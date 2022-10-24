Interesting Things to Know
A look at the modern marvel of wireless charging
Will plugs someday soon go the way of the dinosaur? Probably not, but wireless charging increasingly makes plugging into outlets unnecessary. Many phones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and other gadgets can now be charged wirelessly. Yet while wireless charging has become one of the latest tech crazes, it’s been around for over a century.
You may have heard of the Tesla coil. Invented by the brilliant Nikola Tesla, the coil allowed for the transfer of electricity without the need for wires. However, the coil could only transfer energy over short distances, and the powerful open charges could kill or seriously maim people.
These days, wireless charging isn’t so deadly. Currently, “Qi” is the most popular wireless charging standard, using inductive and resonant charging. With inductive wireless charging, a sending coil will send out a signal, which is then received by another coil, generating an electromagnetic field. This gets the electrons in the receiving coil to move, thus creating electricity.
For inductive charging to work, the sending coils must be aligned and touch one other. A newer method, called resonant charging, was invented at MIT in 2006. Resonant charging uses two coils operating on the same resonant frequencies, facilitating energy transfer over short distances, meaning devices don’t need to touch.
Inductive charging is more efficient than resonant charging. As a result, you can charge devices more quickly while using less electricity. Meanwhile, resonant charging offers convenience.
However, even inductive charging isn’t particularly efficient compared to the traditional plug.
Still, no matter how you cut it, wireless charging is far more efficient and practical today than the infamous Tesla coil. And with scientists continuing to tinker with charging solutions, the future is bright and wireless indeed.
Interesting Things to Know
How to store your emergency funds
Building up an emergency fund is one of the smartest steps you can take to ensure your financial and overall well-being. Emergency funds are liquid funds that you can tap into when times get tough. Maybe you need to pay for an expensive automotive repair, or perhaps the fridge dies. If you suddenly have an expensive and unavoidable bill to pay, an emergency fund can come to the rescue.
But where do you store those funds? Here are three considerations for your emergency fund:
- Your funds should be easy to access. In the parlance of finance, they should be liquid — funds you can get today if you must.
- But not too easy to access. You should have to take an extra step and think about it for a minute. You should keep those funds where you can easily forget them but still remember them in an emergency.
- They should also be safe. You don’t want to risk your emergency funds.
- They should prevent you from falling into debt.
With those requirements in mind, it’s easy to eliminate stocks and credit cards as an emergency money source. While stocks can be a very good investment, giving you a lot of return, they also can go down. While some financial experts argue that some portion of a large emergency fund should be in stocks, if your fund is less than $10,000, don’t risk your money.
Credit cards don’t work because they add debt. The whole idea of an emergency fund is to prevent a spiral into debt. You might be able to handle one small financial emergency on a card, but if a second emergency follows, you end up servicing debt rather than saving money.
That leaves savings accounts. They allow you to make regular deposits, and they are safe.
You want to keep your emergency fund separate from your regular savings and checking accounts, making it easier to track your finances. Once a month or so, you can simply take a peek at your account to reassure yourself that the funds are there and will be there when needed.
Choose a separate credit union or bank for your emergency fund. Another choice is a high-yield online savings account. Those accounts usually have a higher interest rate than traditional banks.
Interesting Things to Know
Pockets! The Holy Grail of women’s clothing
Real, functional pockets that are big enough actually to hold things are one of the most coveted amenities in women’s wear, but finding them can feel like hunting for the Holy Grail. The battle for decent pockets is so ubiquitous that it spawned a popular joke — when a woman receives compliments for a lovely new dress, she smiles and says, “Thanks! It has pockets!”
But it’s not just a joke — women’s clothing really does have smaller (and therefore less functional) pockets than men’s clothing. According to Jan Diehm and Amber Thomas, writing for The Pudding, pockets in women’s jeans are about 48 percent shorter and 6.5 percent narrower than the pockets in men’s jeans. Even for women who only carry the bare necessities, pockets don’t cut it — only 40 percent of women’s pockets can fit an iPhone, and just 5 percent can carry a Google Pixel. Men’s jeans, in contrast, can comfortably hold almost any common smartphone. And if you’re a woman who wants to slide her hands into her pockets? You can forget it because you’ll only be able to squeeze them into 5 percent of your pockets.
It wasn’t always this way. Medieval men and women wore pouches tied around the waist to carry their stuff around. It remained common practice until the 17th century, when it became fashionable to sew pouches directly into clothing. Pockets were an instant hit and soon appeared in men’s coats, waistcoats, and breeches. But pockets didn’t appear in women’s clothing — average women were still stuck with the pouch, buried between layers of petticoat and inaccessible for day-to-day use. The pouch eventually disappeared, with no replacement except perhaps a tiny, impractical coin purse.
By the 19th century, women were fed up with impractical clothes and started publicly agitating for more functional garments. Fashion evolved through the first half of the 20th century and the World Wars, and women adopted practical trousers and menswear-inspired fashions that naturally included ample pockets.
But in the post-war era, women’s clothing took another turn. As silhouettes slimmed and sharpened, pockets disappeared, and the handbag industry exploded, setting a standard for women’s fashion that continues to dominate.
Interesting Things to Know
Take a minute to plan your fire escape
In a fire, confusion reigns. Smoke makes it hard to see or breathe. Your only chance to survive a house fire is not to delay a second and get outside.
Everyone should know that fire is a life-threatening emergency. It can happen to anyone; in fact, it happens to about one in 3,000 households.
- Every family member should know what a smoke alarm sounds like.
- Everyone should know that a chirping smoke alarm means a battery should be replaced.
- Every person should know two escape routes from every room.
- Get out immediately, and don’t go back in.
- Sleep with bedroom doors closed to stop fires.
- There should be a family meeting place away from the house at a permanent location, such as a neighbor’s house.
- As a practical precaution, everyone in the household should always have a powered-up phone and know how to call 911.
- Leave doors open for pets to escape.
- Check your windows regularly to make sure they open easily.
Interesting Things to Know
Making sense of the oodles of payment apps
Payment apps. So, so many payment apps. You’ve got Venmo, Zelle, Cashapp, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and more. Try to divvy up the bill with your friends at a restaurant, and you may be dealing with multiple payment apps. Ultimately, these apps offer a lot of conveniences, but some of the nuances can be a hassle. Let’s dig in.
Venmo ranks among the most well-known apps and currently lets you transfer money to friends (peer-to-peer, aka P2P) for free. However, the app is a bit nosy on its default settings, showing folks in the app where you spend money. And while it’s owned by PayPal, you can’t simply link Venmo to your PayPay account and have to make bank transfers instead. Venmo also charges merchants who accept it.
Zelle is a great option for linking your bank account directly into an app. Zelle facilitates transfers from your bank account to friends and merchants. However, you can only send funds from one bank account, and not all banks participate. There are no fees for sending and receiving money, making Zelle a great low-cost option.
Google Pay is a solid option if you use Gmail and other Google services. There are no fees for transferring money to and from friends and family, and the app integrates with Google’s other applications, like Gmail. You will incur a 1.5 percent or 31-cent fee (whichever is higher) for debit card transfers.
Prefer Apple over Google? Apple Cash may be more your speed. However, standard transfers may take one to three days unless you opt for instant transfer, which incurs a 1.5 percent or minimum 25-cent fee.
Which app is best? That’s ultimately up to you, but choosing apps like Zelle or Venmo that don’t charge fees for P2P transfers will help you save.
Interesting Things to Know
Prevent woodland fires
Smokey the Bear says, “A great, crackling campfire is just what you need for camping in the woods in October. But it is also a serious responsibility. Protect the woods you love by completely extinguishing your fire.”
Maintaining your campfire
As you’re enjoying your campfire, remember these safety tips:
- Once you have a strong fire going, add larger pieces of dry wood to keep it burning steadily.
- Keep your fire to a manageable size.
- Make sure children and pets are supervised when near the fire.
- Never leave your campfire unattended.
- Never cut live trees or branches from live trees.
Extinguishing your campfire
Here is how to make sure your fire is completely out:
- Allow the wood to burn completely to ash, if possible.
- Pour lots of water on the fire and drown ALL embers — not just the red ones. Pour until the hissing sound stops. Stir the ashes and embers with a shovel.
- Make sure everything is wet, and embers are cold to the touch. If you do not have water, use dirt. Mix dirt or sand with the embers until they are cool to the touch.
- DO NOT merely bury the fire. It will continue to smolder and could catch roots on fire — and potentially start a wildfire.
- REMEMBER: If it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave!
Don’t burn dangerous things
- Never burn aerosol cans or pressurized containers. They may explode. And never put glass in the fire pit. Glass does not melt away — it only heats and shatters. Aluminum cans do not burn. They only break down into smaller pieces. Inhaling aluminum dust can be harmful.
- Pack it in, pack it out. Don’t leave trash.
Interesting Things to Know
Arguing online? You have better things to do
Discussion can be stimulating. A little banter and cordial debate can be fun. But when everyone hides behind screens, it’s easy to get stuck on “winning” a discussion and for everything to quickly spiral into undisguised nastiness. It can be difficult to tear yourself away from the back-and-forth that can waste hours of your time and crater your mood before you know it.
The obvious solution: Just don’t do it. But that’s easier said than done in a social media ecosystem that pulls us in and doesn’t let go. Here are a few tips to help you put down the phone and reclaim your time (and sanity).
- Don’t post something controversial in a public space (like social media) if you don’t want to argue about it.
- If you still want to share, don’t start or participate in arguments. Interact with people you actually know and stick to your honest thoughts and feelings without attacking others.
- If someone responds in a way that invites argument, don’t engage — just hide or delete the comment, if possible.
- Turn off notifications. If you don’t see when someone comments, you’re unlikely to get sucked into an argument.
- Consider what you add or receive from the discussion. Does arguing change or solve anything? Are you really getting anything out of this?
- Deactive or limit your account. You might miss it at first, but you’ll be surprised at how quickly that feeling passes.
