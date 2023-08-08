A Fading Echo at the Altar: China Grapples With Declining Marriage Rates

A wave of quiet discontent seems to be sweeping across the marriage halls of China, casting an uncertain shadow over its future. Record low marriage rates combined with plunging fertility rates have ignited serious concerns about China’s demographic outlook, painting a stark contrast to the country’s image as the world’s most populous nation.

According to recent statistics, a mere 6.83 million Chinese tied the knot in 2022, down from 7.63 million in 2021 and significantly lower than the peak of about 13 million recorded in 2013. This trend indicates a growing reluctance among the Chinese populace to say “I do,” a shift with potentially far-reaching economic and societal consequences.

A multitude of factors contribute to this marriage aversion, with youth unemployment featuring prominently. China’s youth unemployment rate stands at a startling 20 percent, in sharp contrast to approximately 7.5 percent in the USA. Economic instability might be nudging people towards marrying later in life, if at all. Despite the Chinese government’s efforts to encourage early marriages, their appeals appear to be falling on deaf ears.

Compounding the issue, the decline in marriages parallels a similarly worrying dip in China’s fertility rate. The birth rate now hovers at a mere 1.28, considerably lower than the United States 1.6 and well below the replacement rate of 2.1 children. A rate below the replacement level could precipitate a population decline. While some nations like the United States offset declining birth rates with immigration, China has not shown any inclination to open its borders to permanent immigrants.

The impact of these demographic trends is already becoming evident. China’s population shrank by 850,000 in 2022 from the previous year. Projections by the United Nations suggest a further contraction, with China’s population expected to stand at 1.313 billion by 2050. More alarmingly, the Brookings Institute predicts that by 2100, China’s population could be reduced to 800 million.

This dwindling population presents a pressing concern. A smaller populace equates to fewer consumers, potentially hindering the growth of companies reliant on continuous demand expansion. Should revenues and profits fall due to a declining consumer base, companies could be forced to reduce their workforce, thereby further constraining consumer demand. This contracting demand could pose substantial risks not only for China but for other countries facing similar demographic shifts, including parts of Europe, Japan, and South Korea.

As the echoes at the altar fade in China, it faces a daunting demographic challenge. With a downward spiral in marriage and fertility rates, the ramifications could ripple through its economy, posing tough questions about its future societal structure and economic stability.