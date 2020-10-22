A look at orthopedic problems in dogs

Orthopedic conditions can affect your dog’s bones, muscles, and joints, and they can range from a minor annoyance to a debilitating injury. If you’re a dog owner, here’s what you need to know.

Types

Among dogs, the four most common orthopedic problems are:

1. Hip or elbow dysplasia



2. Herniated or ruptured disc3. Luxating (dislocated) patella4. Cruciate ligament tears

Causes

While some breeds are genetically predisposed to them, orthopedic problems can affect any dog, regardless of their type, size, or age.

Bone, muscle, and joint issues can be congenital or idiopathic, meaning they can appear suddenly with no clear cause. In some cases, the problem is the result of a trauma or nutritional deficiency.

Symptoms

There are a number of signs that can indicate your dog has an orthopedic problem. Here are a few to watch for:

• Walking with one paw lifted

• Struggling to stand up or jump

• Difficulty going up stairs or getting into the car

• Limping or stiffness after exercise

• Moaning in pain when picked up or held

You might also notice that one or more of your dog’s paws appear to be paralyzed.

Treatments

Medication and surgery are the most common treatments recommended by veterinarians to correct or minimize the effects of an orthopedic issue. Often, these interventions will considerably improve the dog’s quality of life.

If you suspect your pet has an orthopedic problem, speak with your veterinarian as soon as possible to prevent further injury and discomfort.