Interesting Things to Know
A short economics lesson
The start of a new school year is the perfect occasion to give your children a short lesson that will be a good investment in the local economy. Make the most of the back to school shopping blitz to raise your children’s awareness of the many benefits of shopping locally.
There’s only one condition for turning this intensive training into a resounding success: you just have to buy all school supplies and clothing items from businesses near you.
When shopping with your children at local stores for stationery, books, school bags, clothes, shoes, sporting equipment, and electronics, mention to your kids that when local people frequent these stores they are helping to create jobs and incomes for others in their town.
Bring to your children’s attention the fact that if these businesses remain profitable, one day they might be the source of a summer job or even, at a later date, a full-time job that will allow them to stay in the town they grew up in.
If your children have busy schedules, they’ll appreciate that shopping close to home will save lots of traveling time. If they’re keen environmentalists, make them aware of the fact that buying local helps to reduce greenhouse gases, not to mention all the money you’ll save on gas. Best of all, financial savings could trickle down to them in the form of pocket money. That will help them get the message!
Shopping for back to school supplies close to home is a great way to show your children the benefits of supporting local businesses.
10 signs it might be time to stop driving
The ability to drive provides autonomy and freedom. Unfortunately, there may come a point when it’s no longer safe for you to get behind the wheel. Here are 10 signs that it’s time to give up your license.
1. You feel nervous and insecure behind the wheel
2. You often get disoriented or lost while driving
3. You regularly bump into garbage cans or jump the curb
5. You have trouble staying in your lane
6. Your reaction time is slow, and you’ve had a few close calls
7. You’re easily distracted and run stop signs or red lights
8. You take medication with side effects that may impair your driving
9. You have reduced mobility that prevents you from checking your blind spots
10. You’re frequently honked at or gestured to by frustrated drivers
If some of this applies to you, it doesn’t necessarily mean you need to give up your license. Depending on your situation, it could be enough to avoid driving at night, in bad weather, or during rush hour. You might also benefit from having a passenger guide you when driving in an unfamiliar area.
However, if your loved ones refuse to get in the car with you, it’s likely a sign that your driving has become dangerous. For their safety and yours, as well as other drivers, ask your doctor to assess you before getting back on the road.
A brief guide to gym etiquette
If you work out at a gym, you’ll need to be mindful of other patrons. Here are six rules to follow when you’re at the gym.
1. Pay attention to how you smell
Avoid putting on cologne or perfume when you go to the gym as strong scents can easily overwhelm people with allergies. However, do make sure you wear clean gym clothes and effective deodorant.
2. Ask for help if you need it
3. Don’t drop weights
In addition to making a lot of noise and disrupting the surrounding people, dropping free weights, or letting a machine’s plates clank together, can damage the equipment.
4. Limit conversations
While you’re working out, avoid recounting your weekend or exchanging gossip. Help yourself and others stay focused by saving the socializing for later.
5. Clean and put away equipment
Avoid leaving weights, ropes, and other items lying around once you’ve finished using them. Remember to wipe down machine seats, handlebars, and any other surfaces you touch.
6. Leave space for others
If you’re taking a break or finished with a machine, step aside so someone else can use it. Be courteous and share the equipment.
If you follow these rules, you’ll help make the gym a welcoming environment for everyone.
How to become a birdwatcher
Are you looking for a hobby now that you’re retired? If so, then birdwatching could be a great fit.
All you need are binoculars, a species identification guide, a notebook, and a good pair of walking shoes. This makes birding an affordable pastime. Plus, you can do it anywhere, from urban parks to forest trails. You can even take up birding in your own backyard.
Since many species migrate, the types of birds that are active in your area will vary with the seasons. This makes birdwatching an interesting hobby year-round. All it takes is patience, a keen eye, and some free time.
If you’re ready to give it a try, consider joining a local birdwatching club. You’ll be able to access a wealth of knowledge, which will make your next excursion all the more enriching.
Additionally, there are numerous publications and online resources you can consult to get more information about birding.
People will change their lives because of Covid. Maybe.
After a couple of months of quarantine, commentators across the world are speculating about what will happen to relationships and the world.
Will the divorce rate go up? The Boston Globe notes that some cities in China had a spike in divorce applications following the COVID-19 outbreak. Perhaps familiarity breeds contempt.
Will more people get married? Maybe the isolation of quarantine was too much. One city-dwelling 20-something wrote in Medium that he lived for 20-second text contacts, and he felt adrift.
Maybe marriage and family, the old solution, will be the new solution.
Radical social transformation? A UK economist writes in the Future that COVID-19 will require radical social change, a new socialist model. It’s not just a few weeks at home.
Subtle social transformation? Sybil Francis, President & CEO of the Center for the Future of Arizona, wrote in azcentral.com, that COVID started the trend toward telemedicine, telecommuting, and more sympathy toward the vulnerable.
An end to polarization? A Columbia University professor who studies intractable conflict, writes in Politico an idea he admits is idealistic: Perhaps we will all come together to unite against a common enemy. He asserts that 75 percent of inter-state conflicts have ended 10 years after a colossal shock to the system.
Will education be online and personal? Katherine Mangu-Ward, a senior editor at Reason, thinks the resistance to homeschooling will be swept away, at least for K-12.
More fun? Mary Frances Berry, professor of American Social Thought, history, and African Studies at the University of Pennsylvania, thinks people will look for carefree entertainment.
Study: Cybercrime isn’t outlaw fun; it’s boring
Cybercrime has gone mainstream, according to research by Cambridge University’s Cybercrime Centre, and it has become a snooze fest.
At one time, maybe, cybercrime attracted a certain type of brainy outlaw, looking for loot in the wild world of the internet. At least that is the way cybercriminals have been portrayed.
But the reality is much different.
It turns out that maintaining a network of connected computers designed to perform nefarious tasks is not only hard work but really boring work. That’s mainly because cybercrime has become a service, one that bad people can actually hire doing bad things. And if people are hiring you for a service, and if you have competition in the same evil area, you have to give good customer service. You need to collect money and deal with customer’s technical questions, all while fending off the cops and fighting wars with other criminals.
Another thing you have to do is find people who know enough to do the low-level technical work. But, these people are in short supply, and in a legal job, your low-level techie would be making more money.
That all means costs are high, work is hard with little reward in the thrill of it, while income isn’t that great.
Might as well be legit.
In fact, the business of running computer crime is nearly the same as legitimate system administrative work. The difference is most cybercrime services are exposed to law enforcement.
One former cybercriminal quoted in the Cambridge paper said:
“And after doing [it] for almost a year, I lost all motivation, and really didn’t care anymore. So I just left and went on with life. It wasn’t challenging enough at all. Creating a (cybercrime network) is easy. Providing the power to run it is the tricky part. And when you have to put all your effort, all your attention… When you have to sit in front of a computer screen and scan, filter, then filter again over 30 amps per 4 hours it gets annoying.”
July 3 – August 11 – Welcome to Dog Days of summer
In 1813 Brady’s Clavis Calendari um described Dog Days as an evil time “when the sea boiled, wine turned sour, dogs grew mad, and all creatures became languid, causing to man, burning fevers, hysterics and phrensies.”
These are the hottest days of the year, variously calculated to run from 30 to 54 days. Though they are named after our canine friends, our current Fidos and Busters had nothing to do with the original designation.
In ancient times when Sirius, The Dog Star, rose just before or at about the same time as the sun, people believed that the star was the cause of the hot, sultry weather and named the short season after the star. Hot weather combined with common summer diseases of the age to make it a very unhealthy and uncomfortable time. To appease Sirius, the ancients prayed and made sacrifices.
All of that, of course, was before air conditioning and modern medicine that has pretty well eliminated the worst suffering from both man and dog. But hot weather can still get you down, Dog Days or not.
Heat exhaustion is one-way heat does it. If you get pale, sweat profusely has a weak, rapid pulse, queasy stomach and headache or dizziness, get yourself to a cool place and lie down. Sponge your skin and stay near a fan. Drink something cool (not iced). If symptoms last or your temperature stays at 100 degrees, see your doctor.
Heatstroke is much more serious and requires medical attention. Symptoms include dizziness, rapid heartbeat, diarrhea or nausea, and hot, dry skin with no perspiration. Cool anyone with these symptoms as for heat exhaustion but also place ice packs under armpits, behind the neck, and on the groin while waiting for an ambulance.
Be kind to your animals too. Never tie up an animal outside in the sun without shade or water. If you see an animal treated this way, call your city’s animal management.
When walking your dog, stay away from paved streets and sidewalks. In the hot sun, paws burn.
