A Day of Remembrance and Respect for Our Nation’s Defenders
The Giles B. Cook American Legion Post 53 in Front Royal hosted the Veterans Day ceremony on the Warren County Courthouse lawn on Saturday, November 11, 2021, at 11 am. This was not just a ceremony but a powerful narrative of bravery and sacrifice encapsulated in the lives of Medal of Honor recipients Hiroshi Miyamura and Barney Barnum. Commander Rick Kinsey’s welcoming speech set the tone for a day dedicated to honoring the commitment and valor of all American veterans.
Hiroshi Miyamura’s Heroism: The story of Hiroshi Miyamura, a Japanese American, resonated deeply with the audience. Serving in World War II and later in the Korean War, Miyamura’s actions near the Emden River in 1951 were nothing short of heroic. Despite being severely wounded, he fought valiantly, taking down over 50 enemy soldiers and protecting his fellow serviceman Joe Anello, even under dire circumstances. Even after capture, his bravery exemplifies the extraordinary commitment to comrades and country that defines our military’s ethos.
Barney Barnum’s Valor: Similarly, retired Marine Colonel Barney Barnum, who fought in the Vietnam War, showcased exceptional bravery during Operation Harvest Moon in 1965. His leadership and unwavering courage under fire were pivotal in the heat of battle, demonstrating American soldiers’ remarkable tenacity and spirit in the face of adversity.
These stories of Miyamura and Barnum are threads in the rich tapestry of American military history, woven with countless acts of valor and sacrifice. From the revolutionary battlefields to contemporary conflicts, veterans have been the backbone of the nation’s security and freedom. Their sacrifices have ensured liberties, stopped tyrannies, and maintained peace, often at great personal cost.
An integral part of the ceremony was the poignant POW/MIA segment, underscoring the sacrifices of those captured or missing in action. This solemn tribute served as a reminder of the ongoing commitment to bring every soldier home, honoring their service and the anguish of families waiting for their return.
This Veterans Day observance was a moving testament to the gallantry and sacrifices of American veterans. It highlighted not just the extraordinary acts of heroes like Miyamura and Barnum but also the collective valor of all those who have donned the uniform. Their stories of bravery, resilience, and sacrifice continue to inspire and remind us of the price of freedom.
Seasonal Harmony: Blue Ridge Singers’ Enchanting Christmas Concert Series 2023
Melodic Celebrations Set to Usher in the Festive Spirit.
The Blue Ridge Singers are set to captivate audiences this December with their annual Christmas Concert Series, a cherished tradition that brings the joy and serenity of the holiday season to life through music. Under the skilled direction of Dr. Jeffreyf Alban, the artistic director and conductor of the Blue Ridge Singers, this series promises to be a musical highlight of the holiday season in Front Royal and surrounding areas.
The concert series kicks off on Sunday, December 3rd, at the First Baptist Church of Winchester, followed by performances at the Front Royal Presbyterian Church and Trinity Episcopal Church in Upperville. Each venue, chosen for its acoustic excellence, will provide a unique backdrop to the choir’s harmonious renditions.
Alban brings his passion and expertise to the forefront of these performances. His approach to programming considers the diverse tastes of the audience, ensuring a blend of familiar and new pieces. This year, the choir will perform a jazzy “Jingle Bells” arrangement by J. David Moore, among other selections.
The centerpiece of the concert series is “On Christmas Night” by Bob Chilcott. This eight-movement work, featuring choir, soloists, and organ, artfully weaves common Christmas carols with original music and text settings. With the choir’s soloists emerging from within its ranks, the depth and talent of the Blue Ridge Singers are sure to shine.
In addition to the scheduled performances, the audience will be invited to join in two carols, celebrating the choir’s 15th anniversary. This interactive element adds a communal and festive touch, enhancing the shared experience of holiday music.
The Blue Ridge Singers’ Christmas Concert Series is more than just a set of performances; it’s a celebration of community, music, and the spirit of the season. Free to the public, with an optional donation, these concerts offer a perfect opportunity to immerse in the holiday spirit. Whether a long-time fan or a first-time attendee, the series is a must-see this December.
Click here to find more information about the Blue Ridge Singers and their upcoming performances.
Empowering Future Tech Leaders: Samuels Public Library’s THIS IS IT! Club Enters Second Year
Local Students Dive into the World of IT with Community and Business Support.
Nestled in the heart of Warren County, Samuels Public Library is set to launch its second year of innovative THIS IS IT! (TII!) Club on January 10, 2024. Pioneered in January 2023, this club emerged as a unique collaborative effort between local IT leaders and volunteers, with support from firms beyond Warren County. Its mission? To ignite student interest in STEM and open doors to future tech careers.
TII! Club specifically caters to 9th through 12th graders from public, private, and home-school backgrounds in Warren County, offering them an immersive experience in the fundamentals of information technology (IT) and a glimpse into potential career paths. Melissa Chapman, president of 9th Way Insignia and a sponsor of TII!, emphasizes the club’s role in providing students with a competitive edge in academics and future job markets.
This tuition-free program can accommodate twenty-five eager learners. It runs from January 10th until the school year’s end, meeting every other Wednesday evening at the library’s conference room. The students are equipped with laptops for the program duration, ensuring they have the necessary tools at their fingertips.
Applications are open at TII-VA.org/APPLY until December 10, 2023, with a commitment to keep parents and guardians in the loop regarding their children’s progress and interaction with the club.
The inaugural year of TII! wrapped up with notable achievements. Four scholarships were awarded to outstanding participants for their continuation in IT education, either through Advanced Placement classes in high school or in college. Additionally, ten students secured summer internships at local IT businesses, providing them with real-world experience and networking opportunities.
A 2023 TII! program participant intern shared his insights: “TII! is an excellent platform for building foundational IT knowledge and connecting with business owners for internships or jobs.” He highlighted the program’s emphasis on passion and hard work, leading to potential scholarships and job opportunities in the IT field.
The THIS IS IT! Club at Samuels Public Library is more than just an educational initiative; it’s a community endeavor bringing together business leaders, volunteers, and students in a shared vision. As the program steps into its second year, it continues to open new horizons for young minds in Warren County, preparing them for a world increasingly driven by technology.
Honorary Grand Marshal for the 97th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival®
Celebrating our local heroes, especially those who have made a significant impact on our quality of life, is an infrequent Festival tradition that we bestow from time to time. The Honorary Grand Marshal title is a coveted honor and one that is granted to an individual(s) who has achieved great things and shared their time, talents, and gifts to shape our community into what it is today.
During her tenure as Festival President, Sharen Gromling has made local connections a primary focus when it comes to honoring community members who help make the Shenandoah Valley and beyond a better place for all.
The 97th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® Honorary Grand Marshal is no stranger to most of you. He was born 73 years ago in Washington, DC and spent portions of his childhood in Fairfax, VA and Hialeah, FL. He received his bachelor’s degree in education from Florida Atlantic University. In 1977 he moved back to Virginia and instead of using his degree in teaching – he applied for a radio position. Even though he had no experience in radio, he landed the job. During his radio career, he was recognized for his service to the Winchester community including the Chamber’s Outstanding Citizen (twice awarded), Best Morning Show for two consecutive years, Community Service Award, and the United Way Volunteer of the Year award. He founded the WINC Chain of Checks in 1986 and helped raise more than $1.25M for local charities. When asked to describe this person, his fans have said “if there are angels among us, he is one of them. He is one of the most sincere, dedicated, and community service people I’ve ever met. He’s all real.”
In keeping with President Gromling’s focus of thanking local celebrities who have done so much not only for the Festival but for our entire community and beyond, the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® is thrilled to announce the 97th Festival’s Honorary Grand Marshal and everyone’s favorite morning radio personality, Barry Lee.
Barry has been a friend of the Festival for many years. From volunteering to emcee extraordinaire, Barry has done countless deeds to support The Bloom. He’s done hundreds of interviews of Festival Celebrities and Queens. For two decades he served as the emcee for the Queen’s Dinner and is best known for “singing-in” the Queen and Court to the song whose lyrics he wrote – We All Live in the Land of Pink and Green. For over 30 years, Barry co-announced the Grand Feature Parade. As in his morning talk shows, Barry is known throughout the Festival as someone who dishes out ample servings of positivity, humor and community spirit. He stated that he loves the connections with his extended family of listeners and agrees what a blessing it is to start the day with a laugh and to live in a community that cares so deeply.
We speak for our Festival board, volunteers and fans when we say thank you to his lovely wife, Mary Bowser and his children Brian and Brooke for sharing Barry with us. He has truly demonstrated our theme – Locally Grown. Globally Shared.
Laurel Ridge Hosting an Open House at New Esports Arena
Game on! Laurel Ridge is inviting all esports enthusiasts and those curious about the extremely popular industry to an open house at the college’s new esports arena 4 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16. The arena is located in the Student Union Building at the Middletown Campus. Free pizza and salad are being offered.
“We have created an inclusive space for present and future Laurel Ridge students to participate in recreational and competitive gaming,” said student recreation and wellness specialist Angela Schroeder. “A couple of Shenandoah University Esports Management majors are interning here. They have been instrumental in fine-tuning the program and offering instruction to students.
“SU welcomes Laurel Ridge students to transfer into their esports program, and an associate of business administration from here would fit right into their curriculum.”
The open house will showcase L.E.O. (Lions Esports Organization), which is made up of competitive players, casual gamers and supporters. In addition to getting a chance to meet some of these players, as well as Student Life staff, visitors will be able to play PC, console and tabletop games.
Belle Grove Plantation to Host 4th Annual Kris Kringle Market November 18 and 19
Belle Grove Plantation will host the Kris Kringle Market on Saturday, November 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, November 19, 10-4 p.m. Admission and parking are free of charge.
The event began in 2020 to provide an outdoor shopping experience during COVID. Each year since, it has grown, and this year will have more than 80 artisans and area businesses. Vendors will sell jewelry, clothing, candles, art, gourmet food, home and holiday décor, and feature artisans who do woodworking, fiber arts, metal fabrication, and more. Vendor tents will be located all around the Belle Grove grounds.
This year the event also has expanded food offerings, including Daily Buzz Café serving hot cider, coffee, peppermint white mochas, brats with kraut, hot pretzels with cheese and mustard, and soup. Cub Scout Troup Pack 117 Mount Jackson will sell hamburgers and hot dogs, and Classy Caboose will be vending corndogs, funnel cakes, and other deep-fried treats. A1 Kettle Korn will have popcorn and donuts. The West Shenandoah Ruritan Club will make gourmet hot chocolate with an array of toppings. Honey & Hops Brew Works will be selling hot cider spiked with their signature honey wine and, in the old-world Christmas market tradition, North Mountain Vineyard will be selling mulled Glühwein.
In the upper level of the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center will be story times with Kris Kringle and Mrs. Kringle to get everyone in the holiday spirit. Entertainment also includes caroling from the Valley Chorale and ballet performances by Dancing by His Grace. Saturday there will be a presentation about Christmas traditions of the German Shenandoah Valley settlers. Sunday there will be fun reading activities for kids with Gifts Giving Back and a performance of Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus by Selah Theatre Project.
The Belle Grove Manor House will be open for touring during the event. While the house will not be decorated for Christmas until December 1, there will be music in the parlor each day.
The Belle Grove Museum Shop will also be open and fully stocked with unique local gifts, books, toys, and a dazzling array of Christmas ornaments.
For the complete list of vendors and detailed schedule visit bellegrove.org/kris_kringle or facebook.com/BelleGrove. Guests are asked not to bring in outside food or drink so that the vendors will have a good day. This is an all-weather event.
The 2023 Kris Kringle Market thanks sponsors Blue Ridge Baking Company and Black Shutter West Antiques and Vintage for their support of the event.
About Belle Grove—Belle Grove Plantation is located off Route 11 at 336 Belle Grove Road just south of Middletown, Virginia 22645 and is conveniently located to I-81 (use exit 302) and I-66. Belle Grove Plantation has been a non-profit historic house museum since 1967 and is a National Trust for Historic Preservation historic site. Belle Grove is also one of the partners in Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park. For more information visit bellegrove.org or facebook.com/BelleGrove.
Scouting for Food Collection Day is Saturday, November 11
Scouting for Food Collection Day is Saturday, November 11, when local Scouts return to homes in their neighborhoods (which received door hangers last weekend) to collect food donations from generous residents. All the collected food is donated to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and its network of 400+ community partners. The Scouts kindly request that residents place bags of canned or dry food next to their front doors by 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 11, for them to pick up.
The Food Bank’s most-needed food items are high-protein, low-sodium, low-sugar, and whole-grain non-perishable foods. Please note that they are not able to accept glass containers.
Scouting for Food is an annual food drive sponsored by the Boy Scouts of America, embodying the slogan “Do a Good Turn Daily.” Scouts participating in this drive can earn a special patch by picking up food donations, reporting the weight, and specifying the donation drop-off location.
Since 2012, the Scouts have collected 901,113 pounds of food for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, equivalent to almost 751,000 meals for our neighbors living with food insecurity! Last year’s drive brought in 48,149 pounds of food.
- Who: Local Scout troops will return to neighborhood homes that received door hangers last weekend to collect the food items. All food will be donated to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and its partner food pantries and programs.
- Where: Homes across the Charlottesville, Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley, and Northern Shenandoah Valley regions.
- When: Saturday, November 11, Scouts will return to homes that received door hangers to pick up food items. The Scouts ask that residents place bags of canned or dry food next to their front doors by 8:00 a.m. for them to pick up.
