Regional News
A pandemic experiment in universal free school meals gains traction in the states
Every public school kid in the United States was eligible for free school meals during the COVID-19 pandemic, regardless of family income, thanks to the federal government.
While that’s now ended, a growing number of states across the country are enacting universal school meal laws to bolster child food security and academic equity. With little prospect of action soon in Congress, the moves by states show an appetite for free school meals for all developing beyond Washington.
Nine states have passed a temporary or permanent universal school meal policy in the past year. Another 23 have seen legislation introduced during the past three years, according to recent data from the Food Research and Action Center.
”As a former teacher, I know that providing free breakfast and lunch for our students is one of the best investments we can make to lower costs, support Minnesota’s working families, and care for our young learners and the future of our state,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, said when signing his state’s universal school meals bill on March 17.
“When we feed our children, we’re feeding our future,” said New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, also a Democrat, when she signed her state’s policy into law on March 28.
How it works
The National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program authorize the Department of Agriculture to subsidize school meals for low-income students. Schools are reimbursed for meals that meet federal nutrition standards and incorporate U.S.-grown foods.
The programs accounted for $18 billion in annual expenditures in 2019, serving roughly 30 million students at lunch and 16 million at breakfast.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government enacted a policy that ensured access to school meals for all public school students, which teachers and families say supported kids’ well-being during the health crisis.
School meals in Virginia
While Virginia has not passed legislation providing universal school meals, the state’s two-year budget, signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin in June 2022, includes funding for local school divisions to cover the cost of breakfast and lunch for students eligible for reduced-price meals under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program. No Kid Hungry Virginia estimates the provision will help roughly 64,500 additional Virginia students access free meals.
Yet the program was sunsetted in 2022, given objections to its roughly $29 billion estimated annual price tag and a desire among conservative members of Congress to “go back to normal.”
“There are pieces to this program that are badly damaged,” said Jonathan Butcher, the Will Skillman Senior Research Fellow in Education Policy at the conservative Heritage Foundation. “You’re not solving anything by making it a universal program.”
Under current federal law, only students with families who have incomes 185% or more below the poverty line are eligible for entirely free school meals. That would be a family of four that makes roughly $36,000 or less.
Families with income between 130% and 185% below the poverty line pay a reduced price for meals. Students whose families have income above 130% of the poverty line must pay full price.
Party divisions
Policy experts say that despite growing interest in some states, federal universal school meals legislation would be a non-starter in the current Congress, where Republicans in the House majority aim to reduce federal spending.
States led by Republicans might be less eager to move ahead as well, with bills in those states stalled in committee or failing to pass by slim margins. Costs for the program range from $30 million to $40 million annually in states like Maine to $400 million over two years in Minnesota.
Of the nine states that have passed universal school meals, all have Democratic majorities in both chambers of state legislatures and control the governor’s office.
The last legislation introduced at the federal level was the Universal School Meals Program Act of 2021, sponsored by Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, and independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. The bill failed to make it out of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry.
“I certainly don’t have a whole lot of hope with Republican control of the House that they’ll do much, in those terms,” said Marcus Weaver-Hightower, professor of educational foundations at Virginia Tech.
Still, there is optimism about universal school meals over the long term at the federal level after the trial run during the pandemic.
“The resistance isn’t as loud as it might seem,” said Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat and advocate for universal school meals. “I know it’s going to be able to move with urgency because the community outside of the Capitol bubble is moving with urgency, talking about this more and more.”
An experiment in the lockdown
As communities locked down in March 2020 with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economy weathered mass layoffs, the Department of Agriculture authorized the provision of free school meal waivers for all students and raised the per-meal reimbursement rate.
The program grew to support roughly 50 million students during the health crisis. Food-insecure households with children decreased by 2.3 percentage points between 2020 and 2021, according to the USDA.
“It was kind of a natural experiment,” Weaver-Hightower said. “Everybody was suddenly getting them for free.”
Jeanne Reilly, the director of school nutrition at Windham Raymond Schools in Maine, recalled that when schools were closed, school nutrition teams got creative. Lunch staff was meeting parents in parking lots to distribute meals.
Yet, as vaccines proliferated at the end of 2021 and students returned to school, the federal universal meals program hit turbulence.
Conservative members of Congress, including Kentucky Republican Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, refused to extend the universal school meal policy as part of the omnibus spending bill passed in March 2022.
The bipartisan Keep Kids Fed Act of 2022, passed by Congress in June 2022, allowed some states to extend their free meal programs and provided additional money for reimbursements. Yet school nutritionists say the effects of sunsetting the waivers are lingering.
Cohen said that experts are now starting to hear about the return of school meal debt, which can force schools to forgo educational expenses in order to pay the USDA for delinquent meal costs. A recent School Nutrition Association survey found that 847 school districts have racked up more than $19 million in debt from unpaid lunches.
School participation in meal programs also dropped to 88% in fall 2022, compared to 94% in March 2022, according to a study from the Department of Education.
States take action
Five states have passed laws that will provide free universal school meals in the 2023-24 school year and beyond, including Minnesota, New Mexico, Maine, California, and Colorado.
Vermont, Connecticut, and Massachusetts are providing universal school meals for the 2022-23 school year through a combination of federal and state funds. Nevada is providing universal school meals through the 2023-24 school year.
Twenty-three other states have seen universal school meals legislation introduced in the past three years, including Arizona, Louisiana, Montana, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.
Punam Ohri-Vachaspati, a professor of nutrition and leader of the Arizona State Food Policy and Environmental Research Group, said offering free school meals reduces the social stigma for low-income students, increasing participation and nutritional benefits for those who need it most.
Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian, a cardiologist and the Jean Mayer Professor in the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University, cited a Journal of the American Medical Association study that found school meals are among the most nutritious meals students eat anywhere.
Other studies have shown that universal school meals produce positive overall effects on school attendance and academic performance across grades.
Tlaib says she benefited firsthand from participating in the National School Lunch Program when she was a child growing up with 13 siblings, an immigrant father who worked the night shift at Ford Motor Company, and a mother who was still learning English.
“As our family grew larger, I’ll tell you that I don’t think my family would have ever been able to provide us food for lunch,” Tlaib said. “When you have a parent tell me that’s the only place their child eats twice a day, this is so incredibly important.”
Others say that the policy would be a waste of taxpayer dollars and push the school lunch program further from its original purpose.
“Free and reduced-price school meals are for those who need the assistance,” said Republican Arkansas Sen. John Boozman, who declined to extend universal school meal waivers in a stopgap spending bill in September, in a statement to States Newsroom. “Universal school meals isn’t about increasing access for hungry children — it’s about taxpayers subsidizing meals for those who do not need it.”
Butcher of the Heritage Foundation said the National School Breakfast and National School Lunch programs are on the high-priority list for the government watchdog Government Accountability Office, accounting for over $1 billion in untracked spending as food waste grows in school lunchrooms.
Baylen Linnekin, a food policy analyst for the libertarian think tank Reason Foundation, said that the nutritional quality of the meals has improved “slightly” since the Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act.
But he said two-thirds of the costs of the program go to overhead expenses, and with the variety of diets and allergies emerging, he said there is “no way” one school meal program can account for the needs of all children.
Origins of free school meals
In the build-up to World War I and World War II, a significant number of men who signed up for military service were disqualified due to nutritional deficiencies. This, combined with the economic pressures of the Great Depression, fueled the development of federally subsidized meal programs.
President Harry Truman signed the National School Lunch Act in 1946, formally enshrining the National School Lunch Program.
“The preamble is that it has a military function: the nation’s defense of the welfare of children and the protection of our agricultural system,” Weaver-Hightower said.
In the 1970s and 1980s, Republicans in Washington began denouncing inefficiencies in the meals program and pushing policies that dropped participation by millions of children.
It wasn’t until 2010 that the idea of nutritious school meals for all children gained steam, and Congress ultimately passed the Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act 2010.
The legislation enacted more rigorous nutrition standards to combat the rise of childhood obesity while boosting federal meal reimbursement rates. It also created the Community Eligibility Provision, or CEP, which allowed schools with more than 40% of students in means-tested federal nutrition programs to offer free meals to all students.
While the CEP has improved outcomes for students in low-income areas, nutrition experts say the provision has not eliminated child food insecurity.
“What a lot of people don’t realize is that there are a lot of families that are not eligible for free school meals that are struggling,” said Juliana Cohen, director of the Center for Health Inclusion, Research and Practice at Merrimack College in Massachusetts.
Some things state, and localities can do
While Congress may not act on universal school meals, policy minds said there are numerous alternatives for state and local governments to improve student food access.
Cohen said Arizona just got rid of its reduced-price tier for school meals in 2022, folding it into the free lunch tier.
Mozaffarian said he believes the best return on investment at the federal level is by expanding the Community Eligibility Provision so public schools can provide free meals to all students if they have 25% or more of their students on means-tested nutrition assistance.
He added that Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack proposed this change earlier this year.
Mozaffarian also suggested increasing the reimbursement rate for low-income schools, as well as improving federal school lunch nutrition standards and investing in scratch kitchens, where chefs make food from fresh ingredients, at low-income schools.
Butcher suggested using the money for universal school meals to create education savings accounts, which allow parents to “design” their child’s educational experience.
Reilly noted that she hopes to see federal universal school meal legislation because “everyone needs it.”
“I do think it’s feasible in the next five or 10 years federally,” Mozaffarian said.
Tlaib said that we as a society have a “moral obligation” to ensure students do not worry about where their next meal comes from.
“Something like this — something that our country can afford — we should do it,” Tlaib said. “There should be no hesitation.”
by Adam Goldstein, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Regional News
Upperville Colt & Horse Show presented by MARS EQUESTRIAN™ to host free Arbor Day Celebration Under the Oaks
The 2023 Upperville Colt & Horse Show, presented by MARS EQUESTRIAN™ will host a free Arbor Day celebration on the historic Grafton Farm show grounds on Saturday, April 29, from noon until 3 p.m. Rain date is Sunday, April 30.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic and take a self-guided tour under the iconic tree canopy and explore the stream and wildlife habitat. Dogs are allowed but must be leashed and vaccinated.
As the oldest horse show in the U.S., the Upperville Colt & Horse Show will celebrate its 170th year this June 5 through 11. The Arbor Day celebration will take place on the same show grounds the horse show has used for the past 170 years. The site is known for its iconic trees and was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 2022. It is one of the most historically intact horse show grounds in the nation. Some of the oak tree canopy dates to the Revolutionary War era, and the grounds were witness to action during the Civil War.
Founded in 1853 as a one-day show to encourage better breeding and care of horses, the Upperville Colt & Horse Show has grown to a weeklong tradition with thousands of equestrian and equine pairs competing in a variety of competitive disciplines. Many of the continent’s top professional riders as well as amateurs, compete under the spectacular setting featuring the famous oaks at Grafton Farm.
The UCHS is an FEI CSI4* event that attracts hundreds of world-class equestrians year after year. The equine and human athletes compete in disciplines ranging from international-level show jumping, hunters, and equitation to local ponies, in-hand conformation classes, and women in traditional, elegant sidesaddle. In addition to its CSI4* designation, the competition boasts Premier and Jumper Rating Six classifications with US Equestrian, is sanctioned by the Virginia Horse Shows Association and the Maryland Horse Shows Association, and is a World Championship Hunter Rider recognized show. UCHS is also one of a handful of qualified Heritage Horse Shows across the United States.
The week-long show culminates on June 11 with the excitement of the $226,000 Upperville Jumper Classic CSI4* featuring top world-class equestrians. The day’s entertainment includes junior and amateur riders, a hat contest, and the Horses & Horsepower car show. Vendors throughout the show offer a variety of food as well as equestrian, sporting, and fashionable clothing, milliners, tack and leather goods, jewelry, art, and hand-crafted gifts. The venue is beautifully located in the heart of Virginia’s hunt country.
Sponsors of the 2023 Upperville Colt & Horse Show include MARS EQUESTRIAN™, Ethel M® Chocolate Brand, Buckeye Nutrition, Nutro Natural Choice, The Salamander Collection, Lugano Diamonds, B&D Builders, Delta, Markel, and Piedmont Equine Practice.
For more information, visit www.upperville.com.
About the Upperville Colt & Horse Show
The Upperville Colt & Horse Show, also known as the Upperville Horse Show and UCHS, is the oldest horse show in the U.S. Founded in 1853 as a one-day show to encourage better breeding and care of horses, the show has grown to a weeklong tradition with thousands of equestrian and equine pairs competing in a variety of competitive disciplines. Many of the continent’s top professional riders as well as amateurs, compete under the spectacular setting featuring the famous oaks at Grafton Farm—the same location as 1853. UCHS is a 501(c)3 charitable organization that raises funds for The Churches of Upperville Outreach Program and supports other area charities. For complete schedules and up-to-the-minute results, visit the website at www.upperville.com.
Regional News
Valley Conservation Council announces $1 million “Valley Green Fund” program to increase land protection efforts
Valley Conservation Council (VCC) today announced the launch of the Valley Green Fund, a new program that will spur major advances in land protection in the Counties of Warren, Page, Shenandoah, and the Cedar Creek Battlefield Wildlife Corridor in Frederick. The program was made possible by a $1 million grant from a private foundation.
The Valley Green Fund program will support protection of large parcels of land with high agricultural and ecological conservation value across the targeted areas in the northern Shenandoah Valley. It will also provide financial resources to support owners of smaller private parcels of land in taking steps to protect and conserve their land.
Prioritizing Conservation with the Highest Impact
The northern Shenandoah Valley is highly sought after for its geographic location, beauty, and development potential. Therefore, there is a significant need for financial resources in this area for land protection through conservation easements or the purchase of development rights. The Valley Green Fund program will power high-impact conservation projects that will ensure permanent protection of the region’s highly productive agricultural lands and safeguard the region’s waterways from future degradation. In addition to productive lands and scenic waterways, this area serves as a major travel route for the region’s wildlife. The safe passage of wildlife between existing protected lands is critical for the long-term sustainability of these populations, especially larger predators like black bears and bobcats.
To take on these projects, VCC will develop and implement a fund allocation program to secure conservation easements and purchase development rights of key parcels that achieve the intended outcomes of the Valley Green Fund. VCC will leverage additional grant funding and opportunities through strategic partnerships to maximize the fund’s impact.
“We are absolutely honored to be the recipient of such a significant donation and applaud this incredible act of generosity and support for conservation from the grantors,” says Adam Schellhammer, Executive Director. “This fund will have a substantial impact on our overall efforts to protect the natural resources of the greater Shenandoah Valley region. We hope to roll out similar funds for others portions of our 11-county service area across the entire Valley region in the future.”
Reducing Barriers to Land Protection
The program will help more landowners protect their land through conservation easements. It will provide necessary financial support to those who might not otherwise be able to afford the upfront costs of securing an easement or own parcels of land too small to take full advantage of the Virginia Land Preservation Tax Credit program that incentivizes land conservation in the Commonwealth.
A conservation easement is a tool for land protection tailored to meet the landowner’s wishes regarding future use of their land. Most restrict development and limit future subdivision while still allowing land uses such as farming, forestry, and recreation. The legal and financial process to protect land with a conservation easement can be costly and is a barrier to many individual landowners who might otherwise wish to permanently protect their land. The Valley Green Fund will provide the resources needed to engage potential easement donors who have not previously had the ability or incentive to engage in a land protection project.
“We work with landowners up and down the Valley to demystify conservation easements and help make them more attainable,” says Taylor Evans, Director of Land Protection. “Easements have enormous benefits to the health, vitality, and resiliency of the Valley and can offer huge benefits to the landowners, as well. We are excited that the Valley Green Fund will help make easements more accessible. It’s a huge win for land protection in Virginia.”
Landowners interested in learning more about the process of protecting their land with a conservation easement and how the Valley Green Fund can help should reach out to info@valleyconservation.org.
About Valley Conservation Council
Valley Conservation Council is a non-profit accredited land trust that preserves and protects the lands and waters of the greater Shenandoah Valley region so they can continue to enrich the lives of its residents and visitors for generations, whether it be for hiking in its abundant forests, fishing in its picturesque rivers, farming in its productive soils or simply basking in the majesty of its spectacular open spaces. Since becoming an accredited land trust, VCC has secured 69 easements and protected over 8,500 acres throughout the Valley.
VCC is a fully community-supported organization that relies on the generous support of its members to support its land protection and outreach efforts. For more information or to donate, visit valleyconservation.org.
Regional News
Kiwibot brings food delivery robots to Shenandoah University in partnership with Sodexo
Kiwibot, a robotic sidewalk delivery company, is now available at Shenandoah University to ensure an affordable on-campus food delivery service for students.
With 15 robots operating at Shenandoah University, students profit from speedy food delivery with zero carbon emissions, reducing the carbon footprint on campus.
Kiwibot’s proven track record is in part due to its ongoing partnership with Sodexo, a food services and facilities management company and Shenandoah’s dining partner. Kiwibot and Sodexo offer the opportunity to universities across the country to improve and enrich the dining experience on campus with robotic delivery technology.
Through Sodexo’s new mobile application, Everyday, students can place an order with their chosen Shenandoah University dining facility. Then, a robot picks up the food and delivers it to the selected drop-off location on campus. Users receive a unique link to track the order, follow the robot’s location in real-time, and finally, open the lid and enjoy their meal. For this semester, the community can enjoy the Kiwibot services with no delivery fee.
“Students truly enjoy having the Kiwibots on campus. It is a convenient way to obtain food and beverages when students are busy with classes, performances, and practices,” said Shenandoah University Vice President for Student Affairs Yolanda Barbier Gibson, D.A. “We are glad that we have the ability to provide this service to our students.”
To ensure safe operations on campus, Kiwibot relies on the most advanced technology with a high-driving autonomous system that can operate in extreme weather conditions, including snow. Additionally, they move at the same walking pace as humans for even safer mobility around campus.
“Kiwibots bring joy and practicality to everyone at Shenandoah. Students, faculty, and staff become more proactive by saving time getting deliveries instead of picking up their food. They enjoy innovation on campus by merging into robotics,” said John Tarin, Head of Global Operations at Kiwibot.
“The Kiwibots are so adorable when they’re rolling through campus in tandem, getting ready for the new day of service,” said Pam Burke, director of auxiliary services at Shenandoah University.
By downloading the Everyday App from the App Store or the Play Store, students will get closer to the future of delivery. They can also stay tuned to Kiwibot’s social media to learn about high-driving robots.
Regional News
Too much light has far-reaching effects on environment and human health
Every year it is becoming more and more difficult to see the stars. This will come as no surprise to residents of cities like Washington and Baltimore, where it is often difficult to see more than the moon.
Although it may not garner the same popular attention as other forms of environmental degradation, light pollution has far-reaching impacts on Earth’s ecosystems and human health.
Astronomers at the National Science Foundation’s NOIRLab (which stands for National Optical-Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory) estimate that light pollution levels are increasing by 10% every year. Children born today in a city where 250 stars can be seen at night will only be able to see 100 by the time they turn 18.
Connie Walker, a scientist at NOIRLab, told Capital News Service that increasing light pollution represents a lost cultural heritage.
“Just think about (Gustav) Holst in creating the musical composition, ‘The Planets’, or (Vincent) Van Gogh, who did ‘The Starry Night.’ I mean, this is not just astronomy; it’s art. It’s if we basically cut ourselves off from access to the night sky, we’re really damaging the opportunities for future generations and the inspiration that provides,” Walker said. “And so it’s like cutting off an appendage or something; we’re losing part of ourselves. So it’s really a kind of imperative for us to take action and try to protect the night sky.”
What some may not realize when viewing paintings like “The Starry Night” or “The Night Cafe” is that during Van Gogh’s time, the Milky Way really could be seen from the city streets at night. This is how it was for most of human history; change came with the explosion of electric lighting in the 20th century.
However, light pollution is a serious threat beyond cultural heritage. It disrupts our sleep cycles and circadian rhythms, which can put individuals at greater risk of developing a number of cancers, according to researchers at Harvard University.
Sleep deprivation also interferes with people’s work and social lives and puts individuals at increased risk for many illnesses, including heart disease, kidney disease, high blood pressure, obesity, and depression, to name a few.
Millions of Americans are missing out on much-needed sleep. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that at least one in three Americans does not get enough sleep.
For animals, the consequences of light pollution can be even direr.
Many animals have evolved to use the moon and stars to guide their way in the night. Sea turtle hatchlings use the moonlight to find their way to the ocean, but in light-polluted areas, the newborns become disoriented and may actually crawl inland. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission estimates that light pollution results in thousands of sea turtle deaths every year.
Many communities in the southeastern United States, from Florida to the Carolinas, have ordinances requiring people living on the coast to turn off lights during sea turtle nesting season.
Light pollution is also a likely culprit in what some scientists have called the “Insect Apocalypse.”
In recent years, global insect populations have plummeted, with as many as 40% of all species around the globe experiencing declines. For example, species that rely on bioluminescence, like fireflies, are unable to find mates among all of the competing lights.
Other species that rely on the moon and stars for guidance, like moths, can spend the entire night in disoriented wandering. Some species mistake light bouncing off the pavement for the surface of a body of water and mistakenly lay their eggs in the street.
One of the challenges to assessing light pollution’s growth is that it doesn’t show up well in satellite data.
It is difficult to do longitudinal studies because of the dramatic changes in satellite imaging quality over the years. Even modern sensors are largely unable to pick up the blue light that is the most biologically disruptive component of light pollution.
This is why NOIRLab created the Globe at Night Program, which collects light data from ordinary people around the world. Participants rate their ability to see stars in the sky from wherever they find themselves.
Over 277,000 measurements have been submitted since the program began collecting data in 2006. The submissions have been compiled into interactive maps and datasets available to the public that give a better snapshot of light pollution than standard satellite imagery.
Reducing light pollution is far from a Herculean task, according to Jim Dougherty, an environmental attorney and president of the International Dark-Sky Association’s D.C. Chapter. One easy fix is making sure that lights are properly covered so that the light is aimed down and not shooting off towards the night sky.
“Here in D.C., the light fixture that we love to hate is the globe, which sends maybe 70% of its light straight up into the sky and serves no purpose whatsoever,” Dougherty told CNS. “That’s what we do in our homes, right? We don’t have bare light bulbs over the dining room table, we have lamp shades and covers.”
Alongside better-covered lights, the IDA advocates for dimmer and warmer lights overall. While some cities, such as Pittsburgh, have moved towards dimmer lights, Baltimore has been growing brighter with an increased number of electronic billboards.
In Washington last month, the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History launched an exhibit titled “Lights Out: Recovering Our Night Sky.” The temporary exhibit features over 100 photographs, 250 objects, and interactive experiences, underscoring the importance of nighttime darkness.
For many people, brighter streets are associated with safety and crime prevention.
“That’s a common reaction. And there’s very little truth to it,” Dougherty said. In fact, studies have shown that brighter streets have little impact on crime. One study out of Chicago actually found that increasing the brightness of alleyways corresponded with a significant increase in crime.
By HUNTER SAVERY
Capital News Service
Regional News
Plans advance for Medal of Honor Museum, Monument
While National Medal of Honor Month has ended, plans to develop a museum and monument for the award are continuing.
Numerous Medal of Honor recipients were in Washington, D.C., earlier this week to talk over ideas for a monument on the National Mall and a museum to be built in Arlington, Texas.
Britt Slabinski, a retired U.S. Navy SEAL, was awarded the medal in 2018 for his actions during a special mission in Afghanistan. He said he thinks the monument should convey a message that one person can make a difference in the lives of many.
“I just want it to communicate an idea that you’re never out of the fight,” Slabinski said. “Whatever fight that it is that you’re in, no matter how challenging you think the situation is that you’re facing, you always have options. You always have choices, and you can choose your attitude in any given situation.”
When Slabinski found out he was going to receive the Medal of Honor, he said he feels it should embody a sense of camaraderie among soldiers in combat instead of highlighting one individual for their service. While sites for the monument are still being narrowed down, the museum is slated to open late next year.
Since its inception 160 years ago, more than 3,500 people have been awarded the National Medal of Honor. Chris Cassidy, who heads the Medal of Honor Museum and Foundation, said the project is designed not only to inspire Americans but also unite them.
“There’s lots of stuff right now that divides people,” Cassidy said. “There are very few things that bring people together. And this project is something that unites people. That’s why we’re so proud to be part of it.”
He added that the museum would focus on normal Americans who did something extraordinary when the nation needed them. Cassidy said he hopes visitors will be inspired by their stories to be a little more courageous in their own lives.
Regional News
Maryland’s Cardin, other Democrats, push to include dental coverage under Medicare
Led by Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin, Senate Democrats are renewing a push to include dental care benefits under Medicare.
“Oral health is integral to overall health and well-being,” Cardin said Wednesday at the year’s first hearing of the Senate Finance Committee’s health care subcommittee, which he chairs. “It can make worse an underlying health condition, impacting overall healthcare costs. It can impact a person’s ability to get a job and be well enough to work. It impacts a person’s ability to go to school, impacting the local and national economy.”
“It seems to me the solution is clear,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts. “It’s time to expand Medicare to cover dental care.”
Medicare currently does not cover dental costs in most cases. As of 2019, nearly half of Medicare beneficiaries, or 24 million people, did not have dental coverage, according to a study by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF). The average out-of-pocket spending for those with Medicare coverage was $874 in 2018.
Medicaid beneficiaries have optional and limited services for dental care.
Earlier this month, Cardin and Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pennsylvania, introduced legislation allowing Medicare to cover dental, vision, and hearing services and increasing the federal investment in Medicaid covering these services.
Cardin has been an outspoken proponent of accessible dental health coverage, often referring to the case of Deamonte Driver, a 12-year-old from Maryland whose difficulty receiving Medicaid eligibility prevented him from getting the proper dental care that would have saved his life.
“What would have initially cost $80 for a tooth extraction ended up costing hundreds of thousands of dollars, and, tragically, Deamonte Driver lost his life,” Cardin said. “So, that really struck home. A person in my community that I represented, that we could have that kind of outcome.”
In February, Cardin, Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan, and Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán, D-California, reintroduced legislation that would significantly expand dental insurance coverage available to children nationwide through the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).
As of Jan. 1, Maryland’s adult Medicaid beneficiaries became eligible for dental coverage, including regular checkups as well as emergency procedures under the Maryland Healthy Smiles Dental Program.
In 2019, two states had no dental coverage under Medicaid, 15 had “limited” coverage, and 13 had only emergency coverage, according to a study by the Center for Health Care Strategies.
The American Dental Association estimated $4 million in savings per year to Maryland’s Medicaid budget by expanding dental coverage to adults.
Emergency visits for dental problems that could have been avoided by regular check-ups cost taxpayers, hospitals, and the government, according to research by the American Dental Association.
“There are more than 2 million emergency hospital room visits in America for oral health conditions,” Marko Vujicic, chief economist and vice president of the Health Policy Institute at the American Dental Association, said at the Senate hearing. “If you do the math, that’s about one every 15 seconds. This is heartbreaking, but as an economist, I also want to highlight that this costs our healthcare system upwards of over $2 billion per year.”
Other witnesses named workforce diversity and size, geography, and education as barriers to dental care across the United States.
“It is well established that a person’s healthcare and trust in the medical community improve when they are seen by a provider of their own choice,” said Cherae Farmer-Dixon, dean of the Meharry Medical College School of Dentistry in Nashville.
Only 4% of dentists are Black, according to data from the American Dental Association.
Farmer-Dixon pleaded with Congress to find a solution to the limited diversity in dentistry, stating that the job of educating a diverse workforce should not lie solely in the hands of the Meharry School and Howard University in Washington, both HBCUs.
By MICAELA HANSON
Capital News Service
Wind: 5mph NNW
Humidity: 36%
Pressure: 30.11"Hg
UV index: 0
64/36°F
68/46°F