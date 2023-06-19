Connect with us

A Salute to Revolutionary War Hero Daniel Morgan: Sons of the American Revolution lead commemoration ceremony

3 hours ago

In the heart of Virginia, a significant piece of American history was honored recently. The Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) led a commemoration of Daniel Morgan, an unsung hero of the American Revolutionary War, and his arduous Beeline March.

Participants from the DAR and SAR standing l. to r. Michelle Phillips, Brett Osborn, Ann Simmons, Jim Cridge, Jim Simmons, Mark Day, Bill Schwetke, Kelly Ford, Ken Bonner, Marc Robinson, Ernie Coggins, Bryan Buck, Pete Davenport, Brian Bayliss, Barry Schwoerer, Allan Phillips, Michael Wilson, Paul McComb, Mark Jackson, Ken Morris, Catherine Collins, and Paul Christensen. Kneeling l. to r. Doug Hall, Chip Daniel, Chris Melhuish, Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Marc Crain, and Mark Sink. (Photo courtesy of Brian Bayliss.)

 

The ceremony, conducted on 17 June 2023 at Morgan’s tomb in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia, saw participation from nine SAR Chapters, two Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Chapters, the Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.) Society, and the Order of the Founders and Patriots of America (OFPA).

Back in June 1775, the Continental Congress ordered the formation of two companies of Virginia riflemen to aid George Washington in Boston. Two commanders, Hugh Stephenson, and Daniel Morgan, raced to raise companies, with Morgan’s unit of Frederick Militia, famously known as “Morgan’s Riflemen,” becoming particularly renowned.

Morgan’s unit embarked on a grueling 600-mile march known as the Beeline March from Virginia to Boston, which they completed in a mere 21 days. The march underlined the fervor and commitment of the colonists to their cause. Morgan continued to serve the colonial cause in the Revolutionary War, with significant impacts at the Battles of Saratoga and Cowpens.

The commemoration ceremony was marked with reverence and respect. Dale Corey emceed the event, with chaplain services provided by Reverend Jim Simmons. A 19-guardsman-strong Virginia State Color Guard presented and posted the colors while Michael Wilson led the Pledge of Allegiance. Virginia Society President Ernie Coggins provided a summary of Morgan’s significant contribution to the Revolutionary War.

The musket squad firing a salute. (Photo courtesy of Dale Corey.)

 

Wreath presenters l. to r. Pete Davenport, Ernie Coggins, Paul Christensen, Ken Morris, Mark Crain, Dave Cook, Bryan Buck, Michael Wilson, Mark Day, Katherine Collins, Michelle Phillips, Jocelyn Wilson, and Ken Bonner. (Photo courtesy of Brian Bayliss.)

 

The ceremony included the presentation of wreaths by representatives from SAR chapters, DAR, and C.A.R. societies. As the event concluded, a 15-man squad fired a musket salute, honoring the memory of Daniel Morgan and his iconic Beeline March. The event served as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices and trials faced by the revolutionaries in their quest for independence.

Blue Ridge Singers ring in their 15th season with open auditions

Published

9 hours ago

on

June 19, 2023

By

Get your vocal cords ready! The Blue Ridge Singers, the heart of Shenandoah Valley’s vibrant choral scene, are inviting Soprano, Alto, Tenor, and Bass voices to audition for their upcoming 15th season. If you have a knack for singing and a passion to perform, this could be your golden opportunity.

Blue Ridge Singers in Front Royal – Spring 2017

 

The auditions will take place on Friday, June 30, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the historic Trinity Episcopal Church, located at 9108 John S. Mosby Hwy, Upperville, VA. This is a chance for locals not just to display their singing talents but also to be a part of a prestigious group that has contributed significantly to the cultural fabric of the region.

While previous musical training isn’t a requirement, the Blue Ridge Singers are looking for individuals with some prior singing experience. The choir prides itself on offering a diverse array of programming, including both secular and sacred repertoire, spanning the rich textures of Renaissance polyphony through to contemporary compositions.

Being part of the Blue Ridge Singers offers members a unique musical journey, performing in various events and experiencing different musical genres. The ensemble is known for its harmonious blend of voices and commitment to high-quality performances, ensuring that members grow both as individual artists and as part of a collective musical endeavor.

This audition marks a significant milestone as the choir embarks on its 15th season, a testament to its enduring popularity and the region’s appreciation for the arts. The Blue Ridge Singers are determined to make this season memorable by presenting an extensive musical program.

For more information about the auditions or to learn more about the Blue Ridge Singers, interested individuals can visit www.blueridgesingers.org or check out their Facebook page. This is a unique chance to become a part of the cherished choir and contribute to the melodious legacy of Shenandoah Valley.

Flag Day: SAR and VFW Honor the Stars and Stripes with Elks Lodge

Published

22 hours ago

on

June 18, 2023

By

The Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2123 united in patriotic tribute during the annual Flag Day Ceremony, an event organized by the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks Lodge 867, on June 14, 2023.

This esteemed ceremony, taking place against the backdrop of the Old Court House on the Winchester Walking Mall, was meticulously orchestrated by Dave Gardiner. The event commemorated the birth of the American flag and underscored the Elks’ enduring commitment to fostering respect and knowledge for this symbol of our nation.

Since 1908, Elks Lodge has been conducting this annual event, ensuring the recognition of Flag Day. The ritual was officially adopted in 1907 during the Grand Lodge Session in Philadelphia, earning the distinction of being the first fraternal organization to do so. The day received nationwide validation when President Harry S. Truman designated June 14 as Flag Day on August 3, 1949.

The highlight of the ceremony involved the presentation of nine historical U.S. flags, each heralded with a short biography and accompanied by pertinent music. The sequence started with the “Appeal to Heaven Flag,” presented by Steve Renner, and concluded with the current “50 Star Flag,” unfurled by Brett Osborn.

l. to r. Wayne Garner, Chip Daniel, Tony Ferrell, Brett Osborn, Kelly Ford, Matthew Williams, Brian Bayliss, and Steve Renner. (Photos courtesy of Rachel Bayliss.)

A poignant moment came when VFW member and Vietnam Veteran Wayne Garner presented the “POW/MIA Flag,” a solemn acknowledgment of those still missing or held captive. Following this, attendees stood to recite the Pledge of Allegiance and sing “God Bless America,” their voices resounding across the mall.

A rifle salute, fired by members of the VFW Post 2123, capped off the ceremony.

The Flag Day ceremony served as a moving homage to our national emblem and a vivid reminder of its rich history. Participating organizations SAR and VFW, in unity with Elks Lodge 867, demonstrated the powerful bond between past, present, and the patriotic commitment that binds us all.

Colonel James Wood II Chapter honors Old Glory at flag retirement ceremonies

Published

22 hours ago

on

June 18, 2023

By

On June 14, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter (CJWII) of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution honored our nation’s flag with their participation in three Flag Retirement Ceremonies across Virginia. As per the U.S. Flag Code, these dignified ceremonies ensure that the flag, when worn out, is destroyed in a respectful manner.

The ceremonies began in Timberville at the Timberview Crossing Assisted Living Facility, where a significant gathering, including senior veterans, congregated to honor the flag. The ceremony was conducted by the Fort Harrison Chapter, with assistance from scouts of the Virginia Headwaters Council, the DAR’s Narrow Passage and Massanutton Chapters, and the CJWII Color Guard, who concluded the event with a musket salute.

The color guard at Timberville l. to r. Dale Corey, Chip Daniel, Marc Robinson, Erick Moore (Photo courtesy of Randy Atkins.)

 

Retired Navy Captain Ros Poplar provided a presentation titled “Flag Day as Seen by A Veteran,” honoring the significant role the flag plays in the lives of those who have served their country.

Following the event in Timberville, the Stonewall District Ruritan Club in Clear Brook hosted the next ceremony, which involved Girl Scouts from six troops. The scouts, along with the CJWII Color Guard, conducted a proper flag retirement and folding ceremony, with a three-round musket salute fired to honor the flag.

 

SAR participants at Clear Brook l. to r. Erick Moore, Dale Corey, Brett Osborn, Chip Daniel, Richard Tyler, Marc Robinson, Jim Simmons, and Brian Bayliss. (Photo courtesy of Rachel Bayliss.)

 

The day’s final ceremony, held at the Round Hill Fire Station, was led by the Fort Loudoun DAR Chapter, with the CJWII providing a dignified tribute to the U.S. Flag and its symbolism by presenting the colors.

SAR participants at Round Hill, l. to r. Allan Phillips, Richard Tyler, Erick Moore, and Marc Robinson.

 

These three ceremonies marked a solemn and respectful tribute to the United States flag by the Colonel James Wood II Chapter. Their participation in the events underscores the reverence and dignity with which we should treat the symbol of our nation, ensuring that even in retirement, the flag receives the honor it is due.

Heritage Society 'History Campers' visit Historic 'Mountain Home' site for a look at some of the ground they are studying

Published

23 hours ago

on

June 18, 2023

By

More than 40 local youth took part in the Warren Heritage Society’s “History Camp” this past week. On Thursday, June 15, as part of camp activities, participants and their families were invited to visit a local Civil War-era home, lovingly known as “Mountain Home”. From 10 a.m. to noon, groups of elementary, middle, and high school-aged children traveled to 3 stations set up on the property. Each station drew inspiration from historic parts of the property, including a rotation of local battle stories and maps, a show-and-tell of artifacts found on the property, and journaling inside the historic home’s dining room.

Sons of Confederate Veterans Mosby Camp’s Dwayne Mauck, in Confederate uniform, describes the logistics of living on the move during wartime, circa 1860s. The Civil War-era tent he is gesturing to was optimally designed for two soldiers and their gear, tho sometimes as many as six soldiers were forced into one, he told Heritage Society History Campers. Who wants to see what? – Ask first. Royal Examiner Photos Roger Bianchini

This writer, Rilie Bass, a rising senior at James Madison University and historic research intern at Mountain Home B&B this summer, led the “Dear Diary” station, which drew inspiration from the legacy of a former 15-year-old resident, Annie Gardner. In 1862, Annie left her well-documented diary to her mother, describing daily life as a Front Royal/Warren County native during the Civil War. The descriptive language Annie uses to tell tales of Mountain Home life, soldier interactions, and typical daily routines provides insight into the local values, social context, and political beliefs of her time. To continue the art of documentation, Warren Heritage Society History Camp participants were guided through a journaling exercise to document a glimpse into their daily lives. After writing their own small entries and hearing a few from Annie’s diary, participants reflected on what they chose to include or not in their journals and what those messages say about their current beliefs, environments, and values.

JMU summer historic site research and curation interns Zoe Joyner, closest to the camera, and writer Rilie Bass, prep the Mtn. Home patio for the arrival of the over 40 History Camp participants. Below, the Confederates appear to be bivouacked just south of the Mtn. Home patio as Dwayne Mauck of the Sons of the Confederacy John Mosby Camp, or should I say ‘Private James Newton,’ introduces early History Camp arrivals to accommodations.

The artifact station was jointly led by Zoe Joyner, a 2nd-year graduate student at James Madison University and historic curation intern at Mountain Home, and Lisa Jenkins, co-owner with husband Scott of Mountain Home B&B. Together the leaders placed 10 artifacts spanning across the 19th and 20th centuries on a table, and participants had to guess what each item could be used for. The purpose/function, physical features, and context of artifacts such as a hoop skirt frame, juice press, leather shoes, and broken pottery were all described in detail to paint a larger picture of what the lives of the home’s inhabitants could have been like in the 1800s and early 1900s.

Mtn. Home co-host Scott Jenkins points east, announcing the Yankees are definitely expected to arrive from that direction at some point in the distant past, which will soon be explained to History Camp attendees. Below, from left, are Matt Wendling, Darryl Merchant, and Dwayne Mauck, who would explain various aspects of the Yankee advance and Confederate counter-moves in the area.

Lastly, a military-centered station was set up on the patio and its surrounding areas, inviting participants to learn about the Battle of Wapping Heights (Manassas Gap) via stories and maps, as well as see and touch items from a Civil War campsite. Matt Wendling, Dwayne Mauk in period uniform, and Daryl Merchant led discussions and demonstrations about area battles, the life of a soldier, and how Front Royal was a part of both Union and Confederate war stories.

Matt Wendling preps older History Campers on how the Mtn. Home property figured into troop movements related to Battles at nearby Wapping Heights and Manassas Gap. Final shot below, Wendling verifies Scott Jenkins earlier ‘warning’ – the Yankees are definitely coming from the east as a glum Mauck, we mean Private Newton, listens

With beautiful weather, a nice patio to have a packed lunch on, and informative guests to lead conversations, having the 2023 Warren Heritage Society History Camp visit Mountain Home was a perfect step toward the camp’s finish line the following day. Hosts Lisa and Scott Jenkins look forward to providing the community with more information about the property’s history as we JMU-based interns, conduct historical research on the property and its inhabitants throughout the summer. Thanks to the Warren Heritage Society for allowing Mountain Home to be a partner for this year’s History Camp – and for supporting Zoe and my research through access to the Laura Virginia Hale Archives and its facilities on Chester Street in downtown Front Royal.

Annie Gardner wasn’t the only area Civil War girl to leave a diary about her experiences during the American Civil War behind. Lucy Buck’s diary ‘Sad Earth, Sweet Heaven’ next to Laura Virginia Hale’s book ‘Four Valiant Years in the Lower Shenandoah Valley – 1861-1865’. ‘What to write about today?’ – Below, the youngest History Camp group ponders the ‘journaling’ assignment while the older kids get to play outside during phase one of the History Camp visit to the historic Mtn. Home B&B site. Final shots, the middle age group ponders the ‘artifacts’ ID assignment. Bet the hoop skirt frame confused them.

Background on Mountain Home

Listed in both the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Registry, Mountain Home is a historic home located on Remount Road (Route 522 South) near the Town of Front Royal in Warren County, Virginia. It was built in 1847 and served as the home of Samuel B. Gardner and his descendants for nearly 140 years.

Lisa and Scott Jenkins purchased the property in 2012 and embarked on an ongoing rehabilitation of the buildings and grounds. To date, 5 of 7 buildings have been fully rehabilitated following U.S. Department of Interior guidelines. Mountain Home B&B has been in business since 2014, with the “Cabbin” opening that year, followed by the “Main House” opening in 2018. Since opening, Mountain Home B&B has hosted more than 10,000 overnight stays and sponsored numerous public events such as open houses, cider pressings, music recitals, and wilderness first aid training.

The largely restored ‘Mountain Home’ dating to 1847, initially served as the home of Samuel B. Gardner and then his descendants for nearly 140 years. Those descendants included Annie Gardner, who as a young teen kept a journal of life during the Civil War at her rural Warren County home on the path to and from several battles. Below, suspected Yankee surveillance photo of the June 15 Warren Heritage Society ‘History Camp’ gathering at the patio of the Mountain Home B&B.

Located just 120 steps from the Appalachian Trail, Mountain Home B&B welcomes backpackers, travelers, tourists, and many others throughout the year. For additional information on accommodations and events, see the Mountain Home website or contact them at MountainHomeAT@gmail.com or call 540-692-6198 between 9 am and 9 pm.

Mountain Home has also adopted a two-mile stretch of Remount Road and coordinates roadside cleanups throughout the year — look for notices on its Facebook page.


By Rilie Bass

VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for June 19 – 23, 2023

Published

2 days ago

on

June 17, 2023

By

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight left lane closures for mowing operations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of June 29.
Mile marker 9 to 8, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for mowing operations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of June 29.
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of August 3.

PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.

SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.

Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

Warren County Democratic Committee acknowledged for eco-friendly initiative

Published

3 days ago

on

June 16, 2023

By

The Front Royal-Warren County Anti-Litter Council recently awarded recognition to the Warren County Democratic Committee (WCDC) for their staunch commitment to reducing community litter. The WCDC’s ongoing campaign to rid South Royal Avenue of trash has garnered praise and set a high bar for community service.

This commendation celebrates WCDC’s consistent efforts since 2021 to keep the stretch between South Street and Criser Road free from litter. These regular cleanups especially impact the approach to the picturesque Shenandoah National Park, preserving its natural beauty. The WCDC’s campaign was one of several initiatives acknowledged by the Anti-Litter Council, which aims to honor substantial contributions to community cleanliness.

WCDC chair Paul Miller, who led the charge to adopt the road, expressed gratitude and excitement over the recognition. “We appreciate the opportunity to partner with the Anti-Litter Council’s efforts to keep Warren County clean and beautiful,” Miller commented.

Their most recent cleanup was on Saturday, June 10, indicating their ongoing commitment to the cause. The initiative welcomes volunteers and encourages families to get involved, promising an activity that is both beneficial for the community and fosters environmental responsibility.

In a time when environmental concerns are at the forefront of public consciousness, the recognition of the WCDC by the Front Royal-Warren County Anti-Litter Council underscores the importance of grassroots efforts. As the WCDC continues its campaign to enhance the beauty of Warren County, it serves as an inspiration for community service and environmental stewardship.

