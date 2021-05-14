A guide to chrome accessories

If you want to enhance the look of your car without spending a fortune, chrome is an excellent option. Here’s the lowdown on chrome car accessories.

What’s chrome, and how’s it added to a vehicle?

Chrome is created through a process called electroplating. It requires that a coat of chromium be applied to a metal or plastic item.

Car accessories made of chrome can be either overlays or replacements. Overlays are coverings that fit existing vehicle parts and features. Replacements are complete parts, and installing them requires the removal of the old corresponding part.

What are the advantages of chrome?

First and foremost, chrome is stylish. This shiny, silvery material lends cars a polished, classy look. In addition, chrome accessories are generally stronger than the factory parts they replace.

What are the most popular chrome accessories?

Almost any car component can be accentuated with chrome (some auto enthusiasts even chrome-plated engine components). However, these are the most commonly chromed car parts:

• Grille

• Bumper

• Rims

• Door handles

• Gas cap

• Tail light trim

• Headlight trim

• Rocker panels

• Post trim

• Hood shield

• Fender trim

Chrome accessories are usually easy to install. However, if you’re looking for quality custom work, make sure to visit an auto body shop.