A short guide to storm doors

Storm doors provide an added layer of protection and insulation to your home. They also help circulate air during the summer when paired with a screen. Here’s what to consider before buying a storm door.

1. Size. Storm doors come in various standard sizes, including 32, 34, and 36 inches. Before buying one, measure the opening between the door jambs, not the door itself.

2. Frames. There are three main frame styles for storm doors: full-view, mid-view, and high-view. Full-view storm doors feature a full-length glass panel that covers the entire door. This feature is ideal for showing off your home’s entry and letting in natural light.

The glass panel on mid-view storm doors covers most of the door but stops about 18 inches from the bottom. This style is perfect for entries you use daily, as the bottom kick plate protects the door from damage.

Finally, high-view storm doors feature a small window at the top and a large bottom panel. This style offers enhanced reinforcement and is most suitable for areas prone to high winds.

3. Material. Storm doors are typically made of steel, vinyl, or aluminum. Steel doors are dent-resistant, rot-resistant, and warp-resistant, while aluminum ones are affordable and lightweight. Vinyl is another excellent choice because it’s durable and comes in various colors.

Finally, you can also choose screen types, including ones that are retractable or entirely interchangeable. Visit your local home improvement store to find the right storm door for your home.