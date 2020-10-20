A renewed look at the future of energy

As the scientific community urges global leaders to rapidly and drastically scale back their reliance on fossil fuels, it’s worth taking a closer look at renewable energy. Here’s what you should know.

What is it?

Energy is considered renewable when it’s obtained from resources that are inexhaustible or at least replenished as fast as they’re consumed. There are five common types of renewable energy:

1. Solar (the use of radiant light and heat from the sun)



2. Wind (the use of wind turbines to generate electricity)3. Hydro (the use of flowing water to produce electricity)4. Geothermal (the use of thermal heat generated and stored in the Earth)5. Biomass (the use of organic matter to generate energy)

It should be noted that biomass energy is only considered renewable if its source isn’t consumed faster than it can be regenerated.

What can you do?

While widespread systemic change is necessary to mitigate the effects of climate change, there are steps you can take at home to reduce your reliance on non-renewable energy sources. Here are a few ways to make your household more sustainable:

• Replace your natural gas or oil furnace with a hydroelectric system

• Choose a geothermal heat pump for a new home

• Install solar panels on the roof to heat your pool

• Trade in your gas-powered car for an electric vehicle

In addition to helping protect the environment, you may be able to benefit from government-issued rebates when you make the switch to clean energy.