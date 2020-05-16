A lifesaving team on the medical frontline

National EMS Week takes place from May 17 to 23 and is an ideal opportunity to learn about the people who work in emergency medical services. In the United States, the EMS workforce encompasses four levels of trained first responders.

Emergency medical responder (EMR)

The role of an EMR is to initiate patient care while awaiting an additional emergency medical response. They’re trained to perform basic lifesaving interventions, such as CPR and bleeding control, with minimal equipment. Firefighters, police officers and lifeguards are often certified EMRs.

Emergency medical technician (EMT)

The role of an EMT is to provide basic lifesaving care and medical transportation by ambulance. They’re trained to assess a patient’s condition and manage various types of trauma, cardiac events, and respiratory emergencies. In rural areas, an EMT may be the primary EMS provider, but they can also assist higher-level personnel at the scene and during transport.

Advanced emergency medical technician (AEMT)

The role of an AEMT is to perform basic and certain advanced lifesaving interventions. They’re trained to provide more complex medical care than an EMT, such as administering intravenous fluids and certain medications.

Paramedic

The role of a paramedic is to provide extensive pre-hospital care, although the tasks and procedures they’re allowed to perform vary by state. They’re trained to make critical medical decisions, use advanced diagnostic equipment, and perform minor surgical procedures.

In honor of National EMS Week, take the time to thank all types of first responders for the important and often lifesaving work they do in our community.