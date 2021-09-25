Home
A guide to using parental controls
The internet can be a dangerous place for children. Cyberbullying, sexual predators, malware, and phishing are just some threats they can encounter online. Plus, too much screen time can disrupt their sleep cycle and negatively affect their mental and physical health.
Nevertheless, there are many benefits to letting kids use the internet, and parental controls can be installed to ensure their experiences are positive and safe. Here are some ways you can use them to keep your children protected:
• Limit their screen time
• Monitor their devices
• Track their location
• Increase their online safety
• Prevent unauthorized purchases
• Block inappropriate content
Though it’s a good idea to use parental controls, you should also educate your children about online safety and proper net etiquette. Explain the risks of using the internet, and teach them how to identify potential threats. This will allow them to develop a sense of autonomy and provide them with the skills they need to use the internet responsibly.
Remember that parental controls should be used to protect your children, not to invade their privacy. If you’re worried about your kids being bullied or some other issue, talk to them about it. You can also seek advice from a professional counselor or psychologist.
How to effectively discipline your dog
Is your dog behaving badly? While it can be tempting to scream, yell and get angry, these methods of punishment are ineffective and can be detrimental to your dog’s well-being. Instead, try using these techniques.
Reward good behavior
Positive reinforcement works better than traditional punishments. Condition your dog to behave appropriately by giving them treats and belly rubs when they do the right thing. Dogs like to please their owners, and they’ll work hard to keep you happy.
Punish bad behavior immediately
To be effective, punishments should be doled out directly following the undesirable behavior. If you weren’t there to witness the misdemeanor, don’t try to punish your dog after the fact. They won’t understand why they’re being disciplined, and doing so may create fear and anxiety that could lead to aggression.
Employ the power of redirection
The best way to discipline your dog is to correct their behavior. For example, if you catch your dog chewing on your shoe, say “No” and remove it from their mouth. Present them with one of their toys and praise them when they begin chewing on it instead.
In addition, it’s useful to understand that pets often act out when they’re bored. Keeping your dog active will often help get rid of pent-up energy and prevent bad behavior.
Lastly, you should never hurt, shake or intimidate your dog. If you feel like your pup is out of control, consult a professional dog behaviorist for help.
How to make buying local a part of your daily life
Do you want to help support the local economy and members of your community by buying from growers, producers, and merchants in your area? If so, here are some tips to help you integrate this habit into your daily life.
• Choose items made in the area. Whenever possible, select artisanal food, clothing, furnishings, and other products made by local craftspeople. You should also look for goods made with ingredients or materials sourced from nearby regions.
• Visit stores owned by locals. Rather than shop at large retail chains, opt to buy what you need at stores owned by people who live in your community. You can also check out local farmers markets, U-pick farms, and agritourism operations.
• Keep an eye out for labels. It’s increasingly common for food and other products that are made regionally to have an identifying label. If you want to ensure you make the right choice, don’t hesitate to ask a sales clerk for more information.
Once you make the effort to change your shopping habits, you’ll find yourself with a host of local products that you can’t live without.
5 questions to ask before adopting a pet
Are you thinking about adopting an animal? A pet can be a welcome addition to your home. Plus, it can improve your well-being and reduce stress. However, before you do, you should ask yourself the following five questions.
1. Do you have time for it?
Pets require lots of love and attention. They need to be fed and played with. If you get a dog, you’ll need to take it for walks several times a day, rain or shine. Are you ready for the added responsibility?
2. Can you afford it?
Pets can be expensive. On top of adoption fees, be prepared to pay for vaccines, food, toys and annual visits to the vet.
3. Do you have space for it?
Whether you live in a house, apartment or condominium, it’s important to consider the amount of indoor and outdoor space your desired pet will need. Also, some rental properties have rules about owning pets, so do your research before you bring one home.
4. Can you commit to it?
Consider the animal’s life expectancy. While some pets only live for a few years, others, like cats, can live for more than 20 years. Can you see yourself taking care of an animal in 10 or 15 years?
5. Does it suit your lifestyle?
If you’re going to adopt a pet, it’s important to get one that aligns with your personality and lifestyle. Consider the animal’s temperament, and don’t make a decision based on looks alone.
If you’re ready to adopt a pet, don’t hesitate to reach out to your local shelter or pet rescue organization.
Kids’ Corner: Why is the sky blue?
The sky is blue because of the way sunlight interacts with the atmosphere. Light is actually made up of all the colors of the rainbow. Once combined, these colors are transformed into white light, which travels in a straight line through the atmosphere until it hits an obstacle.
There are billions of tiny molecules floating around in the atmosphere. When white light hits them, it splits into different colors. However, instead of appearing orange, green, or purple, the sky looks blue. This is because the oxygen molecules in the sky only absorb and diffuse blue light, making the sky appear blue to the human eye.
3 reasons to choose local shops over e-commerce giants
Massive online retailers like Amazon have become a top choice for many shoppers because of their low prices and speedy deliveries. However, there are important advantages to supporting local businesses when you shop online. Here are three reasons to champion the merchants in your area when you want to buy something on the internet.
1. Shorter delivery routes
When you buy products from an international e-commerce company, your package may need to travel thousands of miles to reach you. This emits significantly more greenhouse gases than if you select items from stores that are closer to home.
2. Better use of resources
Small, local businesses typically make it a high priority to use renewable energy sources and eco-friendly materials when designing their products. In many cases, this means the item will be made better and last longer.
3. Personalized services
Even if you shop from their online store, you can still speak with the local merchants you buy from over the phone or via a live chat platform. This gives you access to personalized advice and recommendations about your purchase that you likely won’t get from an e-commerce giant. Additionally, you’ll have the option to visit their store and see the products in person before you make a selection.
Next time you want to buy something online, be sure to reflect on these points before you check out your order.
Kids’ Corner: How to make an herbarium
Do you like to collect beautiful flowers and unique-looking leaves? If so, a herbarium is a perfect way to preserve these finds and learn more about them. Here’s how to create a scrapbook for your plant specimens.
• Collect a variety of flowers and leaves on your walk. Avoid doing this on a rainy day, otherwise, the wet plants might rot while they dry.
• Place your finds between two pieces of newspaper, paper towel, or blotting paper to absorb any moisture and help them dry out.
• Stack a few large, heavy books on top of the plants. Leave them like this to flatten for at least a week.
• Arrange the dried flowers and leaves on the pages of a notebook or in a binder. Use clear glue or transparent tape to stick them in place.
• Write the name of each plant next to it. You can also include interesting details like its smell and where you found it.
Feel free to add more plants over time. If you want ideas about how to design your herbarium, there are plenty of tutorials online.
