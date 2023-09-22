A Solo Stage: Uncontested Warren County Candidates Voice Their Plans

A Night of Candidacy: Unveiling the Intentions and Proposals.

During a lively evening sponsored by the Front Royal Warren County Chamber of Commerce, local candidates took the stage to address constituents, laying out their visions, intentions, and proposals. Byron Biggs, Chairman of the Chamber, set the tone by ensuring decorum and informing attendees of the evening’s guidelines.

John Stanmeyer, a Republican who is vying for a seat on the Board of Supervisors in the Shenandoah District of Warren County, emphasized his local roots, drawing attention to his background in economics and experience in the corporate sector. Delving into pressing issues, he expressed concern about the local library and stressed the importance of transparency, accountability, and good governance. “Every private contractor to the county needs an MOA calling out the scope of work,” he stated, driving home his vision for a transparent and accountable government that would prevent another EDA scandal.

Emily Scott, Democrat candidate for Virginia Senate District 1, stepping into the limelight. Scott touched upon several pressing issues, from affordable housing to college tuition. However, her fervent emphasis on personal freedom and women’s right to healthcare captured the audience’s attention. “You can’t have one set of laws for men, one set for women,” she remarked, firmly establishing her stance on the governor’s recent 15-week abortion ban proposal.

Bob W. Smith, a Democrat Virginia Delegate candidate for District 33, added a personal touch to the evening by sharing anecdotes about his family. He voiced his concerns about banning books and drew parallels to historical events, emphasizing the importance of freedom of speech and the role of parents in education. “Parents should have say,” he remarked, championing the right of parents to challenge content but opposing outright bans.

The forum served as a platform for candidates to present their views, engage with voters, and provide clarity on their stances. As the county gears up for the elections, such events play a pivotal role in shaping public opinion and ensuring informed voter choices.