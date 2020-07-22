A short economics lesson

The start of a new school year is the perfect occasion to give your children a short lesson that will be a good investment in the local economy. Make the most of the back to school shopping blitz to raise your children’s awareness of the many benefits of shopping locally.

There’s only one condition for turning this intensive training into a resounding success: you just have to buy all school supplies and clothing items from businesses near you.

When shopping with your children at local stores for stationery, books, school bags, clothes, shoes, sporting equipment, and electronics, mention to your kids that when local people frequent these stores they are helping to create jobs and incomes for others in their town.

Bring to your children’s attention the fact that if these businesses remain profitable, one day they might be the source of a summer job or even, at a later date, a full-time job that will allow them to stay in the town they grew up in.

If your children have busy schedules, they’ll appreciate that shopping close to home will save lots of traveling time. If they’re keen environmentalists, make them aware of the fact that buying local helps to reduce greenhouse gases, not to mention all the money you’ll save on gas. Best of all, financial savings could trickle down to them in the form of pocket money. That will help them get the message!

Shopping for back to school supplies close to home is a great way to show your children the benefits of supporting local businesses.