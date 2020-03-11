Local News
A good weekend for Twin Rivers Volleyball Club
Twin Rivers Volleyball Club (Rapids) based out of Front Royal, Virginia, competed in two tournaments on Saturday, March 7, 2020, and Sunday, March 8, 2020.
The U-18 team followed up their first-place finish at Bridgewater on February 9th with another first place finish in Staunton, Virginia, on Saturday, March 7th. The Rapids competed against teams from the Old Dominion Region Volleyball Association which covers the state of Virginia. During the tournament the girls fought hard against talented teams, finishing with 7 wins and 2 losses.
Leading the U-18 Rapids were Lexi Pitsenbarger – 83 assists, Hannah Davidson – 21 digs and 23 kills, Aaliyah Chunn – 11 Aces, 7 solo blocks, 4 Block Assists, Brianna Hogan – 29 kills and 14 digs, and Rachael Montoney – 23 service points. Other contributors were Abby Mason – 4 block assists, Morgan Ellinger – 12 kills and 6 solo blocks, and Berkley Frank – 10 digs. Not present during the tournament was Kaleigh Strawderman who had prior commitments; her serving and backcourt play was missed, however, all the girls stepped up filling in for her absence. The U-18 Rapids continue their tournament play this upcoming weekend March 14th-15th in Roanoke, Virginia, at Shamrock Festival, which is a two-day tournament featuring 244 teams. The U-18 bracket features 75 teams from 8 different states; wish them well as they represent Front Royal this weekend.
On Sunday, March 8th, the U-16 Rapids played in Harrisonburg, Virginia, in a 7-team tournament, taking third place which was their highest finish this year. The U-16 Rapids have continued to improve in each tournament that they have competed in this year. Contributing to the third-place finish and leading the Rapids were Sara Waller – 26 assists and 3 blocks, Faryn Gorham – 10 kills and 25 digs, Lacie Glascock – 4 aces with 15 digs, and Abby Dickerson – 4 solo blocks. The rest of the team contributed with good hustle and team play as the back-row defense of Natalya Carter and Stephanie Abrego combining for 40 digs and 3 aces. Other front row players Mackenzie Ellinger, Laney Schenher, and Evie Blodgett combined for 3 blocks, 10 kills, and 21 digs. Great play by Alanah Graham, Amber Saffer, and Jaelin Henry as they had numerous kills and good net play, making the hitters on the other team adjust their game.
Like us on Facebook at Twin Rivers Volleyball Club. The last tournament for both teams will be in April, at JMU, on the 11th. Wish us well as we continue to represent Front Royal and Warren County.
WCHS Men’s Tennis preseason
The Warren County High School tennis team is about to start its third season under head coach Erik Breit.
Breit stated his main goal this season is to, “consistently improve throughout the year…gain experience and confidence.” The roster has a total of eleven players: Ethan Kuhstoss, Michael Kelly, Austin Herring, Evan Martin, Antonio Tonizzo, Zander Ward, Matthew Farley, Brett Jordan, Tyler Bennix, Aidan Sower, and Mavryck Mora. Going into his senior season, Ethan Kuhstoss will most likely be the team’s number one player.
According to Coach Breit, “He is the only consistent returner from last year and has made great improvements.” Michael Kelly is “looking to become a leader” in his junior season and gained some experience from last year. Many players will be competing for varsity spots. Austin Herring has “taken huge steps forward to become a solid tennis player.” Evan Martin and Matthew Farley will be looking to make an impact on the varsity squad. Zander Ward and Antonio Tonizzo will also be competing for a varsity position as well. The team captains will be determined after the following weeks.
When asked which schools posed the biggest challenge Breit said, “Brentsville defeated us in the playoffs last year and has a strong team and George Mason has a very talented team.” Breit wants everyone on his team to improve and says there will be many learning experiences throughout the season since there are so many new players and old players moving into new roles. The first game is on March seventeenth at four-thirty in the afternoon. During a tennis match, there are three doubles games first then six singles games occur later on. You play to the best of nine overall and each individual game is played in an eight-game set.
Breit hopes to improve upon the tennis program for years to come. He also plans to build off of last season and returning players this season. Breit said, “For years the tennis team struggled to gain victories and confidence…I plan on building off of the momentum and wins from previous years.” When asked how he expected this season to go, Breit answered with this, “I expect this season to be up and down as players learn how to play and gain an understanding of tennis. New players will be nervous…I expect players to learn how to win matches as the season progresses.”
The ‘Cats open their Spring 2020 season on March 17 at Strasburg at 4:30.
Health
Warren County preparedness to combat and prevent Coronavirus
Warren County is urging residents to practice good hygiene as a way to combat and prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses including Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick for at least 24 hours without a fever.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
With confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, it is only a matter of time before it gets to the Shenandoah Valley. Board of Supervisors Chairman Walt Mabe is asking residents to do their part to limit the spread of the disease. He noted, “Warren County Emergency Management Staff are monitoring the situation and keeping in contact with the Virginia Department of Health and Valley Health System.”
During his presentation before the Board of Supervisors, Dr. Colin Greene, Director of the Lord Fairfax Health Districted urged the public not to panic. “If you want good information, visit the CDC’s webpage or the Virginia Department of Health’s webpage on the Coronavirus. Continue to live your life, but be aware of what you need to do to avoid being sick.” Dr. Greene noted that the Virginia Department of Health is working with the local healthcare community to prepare for and, if and when it occurs locally, limit the spread of Coronavirus disease. We will work closely with healthcare providers as well as public health and safety partners to quickly identify people who may have been exposed to Coronavirus disease. We will take appropriate public health actions and work with the CDC to test people for COVID-19 as needed. If a person is diagnosed with COVID-19, we will then work with the patient, their medical provider, and their family to treat the illness and isolate the individual. We are prepared to respond to a COVID-19 outbreak if it happens.
According to County Administrator Doug Stanley, “We have placed hand sanitizer stations at the entrance to our public buildings and encourage the public to use them when entering the buildings. Our staff are taking extra precautions by cleaning and disinfecting all public surfaces including counter tops, bathrooms, and door handles multiple times each day to limit the spread of germs. Staff are also cleaning personal items such as phones, keyboards, and computer mouses to reduce the potential of exposure.” Mr. Stanley noted that these are things that would be done in the event of a standard flu outbreak. “We are continuing to monitor the situation and will take additional precautions as the situation evolves.”
Additional information regarding the County’s current and ongoing efforts to combat Coronavirus can be found on the County’s website.
Warren County HS Baseball preview
Warren County HS Baseball is coming off a great season in 2019. The team made it to the state quarter-final game where they suffered a tough 7-5 loss to Tabb High School. The Wildcats had a new head coach last year in Coach Tierney, and they also have a new head coach this year. New coach TJ Atlee, coming from Millbrook High School in Frederick County, said he is excited about the upcoming season and to be a part of the WCHS Baseball program.
The team as a whole has many goals and so does the first-year head coach. He said, “I want to be better at the end of each day than we were at the start. I think if we can do that we will have a very successful season. This team made it to States last year, so since day one it has been my goal to build upon that groundwork that was laid out last year.” Coming into a different program makes him eager to get out every day and understand the players he has to work with. When asked about the players he noticed and the players he wants to be leaders he said, “The group of seniors and junior Bryce Post. We need Jackson Arnold, Caleb Heflin, and Jaden Longmire to be a solid 1-2-3 punch on the mound. We need Jarod Ebersold to be a wall behind the plate and call smart games. We need Alf (Aldolfo Pereyra) to bring that energy and enthusiasm for baseball every day. Post needs to build upon his All-State season from last year.” The Wildcats have six varsity players returning this upcoming season, but only three were starters last year.
The Wildcats play in a well-rounded region when it comes to baseball. Atlee says, “Just looking at the region on paper and the things I’ve heard from the coaching staff, I think Brentsville, Goochland, William Monroe, and Independence will be our stiffest competition.” The new program in the region, Independence, is expected to have a good season. They have athletes from around the Loudoun County area and will be solid competition when the season gets started.
February 24th was the first day of practice and since then the team has been working hard. Atlee says the first weeks have been “Great!” He also added, “I’ve tried to maintain some things that Coach Minch and Tierney did to be successful. I’ve also added in a few new spins on things. It’s been fun walking that line between maintaining the norm and making little changes to make this program my own. I really like this team and am excited to get to play the actual games!” The Wildcats would love to have a season like last year and want to work to get there.
The WCHS season opener is on March 16 at 6:00 PM in an away game versus the Handley Judges.
Warren County Public Schools Kindergarten registration information for the 2020-2021 school year
This is a reminder to parents with children that will be 5 years old on or before September 30, 2020.
WHO:
- Children who will be 5 years old on or before September 30, 2020
- *Register at the school in which you are zoned to attend
WHERE AND WHEN:
- A. S. Rhodes Elementary School
- March 30: 9 am – 2 pm, 5 pm – 7 pm
- March 31 – April 2: 9 am – 2 pm
- E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School
- March 30, 31, April 1 and 3: 9:30 am – 3 pm
- April 2nd: 9:30 am – 7 pm
- Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School
- April 1: 9 am – 12 noon, 1 pm – 3 pm, 5 pm – 7 pm
- Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School
- March 30, 31, April 1 and 3: 10 pm – 2 pm
- April 2: 10 am – 2 pm, 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm
- Ressie Jeffries Elementary School
- March 31: 9 am – 12 noon, 1 pm – 3 pm
- April 2: 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm
WHAT TO BRING:
- Certified Copy of Birth Certificate
- Social Security Number
- Physical Form (physical must be within the last 12 months prior to the first day of school)
- Proof of Residence (utility bill, lease, mortgage statement, etc.)
- A notarized residency affidavit is required if living in another household
PLEASE REGISTER YOUR CHILD EVEN IF ALL OF THE ABOVE INFORMATION HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED.
If you have any questions, please call (540) 635-2171, extension 34236.
WCHS JV Baseball’s preseason mindset
It is almost time for spring sports, bringing a new level of excitement to Warren County High School. With soccer, track & field, baseball, and tennis seasons right around the corner, teams are looking forward to a successful year. Baseball, however, is looking to rally around their new coaches on both JV and Varsity. Coaches Santella and Atlee respectively are looking to put the pieces together to build a winning squad.
For baseball, building skills requires hours upon hours of repetition to become great, that’s why JV is a big part of the organization. Santella is the new JV coach and is not wasting any time, already pushing the players to become better players. When asked about his expectations of the team, he said that he was looking forward to finding players’ strengths and weaknesses as a player.
The team is mostly the same from last year, only a few new additions added. Some have had experience on the team already, two of which Santella believed would emerge as the leaders of this young team. When asked, Santella believes that 9th graders Matt Lynch and Nick Foltz will show leadership for the team during the upcoming season.
Lastly, the team needed a new style since they have added new coaches. Santella believes that they will pursue a small ball type of playstyle, doing the little things that eventually add up towards a win. Things such as bunting, making base hits, and stealing are going to be a big part of their playstyle. Aside from the physical aspect of the game, Santella also believes that a major part of their success will come from communication, which he thinks is the most important skill to have as a head coach today.
Their first scrimmage versus Page County on March 12th begins at 4:30 at Warren County High School. Their first game begins on March 16th at 6:00 ET versus John Handley High School.
Warren County citizens can weigh in on coming (540) area code change
The impact of technological changes to how people communicate by phone, including not only cell phones, but tablet devices with cellular service, wireline providers, alarm service providers, and “voice over the internet (VoIP) phone service” providers is on the verge of exhausting the 7.9 million available phone numbers in the 540 area code region. It is a sprawling region stretching from Winchester-Frederick County to the northwest, along Virginia’s western boundary in the Shenandoah Valley to Wytheville southward, and eastward to Loudoun and Fauquier Counties, and to Stafford, King George, Spotsylvania and Louisa Counties to the southeast.
So, on Thursday afternoon, March 5, the State Corporation Commission (SCC) brought its public hearing process on options to deal with that approaching max out of available telephone numbers in the 540-area code region, to Warren County.
The first of two scheduled public hearings began at 2 p.m. in the Warren County General District Courtroom, chaired by SCC Examiner Matt Roussy. A second hearing was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. to allow people unable to appear due to day work schedules, to appear to express their opinions. However, if you missed the opportunity you can still add input to the SCC as instructed at the end of this article.
According to SCC Associate Deputy Director Sheree King, that first Warren County hearing hit the average of one speaker at two previous hearings on the matter in other jurisdictions. That one Warren County speaker was Town of Front Royal IT and Communications Director Todd Jones. However, Jones told the SCC examiner he was there as an interested citizen and former small business owner, not on behalf of the town government.
Jones spoke against the proposed “geographical split” option that would force individuals and businesses in half of the 540 region’s area to change their existing numbers, a potentially costly option for a business community that would have to change business letterheads, cards and any other source of company contact information. Jones’ concern echoed the general opinion of the state’s business community, SCC Deputy Director King told reporters present.
King also noted that until the geographic option was adopted, it would not be known whether the southern or northern region split between Harrisonburg and Staunton would be the one that would lose its 540-area code to the newly-implemented one.
In an informational packet King handed out, it was noted that two geographic splits have previously impacted this region. The first was in 1996 when the 804-area code was split creating the 540-region to the west. Then in December 2000, the Commission approved a geographic split as further relief for the 804-region, creating the 434-area code in central and south-central Virginia.
However, it was also noted that nationally, the controlling Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and its created agency NANPA (North American Numbering Plan Administrator), have not approved a geographical split since 2006 in New Mexico.
So, it would appear a more likely solution will be one of two “overlay” options that would create a new area code for new numbers in the existing 540-region.
The “all-services overlay” would add a second area code to the existing 540-region, allowing existing 540-numbers to be kept.
An “NPA Elimination Boundary Overlay” would combine the 540-code area with either the existing 434 or 276-area codes regions to its southeast or southwest, respectively, also allowing existing 540-numbers to be kept. Both overlay options would require 10-digit dialing, including the area code on all calls.
Citizens can add their comments during the process in a variety of ways. The case reference number is PUR-2019-00148. Call either toll free at 1 (800) 552-7945 or contact Ms. King at (804) 371-9707 for information. Comments can also be mailed to Joel H. Peck, Clerk SCC c/o Document Control Center, PO Box 2118, Richmond, Va. 23218-2118. A hearing will be held in Richmond at some future point prior to the decision.
