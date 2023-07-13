Local News
A Showcase of Horsepower and Community Spirit: The 66th Annual Warren County Fair
Attention, adrenaline junkies, and festival enthusiasts! The 66th Annual Warren County Fair is ready to open its gates from July 31 to August 5, 2023. Situated in the picturesque setting of the Warren County Fairgrounds on 522 North and Fairground Road in Front Royal, VA, the event promises to be a thrilling mix of high-speed action and traditional fairground attractions.
The fair’s festivities kick off a day early, with a special concert on July 30th at 7:30 pm by the rising star Megan Moroney. Known for her soulful tunes and captivating stage presence, Moroney’s performance is set to create a harmonious start to a week of exhilarating events.
As August begins, the fair will shift gears, offering a succession of high-octane events sure to satisfy motor enthusiasts. On July 31, daredevils will witness a car-crushing extravaganza in the form of the Demolition Derby. The Truck Drag Races will raise the dust on August 1, followed by Bullride Mania on August 2, promising a wild and gripping spectacle.
ATV enthusiasts won’t be left behind, as August 3 sees some of the most intense ATV Races. The traditional Truck and Tractor Pull on August 4 will bring a taste of classic strength and skill competition. Finally, the roar of engines and the larger-than-life spectacle of the Monster Trucks on August 5 will cap off a week of non-stop excitement.
The 66th Annual Warren County Fair is not just a summer event but a testament to the community’s spirit and a vibrant showcase of raw horsepower. With weekly tickets available at a discount, this is the perfect chance for thrill-seekers and families alike to experience an unforgettable week. For more information, visit warrencountyfair.com. Buckle up, folks; a rip-roaring adventure awaits!
Humane Society Executive Director ousted over personnel management issues
After a three-year stint as executive director of the Humane Society of Warren County at its Julia Wagner Animal Shelter, the Royal Examiner learned this week that Meghan Bowers was peremptorily fired by the Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC) Board of Directors approximately two weeks ago for allegedly “mismanaging” her employees.
According to information received from various unofficial sources, Bowers was called “on the carpet” allegedly to learn that one or more shelter employees had complained about her management style and the decision was made to terminate prior to her being called in by the board to announce its decision.
This reporter reached out to colleague Malcolm Barr Sr., a former HSWC board president for verification. After several calls Barr said he had received confirmation of the “decision to fire” from a board member, and later from Bowers herself, without any further explanation. Several sources observed that a humane society Facebook post had been made of the action several days earlier — at least millennials were aware of it closer to real time.
Barr, who from his lifelong interest in animal welfare remains close to local humane society and Julia Wagner Shelter operations, said the board action “came as a shock” to him personally. He observed that from his perspective Bowers and her staff had made significant improvements to the shelter and society operations in recent years, including the opening of a downtown discount spay/neuter clinic, a successful fundraising merchandise store, and establishment last year of a project very close to his heart, the Dogs of War Memorial Garden at the Wagner Shelter grounds. In fact, Barr brought “official Washington” media attention to the event with provision of a guest keynote speaker from the D.C. office of Voice of America (VOA) — well, done Malcolm and Steve Herman!
Barr said he was “sorry to see Meghan go, particularly under the circumstances” but that she had left behind a well-trained and extremely efficient deputy Kayla Wines, who has been given a six-month temporary appointment as acting executive director. “Apparently everything she was doing personnel-wise wasn’t all bad,” Barr laconically observed.
Last Week of Front Royal Fireman’s Carnival Promises Unforgettable Fun
As the summer sun continues to shine brightly, so does the spirit of the annual Front Royal Fireman’s Carnival.
On July 12, the carnival delivered another dose of entertainment and community spirit with its vibrant Fireman’s Parade. If you couldn’t witness it firsthand, don’t fret. RoyalExaminer brings the parade to your screens. Relive the joy or experience it for the first time – the carnival’s magic is just a click away.
On July 13th, the Front Royal Cardinals go head-to-head against the Culpeper Cavaliers. In a gracious gesture from sponsors Bill Powers and Ellen Aders from State Farm, admission to the game is absolutely free, with no ticket required.
Adding to the flurry of activities, on July 13, the night sky will blaze with a magnificent display of fireworks after dark. This dazzling spectacle promises to leave the town and its residents in awe, casting a spell of wonder over the closing days of the Fireman’s Carnival.
Remember, the last day of the carnival is Saturday, July 15. That leaves just a few more days to enjoy the thrill of the rides, the taste of the delicious relish, and the camaraderie of the community. The carnival organizers are looking forward to seeing everyone enjoying these last days, cherishing each moment, and creating memories that will last a lifetime.
The Front Royal Fireman’s Carnival expresses immense gratitude for the ongoing support from the community. The success of this event is a testament to the unity and spirit of the townsfolk. So let’s keep the momentum going – share the news and extend the joy of the carnival.
Enjoy the 2023 Front Royal Fireman’s Parade in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Virginia Cooperative Extension Seeks Community Input through Needs Assessment Survey
Local residents are invited to share insights to guide program development
The Virginia Cooperative Extension (VCE) has announced a statewide needs assessment survey, aiming to understand better the needs of communities across the Northern Shenandoah Valley. VCE encourages all residents, regardless of their past engagement with the Extension’s services, to participate.
The findings from this survey will help VCE refine its priorities and develop programs that best address the needs of local residents. The process is anonymous and is estimated to take only about 10 minutes.
VCE, an educational outreach program of Virginia Tech and Virginia State University, is deeply rooted in local communities, delivering knowledge, supporting businesses, and conducting research to enhance the well-being of all Virginians.
The survey is divided into three sections: personal background, community issues, and further personal information. Its purpose is to understand residents’ perceptions of potential community issues and their suggestions for VCE’s focus areas.
While there are no explicit risks or benefits to participating, the participants’ responses will contribute to a broader understanding of community needs and subsequently help VCE shape their future initiatives to meet those needs. The collected data will be kept confidential to the fullest extent provided by law.
Those interested can access the survey online via the following links until August 31: English version at https://tinyurl.com/2023vcensvneedsE and Spanish version at https://tinyurl.com/2023vcensvneedsS. Paper copies can also be obtained from any of the county Extension offices in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
For any queries regarding the study, you may reach out to Sarah Baughman at baughman@vt.edu or call 540-231-7142.
Virginia’s Route 658 to Get Bridge Over Norfolk Southern Railway Becoming a Reality
Warren County to Benefit from Improved Traffic Flow and Future Rail Needs Accommodation
In a push to improve traffic flow reliability and accommodate future rail needs, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has announced a new bridge construction project on Route 658 (Rockland Road) over the Norfolk Southern Railway in Warren County.
This is a video released by VDOT in 2021 as an overview of the project.
This project will develop a grade-separated crossing over the Norfolk Southern Railway, strategically situated near Front Royal and the Virginia Inland Port. The endeavor is driven by the need to mitigate frequent and lengthy traffic disruptions experienced by motorists due to trains accessing this track multiple times a day.
The bridge, standing 220 feet long and 42 feet wide, will boast a minimum vertical clearance of 23 feet over the railroad tracks. Its height is designed to accommodate double-stacked freight containers, allowing uninterrupted passage of trains beneath the bridge and ensuring traffic on Route 658 continues unimpeded.
The Route 658 project will also incorporate enhancements to the roadway approaches. In addition, it aims to improve the alignment of Route 705 (Fishnet Boulevard) with the entrance to Rockland Park. The shift of Route 705 and the park’s entrance away from the railroad tracks will facilitate the construction of a right-turn lane into the park, aligning it with a new entrance road for Cornerstone Baptist Church.
Another notable feature of the project includes the installation of a new access road to the natural gas facility and a realigned service road for Alleghany Power. Route 658 will also boast paved shoulders wide enough for both bicyclists and pedestrians, including the stretch over the railway.
Crucially, the project design takes into consideration environmental factors, ensuring the preservation of sinkhole areas which serve as the habitat for the protected Madison Cave Isopod species.
Construction is set to kick off in early 2024, with the project advertised for construction in summer 2023. The construction phase is projected to span 19 months, with Route 658 closed for the duration and traffic rerouted. However, Rockland Park will remain accessible to the public throughout the construction period.
As of 2021, Route 658 experienced an average daily traffic count of 2,600 vehicles, a figure expected to swell to 6,400 vehicles per day by the design year of 2046. The project, with a total estimated cost of $28,096,042, is partially funded by a BUILD grant awarded to the Virginia Port Authority by the United States Department of Transportation.
This significant infrastructure improvement will not only eliminate waiting times for the thousands of vehicles that use Rockland Road each day but will also future-proof the route to meet anticipated railway expansion needs.
VDOT held a virtual public meeting last year – click here to watch the recording.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office Honored with Dual Certifications in Law Enforcement Excellence and Crime Prevention
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, under the leadership of Sheriff Mark Butler, was recognized with two prestigious certifications, demonstrating the Department’s commitment to high standards and community safety. The recognitions were conferred by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services during a July 11th work session of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. While accepting the certifications, Sheriff Mark Butler credited his department and staff’s collective effort in achieving them — “Our agency won this,” Butler said in sharing the credit for the achievements.
At the 6 p.m. work session, the board also got an operational update from the Virginia Port Authority, including potential impacts on operations at the Authority’s Virginia Inland Port in Warren County’s north side; and several Human Resources matters, including “Compensation Structure Changes to Pay Bands” and descriptions or modifications to the Human Resources and Tourism Manager staff positions. The Pay Band adjustments were explained as an effort to encourage experienced, long-term County employees from reaching a salary ceiling that would encourage them to look for jobs elsewhere with more pay potential. See all these presentations and discussions in the linked County video.
But back on the work session’s opening agenda item, the Sheriff’s Office was front and center. The Sheriff’s Office was awarded the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission’s Accreditation and the Department of Criminal Justice Services’ Certified Crime Prevention Community status. These achievements place Warren County’s department amongst a distinguished group of law enforcement agencies, being one of the 103 accredited law enforcement departments and one of the 12 Certified Crime Prevention Communities in the Commonwealth.
These certifications acknowledge the department’s adherence to professional and ethical standards, as well as its dedication to community safety. Tina Sumpter, representative of the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice, outlined the stringent review process the Warren County Sheriff’s Office had undergone to earn these certifications. The comprehensive evaluation involved examining administrative, operational, training, and personnel policies and procedures.
Sheriff Butler expressed immense pride in his team’s achievement, crediting the effort as a collective one. He stressed the role of community policing in maintaining safety and curbing crimes, from drug trafficking to human trafficking rings. For Butler, these certifications are not merely departmental accomplishments but a testament to the entire Warren community’s commitment to safety and law enforcement excellence.
This success also serves as a beacon of progress for Warren County, emerging from the shadows of past scandals. Supervisor Vicky Cook expressed heartfelt gratitude towards Sheriff Butler and the department for their service and dedication to the community, particularly towards the seniors and the youth.
With these accolades, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office has reaffirmed its commitment to upholding law enforcement standards, ensuring community safety, and working tirelessly for the good of Warren County.
Watch the presentation on this exclusive Royal Examiner video by Mark Williams.
DL Community Market: A Boon for Shenandoah Valley Farmers and Locals Alike
The picturesque Shenandoah Valley, rich in culture and familial connections, is known for its scenic beauty and charming community. Yet, something has been missing, a missing piece the Dynamic Life Ministries intends to provide through the establishment of the DL Community Market.
In a valley abundant with local farmers and artisanal vendors, the DL Community Market arises as a much-needed platform to connect these local producers with the growing populace that prefers to buy fresh, buy local, and support home-grown businesses.
The community market is designed to provide vendors with a safe, appealing, and conducive environment to showcase their goods. Simultaneously, it offers the community a unique opportunity to source fresh produce for their homes while supporting the local economy.
Dynamic Life Ministries’ initiative aims to enhance the profitability of local farms and businesses through the DL Community Market, which will operate twice a month. The goal is not only to bolster the local economy but to foster a high-quality, enriched lifestyle for the community members.
Set amidst the serene backdrop of the John Marshall Highway in Front Royal, VA, the DL Community Market is conveniently accessible from Route 340 and Route 522, as well as from Interstate 66. It presents an ideal blend of shopping experience and social interaction, where customers can learn about the stories of local families and engage with their community.
In a grand kickoff, the DL Community Market will host a free event this Saturday, July 15, featuring live local music to enhance the shopping experience. Attendees can look forward to a special performance by Caney Ridge, known from last year’s Warren County Fair, to show their support for the local farmers and businesses.
As the cost of groceries continues to climb, fostering local alternatives becomes not just desirable but essential. The DL Community Market is a step towards building a stronger community in Shenandoah Valley by supporting and growing local farms and businesses. So, mark your calendars for July 15, 9 am to 2 pm, and join us in celebrating a new era of local growth and prosperity.
