A lexicon of farm tech

Are you curious about farm equipment? Here are some brief definitions of several impressive pieces of agricultural machinery.

• Combines are used to harvest grain and other seed crops. The header cuts and gathers the crops from the field while the threshing drum separates grains and seeds from their stalks.

• Forage harvesters, also known as silage choppers, harvest various forage crops and chop them into small pieces so they can be stored in feed silos.

• Mowers quickly cut grass and plants. Mo¬wer conditioners can be used to cut silage and harvest dry hay.

• Seeders plant seeds in the soil. They can be equipped with various accessories to control seed depth and spacing, among other things.

• Spreaders are used to lay out liquid fertilizer or solid manure over fields to supply crops with crucial nutrients.

• Stone pickers are heavy-duty tools designed to pick stones out of fields, preventing them from damaging crops and farm equipment.

• Tractors come in various sizes and can be fitted with specialized attachments. These vehicles are used to work the land, clear snow, load materials, and pull heavy cargo.

Although modern farm machinery is extremely helpful, it must be handled with care to limit the risk of injury.