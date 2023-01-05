State News
A proposal to boost jury duty pay and more Va. headlines
• Southwest Virginia Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, was acquitted of a misdemeanor assault charge brought against him by the primary opponent and fellow Del. Marie March, R-Floyd. Williams called March’s claims a “political hit-job.” March took to Facebook to say: “Politicians appoint judges, and the swamp is deep, folks.”—Cardinal News
• A Democratic senator wants Virginia to boost jury duty pay from $30 to $100 per day, which would be the first increase in 30 years.—VPM
• Officials announced the sculptor selected to create a new statue of civil rights pioneer Barbara Johns, who will replace Robert E. Lee as Virginia’s honoree in the U.S. Capitol. The chosen sculptor, Steven Weitzman, also presented his concept for what the statue will look like.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Attorney General Jason Miyares said he’s opening a formal investigation into Northern Virginia’s elite Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology following complaints the school didn’t notify students about merit awards they’d received.—Washington Post
• Former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, an attorney, now represents families of some of the victims of the 2019 mass shooting at the Virginia Beach government complex.—13News Now
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Attorney General Miyares launches civil rights investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology
Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that his Office of Civil Rights will be investigating Fairfax County Public Schools and the administration of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (“TJHSST”) for unlawful discrimination in violation of the Virginia Human Rights Act (“VHRA”).
The investigation will examine if the administration’s decision to withhold National Merit Scholarship honors from students and the school’s new admissions policies violate the VHRA.
“No student should be treated differently because of their race. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology students are amongst the brightest in the nation, yet some have been punished in the name of ‘equity.’ Racism and race-based government decision-making in any form are wrong and unlawful under Virginia’s Human Rights Act,” said Attorney General Miyares. “The controversial admissions policies at TJHSST, which have significantly decreased the amount of Asian American students enrolled in recent years, is another example of students being treated differently because of their ethnicity. My Office of Civil Rights will investigate any potential violations of the law and vindicate the civil rights of these students and their families.”
State News
Virginia reviewing potential of two-way I-95 express lanes
As calls to reduce traffic congestion grow, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is reviewing the potential of converting the Interstate 95 Express Lanes to operate in both directions instead of switching directions along with traffic.
On Dec. 20, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay and Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler sent a letter to Youngkin and top state transportation officials expressing their support for bidirectional travel on the express lanes.
“Our constituents in Fairfax and Prince William Counties, and those who must continually travel along I-95, experience significant congestion in both directions during peak periods,” McKay and Wheeler wrote. “A bi-directional facility could provide additional options for residents commuting along the corridor, offering much-needed relief. While this will not completely solve the congestion on I-95, it will certainly help mitigate it, allowing people to spend less time in traffic and more time with their families.”
The Youngkin administration and the expressway operator, Transurban, have been considering the conversion of the three-lane 31-mile corridor for the past two months, according to Secretary of Transportation W. Sheppard Miller III.
“This is about doing what’s right for the region and completing a network of express lanes that make sense, that is reliable and predictable,” said McKay.
Northern Virginia officials have struggled for years to find a solution to address the growing congestion on I-95.
The reversible express lanes — a dedicated corridor that could switch to accommodate heavier traffic flows — were originally constructed for buses. However, in 1973, the lanes opened to carpools with four or more occupants, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Then in 2014, the preexisting express lanes were increased from two to three. The $969 million project was conducted through a public-private partnership between the Virginia Department of Transportation and 95 Express Lanes LLC, a private consortium owned by the Australian toll road operator Transurban Group and Fluor Enterprises.
However, McKay said the reversible express lane design was inefficient, and the environmental degradation it caused “was far more intrusive than the benefit.”
“The engineering solution that was put on the table … in my mind, fell far short of the solution that was necessary to unlock the gridlock,” McKay said.
McKay said he’s unsure whether single or double lanes would be required to make the express lanes bidirectional. He said engineers told him there is sufficient space to fit in additional travel lanes to allow traffic to flow in both directions.
In addition to the governor, McKay and Wheeler copied Miller, VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich, and Transurban North America President Pierce Coffee on their letter.
Macaulay Porter, a spokeswoman for the governor’s office, did not provide any additional comments from the governor but said he has spent “a lot of time” traveling between Richmond and Northern Virginia and looks forward to opening the I-95 Express Lane extension to Fredericksburg later this year.
Transurban, which is leading the construction of the 10-mile extension to Fredericksburg, did not respond to requests for comment. The future extension will be built in the existing median of I-95.
Transurban also manages express lanes on I-395 between Virginia and Washington, D.C., and on I-495 and I-270 in Maryland.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Virginia lawmakers want to create new state committee on gambling addiction
It’s gotten much easier to gamble in Virginia as the state, and local governments chase extra tax dollars from the lottery, casinos, sports betting, horse racing, and slots parlors.
But that change has come at a cost for Virginians who struggle with impulse control or have a full-blown gambling addiction, according to a bipartisan pair of state lawmakers who have introduced legislation to create a new committee on problem gambling.
“As Virginia moves forward with the expansion of gaming, it’s important that we understand the ills that come with it,” Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, said in a joint news release announcing the bill co-filed with Del. Paul Krizek, D-Fairfax.
As more forms of legal gambling have become available, a Virginia problem gambling hotline has reported a sustained increase in calls from people seeking assistance. The hotline, run by the nonprofit Virginia Council on Problem Gambling, has seen a 143% increase in intake calls over the last three years, with 816 calls last year from Virginia residents seeking help with gambling issues. In 2020, the hotline received 335 intake calls.
The new legislation calls for the establishment of a Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Advisory Committee by the state’s Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, which already deals with addiction and mental health issues. Its mission would be to “enable collaboration” between treatment providers and the gambling industry “on efforts to reduce the negative effects of problem gambling.”
If approved, the new problem gambling committee would be chaired by the state’s problem gambling prevention coordinator, a position recently created within DBHDS, and feature representatives from all state agencies that regulate gambling. The gambling industry, legally required to direct people struggling with addiction to resources that could help them break the habit, would also have seats on the panel. There would also be a spot for someone from the problem gambling council, which runs its hotline with funding from the Virginia Lottery but is not an official government entity.
In the lawmakers’ news release announcing the initiative, Krizek pointed to 2021 survey data showing that more than 21% of Virginia high schoolers said they had gambled or placed a bet in the past year. Addressing gambling problems among young people, Krizek said, must be a priority for state policymakers.
“We know from prevention research that people who begin gambling in their teens are at a higher risk of developing a problem with gambling,” Krizek said. “And that one of the fastest growing groups to have gambling problems are young adults.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Delegate says she has Va. Beach mass shooter’s laptop and more Va. headlines
• Virginia Beach Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler says she’s come into possession of a laptop believed to belong to the former city employee who carried out the 2019 mass shooting at the city’s municipal government complex. The local police department has asked Convirs-Fowler to hand over the laptop so a “forensic review can be conducted to determine the device’s authenticity and relevance.”—Virginian-Pilot
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin called for Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate Fairfax County’s prestigious Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology after parents complained students weren’t notified about academic commendations that could’ve been used on college applications.—Associated Press
• Disability advocates and civil rights groups are pushing back against a proposed bill to create a uniform school discipline system meant to crack down on disruptive behavior in classrooms.—WJLA
• A federal judge in Virginia slashed the amount of punitive damages white supremacists owed for their role in the deadly Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville. The jury-awarded figure of $24 million was reduced to $350,000, a “limit imposed by a 1988 Virginia law.”—Washington Post
• An off-duty Fairfax County police officer accidentally broadcast five minutes of “audio porn” on a police radio channel on New Year’s Eve, according to the department.—WTOP
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Northern Virginia High School reportedly withheld test scores from more than 1,000 students, preventing college scholarship opportunities
Following recent news reports, Governor Glenn Youngkin called for Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards, as determined by student PSAT scores, was withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.
“We need to get to the bottom of what appears to be an egregious, deliberate attempt to disadvantage high-performing students at one of the best schools in the country,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.“Parents and students deserve answers, and Attorney General Miyares will initiate a full investigation. I believe this failure may have caused material harm to those students and their parents and that this failure may have violated the Virginia Human Rights Act.”
Read the letter to the Attorney General below:
State News
State minimum wage climbs to $12 an hour and more Va. headlines
• On Jan. 1, Virginia’s minimum wage rose from $11 to $12 an hour, and the state got rid of its statewide 1.5% tax on groceries and personal hygiene products like diapers and tampons.—Washington Post
• Youngkin has proposed more funding for Medicaid Development Disability Waivers, which pay for services and support for adults with developmental disabilities so they can stay in their communities rather than in institutions. A Senate Democrat says he thinks it’s a viable proposal.—WRIC
• “State Sen. Jenn McClellan swept all eight precincts in last month’s firehouse primary, according to a breakdown released by the Democratic Party of Virginia.”—Axios Richmond
• Another lawsuit has been filed against a hedge fund subsidiary that bought a mobile home park in Montgomery County and began eviction proceedings against numerous tenants. The latest suit concerns the November cutoff of water to the park after the company failed to pay the utility bill.—Roanoke Times
• “All around Hampton Roads, proposals to build industrial warehouses are encountering strong opposition in surrounding communities.”—WHRO
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Wind: 4mph SW
Humidity: 45%
Pressure: 29.99"Hg
UV index: 2
50/30°F
46/36°F