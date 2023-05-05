Opinion
A new department to mitigate aggravation?
We haven’t seen our rate-adjusted tax bill or had the first meeting with the Board of Equalization, so why are our Supervisors suddenly rushing to create a permanent assessment office based on numbers from “another jurisdiction”? There is precedent for handling contractors who leave a mess behind, but it isn’t hiring a permanent four-person cleaning crew.
The 5/2/23 meeting hinted at the reluctance to reveal the true cost of this drive-by, but the contract, the RFP, and the proposal should be reviewed. $16.50 per home x 16922 homes = $279,213 plus farmland, commercial, and industrial ran up a bill so far of $460K! I tried to learn more, but three FOIAs later, I had: we don’t “answer questions,” one sketchy back-of-an-envelope table comparing four contractors, and an “estimate” of $37.45 for a wee peek at digital documents. I saw the Hope diamond for less. You go first.
If I hear nonsense from enough different people, I might start believing that finished basements lower the price per square foot, but not that $460K every four years ($115K a year) will staff a four-member department, buy them cars, computers, office space, and add them to a healthcare plan.
Creating a whole new department makes less sense than the reassessment did.
C.A. Wulf
Warren County
Local News
Pence cites achievements in announcing School Board re-election run
I am seeking re-election for the South River School Board seat in November because I want to continue the momentum we have built toward achieving several important goals. In order to improve teacher retention, we have expanded programs to help classroom instructors and staff attain teacher certification; we are actively working to improve our teacher mentor program; we have adjusted teacher steps and given raises consistently, and we work to keep benefit costs stable. I also want to continue working to ensure that all students graduating from Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) receive an education that prepares them for whichever path they choose after high school.
Towards that goal, we as a board have revised the grading policy to raise the academic expectations of our students. We are also working to establish a stronger attendance policy to combat chronic absenteeism. I joined the School Counseling Advisory Council at Ressie Jeffries so that I could see firsthand what is being done to help the elementary students in our district improve their attendance, acquire better study and time management skills, and understand the importance of rest and a healthy diet. The goal of every school board member is to eventually have a division of fully accredited schools, and that goal is dependent upon having kids in their seats, ready to learn.
As a member of the Warren County School Board, I have worked effectively with my fellow board members, the superintendent, teachers, and parents because we all have the same goal, which is the success of every student in WCPS. During my four years as a school board member and my 2-year tenure as chair, I have immersed myself in many aspects of our school division. I have served on the Mountain Vista Governor School Governing Board for all four years, I am a member of the Warren County Title 1 Parent Advisory Committee, and I am an active PTO (Parent-Teacher Organization) member, attending field days and field trips, reading to and tutoring first graders, participating in community helper day, and volunteering at the fall festival and other school-organized events.
Because our school board recognizes the importance of parents in the education of their children, family engagement is the theme of this school year, and schools have been welcoming and encouraging parental involvement. A strong parent-teacher relationship assures that each student will thrive.
The success of a community is dependent on the success of its public school system; however, I am aware that our school budget directly impacts taxpayers. In the 3rd year of my tenure, we formed the budget subcommittee, which works closely with our Board of Supervisors through the budget process to ensure that our budget aligns with the expectations of our county government and community. Despite any rumors that may be out there, we have kept our total per pupil costs in the lowest 25% across the Commonwealth of Virginia, and our operating budget this year saw a decrease of $ 1.2 million from Fiscal Year 2021-22. Furthermore, our per pupil cost is lower than Frederick, Shenandoah, Rappahannock, Clarke, and Fauquier Counties, and Winchester City.
The much-needed renovation of LFK, to be completed in 2024, will improve the health, safety, and learning environment of our students without increasing the tax burden on county residents, thanks to the fact that a majority of the funding was acquired through grants and other savings realized by the school division. I will continue to be fiscally conservative while maintaining a focus on the education of our children.
As a lifelong resident of Browntown and the mother of a first grader at Ressie Jeffries, I am not only committed professionally to the success of our school division, but I am also personally committed. If re-elected, I will continue to work hard for our school division, the South River District, and our entire community.
Kristen Pence
South River District,
Warren County
Opinion
From farmland to subdivisions: The controversial plan for Rockland’s future
I’m writing about the proposed rezoning of the Shenandoah Valley Golf Course’s 104 acres in Rockland from agriculture to suburban residential and commercial. It would degrade Warren County, Rockland, and my family’s farm, which is adjacent to the proposed development.
Warren County is beautiful with its rivers, mountains, and open space, including farms, forests, parks, and recreation facilities such as golf courses. Open space brings visitors to Warren County to enjoy its beauty and commune with nature. Open space also provides habitat for wildlife as well as much of our food. If the County approves this rezoning in Rockland, we will see a domino effect of similar rezoning in other rural areas countywide.
Rockland is a slow-paced agriculture community with farms, houses, a church, a cemetery, and three golf courses. It does not have the infrastructure to support high-density housing and commercial development. Our roads are narrow, have no shoulders, and cannot support the additional traffic which will come with the new development. The proposed water system will stress the aquifer. With the new sewage treatment plant, the treated sewage will still require disposal elsewhere. The proposed development would change the character of Rockland, turning the community into a small town.
Our Comprehensive Plan is the goal and vision of Warren County residents, and its guidelines call for preserving and increasing agriculture in Rockland, not reducing it. I hope our leaders follow the Comprehensive Plan and vote to maintain our open space.
Mary Ryan
Warren County
Opinion
Commentary: There’s more to Senator Warner’s local press resolution than a commendation
My eye was drawn to a short story in the Virginia Mercury last week about the commonwealth’s senior U.S. senator, Mark Warner, supporting a resolution that endorses the need for robust, independent local news organizations.
The 338-word piece by Meghan McIntyre was rich with alarming statistics about the brutal declines local news organizations have suffered from interconnected societal, technological, and financial challenges.
In the second paragraph was Warner’s money quote: that local news outlets “keep our citizens informed, combat disinformation, and serve as a crucial check on our government institutions.”
Never been truer.
Seeing newspapers and broadcast outlets that once stood as titans of journalism now nearly enfeebled to the industry equivalent of hospice care is wrenching, as is the human toll paid by excellent journalists I have known who were discarded as collateral damage. In rural areas particularly, there are “news deserts” where access to original, local, independent public affairs reporting has essentially vanished.
But there is an overdue urgency now about the task of combating disinformation and holding the government to account that I’ve never seen and that I could not have dreamed possible just 10 years ago.
Across the globe, including the United States, a cynical disregard for democratic norms and naked appeals to authoritarianism is on the rise and gaining momentum. Emboldened by an atrophied news media’s inability to adequately sound the alarm, antidemocratic movements and the aspiring despots who lead them are undermining other institutions vital to the preservation of democracy, especially the courts, law enforcement, and those who count the votes — electoral boards.
Democracy is not a birthright. It has to be earned, over and over, generation by generation. At a minimum, it is inextricably tied to a civil society’s willingness to engage in the duty of informed self-governance, work made more difficult by the demise of local newsgathering and the concurrent rise of malignant, deliberate, and choreographed disinformation.
Warner is not a casual observer of these trends. As chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, he has arguably the nation’s best perspective from which to judge the origins, intent, and effect of these hostile efforts, both foreign and domestic, to mislead and manipulate Americans.
Without reputable, accountable local news sources, Warner said, people turn to web-based services, most of which provide no local or regional coverage, and there is “a huge opportunity for disinformation.”
“The Russians the other day were bragging about the fact that the Americans had discovered only about 1% of their bots that are either creating fake content or amplifying fake content,” he said Thursday. “Oftentimes, what you see is some crazy story with no relationship to the truth that then moves to the top of your news feed because there may be fake entities promoting it.”
I had a good working rapport with Warner as governor, though our roles — his as governor, mine as a reporter — sometimes put us at odds. New to elective office, he would prowl news websites late into the night, and aides would later confide, sometimes waking press office staffers with instructions to call a reporter over a story he felt got it wrong. Yet he afforded me and other journalists extraordinary access during his time on Capitol Square. I respected that about him then, and I still do.
Warner called me from the campaign trail one night in 2001 to voice displeasure over a profile I had written of his Republican gubernatorial election opponent, saying I’d been too charitable. He used blue language to make his point, none of it off the record. His campaign press secretary, Mo Elleithee, found out and called me to attempt damage control. I told him that I didn’t consider chewing out a reporter newsworthy. I suggested that Mo — now the founding director of Georgetown University’s Institute of Politics and Public Service — tell Warner to expect a damaging story, let him twist in the wind overnight, fearing the worst, then inform his sleepless boss the next morning what we had done. I never had that problem again.
Warner’s longtime former media maestro, Kevin Hall, recalled that when Warner took his Senate seat in January 2009, three Virginia newspapers had full-time correspondents who “bird dogged” Warner and the rest of the state’s congressional delegation daily. By the end of that year, Hall said, those papers — the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the Virginian-Pilot, and the Daily Press — had shuttered their Washington bureaus and laid off their esteemed reporters.
The governor-turned-senator is on the record in support of a vigorous, free, and independent press, and the motivations are more serious than good relations with his home-state media. I appreciate his support, though I harbor no delusion that it can reverse losses in Virginians’ access to local public affairs reporting.
There are things no senator, no president, no legislative body can do. Those things — like preserving government of, by, and for the people — reside with the people themselves.
by Bob Lewis, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Opinion
Book censorship and the importance of autonomy in reading choices
As a child, choosing books from the library was one of my favorite activities. I traveled to the library with my mom every two weeks, and the only restriction placed on me was that I could only check out as many books as I could carry on the walk to and from the library. I was allowed complete autonomy in making book choices–even as a young child whose reading abilities greatly surpassed my chronological age.
April is designated as National School Library Month by the American Association of School Librarians. This year’s theme is “It’s all about the fun of learning.” Unfortunately, I fear that the fun of a trip to the library is being sacrificed by the movement to control what is available in both the library and the classroom. Book censorship is on the rise in Warren County and in our country. The American Library Association states that in 2022, 1,651 unique book titles were targeted for banning or restriction in libraries. This type of restriction removes choice from our school libraries and ultimately makes learning less fun. A study by St. Catherine University showed that when students were allowed to choose their reading material, their ability to comprehend what they had read increased. Of course, there are some things that students must read because it is part of the curriculum, but encouraging students to read for pleasure and giving them autonomy in making those choices can only serve to make learning more enjoyable.
Another sobering fact is that many of the books being banned feature characters or themes that reflect the diversity of our school populations. According to PEN America, of the 1,648 books banned in 2021-2022, forty-one percent featured LGBTQ+ themes or characters; forty percent feature a main or secondary character who is a person of color; and twenty-one percent addressed issues of race or racism. If our students can’t see diversity reflected in literature, how can we expect them to be accepting of one another on a daily basis? If we teach them that these are reasons to ban books, we are teaching shame, prejudice, and hatred. Instead, we should be teaching empathy, inclusion, and understanding. We should teach our students that everyone belongs in the classroom.
If we want to put the fun back into learning, we should encourage students to read for both information and entertainment. Students should be allowed autonomy in making those choices. If parents object to reading materials in a library, they have the right to place limitations on their own students but not the entire school population. For National School Library Month, let’s let students learn to enjoy reading again by allowing them to explore the reading materials. This will help put the fun back into learning.
Sally Meredith
Front Royal
Sally Meredith is currently a special education teacher, licensed in Virginia since 2014. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from Old Dominion University and is a candidate for a Master’s Degree in Library Science in 2023.
Opinion
He is Risen
The Season of Easter is a movable feast. The holiday is celebrated on the first Sunday following the first full moon after the spring equinox (one of the two times a year when the day and night are equally as long). This usually occurs on March 21, which means the date of Easter can range between March 22 and April 25, depending on the lunar cycle.
In the Christian Church year, Easter is far more than a single day of observance. Like the Christmas season, Easter is a seven-week period of the Church year called Eastertide. This fifty-day period, called Pentecost in some traditions, begins at sundown the evening before Easter Sunday (the Easter Vigil) and lasts for six more weeks until Pentecost Sunday. This year’s Eastertide begins on April 9 and ends on May 28.
Eastertide is a glorious celebration of Jesus’ resurrection from the dead. Christians believe, according to Scripture, that Jesus was raised from the dead three days after his death on the cross. As part of Eastertide, the crucifixion of Jesus Christ is commemorated on Good Friday, just before Easter. Through His death, burial, and resurrection, Jesus paid the penalty for sin, thus gifting for all who believe in Him eternal life. ‘God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through Him” (John 3:16-17).
The Season of Easter is the high point of the Christian Church year. Traditionally, worshippers participate in an extended feast wherein the paschal candle is lit at every service as a sign of the risen Christ. Scripture readings highlight every Christian’s connection to the death and resurrection of Jesus. The scripture readings proclaim the power of the resurrection that gives strength in suffering, unity in diversity, consolation in sorrow, perseverance in adversity, and faith in times of doubt.
So, we urge Believers to go out and share the life-changing good news of the resurrection of our Savior, Jesus Christ. However, sharing our faith may involve more listening and learning than we might realize. Get to know your local and global neighbors. Bring a friend or coworker to our Worship Service and fine-tune your ministry of hospitality. Share an Easter prayer with your family and friends.
But there is more to spreading the good news. Allow for the seven weeks between Easter and Pentecost Sunday to be a time of continued celebration that Christ is risen. Sing Easter hymns and songs on the Sundays following Easter. Display the liturgical colors associated with Easter, white and gold signifying light, victory, and eternal life.
Let the prayers of Easter draw you into the joy. Jesus is with us. Jesus is alive today, and when truly believed, that truth changes you forever. The resurrection of Jesus means we have no reason to fear. Jesus has defeated death.
Holy Saturday: April 8
By the second century, Christians established a particular day for the celebration of the resurrection, which was connected to the Jewish Passover. Their observance began at sundown on Saturday evening. They called it the Night of the Great Vigil, a time of remembrance and expectation that lasted throughout the night so they could sing “alleluia” at dawn on Easter morning. It was during the Night of the Great Vigil that new Christians were received into the Church.
The Season of Easter – April 9 – May 28, 2023
Easter Sunday: April 9
Ascension Day Thursday: May 18
Pentecost Sunday: May 28
Mark P. Gunderman
Stephens City, Va.
Opinion
Peace and fair taxation without appeal
S. Fox’s notable letter of 3/31/23 documents the “fear and grief” of inaccurate reassessment that results in unfair tax, the profound relief experienced by “successful” appeal, and the pride at the praise, “good job”. Those words are intended to leave aggrieved homeowners grateful to, even defensive of, the people who caused their distress. We all heard them at our appeals. What other licensed professional so easily escapes accountability after a ten percent error? A contractor leaving a wall two feet off? A banker keeping $10 out of a hundred? Is your butcher selling rotten meat in every tenth package?
Why aren’t Supervisors outraged by a contractor they approved delivering a $30.6M error confirmed by 1100 resident homeowners? Because Supervisor’s homes were not over-assessed, maybe even under-assessed. When it is “too complicated” to explain, maybe it’s just wrong. If there is a logical explanation, no one has offered it. There is precedent for handling this.
S. Fox is correct: We deserve “peace without the government taking that away and without others complaining.” We have a legal right to a uniform, equitable, accurate, and consistent reassessment without having to appeal for it. The Supervisors have the duty and responsibility to see that we get it. Why is Ed Daley running interference with the exact words, telling us “good job” for “successfully” retrieving our own wallets? A biscuit and a pat on the head. The nerve!
C.A. Wulf
Warren County