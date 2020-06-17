A gift for every dad

Are you looking for the perfect Father’s Day present but don’t know what to buy? Here are some gift ideas for several types of dads.

The athlete

If your father’s a fitness enthusiast, he’ll likely appreciate:

• A sturdy, insulated water bottle



• A membership to a specialized gym• A duffle bag for his workout gear• A pair of high-quality running shoes• A set of wireless headphones

The foodie

If your father loves to cook (and eat), you can’t go wrong with:

• A cookbook featuring international recipes

• An assortment of spices

• A set of knives

• A barbecue and/or accessories for the grill

• A meal at a five-star restaurant

The bookworm

If your father always has his nose in a book, consider:

• A personalized bookmark

• A new release by an author he loves

• A patterned book sleeve

• A gift certificate from a bookstore

• An e-book reader

Regardless of the gift you choose, remember to include a heartfelt card that shows your dad how much he’s loved and appreciated.