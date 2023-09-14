Opinion
A Picture of Paradox: Library Doors Close as Vape Shops Flourish
This small town has only one quality library that I visit often with my son. Restricting access to this singular area resource for broader knowledge and a multiplicity of viewpoints seems very much at odds with, or ignorant of, the general lack of commercial and public spaces in the area that promote learning and cultural understanding. Yet we can get vape supplies and fast food at practically every intersection and generally toxic viewpoints on every other bumper or flag waving outside the flea market. – Jeffrey Kenney, Warren County
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the letters published on this page are solely those of the respective authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the Royal Examiner’s editorial team, its affiliates, or advertisers. The Royal Examiner does not endorse or take responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or validity of any statements made by the authors. The statements and claims presented in the letters have not been independently verified by the Royal Examiner. Readers are encouraged to exercise their own judgment and critical thinking skills when evaluating the content. Any reliance on the information provided in the letters is at the reader’s own risk.
While the Royal Examiner makes every effort to publish a diverse range of opinions, it does not guarantee the publication of all received letters. The Royal Examiner reserves the right to edit letters for clarity, length, and adherence to editorial guidelines. Moreover, the Royal Examiner does not assume any liability for any loss or damage incurred by readers due to the content of the letters or any subsequent actions taken based on these opinions.
In submitting a letter to the editor, authors grant the newspaper the right to publish, edit, reproduce, or distribute the content in print, online, or in any other form.
We value the engagement of our readers and encourage open and constructive discussions on various topics. However, the Royal Examiner retains the right to reject any letter that contains offensive language, personal attacks, or violates any legal regulations. Thank you for being a part of our vibrant community of readers and contributors, and we look forward to receiving your diverse perspectives on matters of interest and importance.
Opinion
Retired Public School Teachers and Staff Urge County to Fully Fund Library
Dear Warren County Board of Supervisors,
We, the Warren County Retired Teachers/Warren County Retired School Personnel, write to ask for your support for Samuel’s Library by fully funding it, keeping its book collection intact, and agreeing to the current Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) drafted by the Library Board of Trustees.
We understand that the crux of this problem lies in objections to some books that contain themes that pertain to life in the LGBTQ+ community.
We also understand that Samuel’s Library, as stated in its MOA, has proposed a solution to this problem by developing two additional types of library cards and by creating a “New Adult” section in the library that would house books deemed appropriate for patrons 16 years of age and older.
That seems more than reasonable to us.
The alternative — shuttering Samuel’s Library — does not seem reasonable to us at all. It would negatively impact our community by depriving everyone of a safe place in which to bring our families to learn and develop lives shaped by information and ideas. The library offers all children a place to continue learning when schools are closed, especially in the summer months. It offers access to inter-library book and material loans, access to safe internet connectivity, and access to federal, state, and local government programs and assistance, among many other services.
As former teachers and school personnel, we believe in the importance of libraries for K-12 students. Libraries enhance reading skills, social skills, and literacy development, all of which may have a lifelong impact on personal and professional success.
We believe that Samuel’s Library is the jewel in the crown of Warren County. To shutter it may result in unspeakable damage to its residents for generations to come.
We ask for this letter to be entered into the public record.
Respectively yours,
Warren County Retired Teachers
Warren County Retired School Personnel
Opinion
Commentary: The Wonders of the Afton Inn
Recently, I decided to take a walk down Main Street and enjoy the new businesses there. I was holding the best for last – the new, improved, anxiously awaited – THE AFTON. The big sign said it would be completed mid-summer 2023. Well, summer is almost over, and I should be able to walk in the front door and order a sandwich and a drink. But wait, how could this be, nothing has changed! I have been told that maybe they are working on the inside. If so, they are very small workers who are invisible. My hopes were raised when I saw a construction trailer, but sadly, no movement, no banging, no sawdust, no sweaty workers, nada, nicht, nothing.
So we have our favorite eye-sore awaiting another winter, the beautiful hanging baskets swaying gently in the breeze, the pride of Main Street. Sadly, tourists will see the jumbled mass of bricks and the faded flower paintings again.
What happened? Rumors indicate that the investors may have pulled out. I jokingly said, “The Town Council members will step in and get this straightened out.” People standing within earshot all cracked up.
Many things change, but, as usual, many things stay the same.
Opinion
Statement of Endorsement of Crystal Cline for Sheriff of Warren County
Crystal Cline is a proven and highly respected law enforcement officer. Warren County desperately needs respected and competent law enforcement leadership in the Office of Sheriff of Warren County that exemplifies integrity, innovation, and inspiration. I have known Captain Cline professionally for more than 20 years. I have witnessed first-hand her leadership, her competence, and her integrity. My many years as a trial lawyer, a judge of the Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Courts, and ultimately as the Circuit Court judge of Warren County has given me a unique perspective because I have participated in countless proceedings in which she was involved in a professional capacity and doing her job. Warren County needs professionalism and integrity in the Office of Sheriff. Captain Cline has a record demonstrating integrity and professionalism as her lifestyle. Amazingly, she has the courage to be honest and authentic. Therefore, I whole-heartedly endorse Captain Crystal Cline for Sheriff of Warren County.
Leadership and professionalism do not foster an environment which produces deputies who violate a citizen’s civil rights and break the law. Yet that environment exists and two current or former deputies are currently facing serious criminal charges for alleged police brutality. All police conduct must be above the law. The current administration has not demonstrated an adherence to that high principle.
The intersection of law enforcement professionalism and the judiciary is most evident in the courtroom. The law enforcement officer must be squeaky clean. Sheriff Butler has been found after due process to have falsified official police reports and lied about it. Under the law, this potentially exculpating evidence is Constitutionally required to be disclosed to every defendant in all proceedings in which Sheriff Butler testifies. Such evidence suggests strongly that Sheriff Butler’s sworn testimony cannot be trusted. This effectively emasculates him as a credible witness and supplies the defendant in every case with arguable reasonable doubt. This dark cloud will follow Sheriff Butler for the rest of his law enforcement life. Consequently, he simply cannot and will not be effective as a law enforcement officer.
Sitting judges are legally and ethically prohibited to comment publicly on matters deemed political. Now that I am fully retired and no longer under such constraints, I find that I have a civic duty to share with the public my unique and insightful perspective.
I have no partisan interest in this election. My interest is in addressing effectively our many problems. I simply know that our community is constantly confronted with many challenging issues (drugs, human trafficking, spousal abuse, child neglect, and the list goes on). Our community needs and deserves the highest quality leadership in local law enforcement, whether it be the Town law enforcement or County (Sheriff) law enforcement. It is from this perspective that I make this endorsement. I am confident that Captain Cline is well qualified. Most importantly, she is proven to confront and effectively address with integrity and professionalism the many tough issues as they arise.
Ronald Lewis Napier
Circuit Court Judge (Retired)
Opinion
Normalizing Defamation
In the Royal Examiner, Sept 2, 2023, U.S. 6th District Congressman Ben Cline wrote: “According to a recent report, National Institutes of Health (NIH) employees – including Dr. Anthony Fauci – took $325 million in payments from companies directly linked to the CCP [Chinese Communist Party], posing a risk to our national security.” — No evidence was referenced.
Cline continued, “The American people deserve to know that their public health officials follow the science and make decisions based purely on objective information, not personal financial motives, which is why I joined my colleagues in demanding answers from the NIH.” Bravo, Congressman!
Mere months ago, ridiculing masking, disparaging vaccines, and spreading COVID willy-nilly to rallies across the nation was tolerated specifically for political financial motives. Indeed, bleach enemas, horse dewormer, and hydroxychloroquine were each suggested without an iota of scientific evidence to suggest efficacy against COVID. One might expect such outrageous behavior and a million U.S. lives lost to be investigated as bio-warfare. Until now, it appeared forgotten.
But wait! The August 16, 2023, letter that Cline signed reads, “The [Open the Books] report raises general national security concerns regarding our public health apparatus’ financial ties to our geopolitical adversaries, including the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] and companies based in Russia. According to the report, at least 34 different Chinese companies made royalty payments to NIH scientists from 2008 to 2021, and NIH scientists received at least 20 royalty payments from a Russian-based “vaccine” company that is widely believed to be a secret bio-weapon lab.”
A secret bio-weapon lab in Russia? Why did Congressman Cline skip that and attack our own distinguished career professional, Dr. Fauci, when the letter he signed clearly states, “the report does NOT indicate that … Dr. Fauci received payments from the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products …”? — No evidence.
Baseless allegations to intimidate, silence, or defame for political gain is abuse of power, and it is normalized by reckless speculative repetition. The NIH incentivizes and compensates scientists for their innovations while at the same time funding research with royalties. (See the Federal Technology Act of 1986 and 15 U.S.C. 3710c). If we want security and a competitive scientific edge, attacking our own scientists is counterproductive.
It appears that our leaders are, in fact, followers who do not themselves “follow the science” or “make decisions based purely on objective information.”
C.A. Wulf
Warren County
Opinion
Another Open Letter to BOS in Support of Samuels Library
My name is Ever McKinney, and I am writing to support Samuels Public Library and the continuation of its funding in full.
In 2012, I was divorced and out of a job. I had recently moved back to Warren County and had to restart my life from the ground up. For four months, I spent nearly every day at Samuels Public Library building my resume and looking for a job, using the library’s Internet, databases, computers, and printing service. I had no money to spend at Royal Oak Bookshop or Amazon.com, so I kept myself entertained with the library’s books and media. After four months of persistence, I found a great job and used the fax service at Samuels to send in my acceptance letter. This job eventually enabled me to start taking night classes to further my education. Had I not had Samuels available to me, I do not know how long it would have taken me to get my life back on track like this.
I have no doubt that there are others using Samuels the exact same way I did and that there are other people using the library for more than just books. I was also lucky enough to have a car to my name to drive my ten miles to Samuels. If Samuels closes, I can drive myself into the next county, but we all know that there are many people for whom that kind of transportation isn’t so readily available. We also know that parts of this county still struggle with adequate Internet and even telephone service. Withholding funding for the public library will not do anyone here any favors and will instead create obstacles to much-needed information access and connection to the world at large.
The roots of Samuels Public Library were established by charter in 1799. This was the year before the Library of Congress was established and 24 years before the Library of Virginia was formally recognized. Contrary to what has been expressed by others, this was incredibly progressive thinking in a place where our ancestors were still working out what Front Royal and Warren County meant to them as home, as well as a building block of Virginia. This kind of thinking persists today when people step into Samuels for a chance to enrich their lives and strengthen their bond with Warren County’s history and community.
Please do not let 2023 be the last year of Samuels Public Library’s service to Warren County. Please let it continue to connect people with resources to better their lives.
Thank you,
Ever C. McKinney
Warren County
Opinion
Questions Raised About Over-Generalizing in the Library Debate
It’s been interesting watching all the virtue signaling and other signaling over the Samuel’s Public Library. Every single day, we have people telling us how much kinder, wiser, and nicer than anyone else is because they make sure we know that. We have people who assume that because we belong to St. John’s, we’re all evil and must be stopped and destroyed. As I have mentioned frequently on various social media, this is a public library, and if parents want to make sure their children do not check out certain titles, then it’s up to them to make sure that happens. The public library system is different from a school library system.
I know there are so many of those who are liberal who tell those of us who happen to be conservative that we are bad people. Yet, they say they will invite anyone to their table, but they don’t recognize that we do as well because they think they’re wonderful and great people, and the rest of us are basically people out of the Deliverance movie. Liberals never take the time to realize we have family members and friends who are part of the gay community, and we always celebrate their anniversaries and children’s accomplishments because they feel they’re the only ones who do.
I am sorry this ever started because we moved here to get away from people who told us if we flew a Trump flag under our American flag or did not put out a “Hate has no home here” sign, we were all racists, terrible people, etc. It’s funny because I live down the street from someone who has a Ukrainian flag and a trans flag but no American flag, yet you don’t see me leaving nasty signs on their car, like was left on mine.
Just block your child from checking out books you don’t like. And as for the Judy Bloom book, I remember when it came out. I was in fifth grade, and it was confiscated, but I was in a Catholic school, I know the bane of the existence of so many liberals here in Front Royal who say they love everyone except for those they disagree with, but I read it, and my parents were like “whatever.” But that letter writer who mentioned it forgot when that time was. Things were different then, and there was a lot of consternation by democrats as well in my little town about that book.
I will be glad when this is over, and each side can retreat to their benches. I never knew that so much hate towards those who go to church existed out here. Makes me sad because it seems that anyone who attends a church is up for grabs now. This virtue signaling that you all are better than anyone else has to stop. You are not any better than anyone else. Got it?? I and others do not claim to be better than you are. So please, just stop. It’s ridiculous.
Terri Glotfelty
Front Royal, VA
