A Reasonable Service

Besides the many commandments in the Torah instructing us to love our fellow man, there is also an explicit commandment to open your hand to the poor and to give or loan them whatever they need to keep from spiraling into poverty. In Judaism, giving to the poor is not considered a generous act; it is called “Tzedakah,” the Hebrew word for charity, and is seen as simply an act of fairness. The word “tzedakah” is derived from the Hebrew root “Tzadei-Dalet-Qof,” meaning righteousness or justice.

However, it is about much more than providing money and materials to the poor; done properly, tzedakah requires the donor to share his or her compassion and empathy along with the effort of giving. “Have I not wept for those in trouble? Has not my soul grieved for the poor” (Job 30:25). Judaism teaches the belief that donors benefit from tzedakah equal to or greater than the recipients.

Four thousand years ago, ancient Hebrews paid an obligatory tax to provide for the needy. Today, many renowned charities of the world have their roots in the efforts of charitable-hearted Jews.

The English word charity is derived from the Latin word “caritas” meaning “generous love.” The Bible reminds us that though it might appear the more we give to others, especially if it requires painful sacrifice on our part, the less we ourselves would have, but the opposite is valid. Service to others produces value and fulfillment in our lives in a way that wealth, power, possessions, and self-indulgent behavior can never equal. One of the best-known passages comes to us from Paul’s instructions to the elders at Ephesus. He said, “… remember the words of the Lord Jesus, how he said, it is more blessed to give than to receive” (Acts 20:35).

It is often the little things in life that can have the greatest impact on a person’s being. People in need of emergency services are often facing daunting challenges and feel very much alone. Some families need a little temporary help. These are families where both parents often work but just cannot quite make ends meet because of medical bills or temporary unemployment, and the cost of living has overwhelmed them. A used winter coat, four bags of non-perishables, or a grocery gift certificate can make a world of difference.

Two thousand years ago, the gospel writer Luke informed us in another well-known Bible verse that if we are of a giving and forgiving spirit, not judging others, we shall ourselves reap the benefit: “Give, and it will be given to you. Good measure, pressed down, shaken together, running over, will be put into your lap. For with the measure, you use it will be measured to you” (Luke 6:38).

The holidays are often the time of year we think of donating time and money. It is the season of giving, after all, and volunteer programs are their most active. But homeless shelters, food banks, and assisted living facilities can all use our support 365 days a year. Giving back to our community that provides tremendous affluence is a means to make a difference during these difficult, socially, and politically charged times.

We all have an inherent desire to provide a reasonable service to others in need. Not above and beyond or worthy of accolades, but reasonable. Romans 12:1 says that we should be willing to sacrifice our time, talents, or treasure to help someone less fortunate than ourselves; always be ready to be used by God for His purpose as He ministers to others through us. Often, our finest gift is to give of ourselves to the indigent, sick, or lonely.

Even if it is for a brief period, it is time well spent. Listen to your heart as God may be calling you to provide this reasonable service.

Mark Gunderman

Stephens City, Virginia

