‘A Night at the Museum’ – Did we just go through a time warp?!?

If you walked into Front Royal’s Virginia Beer Museum, Saturday evening, June 26, you may have experienced a flashback – to the 1970s and ’80s. It was a fashion-themed evening recalling those decades that also hosted a birthday party or parties, whose guests appeared locked into the theme. And a musical backdrop in the well-air-conditioned first floor’s George Washington Room was provided by Boo Snider, whose mix of originals and classic rock covers flowed seamlessly through the ’70s and ’80s, among others, on a musical trip across the decades.

In fact, a promised Snider cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark” led to the retrieving of one patron’s, circa 1969-1970-ish poster for Child, an 18-year-old Springsteen-led Asbury Park band. The poster noted the New Jersey band’s two-night-stand “Sept. 19-20” at “The Center” featuring an “Aireflow light show”, in Richmond, Virginia, near the VCU campus, at a cover charge of $2-dollars. – Those were the days, my friend …

And as the evening progressed and the birthday party(s), along with other patrons gravitated outside with cooling temperatures and an end to the indoor entertainment, a very-‘70’s themed vibe first expressed by the Godfather of Soul, James Brown, seemed to take hold – “Free your (backside) and your mind will follow” – with a recorded musical backdrop provided by Eric Bartok: