A guide to using parental controls

The internet can be a dangerous place for children. Cyberbullying, sexual predators, malware, and phishing are just some threats they can encounter online. Plus, too much screen time can disrupt their sleep cycle and negatively affect their mental and physical health.

Nevertheless, there are many benefits to letting kids use the internet, and parental controls can be installed to ensure their experiences are positive and safe. Here are some ways you can use them to keep your children protected:

• Limit their screen time

• Monitor their devices

• Track their location

• Increase their online safety

• Prevent unauthorized purchases

• Block inappropriate content

Though it’s a good idea to use parental controls, you should also educate your children about online safety and proper net etiquette. Explain the risks of using the internet, and teach them how to identify potential threats. This will allow them to develop a sense of autonomy and provide them with the skills they need to use the internet responsibly.

Remember that parental controls should be used to protect your children, not to invade their privacy. If you’re worried about your kids being bullied or some other issue, talk to them about it. You can also seek advice from a professional counselor or psychologist.