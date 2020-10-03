A reminder about move-over laws

Did you know that drivers in almost every state are required by law to slow down and, if possible, move over as they approach a vehicle stopped on the side of the road? Here’s what you should know about move-over laws.

A matter of safety

Across the country, move-over laws are in place to help protect roadside workers and the people they assist. This includes first responders and tow truck operators. Depending on the state, the law might also apply to road maintenance, public utility, wildlife protection, and government vehicles.

Best practices



As soon as you spot a vehicle stopped on the side of the road, slow down. The degree to which you must decrease your speed depends on the state you’re in and the posted speed limit. As a general rule, you should slow down to a speed that’s reasonably safe given the road conditions.

Additionally, most move-over laws require that you vacate the lane closest to the stationary vehicle if you can complete the maneuver safely. If you can’t change lanes without risking a collision, proceed with caution and be prepared to stop. If the stationary vehicle is in your lane, give the right of way to oncoming traffic and wait until it’s safe to move into the adjacent lane.

Keep in mind that these laws apply to highways, city streets, and country roads. Motorists who fail to abide by the law may face fines and other penalties.

Check out the law in Virginia here.