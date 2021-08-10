A guide to insulated food containers

If your child doesn’t have easy access to a microwave at school, consider packing their lunch in an insulated food container. This is an ideal way for them to enjoy hot meals. Here are some things to keep in mind if you plan to purchase one.

What to buy

Since an insulated food container won’t retain heat as long if it’s only half full, choose a model based on the typical portion size you serve your child. Opt for a container with a large opening, as it’ll be easier to fill and clean. Additionally, look for terms such as “double wall” and “vacuum insulation” in the product description to ensure meals stay hot for more than a few hours.

If you select a stainless-steel insulated food container, keep in mind that this material is highly efficient at retaining heat. Therefore, you’ll need to make sure it’s cool enough to the touch that there’s no risk of your child getting burnt.

How to use it

Never put an insulated food container in the microwave. Instead, fill it with boiling water and let it sit for at least 10 minutes. Additionally, heat the food to a high temperature (too hot to eat right away) before placing it in the container. This will prevent bacteria growth. If you heat up a meal in the microwave, stir it to ensure the heat is evenly distributed before you place it in the container. Be sure to immediately seal the lid.

Note that food won’t stay hot for long in an insulated food container unless there’s some liquid in it. Therefore, avoid dishes such as fried rice and grilled meats, and opt instead for soups, stews, and chili.

Finally, even if the manufacturer claims the container is dishwasher safe, it’s best to clean it by hand. This will ensure it stays in good condition and won’t lose its thermal capabilities. If there’s a lingering scent in the container, fill it with hot water and baking soda, and let it sit for a few hours.