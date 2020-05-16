Interesting Things to Know
A lifesaving team on the medical frontline
National EMS Week takes place from May 17 to 23 and is an ideal opportunity to learn about the people who work in emergency medical services. In the United States, the EMS workforce encompasses four levels of trained first responders.
Emergency medical responder (EMR)
The role of an EMR is to initiate patient care while awaiting an additional emergency medical response. They’re trained to perform basic lifesaving interventions, such as CPR and bleeding control, with minimal equipment. Firefighters, police officers and lifeguards are often certified EMRs.
Emergency medical technician (EMT)
The role of an EMT is to provide basic lifesaving care and medical transportation by ambulance. They’re trained to assess a patient’s condition and manage various types of trauma, cardiac events, and respiratory emergencies. In rural areas, an EMT may be the primary EMS provider, but they can also assist higher-level personnel at the scene and during transport.
Advanced emergency medical technician (AEMT)
The role of an AEMT is to perform basic and certain advanced lifesaving interventions. They’re trained to provide more complex medical care than an EMT, such as administering intravenous fluids and certain medications.
Paramedic
The role of a paramedic is to provide extensive pre-hospital care, although the tasks and procedures they’re allowed to perform vary by state. They’re trained to make critical medical decisions, use advanced diagnostic equipment, and perform minor surgical procedures.
In honor of National EMS Week, take the time to thank all types of first responders for the important and often lifesaving work they do in our community.
Bold Bubbles: The strange journey and superpowers of soap
According to Roman legend, thousands of years ago women washing in the river Tiber used bubbly globs flowing down a mountain to clean their clothing.
Whether they knew it or not, the bubbles were inadvertently created by the temple priests on Mount Sapo. Ashes from fires combined with animal fat and river water created a bubbly substance that lifted dirt from skin and clothing.
Soap.
Humans have been using soap for at least 5,000 years, but it isn’t an obvious sort of formula. Soap requires three ingredients: An alkaline (like lye), water, and fat.
The fat part is easy and lots of things work well, from olive oil to tallow, which is beef fat.
But lye is a different story. Lye has to be made with white ash from a hardwood fire. Lye makers literally had to go out to a place where hardwoods burned down to ash. They scooped up the white ashes and put them in a barrel. Then, they waited for rain, best for making lye. Buckets full of rainwater were poured into the ash barrel to soak the ash. The lye water formed at the bottom of the barrel. They then caught and stored the caustic lye water that leeched out from the bottom.
Strangely, somewhere along the line, someone decided to make lye and combine it with fat and more water.
Today we might think of soap as gentle, but it is actually fierce to dirt, bacteria, and viruses.
Soap molecules are pin-shaped crowbars. Their tails love fat but hate water. Their heads love water. So when soap molecules find a piece of dirt or virus, the tails pierce the fatty membrane, while the heads pull away toward the water, thus prying open the dirt or virus and destroying it. Fancy science for some glop that once rolled down a hill.
Today soap smells nice and has lots of different forms from hand soap to detergent. Yet, the recipe really hasn’t changed much from the recipe used by Romans or ancient Egyptians. It’s still ancient science.
Iced tea discovered on hot day
Do you love a nice tall glass of iced tea on a hot summer day?
If you do, you are part of a relatively new tradition in the long and noble history of tea.
According to The Tea Companion (Macmillan, 1997), by Jane Pettigrew, tea was first poured over ice in 1904 at the St. Louis World Trade Fair. A group of tea producers had a booth at the fair promoting black Indian tea, different from the green tea popular in the U.S. at the time. Unfortunately (or fortunately) temperatures were especially high during the hot summer fair and the crowds avoided the hot tea.
Worried that their investment was for naught, Richard Blechnyden, the English supervisor at the Fair, packed ice cubes into their glasses and poured the tea over it. People flocked to sample the cold brew.
Since then, iced tea has become the most popular. In the U.S., in 2019, Americans drank 3.8 billion servings of tea with 80 percent of it served over ice, according to Tea USA.
Ironically, though it was an Englishman who invented the drink, icing tea never caught on in Britain.
Here’s how to brew a perfect glass of iced tea. In very hot, but not boiling, water put in double the amount of tea you normally use for a hot serving. Sweeten the hot tea immediately so the sugar will melt and the tea will not be cloudy. Fill another glass with a lot of ice and pour the hot tea over it. For a special garnish, add a slice of orange, or the old favorite, lemon.
Our soldiers: Protectors at home and abroad
Hats off to our local heroes!
Whether they serve on land, at sea or in the air, members of the armed forces are most defined by their courage, perseverance, and a desire to be part of something greater than themselves.
All soldiers, even if they enlist during peacetime, must be prepared for overseas deployment and combat. They need to be in peak physical condition and able to withstand the psychological toll of war. Soldiers sent to a conflict zone are often forced to confront humanity at its worst in their attempt to make the world a safer place for all.
The frontline, however, isn’t the only place where they contribute to global security. As the United Nations peacekeepers or military advisers, many soldiers help other nations defend their homes and preserve their values.
The military can also be an asset in domestic humanitarian relief efforts. Soldiers are trained to provide an efficient and synchronized type of response needed to mitigate the effects of a natural disaster. They’re frequently mobilized to assist with rescue and recovery efforts in the wake of hurricanes, wildfires and massive snowstorms.
Our paramedics: Heroes on the medical frontline
Hats off to our local heroes!
In an emergency, the medical care a patient receives on the way to the hospital can determine whether they live or die. This is the responsibility that falls on the shoulders of paramedics across the country.
When they’re called upon to help someone, they must be prepared for anything. During a single shift, they might go from the scene of a devastating car crash to helping a woman give birth in her home. Regardless of the circumstances, paramedics must learn to contain their emotions and focus on the patient in front of them.
Composure and quick thinking are crucial when delivering emergency medical care. Paramedics must be able to assess each patient’s condition and make decisions about the appropriate treatment, sometimes within seconds. In addition to extensive training, this job requires substantial mental and physical resilience.
Over the years, the emergency medical services profession has evolved. What began as a taxi service to the hospital has become a veritable emergency room on wheels. Paramedics don’t simply perform CPR and bandage wounds; they’re highly trained medical professionals with the expertise to administer intravenous medication, use advanced diagnostic equipment and perform minor surgical procedures — all from the back of a moving ambulance.
Our police officers: Unsung heroes in local communities
Hats off to our local heroes!
Good policing shapes communities. It enforces the rule of law and provides people with safe places to live and raise their children. Unfortunately, police officers are unsung heroes in many areas.
It can be difficult to appreciate the same law enforcement officers who dole out traffic tickets and hand out fines. Too often, such interactions eclipse the daily hard work and dedication of police forces across the country.
However, these officers put themselves in the line of fire to keep communities safe. Additionally, they solve and prevent crimes that range from robberies and drug trafficking to kidnapping and murder.
Their work puts them in contact with society’s most ill-intentioned individuals, but also it’s most vulnerable. Law enforcement officers, therefore, need the grit to take down criminals and the compassion to help crime victims.
Police officers strive to establish trust and mutual respect with the various cultural, socio-economic, and religious groups in their communities. They also frequently interact with individuals who struggle with substance abuse, mental illness, and homelessness. As such, it’s a profession that requires integrity, empathy, and highly developed interpersonal skills.
Red-light camera business suffers in virus crisis
Here’s a story that will bring a tear to the eye of every commuter.
The guys that operate the red light cameras are suffering big time in the Covid-19 crisis.
Redflex Holdings, an Australian company, operates red-light cameras (“traffic safety programs”) in 100 U.S. and Canadian cities.
Seems that when people run that red light or speed, Redflex Holdings gets a slice of the fine.
Problem is, according to the Wall Street Journal, people aren’t out driving. That means fewer tickets and less money to Redflex Holdings.
So they evidently have a liquidity problem. And the stock is down up to 46%.
