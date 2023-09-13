A New Dawn in Local Governance: Meet Melissa DeDomenico-Payne

From Novice to Council: DeDomenico-Payne’s Journey to Local Leadership.

In a candid conversation with Mike McCool of the Royal Examiner, the Town Council’s recent appointee, Melissa DeDomenico-Payne, discussed her reasons for delving into the world of local governance, her aspirations, and her vision for the future of the community.

DeDomenico-Payne’s journey into local politics began out of sheer curiosity and an innate interest in public administration. Inspired by her neighbor Lori’s leap into mayoral duties, Melissa threw her name into the ring and was welcomed aboard. With a doctorate in public administration under her belt, she isn’t new to the world of administrative processes. Her academic journey, once impeded by the lack of online resources, found a second wind with the rise of the internet, allowing her to pursue her doctorate while managing work.

While her academic accolades are impressive, it’s her insights into the functioning of the town council that truly captivate her. She emphasized the nuances of zoning and planning, underscoring how vital it is for community development. DeDomenico-Payne highlighted her systems thinking approach, emphasizing the need to anticipate the long-term consequences of today’s decisions. Her vision? Creating an infrastructure that supports individuals in achieving their utmost potential. This encompasses everything from public safety to community revitalization.

For DeDomenico-Payne, fiscal conservatism is a core principle. Her goal is to devise creative solutions that deliver value without burdening taxpayers. Her commitment to transparency and consistency was evident as she spoke about the importance of language in ordinances, ensuring fairness in rule enforcement.

Discussing her short time on the council, she gave a nod to the challenges of governance, citing instances when legal constraints prevent immediate transparency with the public. But she remains hopeful and driven, eager to engage with her constituents more closely in the lead-up to the special election on November 7th.

With four candidates vying for two seats, DeDomenico-Payne has her work cut out for her. Yet, her passion for the community, combined with her academic and practical insights into administration, make her a notable contender. As she gears up to walk the streets, engaging with the residents, one thing is clear: her heart is set on a brighter future for the community.

For more information, visit her Facebook page. She can be reached by email at mdedomenico-payne@frontroyalva.com or by phone at 540-841-2218.