Regional News
A GOP showdown over the debt limit could grip Congress and the nation next year
WASHINGTON — Republicans are eyeing the debt limit, and government funding deadlines as a way to force Democrats to the negotiating table for spending cuts should the GOP regain control of Congress following the midterm elections.
Republicans unhappy about government spending could move to shut down the government, a tactic unsuccessful for the GOP in past battles over Obamacare and the Trump border wall. Economic experts say that their potential refusal to adjust the debt limit could bring the nation to the verge of a damaging default.
The debt limit, currently set at $31.4 trillion, allows the Treasury Department to borrow money in order to pay all of the nation’s bills in full and on time. When the federal government nears that limit, likely in the second half of 2023, it can either raise it to a new spending level or suspend it through a certain date.
Taking no action — and thus defaulting on the debt — would mean the U.S. government has no more borrowing authority and can only spend what it brings in through taxes and other revenue streams.
That would lead to unprecedented cuts and would likely affect payments for Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, as well as hundreds of other federal programs, along with a tide of economic repercussions.
U.S. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, who hopes to become speaker if the GOP regains control of the House, told Punchbowl News last week that he’s likely to leverage the debt limit for reductions in federal spending.
“You can’t just continue down the path to keep spending and adding to the debt,” the California Republican said. “And if people want to make a debt ceiling [for a longer period of time], just like anything else, there comes a point in time where, okay, we’ll provide you more money, but you got to change your current behavior. We’re not just going to keep lifting your credit card limit, right? And we should seriously sit together and [figure out] where can we eliminate some waste. Where can we make the economy grow stronger?”
When asked if spending cuts would need to include changes to entitlement programs like Social Security and Medicare, McCarthy said he didn’t want to “predetermine” negotiations.
Republicans are projected to regain control of the U.S. House following the midterm elections, though whether they’ll become the majority in the Senate is less clear.
The Cook Political Report with Amy Walter changed its prediction for House control this week from Republicans gaining 10 to 20 seats to the GOP picking up 12 to 25 seats.
The future of the 50-50 Senate is less clear, with the Cook Political Report rating three seats held by Democrats and two held by Republicans as “toss-ups.”
Past standoffs
One result of a stalemate over government spending could be a government shutdown at some point in 2023, a move the GOP has used in the past to try to get its way.
Republicans, however, have never pushed the country past the debt limit and into default, a move that would likely send the stock market and the world economy into a tailspin. But they pushed up close to the line in a debt limit crisis in 2011, during the Obama presidency, leading S&P to downgrade the nation’s credit rating to AA-plus.
During the Trump administration, lawmakers from both political parties voted three times to suspend the debt limit. Congress voted on the debt limit once during the Biden presidency, raising it by $2.5 trillion on a mostly party-line vote in December 2021. Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger was the sole Republican in Congress to vote to raise the limit.
The renewed debate about government spending and the debt limit follows record trillion-dollar spending during both the Trump administration and under President Joe Biden, pushing the nation’s debt upward.
No specifics yet
Republicans have not been clear about what government spending should be reduced.
So far, they have not released a detailed plan for what federal departments would see funding cuts or how they might attempt to alter the fastest drivers of federal spending — Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security.
With days to go ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections, Democrats are calling the GOP’s proposed strategy irresponsible.
“The Republicans have made it clear that if they win control of the Congress, they will shut down the government, refuse to pay our bills, and it’ll be the first time in our history America will default unless I yield and cut Social Security and Medicare. Flat-out saying that” Biden said this week at a Democratic National Committee event.
“In order to cut Social Security and Medicare, they’re threatening to default on the federal debt,” Biden added. “There’s nothing — nothing that will create more chaos, more inflation, and more damage to the American economy than this.”
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat, said in a written statement, “The debt limit is a phony issue, and it is appalling and dangerous that Congressional Republicans continue to threaten to hold the U.S. economy hostage to slash Social Security and Medicare. The United States’ full faith and credit must not be used as a political pawn.”
But not all Republicans, including some crucial leaders like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, have weighed in on supporting the idea. A spokesman for McConnell declined to say if the Kentucky Republican supports a showdown over the debt limit.
What happens in a shutdown
Government shutdowns, so far kept separate from debt limit battles, are hugely problematic for the federal government, which sends non-exempt employees home without pay and requires exempt employees to work without getting a paycheck.
A shutdown cannot begin at any time but must line up with a funding deadline.
The federal government runs on a fiscal year that ends on Sept. 30, making that the most predictable deadline for negotiations. Congress, though, typically passes a short-term spending package that covers the period through mid-December to work out a bipartisan agreement on spending levels and the dozen spending bills.
This year that deadline is Dec. 16, during the lame duck session of Congress, a typical maneuver that both political parties have used in the past.
If Republicans and Democrats can’t agree on a full-year spending package to fund the government through Sept. 30, 2023, they’ll have to pass another stopgap spending bill, setting up a new fiscal cliff and the opportunity for a shutdown sometime next year.
Obamacare, border wall episodes
Aside from hitting federal operations and employees, government shutdowns also negatively impact the economy.
A 16-day shutdown over Obamacare in 2013 reduced fourth-quarter real GDP growth throughout the country between 0.2 and 0.6 percentage points, or between $2 and $6 billion, according to a report from the Office of Management and Budget.
Republicans also didn’t repeal the 2010 health care law they were frustrated with.
During the Trump administration, a relatively uneventful two-day shutdown began on Jan. 20, 2018. A more significant 34-day partial government shutdown began on Dec. 22, 2018, over Trump’s hope Congress would provide more funding to build his proposed wall at the Mexico border.
The Trump administration’s budget request for that fiscal year asked Congress for $1.6 billion for 65 miles of “border wall system,” which the Senate Appropriations Committee later approved on a bipartisan 26-5 vote.
Trump then upped his request to $5 billion, leading to the longest partial government shutdown in the nation’s history.
The spending package Congress approved afterward included $1.375 billion for 55 miles of barriers along the U.S. Mexico border.
According to an analysis from the Congressional Budget Office, that shutdown affected 800,000 federal employees, many of whom live in the Virginia and Maryland suburbs outside of Washington, D.C. While federal workers were paid later, but private businesses lost money.
According to CBO, the episode also reduced GDP in the fourth quarter of 2018 by $3 billion and by $8 billion during the first quarter of 2019.
Defaulting on the debt
The impact of walking up to a default on the nation’s debt, or actually defaulting for the first time in the country’s history, would be much more significant than a government shutdown.
Shai Akabas, director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center, said that the way Congress has approached raising or suspending the debt limit during the past decade is “unconstructive, risky, and dangerous.”
He also noted that fights over the debt limit haven’t had the impact that many policymakers have claimed they would.
“We’ve gotten no net deficit reduction from debt limit deals over the past decade,” Akabas said. “In fact, more often than not, they’re being used to increase deficits: ‘You get a little more of your spending, we get a little more of our spending, and we call it a day.’”
“And that’s, of course, not the purpose that they have in mind for it,” he added.
Following the 2011 debt limit debacle, Congress passed, and then-President Barack Obama signed the so-called Budget Control Act, intended to hold down increases to defense and domestic discretionary spending for a full decade.
But lawmakers have regularly passed spending cap deals to raise those “austere” spending limits, bolstered by votes from both Republicans and Democrats.
Political fights over the debt limit in the past have led to dire warnings about the severe consequences for the world economy.
“Global financial markets and the economy would be upended, and even if resolved quickly, Americans would pay for this default for generations, as global investors would rightly believe that the federal government’s finances have been politicized and that a time may come when they would not be paid what they are owed when owed it,” Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi and Assistant Director Bernard Yaros wrote in a September 2021 report released amid the last round of brinkmanship on the debt limit.
“To compensate for this risk, they will demand higher interest rates on the Treasury bonds they purchase,” they added. “That will exacerbate our daunting long-term fiscal challenges and be a lasting corrosive on the economy, significantly diminishing it.”
Effect of default on states
State governments would be significantly affected by a default on the debt as well, according to a report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a center-left think tank.
Deputy Director of Research Whitney Tucker wrote in a report from September 2021 that the federal government would need to cut spending by $1.2 trillion during that fiscal year if Congress failed to suspend or raise the debt limit.
She wrote that the magnitude of the cuts “would be stunning” and would likely force reductions in programs that “help states provide health care, education, and other services.”
Jason Furman, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers for the Obama administration, wrote this week that the “odds of something worse than the 2011 brinksmanship are higher than ever before, and the consequences would be even worse than before.”
He then called on Democrats in Congress to use the budget reconciliation process, which gets around the Senate’s 60-vote legislative filibuster, to raise the nation’s borrowing limit to $100 quintillion before this session of Congress ends — a figure so high it would essentially eliminate the debt limit.
If Congress waits until next year to address the debt limit, when Republicans are expected to control at least one chamber, Furman warned that debt limit fights could lead to a “more serious, much worse” situation than what took place in the United States in 2011 when the nation’s credit was downgraded.
“The situation could be riskier than 2011 because although the GOP leaders today, like then, understand that default would be terrible, their caucuses are even less governable,” Furman wrote. “Add in the possibility of candidate Trump telling them not to compromise, and it could (be) very difficult.”
by Jennifer Shutt, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Regional News
More than 9 million voters already have cast their ballots in November elections
WASHINGTON — Roughly 9.4 million Americans have already voted in the midterm elections, casting a combination of in-person early votes and mail-in ballots, according to data compiled by the United States Elections Project.
Florida, Georgia, Michigan, and Pennsylvania are among the top states in terms of early voting so far.
The initiative, headed up by University of Florida Professor Michael McDonald, shows that within states releasing data, 2.6 million people have voted in person while 6.8 million have returned mail-in ballots. Another 41.6 million voters have requested mail-in ballots, according to the website.
According to data drawn by the initiative from the Virginia Public Access Project, more than 245,000 early votes and 165,000 mail-in ballots had been cast in Virginia as of Oct. 24.
The 17 states reporting data that also share party affiliation show that of the roughly 5.1 million Americans in those states who voted early, 50% are Democrats, 30% are Republicans and 20% are not part of either party or are registered with another political affiliation.
McDonald noted Tuesday that in Florida, Republican in-person early voters outnumbered Democrats, 56,000 to 34,000.
“This is not just a function of which counties offered in-person early voting,” McDonald wrote. “Even in some blue counties like Palm Beach, more Republicans voted in-person early.”
From early voting to photo ID repeal, Va. Democrats have overhauled election rules to make voting easier
He added that since many Democrats have mail-in ballot requests carried over from the 2020 elections, “it may be that Democrats who might have voted in-person early already voted by mail or plan to vote by mail.”
If the trend of more Republicans voting early in person in Florida continues through the end of early voting, McDonald wrote that he would “be extremely confident in predicting DeSantis and Rubio victories.”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, both Republicans, are seeking reelection to their current offices this November.
Florida voters have cast nearly 1.3 million early votes, with 42% from those registered as Democrats, 40% from Republicans and 18% from people without a party registration or with a minor party registration.
In Georgia, just under 1 million voters have already cast their votes, with 54% of those coming from female voters and 45% from men. The state’s breakdown of race and ethnicity, information not all states disclose, shows that 56% of early voters are white non-Hispanic and 32% are Black non-Hispanic voters.
Another 1.5% of early voters in Georgia identify as Hispanic, and 1.5% as Asian American.
According to the project, Michigan voters have cast more than 700,000 early votes, either in person or via mail-in ballots.
Of those voters, 62% are over age 65. People between 41 and 65 account for 30% of early votes cast, with people between 26 and 40 making up nearly 6% of early votes.
Women make up 56% of Michigan’s early voters up to this point, with men accounting for 44%.
In Pennsylvania, residents of the Keystone State have cast 635,000 early votes. An overwhelming 73% of those votes came from Democrats, with Republicans casting 19% so far. The remaining 8% of early voters come from people not registered as Democrats or Republicans, or who affiliate with a minor political party.
by Jennifer Shutt, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Regional News
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump demanding his testimony
The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol sent a subpoena Friday to former President Donald Trump, demanding documents and testimony from the person the panel has said was central in orchestrating a plan to overturn the 2020 election that culminated in the insurrection.
The panel set a deadline of Nov. 14 for Trump to testify at a deposition in person or by video and Nov. 4 for Trump to produce documents related to his and his advisers’ involvement with the Capitol raid and other aspects of the plan to overturn the election.
In a preamble, Chairman Bennie G. Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, summarized the committee’s findings in its months-long investigation.
“As demonstrated in our hearings, we have assembled overwhelming evidence, including from dozens of your former appointees and staff, that you personally orchestrated and oversaw a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and to obstruct the peaceful transition of power,” the letter reads.
Trump spread false allegations of election fraud, asked U.S. Justice Department officials to lie to support his false claims, and pressured state officials, members of Congress and Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to ratify the election results, among other efforts, Thompson and Cheney wrote.
Trump also summoned tens of thousands of supporters to Washington on Jan. 6, when Congress would be certifying the election results, and, despite knowing they were angry and at least some were armed, encouraged them toward the Capitol, the letter says.
According to the letter, he refused to intervene, instead sending an incendiary tweet that could have incited further violence against Pence.
The subpoena demands 19 categories of documents related to the election as well as the various efforts to contest it and the attack.
The subpoena asks for communications with any members of Congress and names U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, a Pennsylvania Republican.
The committee also seeks communications related to the committee’s work itself. Members of the panel have said Trump and people close to him have contacted witnesses in apparent attempts to dissuade them from offering truthful testimony.
At the panel’s likely final meeting last week, members approved a resolution granting Thompson the ability to subpoena Trump. Trump, in response, lashed out at the panel on his social networking site, Truth Social, but did not say whether he would comply with the subpoena.
Thompson did not answer directly when asked after that meeting if he expected Trump to comply.
by Jacob Fischler, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Regional News
Federal government has given $800 million to keep indebted farmers afloat
More than 13,000 farmers have benefited from nearly $800 million in federal debt relief, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said Tuesday.
The assistance came from a new federal initiative to erase farmers’ loan delinquencies to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and private lenders or to resolve their remaining debts after foreclosure.
Going forward, the USDA is expected to give hundreds of millions of dollars of relief to farmers facing bankruptcy or foreclosure and those at risk of missing payments on their loans.
“The star of the show here is the farmer,” Vilsack told reporters. “The person that really matters is the farmer, and keeping that farmer, him or her, on the land so that he or she can take care of their family and their community.”
The USDA’s Farm Service Agency gives direct loans to farmers and guarantees loans from banks, credit unions, and others to farmers for up to 95% of their value.
According to USDA records, the government’s farm loan obligations for the 2022 fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30, totaled about $5.8 billion. States with the highest obligations included Iowa at about $484 million, Arkansas at $424 million, Oklahoma at $366 million, and Nebraska at $341 million. Virginia’s overall obligations totaled over $67.5 million.
Of those with delinquent direct loans, the average farmer who has failed to make regular payments for at least two months received about $52,000 under a “distressed borrowers” initiative, which is funded with more than $3 billion by the Inflation Reduction Act. That eliminated their delinquencies.
For those with government-backed loans from private entities, the average benefit was about $172,000.
The total number of farmers in the two categories was about 11,000.
For those with direct loans who went bankrupt and still owed money — about 2,100 borrowers — the average benefit was about $101,000. Vilsack said those bankruptcies happened at least a year ago but did not say how long ago they might have occurred.
States with farmers who received the most relief included Oklahoma and Texas, Vilsack said, whereas farmers in the northeastern states of Connecticut, Delaware, and Rhode Island were among those who received the least. USDA records show that those northeastern states had a combined total of federal farm loan obligations of just $11 million during the 2022 fiscal year.
“Virtually every state in the country has a borrower or several borrowers or groups of borrowers that are impacted by this,” Vilsack said. “I think you’re probably talking about some very, very small operators, and you’re probably talking about a few that would be considered to be mid- or large-sized operators. So it’s across the board.”
The debt relief initiative is the subject of a new lawsuit by non-white farmers who claim that the government improperly reneged on its plans to forgive loan debts of “socially disadvantaged” farmers, which was part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. That initial version of the plan was challenged by lawsuits that claimed it was discriminatory.
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 amended the debt relief program to eliminate its prescribed goal to help Asian, Black, Hispanic, and Native American farmers. Vilsack described the farmers who have been aided by the amended initiative as those who “couldn’t get credit anywhere else.”
On Sept. 21, Virginia Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Newport News, sent a letter to Vilsack urging the federal government “to provide swift and equitable relief for borrowers with at-risk agricultural operations” and “take immediate action to ensure that producers with farm loans guaranteed by the USDA are protected from foreclosure.”
The letter was signed by 11 other members of Congress, including Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin, D-Richmond.
The USDA suspended its foreclosures of direct loans in January 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, which was especially tough on livestock producers. Meatpacker closures because of the virus abruptly choked demand for the animals and led, in some cases, to mass euthanasia. The supply costs for farmers have also soared, notably for fertilizers.
This story originally appeared in the Iowa Capital Dispatch, a sister publication of The Virginia Mercury within the States Newsroom network.
by Jared Strong, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Regional News
The student debt relief application is live: Here’s what you need to know
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Monday that student loan borrowers can begin to apply for debt relief through a new online application.
Biden said the application is easy and fast. It will allow every borrower with an income of $125,000 or less ($250,000 for married couples) to have up to $10,000 in debt forgiven, or $20,000 forgiven for those with Pell Grants. Those income levels have to have been met during 2020 or 2021.
No documents need to be uploaded with the application, Biden said.
Late Friday, a beta version of the student loan forgiveness application was released by the Department of Education. Biden said 8 million borrowers were able to fill out the application “without a glitch.”
The White House estimated that 43 million borrowers would qualify for some relief.
Those who qualify have until December 31, 2023, to fill out the application.
GOP lawsuit
The president called out Republicans for attacking the debt relief program and Republican-led states that filed a lawsuit to prevent borrowers from applying for financial relief. The suit argues Congress did not approve the debt cancellation and the Department of Education is misusing its emergency authority.
“Their outrage is wrong and hypocritical,” Biden said. “I don’t want to hear from Republican officials who had hundreds of thousands of dollars, even millions of dollars, in pandemic relief loans — PPP loans — who now attack working-class Americans for getting relief.”
How many Virginians no longer qualify for student loan relief? It’s hard to say.
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona also joined the president for the announcement. Cardona said the department is working to make borrowers with private loans eligible for debt relief.
“We are working on pathways there to support those,” Cardona said. “But we’re moving as quickly as possible to provide relief to as many people as possible.”
The administration quietly dropped a section of borrowers — nearly 800,000 — from qualifying for the student loan forgiveness plan if they have loans administered through the now-defunct Federal Family Education Loan program or Perkins Loans, following a lawsuit from a half-dozen Republican-led states.
A Missouri judge will issue a decision on the lawsuit filed by attorneys general from Missouri, Nebraska, Arkansas, Kansas and South Carolina and on behalf of Iowa’s governor.
Another lawsuit, filed in Texas, seeks to block the program, arguing that the Biden administration did not ask for public comment before moving forward with its action.
More than 43 million Americans have student loan debt, and the Federal Reserve estimates that the total U.S. student loan debt is more than $1.75 trillion.
Watch out for scams
Biden also warned of a scam in which callers will pretend to be from the federal government and ask about assisting a borrower with student loan debt.
“Let’s be clear,” Biden said. “Hang up. You never have to pay for any federal help from the student loan program.”
He said student loan repayment, which has been paused since early 2020, will resume in January.
Under Biden’s plan, those borrowers who continued to pay off their loans during the student loan freeze in the early stages of the pandemic are allowed to get reimbursed for payments made beginning March 13, 2020, by contacting their loan servicers to request a refund.
by Ariana Figueroa, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Regional News
Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative offers financial incentives for delayed haying and summer pasture stockpiling
Now through Nov 15, 2022, the Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative (VGBI) is accepting applications for its 2023 financial incentives program. Entering its second year, VGBI provides incentives for producers and landowners who adopt either of two specific best management practices that protect grassland birds during their vulnerable nesting season. Qualifying producers can receive up to $35 per acre for: 1) delaying their first cut of hay until July 1, 2023 or later, and/or 2) rotating livestock out of select fields from April 15 to July 1, 2023 or later. In addition to protecting nesting habitat, these practices can also be used strategically to stockpile forage for late summer grazing, rest and re-seed fields, and reduce feed expenses.
“Delaying the first hay cutting until at least early July is a game-changer for our grassland birds because it allows the bulk of them to fledge at least one successful clutch of young. That quickly changes a hayfield from being a site of population loss to one of population gain,” says October Greenfield, VGBI co-coordinator and PEC wildlife habitat coordinator. Meanwhile, rotating livestock out of select fields in the early spring and allowing those fields to rest until early summer, a practice called summer pasture stockpiling, is proving to be beneficial for cattle, soil health, and producer profitability, in addition to providing improved grassland bird nesting habitat.
The program is open to 16 counties across the northern Virginia Piedmont, Blue Ridge, and Shenandoah Valley, and a minimum 20-acre commitment is required. Most grassland bird species require wide expanses of grasses for nesting, so acreage that mimics a large, contiguous patch of grassland—distant from thick forest edges and human development—is best suited for this program.
“With the majority of remaining grasslands in Virginia currently held in private hands and under agricultural use, VGBI gives farmers the opportunity to become partners in conservation by implementing grassland bird-friendly agricultural practices. We work with farmers to create conservation plans that protect grassland birds while simultaneously supporting their production goals,” Greenfield explains. To learn more about the program and to apply, visit: vagrasslandbirds.org/incentives.
In its first year, nine producers formally enrolled 500 acres of land in the program. In addition, four landowners implemented delayed haying or summer pasture stockpiling voluntarily, without the program’s financial incentives, on another 1,306 acres. Increased funding from the Cornell Land Trust Bird Conservation Initiative and VGBI’s growing partnerships are allowing expansion of the program in 2023. Producers interested in adopting one or both of these practices without the financial incentive, or who are already managing for delayed haying and/or summer pasture stockpiling, are asked to report their acreage at vagrasslandbirds.org/incentives to be included in VGBI’s annual reports.
Native grasslands have suffered more intense impact by humans than any other North American terrestrial ecosystem. In response, remaining grassland birds have adopted hayfields and pasturelands as surrogate habitat. Grassland bird conservation, therefore, falls largely on private landowners and farmers. By working with producers to implement a suite of best management practices, VGBI strives to stem the tide of grassland bird decline, improve the resiliency of working landscapes, and positively impact the livelihoods that depend upon those lands.
Tim Mize, of the Virginia Cooperative Extension and a member of VGBI’s steering committee is excited to see this program gaining traction. “Although at times they seem at odds, livestock agriculture and wildlife conservation can benefit one another. It just seems obvious to me that this program is a win/win scenario for both,” he said.
Sam Grant, who leases pastures at Francis Mill Farm in Loudoun County and participated in the summer pasture stockpiling is pleased with the results so far. “The best of this program is how little impact it had on my normal grazing schedule. I delayed grazing the field until mid-July with no negative impact, and the morning visits from birders were discreet and pleasant.”
Fritz Reuter at Little Milan in Fauquier County appreciated the ecological benefits. “Delayed cutting correlates nicely with the timing of when our native warm season grasses are most active and can outcompete dormant vegetation like fescue and orchardgrass.”
The Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative is a partnership of Smithsonian’s Virginia Working Landscapes, The Piedmont Environmental Council, American Farmland Trust, and Quail Forever.
Community Events
Calling Volunteers: White Post, Berryville tree plantings help make water cleaner in the Potomac watershed
The Piedmont Environmental Council (PEC) is seeking about 60 community volunteers from Clarke County and surrounding areas to help plant 570 native trees and shrubs at two family-friendly events in October and November. Scheduled at two locations in Clarke County, the tree plantings along Long Branch and Dog Run will help enhance water quality and wildlife habitat as part of the organization’s Potomac Planting Program. Volunteer activities include scalping (removing grass with a hoe), digging holes, planting, and pounding wooden stakes.
About 30 volunteers are needed to plant 270 trees at Long Branch Farm, 830 Long Branch Lane in White Post on October 31. Another 30+ volunteers will plant about 300 trees at Clermont Farm, 151 Clermont Land in Berryville on Nov. 12. Both days have two volunteer shifts: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 12:30 – 3:30 p.m. The plantings are family-friendly events and volunteers under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Learn more and sign up at pecva.org/trees.
“The goal of PEC’s Potomac Planting Program is to plant native tree and shrub species along waterways (also known as riparian buffers) in the Potomac River watershed in order to provide benefits for water, wildlife, and people. These buffers can help reduce erosion and the runoff of sediment and pollutants, improve water quality for aquatic ecosystems and drinking water downstream, and increase food, shelter, and habitat corridors for wildlife,” said Linnea Stewart, PEC’s tree planting and stewardship coordinator. “Volunteers play a pivotal role in achieving these outcomes by lending their hands and time to get plants in the ground. The hard work and generosity of our volunteers supports our mission to improve water quality locally, which ultimately improves the health of Chesapeake Bay.”
Tree plantings are rain or shine events, although in the event of dangerous weather, PEC will reschedule. PEC will provide all necessary tools for planting, extra water, and snacks. Volunteers are encouraged to wear boots or closed-toe shoes, as well as weather-appropriate clothing that they’re comfortable getting dirty. Volunteers should also bring lunch, bottled water, sunscreen, and bug spray if needed.
Through its Potomac Planting Program, PEC provides free technical assistance, project design, materials, and labor to landowners for the planting of native trees and shrubs in riparian zones in the Potomac River watershed in Clarke, Loudoun and Fauquier counties. The program follows guidelines provided by the Virginia Department of Forestry and other partners. Plantings generally include native hardwood trees and shrubs, as well as species that will provide additional wildlife benefits by bearing nuts and fruits.
The Potomac Planting Program is made possible with funding from a National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s Small Watershed Grant and Virginia Environmental Endowment grant. Partners include the Loudoun, John Marshall, and Lord Fairfax Soil and Water Conservation Districts, Virginia Department of Forestry and the Goose Creek Association.
Wind: 1mph S
Humidity: 57%
Pressure: 30.32"Hg
UV index: 0
61/36°F
61/48°F