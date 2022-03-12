A Drug Treatment Court in Warren County may soon be a reality

The Town Council and Board of Supervisors met recently to discuss the possibilities of setting up a Drug Treatment Court in Warren County.

What is a Drug Court?

Drug treatment courts are specialized court dockets within the existing structure of Virginia’s court system, offering judicial monitoring of intensive treatment and strict supervision of addicts in drug and drug-related cases. The overriding purpose of these courts is to reduce the odds of relapse and recidivism among offenders who have drug issues. Before establishing a drug treatment court program, local officials must complete a recognized planning process.

Drug Court would be a treatment alternative to incarceration for adult offenders with a substance abuse disorder before the Warren County Circuit Court. The program would last at least 18 months and typically requires a more extended period for successful completion. It is an intensive program that achieves positive results for motivated drug abusers.

Drug abusers charged with a non-violent felony and never been convicted of a violent crime or drug distribution may be eligible to participate. The charge does not need to be a drug violation. The license or charges will typically be dismissed if the person completes the program. However, failure to complete the program will result in a felony conviction, at least six months in jail, and possibly more. Even where the sentencing guidelines may have called for probation without incarceration, this is true. Also, violating the program’s conditions will lead to sanctions that may include imprisonment before being terminated as unsuccessful.

Participants are required to complete intensive, community-based treatment services under the direction of a team of professionals from the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Community Corrections Services, defense/public defender’s office, the judiciary, Mental Health Support Services, the Police Department, and Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

There is significant evidence that these programs are effective: According to data from the National Criminal Justice Reference Service, participants in drug treatment courts are more than 20 percent less likely to re-offend than similarly situated defendants.

A Drug Court in Warren County is still in the planning stage but supported by local law enforcement, the Circuit Court, Town Council, and Board of Supervisors.

Want to find out more? Watch the presentation by Police Chief Kahle Magalis and Beth Reavis in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.