggravated identity theft would indicate that it would be re-raised at this trial in at least one situation, believed to be a claim by ITFederal principal Truc “Curt” Tran regarding his signature appearing in one of McDonald’s real estate transactions. I believe it likely that would be the one involving all three witnesses heard earlier on September 13, Larry Tuttle Sr., Rappawan Vice-President William Vaught Jr., and Jeanette Campbell, regarding the Buck Mountain Road property bought and sold within about a month at a $600,000 loss.

That EDA board closed session scheduled for December 20, 2018, the day after the Gregor-McDonald interview, was called in the wake of increasing municipal and EDA scrutiny through 2018 about some of McDonald’s financial activities, including those personal real estate transactions involving the cash she claimed to have won through her Hollywood Casino slot machine activities. It was anticipated that her board would terminate her out of that Executive Session. In fact, McDonald told Gregor during that videotaped interview that she anticipated losing her job the next day due at least in part to then Warren County Administrator Doug Stanley turning her EDA board against her in retaliation for what she claimed was sexual harassment she was enduring from Stanley and another member or two of the community at the time. Stanley was one of the prosecution’s first witnesses in this trial, and his cross-examination reportedly one of the most, if not the most, explosive points of the trial. And darn, I missed it because I was on the far side of the prosecution’s witness list.

The EDA financial scandal has led to multiple civil court cases, with a string of liability convictions, appeals of some of those liability jury findings, and out-of-court settlements surrounding the estimated $ 26 million dollars alleged to have been moved illegally by McDonald and alleged co-conspirators to her and their personal benefit. McDonald herself settled out of civil court with the EDA, sending an estimated $9 million of real estate assets to the EDA under a “no-fault” settlement agreement in which she admitted no wrongdoing in acquiring those assets.

See Royal Examiner’s “EDA in FOCUS” NEWS section archives dating to the Examiner’s founding year of 2016 for further details – and a chronology of events.