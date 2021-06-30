Community Events
‘A Night at the Museum’ – Did we just go through a time warp?!?
If you walked into Front Royal’s Virginia Beer Museum, Saturday evening, June 26, you may have experienced a flashback – to the 1970s and ’80s. It was a fashion-themed evening recalling those decades that also hosted a birthday party or parties, whose guests appeared locked into the theme. And a musical backdrop in the well-air-conditioned first floor’s George Washington Room was provided by Boo Snider, whose mix of originals and classic rock covers flowed seamlessly through the ’70s and ’80s, among others, on a musical trip across the decades.
In fact, a promised Snider cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark” led to the retrieving of one patron’s, circa 1969-1970-ish poster for Child, an 18-year-old Springsteen-led Asbury Park band. The poster noted the New Jersey band’s two-night-stand “Sept. 19-20” at “The Center” featuring an “Aireflow light show”, in Richmond, Virginia, near the VCU campus, at a cover charge of $2-dollars. – Those were the days, my friend …
And as the evening progressed and the birthday party(s), along with other patrons gravitated outside with cooling temperatures and an end to the indoor entertainment, a very-‘70’s themed vibe first expressed by the Godfather of Soul, James Brown, seemed to take hold – “Free your (backside) and your mind will follow” – with a recorded musical backdrop provided by Eric Bartok:
Sons of the American Revolution celebrate the anniversary of Patrick Henry’s election as the 1st Independent Governor of Virginia
On 26 June 2021, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter, Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) participated in a commemoration ceremony to celebrate the anniversary of Patrick Henry’s election as the 1st Independent Governor of Virginia.
On 29 June 1776, Henry was elected for the first of five, 1-year terms as Governor. He served from 1776-1778 and 1784-1786. The event was held at the Governor’s Palace in Williamsburg, Virginia in front of 130 spectators.
Virginia Society President Jeff Thomas emceed the ceremony in concert with greetings and presentations made by President Jeff Thomas; Amy Ritchie, Community Affairs Manager of Colonial Williamsburg; President Roger Cross, Williamsburg Chapter; Dr. Kenneth Hawkins, Councilor Virginia Order, Founders and Patriots of America; and President Sara Cox, Virginia Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.).
Proclamations were read proclaiming 26 June 2021 as Patrick Henry Day by Virginia SAR Color Guard Commander Ken Bonner and Caleb Rogers, Council Member City of Williamsburg.
A special appearance was made by Patrick Henry who then received wreath presentations and greetings from Paul cox (Colonel Fielding Lewis Chapter), Thomas “Chip” Daniel (CJWII), Charles Mills (Colonel William Grayson), Charles Jameson (Culpeper Minutemen), Dave Cook (Farfax Resolves), Ken Morris (George Mason), Tom Roth (George Washington), George Becket (James Monroe), Gary Hodges (Thomas Nelson, Jr), Stephen McGuffin (Williamsburg), Virginia Snyder Lee (Ann Wager, DAR), Kim Defibaugh (Williamsburg, DAR), Anna Cox (Colonel Alexander Spotswood, C.A.R.) and Justin Thomas (Colonel William Grayson, C.A.R.).
Additional Color Guard members included CJWII members Dale Corey, Kelly Ford, and Mike Dennis.
FRIBA invites local small businesses to a business social, Thursday, July 1st
The Front Royal Independent Business Alliance invites local small businesses to a Business Social this Thursday, July 1st at The Virginia Beer Museum on Chester Street. From 6 to 8 pm, they are kicking off Independent’s Month to celebrate local independent businesses in our area.
The host, the Virginia Beer Museum, is providing picnic-style food and the band “Mandatory Fun” will be providing musical entertainment.
We hope to see you there! RSVP at www.Facebook.com/frontroyaliba on their events link.
Historic 1832 Church in Middletown site of ordination of an Anglican clergyman
St. Thomas’ Historic Chapel in Middletown, Virginia, echoed with joyous music Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The occasion was the ordination of an Anglican clergyman by the Rt. Rev. Larry W. Johnson. The candidate for ordination was Mr. Scott Farber Davis from Southern Virginia. His ordination is the culmination of years of study and preparation to become a deacon in the Anglican Faith.
Mr. Davis has retired from an industrial career some years ago and has been an active churchman for many years. His family is one of Virginia’s oldest, helping to settle our country. Mr. Davis active in assisting the poor and homeless and will continue this work, with additional responsibilities as an ordained clergyman.
Mr. Davis was presented by the Rev. James Russell Traylor, an attorney and Anglican clergyman from Hopewell, Virginia. Music was provided by Davis’ longtime friend and organist Ms. Nancy Jean Roberts. The crucifer was Mr. James Wicker Traylor, also of southern Virginia. The presiding Bishop and Consecrator was the Rt. Rev. Larry W. Johnson of the Anglican Church of Virginia. Johnson, of Warren County, also preached.
Johnson celebrating his 20th year as a bishop has preached throughout the United States, India, South America, and Mexico. The ordination service was from the traditional 1928 Book of Common Prayer used in the Anglican Church for over 500 years. Hymns were Rise up O Men of God, Fairest Lord Jesus, Immortal, Invisible, God only Wise, and Amazing Grace. The latter written by that great Anglican clergyman, John Newton. The Anglican Church of Virginia is traditional in its worship and music in keeping with that of Newton.
For more information, contact: The Rt. Rev. Larry W. Johnson, 540.454.4129
Virtual children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of July
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library from July 1-15. Most events can be viewed from the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Summer Reading Club continues. Favorite animals and amazing stories give you Tails and Tales, a fun-filled summer reading club for all ages! Come explore the exciting world of wild animals and their habitats through books, programs, games, and more! Register online or in person. Read some great tales, log your books, and pick up your prize when you visit Samuels Library. Summer Reading Club is sponsored by Friends of Samuels Library (FOSL), Rotary Club of Warren County, and Elks Lodge #2382.
Thursday, July 1
- 11:00 Garden Story Time. Join us in our beautiful Children’s Garden for story time! Let’s Go Fishing! Our stories this week will remind us of the fun and adventures we can have when we go fishing. Registration is encouraged. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be moved inside.
Tuesday, July 6
- 3:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In a discussion of animal adaptations, we’ll explore why birds have differently shaped beaks. Watch on Facebook or YouTube.
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, July 7
- 1:00 Virtual Story Time. Awww… Join us for stories about furry, purr-y, cute cats! Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, July 8
- 11:00 Garden Story Time. Join us in our beautiful Children’s Garden for story time! Awww… Join us for stories about furry, purr-y, cute cats! Registration is encouraged. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be moved inside.
Saturday, July 10
- 11:00 Food Webs & Biomes. Children ages 6-11 are invited to join us in the Children’s Garden to learn about food webs and biomes through fun discovery activities! Registration is required. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be moved inside.
Tuesday, July 13
- 3:30 Science Scouts Outdoors. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! This week we will experiment with a leak-proof bag! Registration is encouraged. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be moved inside, or may be viewed on the library’s Facebook page or YouTube channel. This program is intended for ages 6-11.
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, July 14
- 1:00 Virtual Story Time. Join us for stories that celebrate all we can do in the summertime! Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, July 15
- 11:00 Garden Story Time. Join us in our beautiful Children’s Garden for story time! Join us for stories that celebrate all we can do in the summertime! Registration is encouraged. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be be moved inside.
Friday, July 16
- 11:00 and 1:00 Story Ballet: The Three Billy Goats Gruff. Come join the dancers of Living By His Grace in our Children’s Garden as they perform the delightful Norwegian Folk Tale “Three Billy Goats Gruff.” In the event of inclement weather, this event will be moved inside.
Saturday, July 17
- 2:00 Discuss This. Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art? Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations. This is a group for those who wish to talk seriously about a variety of topics. We will be meeting in the Children’s Garden. For ages 12-18. Registration is encouraged. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be be moved inside.
Tuesday, July 20
- 3:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this week’s club, we’ll learn what pH is, how to measure it in water and in drinks, and what it means. Watch on Facebook or YouTube, then come to the library to pick up your S.T.E.M. kit.
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, July 21
- 1:00 Virtual Story Time. Let’s discover all the creatures of the vast ocean in our stories this week! Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, July 22
- 11:00 Garden Story Time. Join us in our beautiful Children’s Garden for story time! Let’s discover all the creatures of the vast ocean in our stories this week! Registration is encouraged. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be be moved inside.
Saturday, July 24
- 2:00 Virtual Aspiring Artists. Are you aged 7 or older? Do you enjoy art? If so, please join us for our children’s art class. This month, the class will focus on children. We will see works of art from famous artists like Mary Cassatt and Akiane, who have painted children. We will also learn how to draw faces. You can watch this program on the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel.
Tuesday, July 27
- 3:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this week’s club, we’ll explore tree rings-how they are formed, and what we can learn from them. Watch on Facebook or YouTube, then come to the library to pick up your S.T.E.M. kit.
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, July 28
- 1:00 Virtual Story Time. Stories about cookies? Yum! Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
- 4:30 Special Needs Garden Time. Join Winnie Ehlinger, special needs community advocate and Vice Chairman for SEAC (Special Education Advisory Community,) as she conducts a special needs story time in the Children’s Garden. She will read Tommy the Tomato, a story she has written. Afterward, Ms. Michal will lead participants on a garden walk. Registration is suggested.
Thursday, July 29
- 11:00 Garden Story Time. Join us in our beautiful Children’s Garden for story time! Stories about cookies? Yum! Registration is encouraged. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be be moved inside.
Saturday, July 31
- 2:00 Aromatherapy for Teens. Teens, join Ms. Michal in the Children’s Garden to explore the benefits of aromatherapy. A tour of the garden will highlight plants that are useful for their scent. Using essential oils and plants found in our garden, everyone will make lotion to take home, in their favorite scent of the day. Registration is required. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be be moved inside.
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for July
You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.
Tales and Tails: Adult Summer Reading
Summer reading isn’t just for kids. Check out Samuels Public Library’s 2021 Adult Summer Reading Program from June 7th to August 14th. Cool programs, movies, and prizes for grownups. There’s something for everyone this summer at Samuels Library! Register for the summer reading program, for an opportunity to win awesome prizes, online at www.samuelslibrary.net or at the adult reference desk. Record each book you read online or ask reference staff to record titles for you. You will receive one entry in our weekly drawing for every print, eBook and audiobook you record. You can also download free ebooks, magazines, videos and music on our website so don’t miss out!
Bad Romance: Fairy Tales
Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom com? Then you should join us Friday, July 9th at 6:00 P.M for a special meeting of Bad Romance, with a fairy tale theme for our Adult Summer Reading program! Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles! For this meeting group members will be picking books to discuss every month!
Tales from the Kiln
Join us Saturday, July 10th at 2:00 PM for an awesome adult summer reading craft where you can paint an interesting clay dragon provided by local pottery and ceramic businesses, The Kiln Doctor. Registration required as supplies are limited.
Genealogy Club
Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and want to be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday July 14th at 6 P.M.
Sons of the American Revolution conduct grave marking to honor patriot Philip Bush
On June 19, 2021, The Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Sons of the American Revolution conducted a grave marking at Mt Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia. They honored patriot Philip Bush.
During the Revolutionary War, Bush assisted the Berkeley District Committee in Winchester in selecting officers for regulars and minutemen raised in the district on September 29, 1775. He then became a member of the Commission of Peace, helped purchase provisions for the troops and played a role in handling prisoners of war.
The event was emcee’d by Dale Corey with participation by eight SAR Chapters, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.). The Color Guard led by National Color Guard Vice Commander Brooks Lyles, presented the colors. The guard included Ken Bonner (Fairfax Resolves), Sean Carrigan (CJWII), Paul Christensen (CJWII), Dave Cook (FR), Thomas “Chip” Daniel (CJWII), Mike Dennis (Culpeper Minutemen), Fred Gill (CJWII), Doug Hall (CJWII), Dan Hesse, Charles Jameson (CMM), Brett Osborn (CJWII), Dennis Parmerter (CJWII), Marc Robinson (CJWII), Jim Simmons (CJWII), Mike St. Jacques and Mike Weyler (Colonel William Grayson).
A dedication of the grave was provided by Thomas “Chip” Daniel and Dan Hesse with the marker uncovered by Fred Gill. Wreaths were presented by Virginia SAR President Jeff Thomas, Virginia Children of the American Revolution Sara Cox, Virginia Order of Founders and Patriots of America Governor Mike Weyler, Brooks Lyles (International District), Fred Gill (CJWII), Tom Roth (George Washington), Paul Cox (Colonel Fielding Lewis), Charles Jameson (CMM), Dave Cook (FR) and Roger Cross (Williamsburg).
Anita Bonner presented for the Lanes Mill Chapter of the DAR and Anna Cox for the Colonel Spotswood Alexander Society of the C.A.R(DAR).
