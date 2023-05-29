A Solemn Salute to Sacrifice: VFW Post 1860’s Memorial Day Ceremony

In a scene shrouded by a gentle drizzle, the community stood in solidarity to honor our fallen heroes at the Panorama Memorial Gardens on May 29th, 11:00 am. This solemn setting hosted the annual Memorial Day Ceremony by VFW Post 1860, bringing together a myriad of hearts echoing the same beat of gratitude and remembrance.

Commander Jeff Cook kicked off the occasion, extending his welcome to all the attendees – relatives, comrades, and well-wishers who had gathered in tribute. The air turned even more serene as Chaplain Billy Adams led the assembly into prayer, and a moment of silence, honoring the departed comrades, the missing in action, and those held as prisoners of war.

It was under this damp yet determined atmosphere that service officer and Vietnam War veteran Tom Sayers took the podium, lending his voice to the silent reverence. His speech traced the origins of Memorial Day to the historical town of Waterloo, New York, taking listeners back to the poignant inception of this tradition in 1866.

In his stirring address, Sayers reminded everyone of the sacrifices that underpin the freedom we cherish. He highlighted the importance of teaching our youth about the costs of liberty and the meaning of Memorial Day, and to never forget the fallen but also celebrate the lives lived. His words echoed the brave spirit of our servicemen and women who have defended our country from Maine’s Rocky Atlantic coasts to the Golden State’s Sandy beaches.

The service then pivoted into a ceremonious tribute by the officers of the VFW Post 1860. The officers laid wreaths and delivered their respective tributes, a solemn display that showcased their dedication to remembering the fallen. The words spoken by each officer and the symbolic acts of remembrance reverberated across the assembly, reinforcing the significance of this solemn day.

Closing the ceremony, Commander Jeff Cook thanked everyone present for their homage to the fallen. His concluding remarks underscored the collective gratitude for the ultimate sacrifices made by these heroes, a sentiment shared by all those who braved the rain to attend the ceremony.

The VFW Post 1860, a non-profit veterans service organization, stands as a testament to the unity and solidarity among veterans and active military service members. The sense of community and shared respect for the fallen at their annual Memorial Day Ceremony serves as a poignant reminder of the immense sacrifices that preserve the freedoms we often take for granted.

Watch the VFW Post 1860 Memorial Day Ceremony on this exclusive Royal Examiner video by Mark Williams.