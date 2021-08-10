Home
A guide to insulated food containers
If your child doesn’t have easy access to a microwave at school, consider packing their lunch in an insulated food container. This is an ideal way for them to enjoy hot meals. Here are some things to keep in mind if you plan to purchase one.
What to buy
Since an insulated food container won’t retain heat as long if it’s only half full, choose a model based on the typical portion size you serve your child. Opt for a container with a large opening, as it’ll be easier to fill and clean. Additionally, look for terms such as “double wall” and “vacuum insulation” in the product description to ensure meals stay hot for more than a few hours.
If you select a stainless-steel insulated food container, keep in mind that this material is highly efficient at retaining heat. Therefore, you’ll need to make sure it’s cool enough to the touch that there’s no risk of your child getting burnt.
How to use it
Never put an insulated food container in the microwave. Instead, fill it with boiling water and let it sit for at least 10 minutes. Additionally, heat the food to a high temperature (too hot to eat right away) before placing it in the container. This will prevent bacteria growth. If you heat up a meal in the microwave, stir it to ensure the heat is evenly distributed before you place it in the container. Be sure to immediately seal the lid.
Note that food won’t stay hot for long in an insulated food container unless there’s some liquid in it. Therefore, avoid dishes such as fried rice and grilled meats, and opt instead for soups, stews, and chili.
Finally, even if the manufacturer claims the container is dishwasher safe, it’s best to clean it by hand. This will ensure it stays in good condition and won’t lose its thermal capabilities. If there’s a lingering scent in the container, fill it with hot water and baking soda, and let it sit for a few hours.
Gypsy moths can eat up your trees
Southern states have Brood X cicadas, but northern states have a different, more destructive nuisance this year: Gypsy moths are back with a vengeance, with some areas seeing their worst infestations in decades.
According to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, the gypsy moth (Lymantria dispar) is a non-native insect that originally came from France in the 19th century, and feasts on leaves from a variety of trees, especially oak. After two or three successive years of defoliation from gypsy moths, deciduous (leafy) trees are more vulnerable to other pests and diseases.
There are steps you can take to try and control gypsy moths in your own yard. Search for egg masses on trees, firewood, and outdoor furniture. Egg masses are tan-colored and have a fuzzy appearance, usually ranging in size from a dime to about a half-dollar size. Scrape the egg masses into a container filled with soapy water. You can also burn or bury the egg masses, but keep in mind that any egg mass left behind can still hatch next year.
Mice, birds, and some predatory insects, such as certain wasps and flies, also feed on gypsy moths. You can encourage these natural enemies to set up shop in your yard by ditching the insecticides and luring in birds with feeders and houses.
The good news? Gypsy moth outbreaks almost always collapse after two to three years due to a viral disease that kills caterpillars, according to Michigan State University. But in the meantime, a little prevention can save your trees.
How to help a child with dyslexia complete their homework
If your child has been diagnosed with dyslexia, you may be wondering what strategies you can adopt at home to assist them with their school¬work. Here are a few tips to help you find the most effective solutions for your child.
Assist without taking over
While your child may need help with their homework and assignments, it’s important that you don’t simply do the work for them. Here are some ways you can lend a hand:
• Take turns reading paragraphs in a long text
• Break down words and sentences into small components
• Repeat and review challenging words to help with retention
• Ask questions to make sure they understood what they read
Make organization a priority
Most children benefit from having a tidy, organized space in which to do their homework, as this type of environment is more conducive to learning. Store any materials they might need (lined paper, pencil sharpener, dictionary, etc.) in one place, and hang a calendar nearby to remind them of due dates. Additionally, make sure your child has enough desk space.
Simplify time management
If you want to prevent your child from feeling overwhelmed, teaching them how to effectively manage their time can go a long way. Create a family calendar to keep track of important events and activities, and show your child how to use their agenda. You can also sit down together each week to write a checklist of the schoolwork and chores that need to get done.
For more advice about how to support your child, consult a speech-language pathologist or other professional.
Raising backyard chickens
If you’re thinking about raising chickens in your backyard, you’re not alone — according to National Public Radio, backyard poultry has only grown in popularity since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when homebound families brought home chickens to supply meat and eggs, keep kids busy and bring a little happy noise into their backyards.
Before you bring any chickens home, check local ordinances and neighborhood rules to make sure that you’re allowed to have chickens on your property. They may be prohibited entirely, or you may be limited in the number you can have or the type of coop you can build.
Once you know for sure that chickens are allowed, it’s time to do a little homework. Take a class, read a book, or find an online course. Chickens aren’t difficult to keep, but you should take the time to learn about daily care, health issues, behavior, and safety. During your research, you may realize that chickens aren’t for you after all.
Next, figure out where you’re going to keep them. Chicks usually require a heat lamp and a smaller enclosure, so identify a place where they can safely stay until they’re big enough to go outside.
Once outside, chickens require shelter and protection from predators, including family pets. You can purchase or download plans to build a coop yourself, or purchase kits or already-built coops from farm supply stores, hatcheries, and other vendors.
Before you pick out what kinds of chickens you want to bring home, think about your intended use for the birds. Some chickens are prolific egg-layers, while others offer plentiful and tasty meat.
Some birds can be used for both eggs and meat, while others, such as tiny bantam chickens, are mostly just fun to watch. Contact your local hatchery or farm supply store to find out when different breeds will be available, so you can place an order.
Lastly, as the Centers for Disease Control has repeatedly admonished Americans, under no circumstances should you hug or kiss your chickens. Chickens are notorious salmonella carriers, so keep your lips away from your birds, and if you must touch them, wash thoroughly with soap and water after.
Toxic algae causes rapid death in animals, sickness in humans
If you and your dog love to swim, beware of the deadly blue-green algae blooms that infect rivers, streams, ponds, and lakes throughout the United States during hot weather.
Blue-green algae or cyanobacteria often clump together to form ‘pond scum.’ It can turn the water green, but not always. The toxic algae itself may be any color, including red.
It thrives on hot days in warm water during calm weather, but even a flowing river can have the toxin.
Both people and animals are at risk.
Just one drink of infected water can kill a dog, sometimes within an hour, according to Pet Poison Helpline. One Twitter user said her dog died within 15 minutes of swimming in contaminated water.
In people, symptoms may arise within hours to a week after exposure.
Exposure to the skin can cause rashes and blistering.
Droplets from infected water inhaled during water sports, such as boating or skiing, can cause cold and asthma-like symptoms and chest pain, according to Minnesota’s Pollution Control Agency.
By far the worst outcomes are from swallowing infected water, which can bloom in pools and even dog bowls.
Blue-green algae can carry many types of toxins. The worst damage is often caused by algae that release the toxin microcystin. This toxin is not always present in blue-green algae, but there is no way to tell if it is there just by looking. This toxin affects the liver.
Microcystin poisoning causes breathing problems, stomach and digestive pain, fever, and in cases where people swallow a large amount of water, liver damage.
Research has shown that while fish are infected, the danger of poisoning to humans is more limited because the toxin resides in the fish organs. However, fishing in algae blooming waters is not a good idea since droplets could be inhaled.
The Environmental Protection Agency is developing a cyanobacteria assessment app, called CyAN App, now available through Google Play to Android users. The free app offers an assessment of water quality throughout the U.S.
4 apps to help prevent isolation
Are you looking for ways to keep in touch with loved ones or meet new people? Here are four applications (available for Android and iOS) that will help you connect with others and avoid feeling isolated.
1. Rave
Use this app to watch movies, TV shows, and videos in sync with friends and family members. It also allows you to send text or voice messages if you want to comment about what’s happening on screen. Rave is compatible with Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube.
2. Smala
This app makes it easy to share photos and exchange messages with loved ones no matter where you are. It also features kid-friendly activities like drawing and writing that allow you to be creative together. Use the app to create a digital album filled with family memories you can take with you anywhere.
3. Tandem
If you want to practice speaking another language, this app will pair you up with a native speaker who’s interested in learning your language. Send text and voice messages, and make phone or video calls to practice your conversation skills, improve your accent and learn about your respective cultures.
4. Bunch
This app makes it easy to host a virtual family game night. Choose from the selection of multiplayer games included on the app or play one that’s already downloaded on your device. From drawing to racing to trivia, there’s something for everyone. The best part is, you get to see everyone’s face over video chat while you play.
If you need help installing these apps on one of your devices, ask a loved one or a staff member at your seniors’ residence for assistance.
3 ways kids can brush up on their skills before school starts
If your children’s reading and math skills tend to get a little rusty over the summer, they’re not alone. Here are three ways to help kids refresh their memory and start the new school year with confidence.
1. Review their notes. While not the most exciting assignment, flipping through notes and worksheets from the previous school year can be an effective way to remind kids of what they learned. Pay close attention to concepts they struggled with.
2. Test their knowledge online. There are numerous kid-friendly websites that feature games and exercises to help young students refresh their memory in subjects like math, history, and science. Exploring these websites may get your kids excited about learning again.
3. Stock up on books. If your children haven’t done much reading during the summer, get them back into the habit by heading to your local library or bookstore. From novels to biographies and comics to non-fiction books, there’s something for every interest.
Additionally, there are plenty of ways to review your children’s knowledge in your daily life. For example, put their math and reading skills to the test in the kitchen by following a recipe. Remember, learning is more enjoyable for kids when they’re having fun.
