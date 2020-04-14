Opinion
A sincere “thank you” to the newly elected members of the Warren County Board of Supervisors
For so long, our County has dealt with confusion, corruption and deceit. I saw our County Board of Supervisors at odds with the citizens and felt the anger fill the room at the BOS meetings. There were lawsuits (some still on-going) and arrest. It was a bittersweet day when the entire Board of Supervisors were arrested, and it was like something out of a movie to see them walking into the jail house to be booked. The citizens banned together to sign a recall petition for the entire Board (which is still in the court) and the signatures needed were collected in less than three weeks. To say that the citizens were unhappy would be a severe understatement. I, and probably many others, felt betrayed and let down by our elected officials.
Fortunately there was a light at the end of the tunnel. That light was the elections. It seems that the publicity enraged citizens, and the petition at least made everyone aware of what was happening to our community. Voter turn out was better than ever, and the citizens spoke. Three new Board Members were voted into office.
I cannot express how relieved I and many other citizens are to see the results of the new Board of Supervisors. They seem to not only listen to the citizens, but they actually hear. From putting an additional meeting time on the agenda for citizen input, to addressing County paid automobiles for employee use, the new BOS continues to show us they are committed to the citizens and community. I know this has not been an easy job for any of them, but they seem to be very dedicated to bringing this community together again and hopefully heal the wounds that were gaping open.
I would like to say “thank you” to Walt Mabe, Cheryl Cullers and Delores Oates for all that you do for the community, for showing you care and for being available to the citizens. Keep up the good work!
Bonnie Gabbert
Front Royal, Virginia
Equal Rights Amendment
If you are watching more TV than normal, then you may be seeing ads for FX’s upcoming miniseries called “Mrs. America.” The show is about Phyllis Schlafly’s successful lobbying against the Equal Rights Amendment. Knowing that Hollywood struggles with showing the truth and also believing that women’s history is often one of the most misunderstood and misrepresented, I thought I would give a bit about the history before the show airs.
The ERA as we know it today was put forward in 1971. It reads as follows: Section 1: Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex. Section 2: The Congress shall have the power to enforce, by appropriate legislation, the provisions of this article. Section 3: This amendment shall take effect two years after the date of ratification.
One large misunderstanding comes from who did and who did not vote for the ERA. There is often the misconception that the old men sitting in Congress were against women’s equality, especially conservative men. However, there was overwhelming support for women by both parties in Congress. The House voted in favor 354 to 24, while the Senate voted yea 84 to 8. The President has no role in the amendment process, but Nixon put his support behind the measure anyway. What tripped up the ERA was the next part of the process: three-fourths of the states must also ratify the new amendment.
So if the old men of Congress approved of the ERA, who fought against it? The answer was women. It was women who were part of the silent majority that suddenly became vocal. Advocates for the ERA were suddenly put into a bind – how to fight against the very people they were claiming to support. One of the failures of the ERA came from the feminist movement itself, as seen from a line in The Feminist Mystique: “It was a strange stirring, a sense of dissatisfaction, a yearning that women suffered in the middle of the 20th century in the United States. Each suburban housewife struggled with it alone. As she made the beds, shopped for groceries, matched slipcover material, ate peanut butter sandwiches with her children, chauffeured Cub Scouts and Brownies, lay beside her husband at night, she was afraid to ask even of herself the silent question: ‘Is this all?'”
Clearly the author, Betty Friedan, struck a chord with many American women who were looking for more in their lives. The problem was not all women agreed. This is still an issue that women’s groups face today, the idea that women are a single constituency. You hear statements like women vote this way or that. However, these beliefs seem to deny any diversity in women’s thought. Clearly that was a problem in the 1970s, when women led the charge against the ERA.
The split in women’s support of the ERA goes all the way back to its original 1923 introduction. There is not enough room here to tell this story, but Alice Paul, the ERA’s original author, led the minority of women in the fight for suffrage. Paul, a much better known activist today because she lines up more with modern feminists, was not as important for the fight for suffrage as Carrie Chapman Catt. Catt wanted the vote but not complete equality. Most women of the time were more in line with Catt. They liked that women were given certain rights in the work place like better hours, lifting requirements and wanting recognition for their needs as wives and mothers. Government regulations had been quicker to pass labor laws affecting women and children, with the idea that they needed more assistance. Paternalistic yes, but there were laws in their favor.
Finally, enter Phyllis Schlafly. She represented a segment of women who saw the ERA as taking away what made them women and some of the special rights they did have. Some women were scared, maybe not justifiably, but scared nonetheless of things like being included in the draft, losing preferential treatment by the courts for custody issues, and alimony. One of the arguments that really scared some was that, if the law did not see the difference between men and women, that would lead to unisex bathrooms and locker rooms. Mostly, Schlafly, who held a law degree, promoted the important role of motherhood, which she demonstrated brilliantly to legislators by having her supporters show up in their offices with baked goods.
In the end, only 35 of the required 38 states ratified the amendment. Later, five retracted their vote. Once again there are those today who hope to pass the ERA. However, there are currently many constitutional issues at stake. Can states retract their votes? They have gone past the time permitted to pass the amendment, so even if three more states agree to the ERA, will it count? Historically speaking, most are focusing on those questions because if the ERA has to be resubmitted to Congress, its chance of passing is worse now than in 1972, and possibly even more states may reject it.
Dr. James Finck is an Associate Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. Follow Historically Speaking at www.Historicallyspeaking.blog or Facebook at @jamesWfinck.
Time is for us, not against us
“I don’t have time.” It’s a familiar lie that seemingly freed us from introspection and personal accountability. In a time when routine soothed us with the balm of predictability and saying no to opportunity (challenge) became old hat, we believed it.
Hurriedly preparing the household to get out of the door to race for the day, parents splitting their time between the kids’ vying sports schedules, fitting in dinner with friends, and spending hours commuting for work and networking meetings. We believed we didn’t have time for anything “extra.” That dream, time spent with loved ones, that vacation, the book meant to be written, the “right time” to start a hobby or business…would all have to wait, for our eyes were heavy and the morning’s unwelcome alarm would come far too soon.
We found absolution in the “truth” that we just didn’t have time.
Until we did.
For many of us, this new normal has introduced us to the abundance of time, to the truth that time has always been replete with opportunities. Time is begging us not to misunderstand it, to stop taking it for granted, to stop dashing in waves of distraction and to open ourselves to its inherent abundance.
Time is for us. Not against us.
Time has gifted the same amount to every living soul: 24 hours each day, 168 hours every week. No more, no less.
Time itself is not abundant. Indeed, it is scarce. This truth has never been more evident.
If we haven’t yet been shaken by the shoulders hard enough, we may need to spend more time in anxiety and desperation before we will break the chains of “getting back to how things were.”
Time, in its abundance, will not let us go back.
Time implores us to look within ourselves. To be thoughtful, thankful, and creative. To stop waiting and start living.
To confront ourselves with squandered time when we thought we had the least. To adoringly value its scarcity when we believe there’s too much.
I’m answering time’s call.
I’m watching less TV.
I’m creating more.
I’m serving more.
I’m connecting more, on purpose.
I’m seeking more.
And I’m certainly praying more.
Time, even in its phantom state of plenty, has never been in such short supply. And there is now a high demand to seize each moment. May we all.
Dr. Sherri Yoder
Front Royal, Virginia
The story of Tnorf Layor and the almighty Councilors
Once upon a time, there was a village called Tnorf Layor, (Norf Leir). This was an unfortunate village made up of many discouraged and cheated citizens. The leaders of the village of Tnorf Layor were the almighty Councilors. The Councilors looked down from their high-back thrones onto the lowly citizens who came before them.
The Councilors looked on as each citizen stood at the speaking box, pleading for the Councilors to listen. The Councilors looked at the citizens but did not hear a word that was being spoken, except for one. He would listen very intently while writing down all he heard. After the last citizen spoke, he would begin criticizing and laughing at all that was important to the citizens. He could do this criticizing and laughing, for he was the right hand to the almighty tyrant, Lord Ludicrous Cornchip, (LLC).
Lord Ludicrous was an evil ruler, even though he was not the true ruler of Tnorf Layor. He was put into power by the Councilors, under false and illegal means done behind the Great and Closed Door, where the citizens had not even a say. Day by day, Lord Ludicrous and the Councilors wreaked havoc and chaos on the citizens of Tnorf Layor by their lavish spending of taxes. For years, the Councilors let the village go to waste, always complaining about how the buildings in the village were falling apart, this needing to be done, that needs to be done, yet nothing was ever done.
Then one day, Lord Ludicrous went to the Councilors and said, “our village is falling apart, we need to spend a vast amount of taxes, even taxes we do not have and start rebuilding our village.” The Councilors were so impressed by this, they all wondered why no one had thought of this before. In front of all the citizens of Tnorf Layor, the Councilors congratulated Lord Ludicrous on his wondrous and insightful vision. The Councilors all exclaimed, “no one but Lord Ludicrous could ever have thought of this, all hail the great Lord Ludicrous.”
For this brave and insightful thinking, the Councilors bestowed upon Lord Ludicrous more and more titles for him to be known by. The villagers cried out, “how can one person have so many titles and devote the time to each one? This is not possible.” The Councilors, one by one said to the citizens, “this is the great Lord Ludicrous you speak of, these words are an act of treason. For this, we will spend all of your taxes and more. We praise Lord Ludicrous for all he has done and all he will do.”
And so the citizens of Tnorf Layor go on being ridiculed and laughed upon by Lord Ludicrous and the Councilors, who are themselves the biggest joke of all in the village of Tnorf Layor.
This story is fictional and depicts no one living or deceased.
Paul Gabbert
Front Royal, Virginia
We can write a story of tragedy to triumph–COVID-19 is Good Friday to the Easter Sunday that awaits
Today is Good Friday. Many of us aren’t feeling so good these days and few will experience a traditional happy Easter on Sunday. But what if the tragic story of COVID-19 has a happy ending and prompts a triumphant shift in humanity’s destiny just as in the well known story of Easter? These three days of Easter weekend represent a time when heartache, agony and despair were replaced with the ultimate victory–the promise of a brighter future than ever imagined before.
As the entire world (a world most consider broken and in need of serious saving) faces this crisis, we are in the process of writing a chapter in history that all future generations will recount. Let’s not forget, even in our worst moments, that we each have the power to make choices and take actions in our own lives to create a happy ending to this chapter we’ll one day read about in history books. If we look for the silver linings in the cloud that is COVID-19 and pledge to use this trying time to take steps to make changes to improve our own lives, the lives of our family and of the world (in whatever ways our heart calls us to do so), we can experience the Easter that awaits us. From small acts of kindness towards our friends to loving gestures among our families to heartfelt generosity to complete strangers–we can rewrite this tragic period of our present into an Easter-like triumph in the future.
What can YOU do in your own life to get us one step closer to our happy ending? DO IT! What matters is your heart. LET IT!
I wish you a blessed Easter–please stay safe and happy and healthy,
Beth
The next days of staying at home
Working from home is not new to me. Although I like seeing people and talking and visiting, I frequently spend solo time in my little study to think and to write. My most recent book, A WARRIOR OF MANY FACES, went online at Amazon and Kindle on Thanksgiving Day, 2019.
Recently I came upon a quote from the late English humorist and writer, Jerome K. Jerome. I was actually looking for quotes for a book I’m working on when I came across the following: “It is impossible to enjoy idling unless there is plenty of work to do.” Written by Mr. Jerome many years ago, the quote could almost fit today. It is so strange to be asked to stay at home. But we all know that “social distancing” and working from home is going to be the way we must be, at least until this recent health crisis is over. The Rabbi of the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh ( the site of a terrible shooting) tells us online that he would like to see us all use the terms “physical distancing and social connecting”.
I’m lucky too in a way. I love spending time with my housemate and wife, Bryane, a beautiful and talented writer and artist. Even though it is only the two of us (plus our tuxedo cat, Baby), I’m never bored around her. So, a voluntary or even compelled lock-in is not the worst thing.
Another quote from Jerome could easily have been written today. “I like work. I can sit and look at it for hours.” I know the feeling. Sometimes I sit and think about what I am writing and how to put it in words. Finally, I do get something on paper, but from now on I’ll also think of Mr. Jerome. I wonder what he might have to say as he looks at people all over Virginia, America and the world forced to sit at home and many people even being paid to be idle. Ironic isn’t it that Jerome K. Jerome died in 1927.
Let’s all try to make the most of being home. I know I will.
Charles “Chips” Lickson, JD, Ph.D.
Front Royal, Virginia
Just ‘thanks’ for keeping the community informed
This is a really tough time for the publishing industry as ad volume is on the downswing. Your on-line service to the local community who cannot afford paid subscriptions is an especially important link to accurate information about the COVID-19 public health crisis.
And frankly, everyone in Warren County owes the Royal Examiner and its editorial staff a huge thank you for the hard questions asked that led to the uncovering of the EDA scandal. Without those hard questions, Warren County residents would not have known the extent of the harm done to our community.
So thank you to the publisher, Mike McCool, to the reporters and editorial staff. In my opinion, you are all heroes who are doing their best to serve the community.
Rea Howart
Front Royal, Virginia