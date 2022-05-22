A guide to choosing the right paint finish

Do you want to repaint one or more rooms in your home? When choosing paint, the finish is just as important as the color. Here are some things to consider when choosing a matte, satin, velvet or semi-gloss finish.

What are paint finishes?

The term finish indicates how the paint will look on the painted surface and how much light it’ll reflect. Finish designations like velvet, platinum, satin, and pearl vary from one paint manufacturer to another. It’s therefore essential to ask about the sheen of the product before making your choice.

Here are the most suitable finishes for the different rooms and surfaces in your home:

• Ceilings. Matte finish is most suitable for ceilings. If applied evenly, it can hide imperfections.

• Living room and bedrooms. Consider matte and satin finishes for consistent and elegant results. Keep in mind that matte finishes aren’t as easy to clean. For easy cleaning, pearl and semi-gloss finishes are more suitable options.

• Bathrooms and kitchens. Shiny and glossy finishes are best for high-maintenance rooms that require moisture resistance. For areas that need occasional polishing, choose a semi-gloss finish.

• Woodwork. Velvet, satin, semi-gloss, and gloss finishes are suitable for woodwork and moldings. The same goes for doors. However, it’s best to choose a finish that’s easy to clean.

Visit a paint retailer in your area to stock up for your next project.