A Patriot Remembered: SAR Honors Lt. George Kilgore
Honoring a Revolutionary War Hero’s Legacy in Herndon, Virginia.
On the hallowed grounds of the Chestnut Grove Cemetery in Herndon, Virginia, a remarkable gathering occurred. Several organizations convened to remember a Revolutionary War patriot whose dedication to liberty was, until now, quietly preserved by the annals of history: Lieutenant George Kilgore/Kilgour.
Born in 1741, George Kilgore’s journey began in Cecil County, Maryland. By the time the winds of rebellion started gusting across the colonies, he had relocated to Fairfax County, Virginia, becoming a landowner and subsequently a vital supporter of the Revolutionary cause. From serving as Lieutenant in the Loudoun County Militia to providing essential supplies to the army, Kilgore’s contributions to America’s fight for independence were undeniable. Beyond the war, his legacy as a farmer and community member continued, with him donating land for a family cemetery where he and his beloved wife, Martina, were eventually laid to rest.
The solemnity of the day was palpable, with members from seven SAR Chapters, seven DAR Chapters, and the Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.) Society attending. David Cook took the audience on a journey through Kilgore’s life, highlighting the patriot’s dedication to the revolutionary cause. Following this insightful presentation, a dedicated ceremony led by Cook and Juris Kelly unveiled the marker that would stand as a testament to Kilgore’s contributions.
Commander Darrin Schmidt, leading the Virginia State Color Guard, and Commander Dale Corey, helming the Virginia State Honor Guard, presented a moving tribute. The day’s emotions were further heightened as representatives from various chapters presented wreaths, symbolizing the united respect and admiration for Lt. Kilgore.
With this ceremony, Lt. George Kilgore’s legacy receives the recognition it rightly deserves, reminding all of the individual stories that form the tapestry of America’s revolutionary history.
Rabies Alert: Bat Tests Positive in Linden Park
Community Urged to Take Precautions After Rabies Case Confirmed.
The serenity of Linden Park was briefly disrupted as a bat tested positive for rabies, leaving the local community both alarmed and vigilant. This incident underscores the importance of maintaining public safety standards when it comes to potential health threats.
On the evening of August 17, Warren County Animal Control handed over a bat collected from Linden Park, located at 1619 Dismal Hollow Rd., to the health department. The subsequent tests carried out by the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services (DCLS) in Richmond confirmed the bat was rabid by August 18.
It’s crucial to highlight that the discovery was made by a group of children accompanied by their parents. Following the incident, staff from the Lord Fairfax Health Department conducted interviews with the parents to ensure there had been no direct exposure to the bat. Thankfully, no such exposures from the group were identified. However, reports suggest other individuals might have visited the park between August 14 and August 17, and these dates have been flagged for potential exposure risks.
The health department has issued a call to action. Anyone who believes they might have had any exposure to this bat, be it a bite, scratch, or any contact with its saliva, should promptly reach out to the Environmental Health Office of the Warren County Health Department at (540)-635-3159. The after-hours emergency contact number is (540)-665-8611. Pet owners should also be vigilant; any direct contact between a pet and the rabid bat is considered an exposure.
As part of its response, the health department has listed four critical guidelines for rabies prevention:
- Vaccinate pets regularly.
- Immediately report any animal exposures, primarily bites and scratches, to healthcare providers and the local health department.
- Enjoy the beauty of wildlife from a safe distance, refraining from feeding or attracting wild animals.
- Avoid feeding pets outside and ensure trash is securely covered to deter wild animals.
For a comprehensive understanding of rabies and its prevention, the Virginia Department of Health offers valuable resources on its website, accessible at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/environmental-epidemiology/rabies-control/.
In the face of such incidents, staying informed and practicing caution can make all the difference. The Lord Fairfax Health District, serving a broad region including the city of Winchester and several counties, remains dedicated to ensuring public health and safety. Further details can be found at www.vdh.virginia.gov/lord-fairfax/.
While the situation at Linden Park has been managed efficiently, it serves as a pertinent reminder of the lurking dangers of rabies, emphasizing the need for community vigilance and awareness.
Former EDA Executive McDonald Faces Federal Court: A Trial Deconstructed
Amidst a flurry of jury selections and impanelings, Jennifer McDonald stands accused in a federal court.
Jennifer McDonald, once at the pinnacle of the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA), is now center-stage in a courtroom drama. Accused of masterminding a $26-million dollar financial scandal, McDonald’s trial delves into a web of allegations and is set to be a watershed moment in the annals of justice.
The trial, held under the watchful eyes of U.S. District Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon, commenced on August 21, 2023. On the first day a jury pool of 55 were sworn in, with a majority being struck by both the government and the defense. As the days progressed, jury selection continued to be a significant activity, indicating the gravity of the case at hand.
By the third day, after three panels of jurors, the final jury composition was achieved. This significant accomplishment meant that the trial was set to enter its next phase.
On August 24, the courtroom witnessed a flurry of activities. Preliminary remarks, instructions to the jury, and the defendant’s motion to exclude witnesses from the courtroom marked the day. Following the approval of this motion, opening statements commenced, paving the way for the government to begin presenting its evidence.
The first day’s witness list included former Warren County and FR-WC EDA attorney Daniel Whitten, Front Royal Finance Director Billy (B.J.) Wilson, and former Warren County Administrator Doug Stanley poised to open the prosecution’s case.
A backdrop to this case is the legal labyrinth McDonald has navigated. Originally charged in Warren County, the State prosecution was eventually handed over to a Special State Prosecutor in Rockingham County, before being handed over to federal authorities in Harrisonburg in the Western District of Virginia, largely due to the complexities of the criminal cases with over a million pages of evidentiary documentation and a lengthy prosecution witness list. Federal grand jury indictment on 34 criminal counts led to her arrest and subsequent release on bond in August 2021. Additionally, she settled with the EDA out of civil court, turning over around $9 million in real estate assets.
The trial resumes on Monday, August 28, 2023.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic Alert for August 28 – September 1, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures were reported.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of November 27. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 55 (Strasburg) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 614 (Hunt Road) and Shenandoah County line for pavement marker maintenance, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday night.
*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway)– Southbound shoulder closures near Route 48 (Skyline Drive) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
*NEW* Route 522 (Remount Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 604 (Harmony Hollow Road) and Rappahannock County line for pavement marker maintenance, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday night.
SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 638 (Freezeland Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) and Old Beacon Way for pavement marker maintenance, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday night.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Warren County Celebrates New Leaders in Fire and Rescue Services
Promotions Reflect Dedication and Commitment to Community.
In a ceremony laden with tradition and respect, the 2023 Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services recognized the promotions of 17 remarkable individuals. The event underscored the county’s unwavering dedication to public safety and celebrated the diligence and commitment of its officers.
The evening began with a poignant presentation of colors by the Warren County Honor Guard, acknowledging the contributions and sacrifices of service members past and present. Noteworthy attendees included Fire Chief James Bonzano, Warren County Board of Supervisors Chair Vicky Cook, Vice Chair Cheryl Cullers, County Administrator Dr. Edwin Daly, and several other dignitaries from the Warren County administrative unit.
As Chaplain Melody Riggs led the gathering in prayer, there was a palpable sense of camaraderie and community spirit. The promotions, ranging from paramedics to battalion chiefs, were hailed as a testament to the honorees’ professionalism, hard work, and the trust they’ve instilled in both peers and superiors. Fire Chief James Bonzano, addressing the crowd, reminisced about his early days, emphasizing the importance of community and expressing gratitude for the unwavering support from family, colleagues, and the county’s residents.
Bonzano’s heartfelt words, peppered with personal anecdotes and humor, resonated with many. Drawing from his experience, he used the ‘CAN report’ – a tool for on-scene reports in emergency operations – as an analogy for leadership. He encouraged the newly promoted officers to be observant of their surroundings, act with integrity, and prioritize the needs of the community.
Highlighting the evening were the presentations to the honorees, spanning across paramedics like Nicholas Bailey and Matthew Hunt to lieutenants, captains, and finally, the new battalion chiefs. As each badge was pinned, reflecting the rank and the weight of new responsibilities, it was a moment of pride for families, colleagues, and mentors alike.
Wrapping up the ceremony, attendees were reminded of the symbolic weight of their badges. “That badge represents trust,” an official remarked, emphasizing its representation of service, community, and a higher standard of conduct.
As Warren County welcomes its newly minted leaders, it’s evident that the Department of Fire and Rescue Services, with its refreshed ranks, stands committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Great Horned Owl
West Nile Virus impacts wildlife, humans, and domestic animals.
This adult Great Horned Owl was found on the ground, unable to stand, disoriented, and quiet. These neurologic displays are signs of West Nile Virus (WNV), a mosquito-borne virus that can be lethal in a variety of species including birds, humans, and horses.
Given its primary route of transmission, most WNV cases are seen when mosquito activity is at its peak, summer through early fall.
This virus has a high mortality rate in corvids (crows and jays) and raptors (especially Great Horned Owls and Red-tailed Hawks). Typical signs of WNV including incoordination, tremors, and lethargy.
In the past few weeks, we have admitted multiple cases from the Ashburn Farm area of Loudoun County, VA that were confirmed positive via laboratory testing.
This owl is from a bit further west in Loudoun County and we are still awaiting WNV test results.
WNV is an excellent example of the importance of wildlife hospitals in One Health. Many diseases, including WNV, impact humans, wildlife, domestic animals, and the environment. This viral disease was first seen in humans in the U.S. in 1999 in New York City. Since then, it has spread across the country and impacts primarily birds, horses, and humans (horses and some birds, including our educational ambassadors, are lucky enough to have a vaccine). Most humans that contract WNV do not show any signs.
Prevent mosquito breeding by regularly emptying vessels that collect water in your yard including pots, buckets, bird baths, and more. These should be dumped and scrubbed out at least weekly.
Use screens on windows and doors (and repair holes promptly) to prevent mosquito entry into homes. Wear long sleeves and use mosquito repellent when engaging in outdoor activities, especially around dusk.
For horses, please ensure they receive their WNV vaccine as it is the best form of prevention. Sadly, there is no vaccine for humans.
Most avian WNV cases exhibit general signs of lethargy and incoordination.
If you see a raptor or a crow that is quiet and fluffed, down and unable to fly, or having trouble standing properly, especially this time of year, this is a suspicious case.
Tremors, incoordination, and even seizures may also be seen. Please contact us or your local rehabilitator right away if you are seeing signs like this in a bird.
This patient is currently eating well in care and we are hopeful that this bird will recover, but WNV typically has a poor prognosis.
Learn more about preventing West Nile Virus.
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Boy Scout Troop 159 Supports Shawquon Ruritan Annual Car and Truck Show
Boy Scout Troop 159 is based in Stephen’s City, Virginia. Their mission is to instruct scouts how to become active citizens in their respective communities so that they can be confident leaders in society. The goal is to have a tremendous amount of fun while accomplishing this mission!
According to the Shawquon Ruritan Club President, Gary Bunch, the organization very much appreciated the Boy Scout support and assistance with their 15th Annual Car, Truck, Motorcycle, and Tractor Show/Fundraiser at the Newtown Commons on Saturday, August 5, 2023. “The Leaders and Members of Troop 159 truly represented the long-established values of scouting, and your diligence throughout the day was very much demonstrated,” said Bunch. Each Scout was always seeking yet another task to help in a very proactive manner. People attending the car show recognized the Scouts were there to help and remarked about the high level of enthusiasm.
Time and energy are significant resources, and the Ruritans were appreciative of Troop 159’s willingness to facilitate, including the selling of raffle tickets and keeping the Silent Auction items straight. “You were there early and did not leave until all the cleanup tasks were complete – moving picnic tables back in place, collecting loose debris, and bagging trash. Closing and cleaning up the venue of such a large fundraiser is always a real chore, and we were grateful for all the Scout efforts provided,” Bunch said.
“Afterward, many participants marveled at how clean and neat the Newtown Commons appeared when we departed,” said Bunch. This was one of the biggest shows (more than 100 total vehicles). “Your efforts made a significant difference to the success of the event. The Shawquon Ruritan Club and Boy Scout Troop 159 make a great team. The Club is proud to be your Charter Organization,” Bunch concluded.
Troop 159 plans to participate in the Shawquon Ruritan annual Traditional Apple Butter-making event in September. Over the course of two days, the process requires many volunteers as more than 4,000 apples are peeled, cored, and segmented by the antique apple peeler. Ruritan members cook three 50-gallon copper kettles of apple butter, turning out approximately 1,000-pint jars for sale.
About BSA Troop 159
Troop 159 was originally chartered back in the mid-1980s and was first sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church. Currently, both Troop 159 Boy Scout and Cub Scout Pack are sponsored by the Shawquon Ruritan Club.
According to Chartered Organization Representative Larry Erskine, the Scout Troop is for boys between 6th grade and age 18. The Troop meets on Monday evenings at Macedonia United Methodist Church from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. and welcomes all those interested to drop by one of the meetings to learn more about scouting.
The Cub Scout Pack is for boys and girls starting in kindergarten through the 5th grade. The Pack meets on Thursday evenings at the church from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Larry Erskine serves as the liaison between the scouting units and the Ruritan Club. “I was formerly an Assistant Scoutmaster with Troop 159 from 1997 until 2019, when I transitioned to the Chartered Organization Representative position. I am now a member of the Ruritan Club and look forward to learning more about this community service organization,” said Erskine. Larry Erskine can be reached at lerskine@verizon.net.
