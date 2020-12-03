A generous way to wrap up your holiday shopping

The holidays are an ideal time to be generous in supporting local charitable organizations. Fortunately, gift-wrapping fundraisers present an easy way to contribute to the causes in your community. Simply look for kiosks set up by charities in your local stores and malls. For a small fee or suggested donation, a volunteer will expertly wrap your presents. Here are a few good reasons to support them:

• Your money will go to a good cause, and you’ll benefit from a useful service — it’s a win-win situation.

• You won’t need to purchase and store your own wrapping paper, gifts bags, ribbons, and bows.

• You’ll enjoy greater personal satisfaction knowing you contributed to the well-being of your fellow citizens.

• You won’t have to worry about finding a place to hide unwrapped gifts from your kids and spouse.

• You’ll be able to check an important task off your holiday to-do list so you can focus on preparing for the festivities and spending time with your family.

To further support your community this season, purchase your gifts from independent businesses and artisans in your region.