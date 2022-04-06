A pledge to drive distraction-free can save lives

About 3,000 people in the United States lose their lives each year in crashes involving distracted drivers. The good news is that distracted driving can be prevented by avoiding dangerous behaviors.

For Distracted Driving Awareness Month, which takes place every year in April, the National Safety Council (NSC) invites motorists across America to commit to driving distraction-free by taking the NSC Pledge. It involves promising to not drive distracted in any way, including:

• Talking on the phone (even if it’s hands-free)

• Using voice-to-text features in your vehicle

• Texting or using social media applications

• Checking or sending emails

• Taking selfies or filming videos

• Inputting destinations into your GPS

• Calling someone else when you know they’re driving

Keep in mind, a driver who talks on the phone is four times more likely to be involved in a collision than one who isn’t, and a driver who sends text messages is eight times more likely to be involved in a crash.

On average, sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for five seconds. If you’re traveling at 55 miles per hour, that’s the equivalent of driving the length of a football field with your eyes closed.

This month for Distracted Driving Awareness Month, promise to drive distraction free and spread the word about the NSC Pledge.