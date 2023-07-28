A Literary August Ahead: Samuels Public Library Brings Adventures to Life!

Inside Look: A Month Full of Activities, Learning, and Fun

Avid readers, science enthusiasts, and even tech lovers mark your calendars! The Samuels Public Library has rolled out an array of engaging programs for August, guaranteed to pique interests across the board. With both Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney from the library shedding light on their exciting line-up, there’s something in store for every age group.

August signals the culmination of the summer reading club, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. As school gears up, the library’s dynamic shifts, unveiling a plethora of regular programs. From the Home School Hub designed especially for homeschoolers to delve deep into scientific principles to the super-popular teen gaming event, ‘Press Play,’ August promises to be jam-packed.

For toddlers and pre-schoolers, storytime is an every Wednesday treat. Teens who find it challenging to visit the library during the day have a monthly evening program called ‘Teens Connect,’ offering diverse themes, from art to games. The library has even collaborated with Parks and Rec for ‘toddler trails,’ a fascinating trip into nature every Friday.

For those who might be technically challenged, the ‘What the Tech’ program every Tuesday afternoon aims to resolve tech-related issues. And to bolster community support, free STI testing is available on the first Wednesday of every month. Moreover, the Phoenix Project lends a helping hand every third Tuesday to those facing domestic violence or sexual assault.

Book lovers are in for a treat! The library hosts a quirky book club called ‘bad romance,’ focusing on a pet-themed romance for August. Another highlight is the free GED and ESL classes in partnership with Laurel Ridge Community College, commencing registration for the new fall semester this month.

For photography enthusiasts, the collaboration between the library and Shenandoah River State Park is the cherry on top. Offering free classes on various photography themes, this month will zoom into the mesmerizing world of macro photography.

Lastly, September promises a time-traveling treat with ‘Sammicon.’ This convention, themed ‘the ultimate time machine,’ is reminiscent of the classic Comic Con. A special feature this year is a spotlight on local authors and artists, including a book-signing event and an illustrative storytelling session with renowned local authors.

With August promising a whirlwind of activities, Samuels Public Library ensures that learning never stops and fun is always around the corner. Their unwavering commitment is evident through partnerships with local organizations and their consistent efforts to engage the community. Dive into a literary adventure this month at the library!

Click here to see all the upcoming events.

