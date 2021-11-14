A guide to choosing dining room furniture

Do you want to redecorate your dining room? If so, here are some things to keep in mind when you shop for new furniture.

Table

Determine whether the space will be used for something other than eating such as working from home or doing homework. You should also take into account the size of the room and how many people you want to be able to fit around the table. If you like to entertain but your dining room is small, think about getting a drop-leaf or extendable table.

Chairs

If your dining room is long and narrow, opt for benches or stools that can slide under the table when they’re not in use. Regardless of the type of seats you choose, make sure they’re upholstered or padded with cushions. This will allow everyone to sit comfortably.

Storage

If you have a small dining room, select a tall, narrow hutch. For a larger space, opt for a long buffet that you can hang a mirror or piece of artwork above. Before you make a decision, remember to account for the space needed to open the cabinet doors as well as the direction they open.

Style

Consider what design style you want for the room before you start buying furniture. This will make it easier to pick pieces that go well together and give the space a cohesive look. Whether you decide to give the room a modern, farmhouse, or eclectic feel, it’s best to opt for high-quality materials, especially if you’re worried about scratches.

Visit the furniture stores in your area to find a wide selection of dining room furniture for your home.