A new municipal ‘normal’ – large scale software ‘intrusions’ and targeting an international human organ harvesting business?!?
At times as I virtually attended the March 16 Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting, I wasn’t sure if I was covering municipal politics or had become part of a Stephen King book-based TV series about the horrors of the 21st century. And we were all so relieved when 2020 departed for what promised to be an increasing Coronavirus pandemic vaccine available in 2021. Of course, there was the municipal business as usual as covered in our lead story on the meeting.
But then there was the acknowledgment that the County was part of a large-scale computer software “intrusion” of unknown origin. Interim County Administrator Ed Daley verified the intrusion occurred in a variety of locations across the nation. Thus far, at least here in Warren County, no actual tampering with, theft, or use of data has been discovered.
But before we explore what is known of that situation in more detail below, earlier than the software intrusion disclosure was an item pulled from a Consent Agenda generally reserved for “routine” business not requiring public board discussion. What could attract our attention from brewing computer wars? Well, there was this: “Adoption of a Resolution to Educate Warren County Residents and the Medical Community on the Risks of Travelling to China for Organ Transplant”.
“China, risks, organ transplant” – Okay, which side of the screen am I on?!!? I knew I shouldn’t have binged the three-season TV series based on Stephen King’s “Mr. Mercedes” psychological-horror novel trilogy available on the NBC-affiliated Peacock TV provider.
A hint of this one came when two women addressed the board during Public Comments on the topic of suspicions the Chinese government is harvesting organs from people imprisoned, particularly for religious belief systems that run afoul of the atheistic Chinese Communist regime. Those speakers were Tiny Tang and Jisum Bae, who urged the supervisors to approve the pending resolution on informational dissemination about the findings of an international tribunal convened in London two years ago. A little online research revealed this lead to a story by London-based reporter Saphora Smith posted on NBC News Digital in June 2019:
“LONDON — The organs of members of marginalized groups detained in Chinese prison camps are being forcefully harvested — sometimes when patients are still alive, an international tribunal sitting in London has concluded.
“Some of the more than 1.5 million detainees in Chinese prison camps are being killed for their organs to serve a booming transplant trade that is worth some $1 billion a year, concluded the China Tribunal, an independent body tasked with investigating organ harvesting from prisoners of conscience in the authoritarian state,” Smith and NBC Digital reported almost two years ago.
Alright then – that makes the notion of a medical jaunt to China for an organ transplant not as readily available in the West a tad less enticing. And that is the point of the resolution, unanimously approved after some discussion on a motion by Happy Creek Supervisor Tony Carter, who pulled the item from the Consent Agenda for that discussion, seconded by Walt Mabe – to educate the community’s public and nearby medical professionals on what is alleged to be going on in China on the human organ donor front.
But there was more brewing on the “what’s going on here tonight” front.
Intruded, not hacked – so far
During his report to the board, Interim County Administrator Daley segued from the notice that the County’s Fiscal Year-2022 Budget proposal is ready for final review, to a software “intrusion” issue that appears to have much broader implications than some maladjusted local computer nerd in mom’s basement messing with the local governmental apparatuses.
“The budget is essentially ready for the board to review,” Daley said in wrapping up his FY-22 county budget summary, continuing: “Computer software has had, the servers had a disruption … and it began on March the 7th and we discovered it on Friday (March 12) and that has left us out of that business since that time, working on that. And we’ll discuss that further with you in the closed session,” Daley said in concluding his March 16 meeting report.
North River Supervisor Delores Oates commented that if citizens were attempting to contact the board members by email and not getting responses, “that is why,” (they have been advised not to use their emails) adding that supervisors could still be contacted by phone at numbers listed on the county website. “But that is the issue at hand, we have not had email since Saturday, I guess,” Oates said.
Daley then reentered the conversation, observing, “We really appreciate the close cooperation we’ve had with the sheriff and his staff in working on these problems this week.”
And there the conversation ended, at least the public portion of it until adjournment to the meeting’s final agenda item, the closed session. No announcements came from the 55-minute closed session and the meeting was adjourned at 10:32 p.m., a minute after reconvening to open session.
Contacted at the Government Center the following day, Daley elaborated on what is known and open to public discussion at this point. He said the software intrusion is not currently considered a hack because no direct system alterations, consequences, or tampering have yet been identified. “It wasn’t a hack – there was an intruder, somebody who came into the system. And that’s all that we know at this point,” he said.
Daley said he was unaware of any leads on a source of the intrusion, which is still under investigation, likely at the federal level, as well as local levels as “various entities across the country” have been identified as impacted by the intruder. “We don’t know anything about it other than the fact that it occurred in a variety of places.”
Daley did say that while the origin of the intrusion could predate March 7, it has been established that it did not involve election data from last November.
Royal Examiner will have more on these stories as the information becomes available, as we adjust to the “new normal” of 2021.
Marlow-Silek proffer change request put on hold; Shen Valley Golf Club expansion to river uses approved – software hack closed session topic
Marlow-Silek proffer change request put on hold; Shen Valley Golf Club expansion to river uses approved – software hack closed session topic
Two proposals impacting the future shape of Warren County’s northside – commercially and recreationally – highlighted a broad agenda of the Warren County Board of Supervisors Tuesday evening, March 16.
The first of those two items opening a six-public hearing portion of the meeting was developer Marlow-Silek Investment LLC’s request for an amendment to their proffer package on a 7.16-acre commercial parcel adjacent to the Crooked Run Commercial Center’s north side. A primary portion of the request would reduce the originally proffered 60-foot right of way for a north-south collector road funneling some anticipated traffic away from the major Route 340/522 North intersection into both the Crooked Run and Riverton Commons Shopping Centers by half, to a 30-foot right of way.
That request is to help facilitate the development of a three-acre parcel of their property sold to an “enclosed storage business” for recreational vehicles and cars. Another part of the developer’s request is an amendment to add RV and car storage to the originally proffered seven commercial uses allowed on the property.
It was noted by both planning staff and developer attorney David Crump that Marlow-Silek Investment has owned the property for 17 years, dating to its original rezoning and proffer offers to late 2004 and 2005. Much has changed on the commercial landscape since then, including delays in the development of the alternate exit collector road utilizing existing feeder roads under VDOT jurisdiction. In fact, Happy Creek supervisor Tony Carter pointed out that over the 17 years Marlow-Silek has owned the property, much of the brick-and-mortar retail aspect originally envisioned for the area had been co-opted by an increasing trend toward online retail sales and shipping.
The developer’s cooperation over the years, including the development of the Rural Farms parcel at the head of their property at the entrance to the Crooked Run Commercial Center, was noted as well.
And while sympathetic to a solution beneficial to all sides, questions about the impact of reducing the collector road right-of-way’s width through the property on the eventual development of that north-south collector road led the board to defer a decision on the request. Delores Oates amended a motion, seconded by Walt Mabe, to table a decision on the matter to the board’s second meeting of April passed unanimously.
SVGC seeks adjustment to the “new normal”
The other major adjustment to existing permitting on the county’s northside before the board involved traffic of a different kind – recreational river traffic. Current Shenandoah Valley Golf Club owner Richard Runyon explained his desire to expand the recreational amenities he offers customers, tourists, and locals alike, as an adjustment to significant revenue losses due to COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic restrictions impacts on the club’s existing services. Those negatively impacted services primarily revolve around indoor, clubhouse rental events like wedding receptions, banquets, birthday parties, and the like.
“We want to add amenities to stay in business,” Runyon told the board. Runyon’s amended Conditional Use Permit request would see him offer canoe, kayak, and tubing river trips. They would launch at the new park area at Morgan Ford Bridge with destinations and return trip service from both the Farms Riverview Road boat landing and Berry’s Boat Ramp off Route 50 in Clarke County. According to the planning staff summary of the request, existing facilities in a barn and the club parking lot will accommodate the additional equipment and vehicular traffic to the origin and return point at the club off Rockland Road in the Shenandoah District.
After Runyon made his case and no one appeared to speak at the public hearing, Shenandoah District Supervisor Mabe’s motion to approve the request, seconded by the Fork District’s Archie Fox, passed unanimously.
Bond decisions, tourism signs, other business
Also, on the board’s plate were an update on market conditions impacting the approaching group bond refinancing opportunity next month; a staff report on new signage coming to both the County and Town from its long-standing Wayfinding signage designed to direct tourists to the community’s myriad river, park and mountain destinations; and approval of the 2020 Audit Report presented at the last meeting.
The board decided to raise the minimum savings from participation in the bond refinancing through the Virginia Public School Authority/Virginia Retirement System to 4% from 3%. As Davenport & Company bond consultant Ted Cole explained, that will give the County more latitude in a final decision as the April 20 bond sales date approaches. The audit report was approved unanimously, and the board was assured by staff that funding the County’s portion of the Wayfinding signage was available through it tourism-committed “transient occupancy tax” collections.
The County’s share of costs was cited by staff at $84,900, with the Town’s at $149,500. A Memorandum of Agreement between the two municipalities was approved unanimously.
See these discussions and other county business, including a resolution targeting unexpected horror/sci-fi story allegations from halfway around the globe; the county’s inclusion in a broader software server hack reported by Interim County Administrator Ed Daley that led to a suspension of the board and staff email usage that was to be a topic of closed session conversation; and an emotional plea for funding to bring E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School’s auditorium and other amenities up to par with other system schools, in the linked County meeting video.
Royal Examiner will explore the three above referenced software, international, Chinese-based horror, and closer to home “why can’t EWM get some financial love too” stories in more detail in coming stories on Tuesday’s meeting.
Watch the March 16th Board of Supervisors meeting here.
County Planning Commission approves new Rockland subdivision plat plan and public hearing for new self storage facility
With a packed agenda and one commissioner short as the result of the resignation of South River District commissioner Crystal Beall, the Warren County Planning Commission plowed through its March 10 meeting with little fanfare but a lot of information. The press packet rivaled “War and Peace” for volume.
Chairman Robert Myers first opened the floor for public presentations but there were no takers for the opportunity to address the commission with planning issues that were not on the agenda, even though there were several citizens who had signed up to participate in one or more of the four scheduled conditional use permit public hearings.
Planner Matt Wendling summarized a request for a conditional use permit by Justin and Felicia Katzovitz for a short-term tourist rental at 1253 Liberty Hall Road in the South River Magisterial District. The applicants intend to offset some costs of maintaining the property by offering tourist rentals. The portion of Liberty Hall Road closest to the property is unpaved and less maintained, and the planning department has received some concerns about it. When Chairman Myers opened the public hearing, the citizen concerns revolved around increased traffic on a poorly maintained road, and the potential for people unfamiliar with the road to drive too fast.
One of the six speakers was favorable to the use, citing good experience with other short-term tourist rentals in the area being better maintained and lower impact on their neighborhoods, so long as they were managed well. Once the citizen input was complete, Vice Chairman Henry reminded the audience that short-term rentals usually reduce the traffic load, since they are primarily weekend use, as opposed to long-term rentals which generate daily trips. In addition, a problematic short-term tourist renter is gone at the end of the weekend, but a long-term renter can be a long-term headache. Long-term rental is a by-right use, meaning a property owner does not need a permit to do it.
Regarding the maintenance of the road and the speed limit, Vice Chairman Henry asked the planning department if the Virginia Department of Transportation could look at that portion of the road and advise on the speed limit and road geometry. Planner Wendling indicated that they could ask VDOT to take a look. The commissioners unanimously recommended approval of the permit
John and Sheila Kirkpatrick are requesting a conditional use permit to construct a guest house on their property on Red Hille Way in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. The property is zoned Agricultural and the applicants are building a residence there. The guest house will provide lodging for the Kirkpatricks as they oversee the construction of their home, and thereafter will be used only for friends and family, not as a commercial enterprise. One citizen was concerned about the placement of the septic system The Commission unanimously recommended approval.
Finally, Carl and Jennifer Ey have requested two conditional use permits for short-term tourist rentals for two adjoining properties at 1406 and 1408 Panhandle Road in the South River Magisterial District. Their request generated no additional questions from the commission and the recommendation for approval was unanimously approved.
Having dealt with the public hearings and permit recommendations in short order, the commission faced a stack of authorizations to advertise a total of 12 requests.
An unusual request for rezoning and amendment of the Warren County Zoning Map was submitted by Michael and Barbara Olsen, for a 30-acre parcel off High Top Road in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. The applicants intend to turn their parcel from single-family Residential (R-1) back to Agricultural so that it can be used as a tree farm for native Virginia species as it is part of the 630-acre Blue Ridge reserve Conservation easement. The underlying zoning is still Residential, however, so this request would protect it from future development while allowing it to be used for forestry agriculture. The commissioners unanimously agreed to advertise the public hearing for the request.
Six more requests for Conditional Use Permits were considered for short-term tourist rentals and approved for an advertisement for public hearings next month.
Two Conditional Use Permit requests from Front Royal Self Storage, LLC were presented for a facility at 8897 Winchester Road for the construction of a climate-controlled 39,000 sq. ft. building and 38,000 sq. ft. of drive-up storage, as well as a car, boat, and RV storage area at the back of that lot. A representative for the applicant Ed Murphy provided a brief overview of the project, which would proceed in phases, depending on the business. Future expansion could eventually increase the total square footage of storage to 125,000. The property is zoned commercial and lies within the 340/522 overlay district which has architectural, landscape, and overall appearance requirements that must be met. The commissioners unanimously agreed for the requests to be advertised for the public hearing.
Jacob Foltz has requested a conditional use permit for a commercial repair garage on his property at 288 Durham Drive in the Fork Magisterial District. The applicant runs a mobile forklift repair business, and occasionally projects need to be brought back to the shop for additional work. The planning department has outlined the requirements for the facility, and the repair shop is a permitted use in the Agricultural District. The commission unanimously approved the advertisement for the public hearing.
George Lombardi has applied for a conditional use permit for private camping on a residential lot he owns on Harris Drive in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. He intends to use it for fishing and tent camping and to place a shed on the lot for storage of tools and equipment. The accessory structure must be permitted if the conditional use permit is approved. The commission unanimously approved the advertisement for a public hearing.
The other major action of the commission was the final plat approval of a Class B Subdivision containing 97 Acres and 16 lots at the corner of Rockland Road and Benny’s Beach Road in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. “A Class B subdivision is one resulting in five or more lots being created, where their frontage is entirely upon existing streets in the state highway system, or meeting the standards for acceptance into such system, and there is no dedication of land to public use other than the widening of an existing right-of-way and no required improvements; or subdivisions of less than five lots where the parent tract has been the subject of a previous subdivision of land within the last two years.” (Warren County code, Chapter 155 § 155-21)
This plat approval simply divides the property, but it does not mean houses will be built on any of the lots. Any buildings, road changes, or utilities would require additional approvals and permits. The Commission unanimously approved the Plat.
Planning Director Taryn Logan provided a summary of Planning Commission Activities for 2020, including 11 Regular Meetings and three work sessions. The Planning Department processed 191 new housing unit permits, which equates to a 1.9% growth rate. The Warren County vision is that the growth rate should range from 2- 3%.
The Meeting was adjourned at 8:45 p.m.
Town secures loan to finance Police Headquarters with United Bank
Front Royal’s Mayor, Chris W. Holloway, announces he is extremely pleased that the Town has closed on a loan with United Bank to refinance the Town’s new Police Headquarters.
“It is quite exciting news for the taxpayers or Front Royal and Warren County,” Mayor Holloway said. The Town is able to partner with United Bank to borrow over $8.4 million at 1.87% interest over 10 years. By doing this the Town is able to refinance the existing Warren County Economic Development Authority’s construction loan on the Police Headquarters loan which was 3.0% interest over 9 years, of which the first two years being interest-only payments.
Mayor Holloway noted, “The Town cannot be more pleased with the cooperation of United Bank during this whole process.”
Mayor Holloway thanked Town Manager Steven Hicks for his help in getting to this point and especially thanked former Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick and Town Attorney Doug Napier, who made this happen.
Mayor Holloway praised Town Council most of all, saying, “The Town has a Council that is forward-thinking, works together as a team, makes the hard decisions, is determined to make this Town the best it can be, and all the while protect our taxpayers’ hard-earned money.”
If any member of the public has any further questions, please contact Todd C. Jones, Town Public Information Officer.
(Press release from the Town of Front Royal)
EDA in Focus
Supervisors try to absorb County budget numbers: past, present and future
Early Tuesday evening, March 9, the Warren County Board of Supervisors, particularly its three newest, first-term, second-year trio of Chair Cheryl Cullers, Delores Oates and Walt Mabe, tried to get a handle on the County’s finances. First up on the work session agenda starting at 6 p.m. in the main meeting room of the Warren County Government Center was an Audit Report from Robinson, Farmer, Cox Associates’ Michael Lupton. That was followed by Deputy County Administrator Taryn Logan’s report on the status of a two-decade-old joint County-Town Wayfinding Sign project aimed at directing tourists toward the county’s myriad natural and historical attractions on both sides of the town-county line. And batting cleanup were Interim County Administrator Ed Daley and new Finance Director Keith McLiverty for an update on the Fiscal Year 2022 County Budget process.
Audit company representative Lupton gave an overall positive report, with some gaps in financial reporting. Lupton cited those gaps as a likely result of a high turnover among upper-level staff, most prominently at the head of the County Finance Department. Stabilization in that area with the arrival of County Finance Director McLiverty, who with Interim County Administrator Daley, helped guide the board through some of their logistical questions on the audit report summary, was cited as a positive turn for the future. Also acknowledged was interim help from former Finance Director Andre Fletcher, as well as Carolyn Stimmel, the latter mostly on the EDA side of the equation.
Some board questions revolved around what Lupton called “finicky numbers” related to asset versus debt ratios that are impacted by market fluctuations. Of particular attention were debt service numbers between $147 million and $155 million. It was explained that the $8 million discrepancy related to the County’s pension fund, which unlike past Capitol Improvement Project (CIP) debt, is not liable to a bank call, unless as Daley observed, the entire County staff hit retirement age at the same time.
As the actual numbers stand, Cullers cited an annual debt service of $953,000 to be covered. So, the supervisors are likely to be encouraging bond consultant Davenport & Company to be keeping a close eye on the approaching market numbers impacting potential savings on a group re-financing of a large portion of the CIP debt related to past public school and other construction projects.
Variables related to the aftermath of the Town-County Economic Development Authority (EDA) financial scandal, including still being prepared 2018 and 2019 EDA audits, as well as legal expenses were also prominent on the supervisors’ radar. Replying to a question from the chairwoman, Interim County Administrator Daley noted that the audit report “does not include EDA debt” but “did include County expenditures” on the EDA’s legal and operational expenses. There also was a $1-million discrepancy in EDA legal fees that seemed to be floating as an unresolved number.
Overwhelmed by “finicky numbers”, floating numbers, and delayed reporting of some budget variables during the past year, Board Chair Cullers commented several times, “It’s clear as mud” to which North River Supervisor Oates added, “Now, I’m really confused.”
Perhaps trying to cheer the supervisors up after their emersion into the depths of municipal finances, Daley suggested next year’s process would be easier after their “training” with this year’s budget and all its staffing and emerging post-EDA financial scandal variables.
Which way to tourism dollars?
On the Wayfinding Sign front, long-time County Planning Director and new Deputy County Administrator Logan reviewed the 20-year joint Town-County effort and new signage planned on both sides of the town-county line. She explained an urgency on the Town side related to new signage that would be paid for through the Town Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) that carries a spending deadline approaching at the end of the month.
She said that an MOA (Memorandum Of Agreement) between the municipalities was anticipated to be presented to the Board at its March 16 meeting.
Responding to a question from Fork District Supervisor Archie Fox, Logan explained that Wayfinding sign guidelines on the State side prevented Wayfinding Signs directing motorists to specific private business locations like motels, restaurants etc. However, she noted that other types of municipally developed signage, particularly in town, could be utilized outside the Wayfinding Sign Project to alert tourists to those types of amenities available in the town and county.
Logan also reviewed how the changes from a Town Tourism Department and move to outside private-sector contracted marketers advised by the Joint Town-County Tourism Committee were impacting Tourism promotion on both sides of the town-county line.
Approaching the two-hour mark, Daley and Finance Director McLiverty’s report was fairly brief, with Daley telling the supervisors, minus absent Happy Creek Supervisor Tony Carter, that they would return at the end of the following week with the FY-2022 Budget summary.
It was noted near the work session’s end that the planned Joint Meeting, Retreat or “Advance” as it is now being referenced, with the Front Royal Town Council is targeted for May, though no date has yet been established.
For more detail on all these discussions watch the linked County meeting video and/or view the linked PowerPoint presentations.
VIDEO HERE
- Warren County Audit Presentation – FY2020
- Wayfinding Sign Report – March 2021
- Warren Comp Annual Finance Report – 2020
‘Public Comments’ will remain on 7 p.m. Town Council meeting agenda; Lloyd COVID ‘Medical Freedom Resolution’ fails to get consensus
The Front Royal Town Council began its lone work session of January with an hour closed meeting on topics dominated by Economic Development Authority-related business, both new and old.
The “new” was formation of the new unilateral FREDA Board of Directors, the old cited in the motion to convene to closed session read by Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell included “the relationship of the Town Police Department funding and the Warren EDA, and the litigation between the Town and Warren EDA and Personnel”. No announcements were forthcoming after the closed session.
Following reopening of the Monday evening, March 8 work session council got a brief budget update from Finance Director B.J. Wilson. Wilson noted that a public hearing on the Fiscal Year-2022 tax and utility rates was anticipated for April 26. Council has committed to keeping Real Estate and Personal Property rates flat in the coming year. However, water-sewer rates will rise as recommended by a consultant to cover departmental costs from mandated improvements continuing to be implemented. Those increases average to about 2.5% total, Wilson told council, with the sewer rate going up 3.5% and water up 2%.
The rest of the 10-item work session agenda was highlighted by discussion of a number of high public interest topics. Those topics included:
1- where Public Comments will be scheduled in a revamped single monthly meeting agenda;
2 – further consideration of Councilman Scott Lloyd’s “Masks and Medical Freedom Resolution” proposal;
3 – plans and scheduling of the Afton Inn renovation by new owner 2 East Main LLC;
4 – establishment of a “Special Events Ordinance, Policy, and Permit Application” system that would include future downtown street closings for special events and any return to last year’s weekend walking mall initiative;
5 – scheduling of a public hearing on a Department of Corrections request to lease space at 842 North Shenandoah Avenue near the current Warren Memorial Hospital as a District 11 Probation and Parole “sub-office”;
6 – an update on the Mayor’s 5-item “100-Day Goals” list;
7 – a planned joint meeting with the Warren County Board of Supervisors; and
8 – an Open Discussion opportunity.
As for the joint meeting, a decision was deferred pending further discussion and establishment of availability of involved parties from both municipalities.
Public Comments
Council concurred with the staff recommendation forwarded by Town Manager Steven Hicks that Public Comments not be removed from the meeting agenda to an earlier, untelevised time, as had been proposed. Rather, they were listed as the 8th agenda item, essentially where they had been, following a moment of silence, pledge of allegiance, roll call, approval of previous meeting minutes, addition/deletions to agenda, recognitions and awards, agency presentations, and just prior to opening public hearings for proposed legislative actions.
Councilman Meza expressed concern that manager, mayor, and council reports had been taken off the front end of the agenda and placed as the final agenda items prior to any closed session that might be scheduled. He explained that sometimes council members might want to respond to public comments that might contain what he termed inaccuracies or misperceptions that could require clarification.
He suggested the mayor be given the option of asking if there were any council responses to the public comments immediately after they were made while leaving the member reports at the meetings end. However, after a lengthy discussion, it was decided to move the council, mayor, and manager’s reports back up the list to immediately follow public comments as they had before.
COVID mask-wearing exemption
A distinct split arose over Councilman Lloyd’s proposed blanket acceptance that if people are not wearing a protective mask in the Town of Front Royal, they will be assumed to have a medical condition that exempts them according to Governor Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 72 medical exceptions. There already appeared to be somewhat of an altering of the original proposal in that a “resolution” was presented rather than a legislative ordinance/code change.
In prefacing his proposal, the policy attorney and former Trump Administration official said that he didn’t want his initiative interpreted that he “wasn’t concerned about health issues” but that he was “going to gravitate toward legal issues”. He restated a belief that Virginia’s governor, whom he acknowledged as an opposition party Democrat, had overstepped his legal authority in mandating public COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic mask-wearing. Mask wearing has been medically suggested as a preventative safeguard against spreading the highly contagious airborne-spread viral infection that has killed over 2.4 million people worldwide and over half a million Americans in little more than a year.
Lloyd reiterated his belief that his initiative was simply an amplifying of medical exceptions contained in Executive Order 72 related to HIPPA prohibitions on disclosure of private, computer transmitted medical information, in this case about conditions that might qualify one not to wear a mask for health reasons. Lloyd’s initiative would assume that if one is not wearing a mask there is a medical reason which the person could not even be questioned about, which as stated, he believes is already part of Executive Order 72.
Siding, at least to some extent, with Lloyd were fellow self-identified council libertarians, Jacob Meza and Joseph McFadden. However, council’s fourth self-identified libertarian, Letasha Thompson, expressed concern about the nature of Lloyd’s proposal.
“Is part of your resolution … in essence that you’re going to try to force certain businesses … are you going to tell them now, they have to let people in?” Thompson asked, adding, “I’m not of the mind to telling other businesses what to do.” She pointed to the decision of some business owners to require masks to enter or find other ways to order and pick up as a protective measure for employees, vulnerable relatives, and other customers against what has determined to be a highly contagious and potentially fatal disease. It is a disease she pointed out, that has led to a higher death to known cases ratio in Front Royal and Warren County than the national and state averages.
Lloyd replied that business owners have “a private right or freedom to generally do what you want with your business … essentially you can open up your business and not let anybody in until the business fails”. What he wants to do, he said, was “educate and accommodate” the information on what business are obliged to do or NOT do, per Executive Order 72’s medical exemptions. He suggested there may be people with “anxieties or some other issue or legitimate health reasons who are masking just because they want to get through their daily life and have to feel pressured to explain … I actually have an issue. – That’s actually excluded in the language of the executive order,” Lloyd noted.
Mayor Holloway noted businesses with “no shirt, no shoes, no service” requirements that council hadn’t felt compelled to address in the past. The mayor asked Councilman McFadden if customers had to wear a mask to enter his gym business. “No,” the councilman replied, leading to the follow-up question, “Can they come in and wear a mask?” to which McFadden replied, “Yes because I believe in freedom to do whatever the hell you want to do. You can’t be mandated to do things or not do things.”
As the conversation took various twists and turns, including disseminating information without a resolution or an ordinance, it appeared to be a 3-3 council split with Cockrell and Gillespie siding with Thompson on there being no need for council action regarding the masking situation. And with the mayor clearly expressing his opinion council should not become involved, the writing was on the wall.
After leaning Lloyd’s way on the legal perspective, McFadden expressed frustration with a direction council could meaningfully take. “I’m on team ‘I wish there was something we could do on this – I’ve been racking my brain. I don’t know what we can do as town council unless we did something in regard to the Constitution and reaffirming Constitutional rights … So, it’s a Constitutionality thing, unless we take it that direction I don’t really see having any direction right now. So, I agree with the mayor that I don’t see where it could go, unfortunately.”
And with that, it appeared the initiative was abandoned as a local ordinance or resolution matter, at least for now.
Afton guarantees
Town Attorney Doug Napier briefed council on a proposed agreement on scheduling the Afton Inn renovations to be completed within essentially a 2-1/2-year timeframe that if not complied with, would result in $200-a-day fines to owner 2 East Main LLC until the project was completed. Napier noted he had sent a draft to the developer’s attorney but had not heard back in a week, so was assuming the draft was acceptable as written and presented to council.
“Why would they sign this?” Councilman Meza asked.
“Yea, why would they? – If I was them, I wouldn’t sign it. That’s why you haven’t heard anything. I wouldn’t respond,” Mayor Holloway, who is in the construction business, added.
Town Manager Steven Hicks told council that he had spoken to 2 East Main representatives, observing, “They wanted me to share with council that they’re excited about this project. They want to get going.” The town manager said he had told the owner-developer the Town wanted to partner with them in seeing the necessary steps on both sides were achieved to facilitate an aggressive redevelopment schedule the owner has expressed hope for with an approximate two-year timeframe.
“We want to make sure that they’re successful. So, they’re eager, they’re going to start. And I think this agreement is part of their commitment to the Town to let you all know they’re serious about it. So, I’m comfortable they will sign it because they really want to show their commitment and they appreciate what the Town is doing. In exchange, my commitment is we want them to be successful,” Hicks told council.
Thompson called the draft agreement “spot on” and Mayor Holloway suggested inviting 2 East Main to brief council on where they were in their process.
See the linked Town video for these and other discussion.
Supervisors authorize $4.34 million grant application for new County Fire & Rescue staffing
The Warren County Board of Supervisors committed to a long-term fix for staffing shortages throughout the County’s Fire & Rescue Department by authorizing a SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) Grant application to add 18 full-time firefighter positions across the system’s paid and volunteer departments. The total value of the grant is estimated at $4,343,586 over a three-year period.
It would appear the county’s elected officials have committed to maintaining the staffing beyond the three-year grant period as new Fire Chief James Bonzano has outlined staffing numbers necessary to achieve acceptable levels of public safety for county citizens on both sides of the town/county line across several previous work sessions, culminating with the March 2 unanimous vote of approval of the grant application.
Now comes the tough part – achieving the grant administered through FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) being competed for nationally. Information provided to the supervisors noted that the federally overseen SAFER Grant Program is anticipated to distribute a total of approximately $355 million through an estimated 300 grants to be awarded. September 30 of this year is the date the grant awards are anticipated to be announced. But with a demonstrable public safety need, and apparent County commitment to maintaining the additional staff the grant would enable, hope is the application will be successful.
If the SAFER Grant is achieved, the annual cost to fund the 18 full-time county firefighter positions at current pay rates is $1,447,862. The SAFER Grant would cover 100% of that cost for three years, after which the County will be required to cover the additional personnel costs. An agenda packet summary prepared by County Fire & Rescue noted associated costs totaling $252,000 over the three-year grant period, $180,000 in year one and $36,000 in years two, three that the County will have to provide if the grant is realized. Those associated costs at $36,000 per year would continue beyond the grant period. With those associated costs related to equipment, required physicals, and other peripheral expenses, an annual County funding commitment of over $1.48 million on top of the department’s current budget will be necessary to maintain the new staff after the three-year grant period.
But with several supervisors having observed in the past that protecting public safety is a core governmental function, it appears they are collectively willing to bite the bullet to do what is necessary financially to adequately provide that crucial property and often life-preserving function. And Supervisor Delores Oates noted during board discussion with Chief Bonzano Tuesday that some new staffing costs when assumed by the County will be offset by eliminating current overtime pay required to meet existing staffing shortages.
Specifically acknowledged in the proposal presented to the supervisors were paid position needs at Fortsmouth Company 8 and Shenandoah Shores Company 5, which are currently totally volunteer-dependent with no paid staff. A paid staff increase at pivotally located Front Royal Company 1, which often assists with responses out of its primary coverage area, was also specifically cited.
Ultimately, the motion to authorize the $4.34-million SAFER Grant application made by Walt Mabe, seconded by Archie Fox, passed by a 5-0 roll call vote.
In the County video see this discussion, as well as other business including an update on the potential of refinancing existing County bonds related to past capital improvements, as part of a joint VPSA Special Obligation Bond issue slated for April 20. Ted Cole of County bond consultant Davenport Inc. virtually explained the board has till March 31 to commit or delay refinancing until a future date when more favorable circumstances might exist, including a tax exemption on the bond re-issue. Current savings under existing market numbers forecast savings of over $1.48 million over an 18-year payoff. However, projected future savings as high as $3.39 million were forecast by waiting three or four years to refinance. But as Interim County Administrator Ed Daley observed those future projections can be more tenuous with yet-unknown variables factoring in. How will the board roll the dice on its refinancing options? Stay tuned as March 31 approaches.
