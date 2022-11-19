A guide to getting ready for Thanksgiving

Are you hosting a Thanksgiving get-together? Holiday entertaining can be chaotic, so planning and organizing ahead of time are a must. Here’s a look at things you can get out of the way early to ensure your Thanksgiving celebration is enjoyable.

Shop for groceries

Avoid long lineups and empty shelves by doing your grocery shopping the week before Thanksgiving. Stock up on beverages and canned foods. Hardy veggies such as carrots, potatoes, and parsnips will also keep without issue.

Get take-home containers ready

After the meal, you’ll likely want to send leftovers home with your guests. Prepare containers ahead of time so dishing out extras is quick and easy.

Clean your house and fridge

Thoroughly clean your house. Remember to vacuum, dust, and organize your kitchen. Additionally, clean your fridge to make room for all the food. Toss anything that’s expired.

Prepare kids crafts and games

Help keep the children at your event occupied by setting up a craft station. Supply them with paper, crayons, and markers so they can make handprint turkeys or draw and color placemats for the dinner table. You may also want to leave out some board games or organize a backyard scavenger hunt.

Organize your dishes and cookware

The week before Thanksgiving, find and organize all your dishes and cook¬ware. Locate your gravy boat, carving knife, and roasting pan. If these items were in storage for a while, you’ll probably need to wash them.

Finally, if you bought a frozen turkey, you’ll need to let it defrost. Allow for at least 24 hours of thaw time in the fridge for every four pounds of poultry. You can also make pies and clean and chop veggies a day or two before the holiday.