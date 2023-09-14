A Picture of Paradox: Library Doors Close as Vape Shops Flourish

It’s been interesting watching all the virtue signaling and other signaling over the Samuel’s Public Library. Every single day, we have people telling us how much kinder, wiser, and nicer than anyone else is because they make sure we know that. We have people who assume that because we belong to St. John’s, we’re all evil and must be stopped and destroyed. As I have mentioned frequently on various social media, this is a public library, and if parents want to make sure their children do not check out certain titles, then it’s up to them to make sure that happens. The public library system is different from a school library system.

I know there are so many of those who are liberal who tell those of us who happen to be conservative that we are bad people. Yet, they say they will invite anyone to their table, but they don’t recognize that we do as well because they think they’re wonderful and great people, and the rest of us are basically people out of the Deliverance movie. Liberals never take the time to realize we have family members and friends who are part of the gay community, and we always celebrate their anniversaries and children’s accomplishments because they feel they’re the only ones who do.

I am sorry this ever started because we moved here to get away from people who told us if we flew a Trump flag under our American flag or did not put out a “Hate has no home here” sign, we were all racists, terrible people, etc. It’s funny because I live down the street from someone who has a Ukrainian flag and a trans flag but no American flag, yet you don’t see me leaving nasty signs on their car, like was left on mine.

Just block your child from checking out books you don’t like. And as for the Judy Bloom book, I remember when it came out. I was in fifth grade, and it was confiscated, but I was in a Catholic school, I know the bane of the existence of so many liberals here in Front Royal who say they love everyone except for those they disagree with, but I read it, and my parents were like “whatever.” But that letter writer who mentioned it forgot when that time was. Things were different then, and there was a lot of consternation by democrats as well in my little town about that book.

I will be glad when this is over, and each side can retreat to their benches. I never knew that so much hate towards those who go to church existed out here. Makes me sad because it seems that anyone who attends a church is up for grabs now. This virtue signaling that you all are better than anyone else has to stop. You are not any better than anyone else. Got it?? I and others do not claim to be better than you are. So please, just stop. It’s ridiculous.

Terri Glotfelty

Front Royal, VA

