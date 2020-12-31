Opinion
A note to 2020: What an unusual year
In most years, New Year messages wonder what we will remember about the old year. As far as 2020 goes, you have to ask: What won’t we remember?
A lot of it won’t be in the fond memory category.
But some of it will be.
In January 2020, did you think it would be possible that a woman would play in college football? No, but it happened to Sarah Fuller, a soccer player, who filled in when Vanderbilt University found it had no kickers due to COVID-19. Unfortunately, Vanderbilt never scored, so Sarah didn’t kick. But it was still extraordinary.
What we don’t know today is how 2020 changed us.
Will office work permanently remain mostly remote?
Right now public school enrollments are falling about 3 to 4 percent in favor of homeschooling and private schools. Will this change our whole society?
You might know that the company behind Lysol is making more disinfectant than ever before, with manufacturing running 24 hours per day. Will our houses stay permanently disinfected?
Most of us aren’t sad to see 2020 go. But you have to admit, 2020 was unique. It will have an impact on the future.
So, let’s welcome 2021 with relief, but also optimism and hope. Stay flexible, my friends. We are looking forward to a wonderful 2021.
Something rotten in the ‘State of Happy Creek’ – but where is the accountability?
Several days ago, Mr. Bianchini wrote another accurate yet sad summation of another fiasco. No, it wasn’t the Afton Inn fiasco; No, it wasn’t the Police Station Fiasco (both of these caused by Town Council petty childishness); No, it wasn’t even about our favorite scandal – the EDA embezzlement. It was about the insane decision to bypass or ignore highly competent, trained professionals – UFAC and the Tree Stewards (along with nearly a dozen other available conservation groups). They did this by ignoring Town Statutes and destroying a portion of Happy Creek. Although Mr. Tederick may view riprap as “beautiful”, the decision process was incredibly described by Mr. Sealock basically stating: Well we hadn’t done anything to it before, so we decided to replace trees with rocks now. – Why would we ask anybody in the field of tree and stream management if that was a good idea?
But put all of these missteps, fumbles, back door decisions together and one thing becomes painfully apparent. There is no accountability within the Town Council. You can pretty much say or do anything and sit back and complain that “people are calling you a crook” – Sorry Mr. Meza, your impression of Richard Nixon was somehow lacking.
Who was responsible for approving the Police Station construction, then trying to out bargain the EDA on a payment plan? Who crafted and forwarded a letter for the County and EDA to sign that said the Town had no moral or legal responsibility to pay for its police station? – What happened to them?
Who was responsible for dragging the Afton Inn around and around in circles, including the recent sophomoric act by the Town saying “you can’t sell it unless we say so” although the Town has previously fought that the EDA owns and is responsible for it. Besides, the Town quit the EDA, didn’t it?
What happened years ago when one developer wanted to raise the Afton’s height so it “towered” over the courthouse by ten feet! Holy Cow! That certainly was a deal breaker. I wonder how much higher the eye sore of the Power Plant is? But wait, they want another water line, why not let them pay for it or is the water line being built for something else – like further development?
As Mr. Tederick tried to defend the decision behind the Happy Creek mess, he said “we had a very experienced engineering firm recommend this action”. So was the engineering firm, who bungled the permits, punished in any way? No, instead they were chosen to be the engineers for the backup water pipe. The mind drifts to all sorts of conspiracy theories here. Wonder where Mr. Tederick will find his new six figure employment–Hmmm? I wonder who will be in charge of the Town EDA? – But didn’t someone already publicly ask that question, leading to laughter and a denial of interest by the interim town manager? But everyone’s entitled to change their mind, aren’t they? – After all, when your council calls you answer out of civic responsibility, don’t you?
Meanwhile, none of the rotting eye sores around town have been touched despite a new code to allow Town-mandated fixes.
But no accountability, none. Heck, we can’t even get Jennifer indicted. Nothing to see here but the good ole boys in action.
But Mr. Bianchini has said it best with the following:
“… over 20 years later that balance of proactive preservation of the town’s rural setting while accommodating thoughtful growth seems to have shifted to non-communication and outright amnesia of such matters, coupled with efforts focused on avoiding State-imposed financial sanctions or mandated upgrades for the consequences of recent infrastructure neglect.
“So, what appears to still be in motion through this 2020 holiday season at year’s end is a Town Council-endorsed plan to turn this formerly heavily treed section of the Shenandoah Greenway Trail and adjacent Happy Creek bank into a rock-strewn high-speed, hard-surface dumped stormwater management “sewer” headed, not only downstream toward some Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, formerly Department of Game and Inland Fisheries-stocked trout, but eventually into the Shenandoah River without a detour through the Town’s Wastewater Treatment Plant.” (emphasis added)
So what happened during the recent heavy rains? It flooded, right where the Tree Stewards predicted. But I can guarantee you that nobody on the Town Council got wet.
F. Schwartz
Warren County, Virginia
A holiday message from Front Royal Unites
Each year the Holiday Season reminds us that we have much to be thankful for. Beginning with Thanksgiving and extending through New Year’s we remember and are thankful for many things. In our hearts, we honor and celebrate those who have impacted our lives in positive ways. In the past we have had celebrations with family, friends and co-workers. But during this pandemic year we are urged to limit our time spent with others, especially in enclosed spaces. The strain on our social and interpersonal wellbeing cannot be overstated. We face unprecedented insecurity as questions grow concerning our nation and world in regards to health, safety, and well-being.
2020 has also been a year in which we have witnessed a growing call from people of all races to look at and examine the harsh realities of both past and present racial injustice. Black people as a whole in the United States suffer still from knowing that a sizable group of individuals view them as “less than.” Worse, violence directed towards people of color is often due to only one thing: the color of their skin. We at Front Royal Unites have a deep desire to work with you in decreasing racial tensions and in building bridges of friendship and understanding. We earnestly desire peace for all people. The work “Unites” in our name reflects our sincere desire to be with you and to come together and engage in dialogue in hopes of building those bridges. Our goal is not to divide, but to unite. We believe that all people should be treated with respect and dignity. We are also realists, however. Not all people receive respect from others. Sometimes this is due to individual decisions, sometimes due to societal beliefs that enforce an “us versus them” mentality. Some troubling realities that fill us with sadness: from the offhand racially motivated putdown to the video evidence of brutality from citizens and from law enforcement– black people find themselves unsafe and afraid, marginalized, or worse, beaten, even killed.
We thought it helpful to share some of our goals with you:
- Many have lived in the Shenandoah Valley for several generations. Exploring history together helps us to grow in understanding, respect, and sympathy for one another. “But we’ve been here, we know what our history is,” many might think. History that is based on fact, that is not colored by strong emotion or personal bias, but stands on its own objective merit, can open windows of understanding and bring people closer together. A strong goal of ours is to have educational forums to look at where we have been, where we are now and where we would like to be. Our goal is for a strong Front Royal and Warren County where all are welcome to come to the table. As citizens, we are more alike in our hopes and dreams in life than we are different from one other. We all hope for a safe and welcoming space in which to raise our children. We all desire to prosper and grow and to be fulfilled in the work that we do. People need to feel safe and wanted and to have friendships in order to thrive. We wish that same grace, that same freedom and hope for ourselves, but also for all the citizens in Front Royal and beyond. As we live together in community, our goal for a prosperous and peaceful Front Royal are genuine and heart felt.
- We have a goal for integrity and courage from our elected officials and from the law enforcement community. Actions such as written statements condemning hate speech and calling out facial profiling are very important. An example of where town officials took positive action would be the immediate public written statement issued by the Luray Council in August 2020, stating that they rejected racism. Their words were in response to the unfortunate Facebook posting by Mayor Barry Presgraves. In the post, Mayor Presgraves compared African American women candidates for Vice President to Aunt Jemima. Such a comparison would have been deeply painful to those who understand history. Council members in Luray rejected such obvious racist statements and later sanctioned the mayor for his words. Remaining silent in the face of abject wrong is not an option for a healthy community. Silence ensures such wrongs will only continue. Calling them out allows for accountability and fosters positive change.
- Holding a forum concerning racial injustice and working towards community understanding is a strong goal that we have for Front Royal. Again pointing to Page County—they have held forums for its citizens to explore the topic of race relations. Discussions are ongoing and the goal of exploring objective truth and increasing commonality and friendships are in process. Other towns and cities in our nation are exploring or have already begun similar initiatives. To be together, to see each other, even if only on Zoom helps dispel the myth that “the other” does not measure up, or as has even been taught, “is less than human.” Being together allows people to relate as people, as individuals, one to another, for we believe that all people have inherent worth.
In posting this holiday letter, we wanted also to thank the leaders in Front Royal for being willing to engage with us this past year. We have appreciated Front Royal Council members and the Warren County Board of Supervisors for the time they have spent with us. We look forward to continuing the conversation and hope to grow and learn together. And our heartfelt goal at this time, is to wish the people of Front Royal and Warren County and beyond our best wishes and sincere greetings this holiday season. Our hope for you is that you are blessed in the New Year with all that you need and that you would experience peace and grace and love amidst the stresses of life. Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you, from the members of Front Royal Unites.
Front Royal Unites
Front Royal, Virginia
Former UFAC member – I would have resigned too
Thank you for your excellent article on the resignation of all UFAC members. As a 21-year member of the Tree Stewards and a former member of UFAC, I am appalled by the destructive actions taken along Happy Creek. If I were still a member of UFAC, I too would have resigned in protest. It is embarrassing that a “Tree City USA” did this! I appreciate the excellent coverage the Royal Examiner has given to this issue.
Joan Brubaker
Dear fellow citizens
As the Board of Supervisors of Warren County, we witnessed the extreme generosity and courage of our community members during this challenging year.
Your ability to come together and act in the interest of others has made us proud. By staying home, wearing a mask, washing your hands, and following other safety procedures, you’ve helped save lives. Therefore, we’d like to express our gratitude to you for your trust and collaboration during this exceptional period.
WE WISH YOU A VERY HAPPY HOLIDAY AND ALL THE BEST FOR 2021!
All the best for 2021!
In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic revealed the importance of receiving accurate and relevant information in our community. Overcoming obstacles, our team has worked tirelessly to continue to inform you about the issues that matter most to you.
We’d like to thank you for your loyalty and, above all, wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
Royal Examiner
A Christmas Story – of a Warren County kind
I moved to Front Royal from Ottawa, Ontario in early 2018, after accepting a consulting job with the National Science Foundation. I have never been happier in my life, and one of the reasons is because the people in this town are friendly and easy to talk to.
About an hour ago, I was aimlessly walking through Walmart looking for a Christmas present for my girlfriend while she was grocery shopping. While walking through the electronics section of Walmart, a Warren County police officer changed direction and started following me. I didn’t even know he was a police officer until he said while walking behind me, “don’t worry, I’m not following you.” I looked back to see who was talking to me and said as a joke, “That’s ok, just maintain the 6 feet between us.” At that point, the officer and I started chatting. The first question I asked was, “Are you patrolling inside Walmart today?” The officer said, “Well, kind of.”
This is where this story gets very interesting. The officer started to explain how much Walmart gives to the community and that he was there because there was a shopper in Walmart who is well known and is having difficulty making ends meet. The individual was walking up and down the Walmart aisles with a handheld calculator pricing things out because she clearly didn’t have enough money to buy everything she needed for Christmas.
At first, I thought the officer was there to make sure the individual was not going to shoplift. Well, as it turns out, Walmart management called him in because the officer arranged to pay for everything she had in her cart.
I asked the officer who funds these types of community activities, and I was stunned to find out he was using his own money to pay for the woman’s purchases. I immediately wanted to help by trying to donate some cash, but as I opened my wallet and displayed a lonely $20 Canadian bill, the officer said, “no, that’s ok, but if you want to help out, you can do the same.” He also mentioned that I should come to visit the Warren County Sheriff’s office if I ever want to get involved with the community.
As we parted our ways with an elbow handshake in the automotive section of Walmart, I walked away with a new appreciation for the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and certainly even more of an appreciation for a Warren County Sheriff’s officer by the last name of “Holzbauer”.
Pat Devaney
Front Royal, Virginia