A look at the most dangerous jobs in America

Some jobs are more dangerous than others. However, America’s most dangerous jobs might surprise some folks. Think dangerous jobs, and many people think of police officers and firefighters.

Certainly, these careers come with many risks, but according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the most dangerous American jobs are fishing/hunting and logging. So much for the great outdoors.

In 2020, fishing/hunting workers suffered nearly 140 fatalities per 100,000 full-time equivalent workers, while loggers experienced nearly 100 and roofers ranked third with about 50 fatalities. To put that in perspective, in 2019, police officers suffered roughly 11 deaths per 100,000 full-time equivalent workers.

Ultimately, logging workers are about 28 times more likely to suffer a fatal injury than the average American worker. What makes logging so dangerous? This probably is no surprise, but large falling objects remain the number one risk. As for fishing, transportation incidents are the leading killer. This stands to reason since commercial fishermen often work on turbulent seas.

According to IBISWorld, roughly 86,000 people worked in the American logging industry in 2020, although not all of them were lumberjacks. IBISWorld also notes that over 70,000 people worked in the American fishing industry in 2020.

How about other dangerous jobs? Garbage collectors, semi-truck drivers, and agriculture workers, among others, all rank in the top 10. So, the next time the garbage truck rolls around or you pass a semi on the highway. You might want to tip your hat to the workers taking on these vital but dangerous roles.